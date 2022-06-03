Finance
Beginners Tips on How to Earn Money Online
Everyone has the right to be happy, and, off course, to have plenty of money to enjoy life. However, many struggling young entrepreneurs have problems due to lack of proper guidance and right experience. Many budding entrepreneurs who have no formal education in Business Management or Entrepreneurship may find it difficult to get into their own business. Nevertheless, even experienced ones may fail to build their business online and eventually turn to their old jobs.
Many people try their own to earn money online and mostly burn their fingers before giving up on their dreams. It is sad to see so many new comers, especially, are missing to see and utilize the immense potential of Internet. Indeed, Internet creates a level playing field for all. I am not exaggerating by saying that you can start and succeed in your business even if you have little or no capital to start a business. By daily spending few hours on internet, and off course, with pure efforts and determination in understanding online tools, you can start earning money online. Your investment is probably paying internet cafe for browsing hours, planning and persistence. You may even borrow couple of tens of dollars from your friend or mom to start your online business.
To succeed, the aspiring online entrepreneur must have a good understanding of the internet business i.e. affiliate marketing, article marketing, email marketing etc., and have good grasp of many free tools and online services that are available and necessary to build a successful internet business. Nevertheless, nothing can replace the hard work and determination to produce success.
Do not assume anything online and spend your money wisely. It is easy to lose lots of money online. For example, some of internet guru offered programs promises you to copy and paste their campaigns, voila, the money starts flowing. Be aware of the small print disclaimers from the same gurus that give no guarantee of earning income and you may even lose your money trying to imitate their systems. Notwithstanding, even if it can earn you money as promised, you cannot sustain that system long term. Only way to long term success is learning to hold the rope and building your own system to earn money.
Do not be discouraged if you do not get the kind of result you expected working online for couple of weeks, or even months before raking in money. Keep your head down and work up to making online business an income generator. Try to cut through the hype online and find your own niche and dig out the hidden gems on the field of your interest and expertise. If you are smart and willing to learn, you can virtually sell anything online; there are plenty of things to sell online for profits. Do not give up and just march on, the victory will be finally yours.
Finance
4 Important Tips on How to Create Wealth
Everyone wants to live and enjoy an abundant and fulfilling life. Well, there is no better time to build wealth than now. It is not for certain individuals but everyone can share in the wealth of the world. Wealth is not an event but it is created and accumulated over a period of time. This comprises of an abundant life, one that has got what you want in life. It includes health, peace, money, properties, joy, and all that you need in life.
The purpose of this article is to outline some tips that can help you start creating wealth for yourself and your loved ones.
1. Now is the time to create wealth.
Some people think when they are young or old they cannot accumulate some wealth. Those who are young say it is for the adults. Those who are old say it is now late to start accumulating wealth. The starting point is to start saving whatever amount of money you can. It does not have to be a big sum of money that you save. For example, $10.00 in 12 months gives $120.00. That is good money for someone who has less disposable income. You may calculate what you can save according to your affordability. So you do not have to wait.
2. Start your own business
Whether you have a full time job or not, you can start your own business. It can be an offline or online business. Off line, you can start retail, construction, consulting, and other many opportunities. When it comes to online businesses, there are also many ideas and opportunities. One of the opportunities online is affiliate marketing programs whereby you do not have to own your own products. Instead, you promote other people’s products or programs and earn huge commissions. You can create wealth from the commissions. It is advisable to have your own website to promote affiliate programs. After you have mastered affiliate products, you can go an extra mile and start developing your own products.
3. Choose an appropriate investment plan
After you have saved and accumulated some money from any source, you can choose other types of investments. You can invest lump sums or join monthly subscription plans, which will result in big money after a certain period of time. Avoid rushing for debts when you are in need of money. The money you pay to service debts on monthly basis should be money you are saving or investing. Wealth is yours, you deserve it, just tap into your inner being for ideas or just visit the internet to check for ideas that can suit your situation.
4. Enjoy your wealth
Remember that wealth is for enjoyment and helping those who are in need. As you create wealth, you should not struggle or suppress yourself. After you have accumulated it, enjoy it. Do not suffer having money. Live the life you want. Learn to balance up life. This includes the physical, spiritual, emotional, and intellectual aspects.
Follow the four outlined tips for creating wealth and you will have your share. Wealth is not for certain individuals, but for everyone. You have to start from somewhere, and you can have it. It is your right to have it. Start today and avoid postponing.
Finance
Agency Workers: How Does the Employment Law in the UK Affect Them?
Understanding the term “Agency Workers”
Under the employment law, the definition of “agency worker” is established through payment. If an individual is paid by the agency, he or she is regarded as an agency worker. Also known as ‘temps’, agency workers enjoy most of the same rights as fixed-term or permanent workers. However, they are not likely to receive the same number of employment benefits as those individuals who are directly employed by an organisation.
Furthermore, agency workers have either a ‘contract of service’ or a written ‘contract of employment’ between the recruiter finding them job roles and themselves. On the other hand, agencies are not entitled by the employment law to charge any fees from job seekers for finding them work opportunities (except for those working in the modelling and entertainment industries). Rather, they may charge for related services like training or CV writing.
Temporary Employment Rights
First, temporary workers can expect fair treatment at work, despite not having the full gamut of employment rights, same as the permanent employees. Temporary workers also receive paid holiday, reasonable working hours, regular breaks and get paid in line with the National Minimum Wage. Furthermore, such workers are protected from discrimination at work by equality laws, along with health and safety regulations.
