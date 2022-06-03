News
Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Dating?
Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Dating?
From filming their first film together (Spiderman Homecoming) in 2017 to buying a house together, Tom Holland and Zendaya have stolen the hearts of millions of fans. Although they have not made it official, it is obvious that the two celebrities are dating each other and they are unbearably adorable.
When did Tom Holland and Zendaya Start Dating?
The rumors of Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya and the Spiderman of the Marvel Universe Tom Holland dating each other first surfaced in 2017 with the release of Marvel’s first Spiderman movie. The rumors were confirmed when the two of them were clicked . They were seen sharing a kiss in a black Audi. The pictures that were taken of them in July 2021 almost blew the internet. So, the year 2021 can be seen as the start of their relationship. The couple has been more open about it since then.
The Infamous Birthday Posts
Possibly the most adorable thing to have come out of this relationship for the fans are the posts. Zendaya and Tom Holland uploaded it for each other on Instagram on their birthdays. The evolution of these posts is also worth mentioning. Tom posted a picture of him and Zendaya and another anonymous person in a Spiderman costume .He wished her birthday referring to her as “mate”. Zendaya had thanked him in the comments, calling him “weirdo”. Fast forward to 2021, Zendaya’s birthday- Tom posts a cute mirror selfie of Zendaya and him . He wishes her birthday, referring to her as “My MJ”. Their relationship may have started as platonic but it is now as romantic as any Spiderman movie romance.
On 2 June 2022, Zendaya also posted an adorable black and white photo of the two of them on the occasion of Tom Holland’s birthday. She wished him and said that he makes him the happiest with a cute heart emoticon in the end. In reciprocation to Tom’s caption on Zendaya’s birthday calling her “My MJ”, Zendaya, on 15 December 2021 shared two pictures of Tom Holland on her Instagram account. The first photo was from his childhood in which he was dressed as Spiderman .The second photo was of him on the sets of Spiderman No Way Home where he really was the Spiderman. In the caption, she referred to him as “My Spiderman”. We can call it the full-circle moment because it actually was.
Date Nights and Press Tours
Zendaya and Tom Holland did multiple press tours together for Spiderman movies. In the Spiderman No Way Home tour. They gave off real couple vibes which left no further suspicions in anyone’s mind. Zendaya is also connected to Tom’s brothers on Instagram. In February this year, the two of them were seen leaving the Crossby Hotel while holding hands in dashing outfits. The next day, Zendaya and Tom were at a hockey match . They wore jerseys with each other’s names on them.
Stillwater: Staffing shortages lead to delay in yard-waste disposal
Stillwater residents are going to have to wait a little while longer to have their yard waste picked up.
City officials issued a release Thursday stating that staff shortages have impacted the city’s yard-waste pickup program.
“Waste Management is prioritizing its current workforce to make sure garbage and recycling is picked up,” the release stated. “However, yard waste will not be picked up this week, next week and possibly the following week. Residents will see a credit on their bill for yard waste.”
Residents were told they could bring their yard waste – at no charge – to Northern Yard Waste in Hugo. Bags of yard waste must be emptied on site, and the bags must be taken away, according to the release.
Grass clippings, leaves, lake weeds, garden waste, branches, twigs, tree waste and shrubs will be accepted; stumps will not.
Who Did Pique Cheat on Shakira with?
Who Did Pique Cheat on Shakira with?
One of the most beloved couples of our times, Shakira and Gerard Pique may have come to the end of their twelve years-long relationship. Shakira allegedly found her boyfriend Pique cheating on her with some other woman recently and the news has devastated her fans.
Gerard Pique was seen meeting a girl with blonde hair who is about twenty years of age. She is a student but she also does part-time work and hosts events in Barcelona. Her real identity is not out as of now.
Is Pique Cheating on Shakira with a Barcelona Footballer’s Mother?
There have been rumours on the internet that Gerard Pique is apparently cheating on his girlfriend and pop singer Shakira with his teammate’s mother from the Barcelona football team, Pablo Gavi.
But these are simply rumours. Gerard is not cheating on her with Gavi’s mother. The woman who he is cheating with is actually young and blonde. Whereas Gavi’s mom is a brunette and not in her 20s. Gavi himself is still seventeen years old. It is just a false rumour spread by a troll account on Twitter in the heat of the couple’s separation rumours.
Are Shakira and Pique getting divorced?
