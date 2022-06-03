Bearish Year Leaves Dogecoin Trading Below $0.10, Who Remains In Profit?

- The BabyDoge burn took place at 12:20:07 AM +UTC today.
- BABYDOGE has been trading up 0.81% in the last 24h.
The official team of the BabyDoge project announced on Twitter a successful burn of 3 Quadrillion in the last 12 hours. As per the data from BSCScan, a blockchain tracker, this $4.8 million worth of BABYDOGE tokens were burnt around 12:20:07 AM UTC today.
The team recently opened a snapshot voting asking its holders to cast their votes regarding the burning of 50 quadrillion BabyDoge. An official tweet from the team revealed that 90% of votes were cast in favor.
Competent Memecoin By Popularity
BabyDoge is one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of its vast followers on Twitter. This memecoin gained its popularity gradually from its launch on June 1, 2021. Importantly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s gibberish tweet, “Baby Doge, doo, doo…”, boosted the token’s recognition among the crypto community. As per the statistics, the number of wallet addresses holding BabyDoge on the BNB Chain rose up to 1,560,369 and that on Ethereum accounts to 3,586.
This project launched a collection of 10,000 BabyDoge NFTs on April 20 this year. This “adorable” collection was able to raise a fund of $400,000 USD on May 4 as a donation to several dog rescue organizations.
BabyDoge was launched as a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and was forked later on to Ethereum. This deflationary token is supported by proof-of-authority (PoA) consensus.
According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, BabyDoge traded at $0.000000001754 USD with a market cap of $268,172,917 USD.