Equal Treatment after 12 Weeks
Once you have completed 12 weeks in one particular job role as a temporary worker, you may well qualify to be treated at par with any permanent worker employed in a similar role. This implies that you would be able to receive the same working time expectations, pay agreements and annual leaves as a peer, permanent worker. This entitlement is not affected by the fact that your work is part-time or full-time.
Having said that, any irregularities in employment may affect your entitlement to these work rights. If the break from employment exceeds 6 weeks between roles with one particular company, or you end up with a job role, which is significantly different from your previous one, the duration of your work with the company, for which you are considered engaged, resets to zero.
There are, however, some instances wherein some situations mean a ‘pause’ instead of a ‘break’ in your entitlement. Usually, the amount of time for which you are considered to have been working with your company stops during these periods. When you begin to work again with the same employee, the time resumes again. In general, this happens when you take a break from work for 6 weeks or less (or up to 28 weeks, in case you receive an injury or are suffering from illness), the workplace has temporarily closed or you avail holiday time.
If situations, wherein you take time off due to pregnancy, take adoption or paternity leave or need leave within 26 weeks of giving birth, the hirers will essentially consider you to be still working with them. This period will be later added to the time period when you worked for the employer.
Pay
The employment law in the UK entitles temporary workers to be paid the National Minimum Wage at a minimum, same as any other category of workers. Furthermore, a worker is entitled to be paid for all worked hours by the agency, irrespective of whether the timesheet had been completed. The agency, however, may delay the payment while conducting an investigation into whether the agency worker actually worked the hours. This investigation needs to be concluded within a reasonable time period.
If the agency has not received the wages by the hirers for a service provided, the worker would still be entitled to the agreed payment amount.
Terms of Employment
An agency has a legal obligation to set out the terms of employment in writing before they begin seeking roles for you. In general, these terms must include:
- relevant pay details;
- a notice period;
- details of employment (whether you are under a contract for services or contract of employment);
- leave and holiday entitlement;
In case, the worker agrees to any changes that are included by the agency in the terms of employment, a new document, comprising full details of the amendments must be drafted and signed by both the worker and the agency.
Agencies must always provide the basic information related to employment to an individual, once he or she commences work in a job role. These points of information must include:
- hourly rate or salary;
- location;
- commencing date;
- an approximation date of termination of the job;
- working hours, with details of flexible working (if any);
- person specification for the role;
- details regarding duties;
- health and safety risks and controls;
- any expenses to be incurred;
The company that hires the worker through an agency is responsible to pay a fee to the agency, which covers the recruitment and wage charges. Subsequently, the agency uses the received money to pay the workers themselves. While agency workers receive a number of benefits including an opportunity to sample various jobs and flexibility of scheduling, more important work rights that are availed by permanent employees like unfair dismissal compensation or redundancy pay are off-limits to agency workers.
Finance
Borrowing Basics: Understanding 12 Month Loans
Popularly known as payday loans, 12-month loans are one of the best products in the financial circuit today. They are unsecured for a 12-month time period and can be easily applied for without a long loan sanctioning process. Financial crisis can knock on one’s door at any time and asking for help from others is not always the best option. This is why these short term advances of a small amount can be so advantageous to the borrower.
What is a 12-month loan and how does it work?
12-month loans are basically a short-term personal loan which is borrowed from a lender or bank and has to be returned within a 12-month period only. These do not require any separate account, therefore, getting them is so easy and hassle-free, the monthly installments are deducted from one’s regular salary account only. One of the things that bothers borrowers, at times, are the high interest rates, which ultimately makes these expensive. But, most people take these only when they find themselves in a sudden financial pitfall and thus do not give the higher interest rates much thought.
One can apply for these loans online by filling out the forms and as these loans do not require a guarantor or credit score, the loans get sanctioned quite quickly. One can pay the installments through their salary account either using the auto payment mode or the manual mode.
These loans can be taken by anyone as there is no requirement of collateral so these loans can be taken to cover any urgent medical or educational purposes.
Features of 12-month loans
There are certain salient features of these loans that make them stand apart from others:
- Easy application: one can easily apply for these loans online without much trouble. The eligibility criteria of these loans are easy and, therefore, anybody can apply for them without any restrictions.
- 12-month duration: one can take these loans only for a 12-month duration which means one will have to pay within a year, regardless of the amount borrowed.
- No guarantor and credit score is required: unlike other loans, these payday loans do not require a good credit history or a guarantor of any kind because, here, financial urgency matters the most, and not financial history.
- Expensive interest rates: because these loans are given away easily and that too for only a 12 month period without much compulsions imposed on the borrower, it is inevitable that these loans are pricier as compared to other type of loans.
Benefits of 12-month loans
Some of the advantages that one can enjoy are:
- One can get a loan for any amount depending on the emergency and requirements.
- Anybody can apply for this type of loan and it can take care of educational or medical expenses.
- These loans are approved within 24 hours and will be directly credited to one’s bank account.
- One can avail many discount offers on these loans, which most of the banks and lenders design as a marketing strategy. But, nonetheless, these discounts can be highly benefitting to a customer.
- They are highly flexible in terms of repayment, as one can pay off the loan as one wishes within a year.
- One can take these loans and pay them off in a timely manner to increase one’s credit score.
- 12-month loans are flexible and one can avail them easily without much trouble of documentation and credit scoring.
- These 12 month loans can be obtained without the need of any guarantor or collateral document or a good credit score and the amount of loan would be credited within 24 hours direct to your bank account thus offering you easy loans.