Shakira and Pique are not getting divorced since the couple never got married in the first place. They have been in a long relationship of twelve years and have been living together. They have two children, Sasha Pique Mebarak and Milan Pique Mebarak. The couple first met back in 2010 during the filming of Shakira’s hit song for the FIFA World Cup, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). In March of 2011, they made their relationship official through Instagram.
Will Shakira and Pique get Separated?
The couple’s future doesn’t look very positive ever since the rumours of Pique dating another woman resurfaced. Apparently, Shakira and Pique are no longer living together. Pique is living in his bachelor house at Muntaner Street in Barcelona and has been absent from Shakira’s life. He is seen partying almost every night and stays out late with a group of people along with his friend Riqui Puig. He has not faced Shakira ever since she found out about him cheating on her. He even unfollowed her on Instagram and has been inactive on the social media app since March this year.
Meanwhile, Shakira is still living in her marital home and has been going out with friends to parties. Her latest released song ‘Te Felecito’ with rapper and singer Rauw Alejandro literally translates to ‘I congratulate you’ and is meant as a goodbye to a person who will never change their ways, in a sarcastic way. All these subtle hints point in the direction of a potential break-up between Shakira and Gerard Pique.
Gerard Pique and Shakira’s Relationship
Pique and Shakira first met in 2010 during the FIFA World Cup. Gerard appeared in Shakira’s music video for the football anthem Waka Waka. The couple became official in 2011 and in September next year, Shakira was pregnant with their first son. Since then, the couple has been together and has posted their pictures on social media together.
WHO PLAYS VECNA IN STRANGER THINGS?
Stranger Things is an American Netflix original series. The Duffer Brothers have created the show. It is a culmination of genres like Horror, drama, and science fiction in the gnarly 80s, in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana in the United States of America. The series has three completed seasons and half of season 4 has aired as the other half would come out in July 2022. The show first premiered on July 15, 2016, with a bang. The following seasons in 2017, 2019, and now 2022 have been one success after the other. It has a total of 32 episodes out yet. The show is so successful that it has become a milestone of sorts in pop culture.
The series has not only captivated a massive audience and fanbase but also love from critics from all over the world. The show has won prestigious awards like Primetime Emmy Awards, American Film Institute Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and People’s Choice Awards.
WHAT IS THE STRANGER THINGS ABOUT?
Stranger Things follows the stories of multiple characters stuck in a supernatural and impossible to solve the dangerous situation which needs them to work together and fight against the supernatural powers. The story is set in a small town called Hawkins in Indiana, U.S.A. The town has a portal to another dimension which is dark and just a completely destroyed reflection of the actual one. Some People are running labs with extraordinarily powerful kids. These kids have actual superpowers and a special girl opens the gate to the upside-down. The opening of gates leads to monsters coming after the people of Hawkins, a kid named Will Byers is taken and three of his friends, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin look for him and instead find Eleven, the girl from the lab.
There are other characters like Will’s mom and brother, Joyce, and Johnathan. Also, Mike’s sister Nancy and her jock then-boyfriend, Steve along with the town sheriff, Jim Hopper. These characters help El save the town and Will with her powers. This was just season one. Season 2 is the continuation of season 1 as Hopper takes care of El. Also, there are new characters like Max, a redhead. And later in season 3, Murry and Robin join the gang. Season 4 is the season in which we get Vecna as the villain. The first three seasons had Demogorgon, Mindflayer, etc as villains while season 4 introduces a new and creepy villain Vecna.
WHO IS VECNA?
This humanoid monster is far cry from the animalish Villains the whole crew has faced before. This antagonist can talk, walk like a human, and used to be a human before. Vecna’s origin story is quite old as he was the son of Victor Creel. He had similar powers to Eleven but he used them to create chaos and death. After killing his whole family, (Victor is half dead anyway) he is sent to the same people where he is brought somewhat in control with the implant to stop his powers, etc.
He was the number 001 and he slowly sides El with him. Also, he convinces her to remove the implant after which he kills every other kid and almost all of the staff. He asks El to take his side in this too but she refuses. Due to this, he attacks, they fight and a tiny Eleven throws him inside, upside-down. As he falls into the dimension he also changes from a human to a gross-looking humanoid. Who just kills people one after another. According to the game, ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Vecna is an undead Wizard or a Lich.
WHO PLAYS VECNA IN STRANGER THINGS?
Jamie Campbell Bower plays the role of Vecna or Number 001. The 33-year-old actor is known for his roles in movies like his role of main lead Jace in Shadow Hunter: City of bones, Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, portraying Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
