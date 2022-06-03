News
Anthony Rizzo is working through it
Anthony Rizzo tried to enjoy the game. After playing in the first rain-delayed game of the split doubleheader at Yankee Stadium Thursday, the Bombers’ first baseman just wanted to be a fan for an hour or two. He settled in and watched as Jameson Taillon flirted with history, pitching a perfect game into the eighth inning. As Taillon and the Angels pitchers continued to post zeroes, however, Rizzo began to get ready mentally and physically.
He knew what he would be asked to do.
The veteran slugger came through in a big way. With the bases loaded and two outs, Rizzo hit the pinch-hit single that gave the Yankees a come-from-behind 2-1 win to sweep the Angels.
“When you get in big situations like that, it’s fun. It’s just you out there, compete and try to just do your best,” Rizzo said. “Today, it worked out and definitely feels good, especially with the crowd into it.”
That’s Rizzo’s signature as a hitter and what the Yankees wanted when they signed him.
“He knows how to hit in the situation,” one of his former coaches said. “He will get you the hit you need in the game situation most of the time. He will swing for home runs, but in those big situations, he knows what needs to get done.” That was a big moment for Rizzo, who has been struggling for the last month.
The 32-year-old, whom the Yankees signed as a free agent in spring training, came out of the gates red hot in April. He slashed .273/.391/.675 with nine home runs, 21 RBI and 210 OPS+ in 21 games played that month, though his numbers were certainly helped by a three-home run game against the Orioles at the Stadium.
Since the calendar turned to May, Rizzo’s numbers have been quite different. In the 27 games he played in May, Rizzo hit .167/.268/.313 with two homers, eight RBI and an OPS+ of 67.
Last summer, when the Yankees traded to get him to diversify their lineup, the most common refrain was that Rizzo’s powerful lefty swing was built for Yankee Stadium. Lefty power hitters can ideally take better advantage of the short porch in the right field of the stadium in the Bronx. Rizzo has certainly lived up to that so far this season.
If you look at his splits, Rizzo is dominant in the Bronx. He is slashing .258/.375./.581 with eight home runs, 22 RBI and a 166 OPS+ in Yankee Stadium. Away from the lefty-friendly confines on River Avenue, Rizzo is hitting .165/.258/.341 with three homers, nine RBI and an OPS+ of 75.
It’s kind of a mini-reflection of the half a year that Rizzo had with the Yankees after being traded here from the Cubs at the deadline last year. He got off to a hot start and then contracted COVID and the Bombers felt the illness, which he admitted hit him hard for a few days, sapped Rizzo of his power. And the Yankees can hope that Rizzo’s rollercoaster of a start to 2022 does mirror last season, because he did recover his power a bit in September and October. The World Series champion, who helped the Cubs snap the curse in 2016, hammered a home run in the American League Wild Card Game against the Red Sox, one of only two runs the Bombers managed to score in that devastating loss.
The veteran presence, the professional, clutch, situational at-bats during his brief time as a Yankees in 2021, however, were enough for the Yankees to re-sign him to a one-year deal with a player option for 2023. So far, the Yankees may not have seen consistency with Rizzo, but they’ve gotten the clutch hit when they needed to like Thursday night.
There are some other hopeful signs now that May is over. Rizzo is not striking out at a much higher rate than normal (16.7%) from the rest of his career, and he is still hitting the ball extremely hard with his max exit velocity of 133.3 miles per hour in line with the rest of his years in the big leagues. Finally, Rizzo’s batting average on balls in play stands out. It’s a brutal .197, which means he’s gotten unlucky so far this season.
News
Former Trump aide Navarro indicted for defying Jan. 6 panel
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Navarro is former President Donald Trump’s second aide to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation, His arrest comes months after former White House adviser Steve Bannon.
Navarro, 72, was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He was taken into federal custody Friday morning and was expected to appear in federal court in Washington later in the afternoon.
The indictment underscores that the Justice Department is continuing to pursue criminal charges against Trump associates who have attempted to impede or stonewall the work of congressional investigators examining the most significant attack on U.S. democracy in decades.
The Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland have faced pressure to move more quickly to decide whether to prosecute other Trump aides who have similarly defied subpoenas from the House panel.
The indictment alleges that Navarro, when summoned to appear before the committee for a deposition, refused to do so and instead told the panel that because Trump had invoked executive privilege, “my hands are tied.”
After committee staff told him they believed there were topics he could discuss without raising any executive privilege concerns, Navarro again refused, directing the committee to negotiate directly with lawyers for Trump, according to the indictment. The committee went ahead with its scheduled deposition on March 2, but Navarro did not attend.
The indictment came days after Navarro revealed in a court filing that he also had been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department’s sprawling probe into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Navarro, who was a trade adviser to Trump, said he was served the subpoena by the FBI at his Washington, D.C., home last week. The subpoena was the first known instance of prosecutors seeking testimony from someone who worked in the Trump White House as they investigate the attack.
Navarro made the case in his lawsuit Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the attack is unlawful and therefore a subpoena it issued to him in February is unenforceable under law.
He filed the suit against members of the committee, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the U.S. attorney in Washington, Matthew M. Graves, whose office is now handling the criminal case against him.
In an interview with The Associated Press this week, Navarro said the goal of his lawsuit is much broader than the subpoenas themselves, part of an effort to have “the Supreme Court address a number of issues that have come with the weaponization of Congress’ investigatory powers” since Trump entered office.
