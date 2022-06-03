Air Warriors Season 10 Episode 5: June 5 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Air warriors depict the iconic journey of the dedicated pilots who fly the aircraft of the American Forces in combat battles for years. The series is inspired by hardly known struggles of the pilots and scarcely seen combat videos. However, they show their journey of life which entails flying the airplane-chopper hybrid that saves life by putting their life into danger and an attack helicopter named Black Death by America’s enemies. The tenth season premiered on 8 May 2022 on Smithsonian Channel as well as on Amazon Prime.

The storyline originated from the victory of the Allied Powers in World War 2 through an unforgettable crusade of the soldiers on the field and pilots up there. Moreover, the first season premiered on 9 November 2014. The second season premiered on 27 September 2015. The third season premiered on 18 October 2015. The season was released on 12 June 2016. The fifth season was released on 14 May 2017. The sixth season was released on 19 August 2018. Nonetheless, the seventh season was released on 6 December 2020. The ninth season was released on 22 February 2021.

The Cast

The Main Cast of this series brings out a different ambiance in this show. Brady Cummins as Blown and Tristan Wickersham has played their roles incredibly. Beau Weaver and Rob Naughton also did their job fantastically.

When and where to watch?

The tenth episode is scheduled to be released on 5 June 2022. There has been a little break between the episodes: the first episode of season 10 has already come out on 8 May 2022 and the second episode on 15 May 2022.

There is a gap of only 7 days and they didn’t have to wait for so long and hold their curiosity.

The show is accessible on Paramount plus and episodes will also be released on this app. It is also available on Amazon Prime.

The episodes will moreover be broadcast on Smithsonian Channel.

The viewers can access the show at any of the given options. Nonetheless, the whole show is available on Amazon Prime the Prime users would not face any problem finding the show.

Plot speculation

The upcoming episodes hope to be fantastic ones. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the episode. Episode 5 is named “Little Bird”. The storyline is expected to be a great one showing the sense of responsibility and love for their motherland and an undefeatable attitude. However, it’s an enlightenment of the journey of survival of the Bird helicopters and their evolution to hunter-killers and putting their life at risk to save lives in the continuous US war against terror.

Recap of Episode 4

Episode 4 released on 29 May 2022 gives us the visuals of destruction and ground attacks. However, the Nazi Forces attempt to fight the D-Day landings. The actions of P47 caused a commotion in WWII air combat and bloodshed and demolition of human lives. Through all this havoc a faint yet courageous attempt of survival of the US air force.

The post Air Warriors Season 10 Episode 5: June 5 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.