Members of the select committee sought testimony from Navarro about his public efforts to help Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election, including a call trying to persuade state legislators to join their efforts.
The former economics professor was one of the White House staffers who promoted Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud. He released a report in December 2020 that he contended contained evidence of the alleged misconduct.
Navarro has refused to cooperate with the committee, and he and fellow Trump adviser Dan Scavino were found in contempt of Congress in April. Scavino has not been charged by the Justice Department at this point.
Members of the committee made their case at the time that Scavino and Navarro were among just a handful of people who had rebuffed the committee’s requests and subpoenas for information.
The panel has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses about the insurrection and is preparing for a series of hearings to begin next week.
News
Orioles promote Eve Rosenbaum to assistant GM of baseball operations
The Orioles have promoted Bethesda native Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager of baseball operations, the organization announced Friday morning.
Rosenbaum became the highest-ranking woman in Baltimore’s baseball operations department when she joined the Orioles in November 2019 as director of baseball development. She previously worked with Baltimore executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and assistant general manager of analytics Sig Mejdal in the Houston Astros’ front office, where much of her work in five years there was devoted to international scouting.
Her duties in her new role, which has her join Mejdal as Elias’ only assistant general managers, include oversight of roster management, transactions, financial planning, and major league operations and administration. She will continue to work in player acquisition and evaluation of professional and amateur players while assisting Elias and Mejdal in their roles leading the baseball operations department.
Rosenbaum is one of several members of Baltimore’s front office Elias brought in who had worked with him previously, but she has the distinction of having prior connections to the Orioles, having grown up a fan of the franchise. Before attending Harvard and playing for the Crimson softball team, Rosenbaum as a child participated in Cal Ripken Sr.’s summer baseball camp, telling Ripken family matriarch Vi, “I’ll be the first,” when Vi noted they had not a girl in the camp.
“I just want to be good at my job,” Rosenbaum told The Baltimore Sun in February 2020. “I just want to be contributing. I want to be a good person helping out the Orioles community, and I don’t like to frame it like I’m the only woman who’s doing it or the highest-ranking woman who’s doing it. I just want to do it, and that’s always been who I am, just focused on the task and contributing. I try not to think of the unique aspects of me being here, because that’s just always been who I am — the woman who’s there, participating.”
News
Loons goalie Dayne St. Clair staying ready to help Canadian national team
Dayne St. Clair is the guy behind the guy behind the guy.
It’s not the spot Minnesota United’s goalkeeper wants to be in with the Canadian men’s national team but at least he’s sitting backstage.
With St. Clair’s standout performances with the Loons in MLS this season, the 25-year-old has become a routine call-up into national team camps during FIFA international windows.
St. Clair is currently with Canada going into a friendly match against Panama at 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by two CONCACAF Nations League matches, against Curacao on Thursday and versus Honduras, which includes MNUFC midfielder Kervin Arriaga, on June 13.
St. Clair is expected to back up veteran mainstays Milan Borjan and Maxime Crepeau in these tune-up games for Canada over the next week. This leads to the main event: the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.
After Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to New York City on May 28, St. Clair said he was focused on his and the Loons’ form before switching gears to the national team.
“I’ve talked to the goalie coach a little bit,” St. Clair said about possible playing time with Canada. “We decided that it would be best to talk when I first got to camp with how busy our schedule is because we’ve basically had no break here.
“Personally, I too want to focus on the (MLS) games that are at hand because I know I need to perform well,” he continued. “Especially with the team not doing well, I want to play my part and get some points for this team.”
St. Clair has been the biggest bright spot for Minnesota (5-6-3) this season. He leads MLS with a plus-4.9 in expected goals minus goals allowed and is tied for seventh in 1.08 goals against per 90 minutes.
St. Clair made his men’s senior team debut for Canada in a 7-0 win over Aurba in a World Cup qualifier last June but did not played in a national team game when qualifying headed up through March.
When the FIFA World Cup comes to the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026, the top spot in net for the Canadians could be St. Clair’s to seize. Creapea, of Los Angeles FC, will be 32 years old, while Borjan, who’s club is Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, will be 38.
But that depth chart also can change between now and Qatar.
“Every day is an opportunity for me to prove myself not only within this league but (outside it),” St. Clair said in late May. “Pushing for things and the World Cup, a lot could happen six months from now. I think just getting that consistency now is important for me.”
BOXALL’S BIG OPPORTUNITY
Loons center back Michael Boxall and the New Zealand national team has a spot in the World Cup on the line in an inter-confederation playoff against Costa Rica in Doha, Qatar, on June 14.
New Zealand, which has a friendly against Peru on Sunday, won the Oceania confederation (OFC) and Costa Rica finished fourth in North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF)
The winner of the one-leg playoff returns to Qatar for the World Cup in November and the loser watches from home. This might be the 33-year-old Boxall’s last big shot with the national team. New Zealand last qualified for the World Cup in 2010.
BRIEFLY
Loons top scorer Robin Lod has four games scheduled from Saturday to June 14 in the UEFA Nations League through June 14. … Arriaga and Honduras will play three CONCACAF Nations League matches through June 13. Arriaga has been seen wearing a facemask with his national team after injuring his nose in the Loons’ 2-1 loss to Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 match on May 25. … Molik Khan, an 18-year-old signed this spring to MNUFC2, has four games scheduled with the Trinidad and Tobago national team in the CONCACAF Nations League. … MNUFC’s next MLS game is June 19 at New England.
