Birgitte Hjort Sorensen: Where Is She From? Is She Dating Someone?

Birgitte Hjort Sorensen (born 16 January 1982) is a Danish entertainer. She has received three Robert Awards and one Bodil Award. She was born in Hilliard and raised in Birkerd. Sorensen pursued an acting career after seeing the West End production of the musical Chicago while still in high school. She graduated from the Danish National School of Performing Arts. In 2005, she had a brief role in the TV series The Eagle. She went on to play Roxie Hart in a Copenhagen production of Chicago, and then on the West End. Sorensen’s cutting-edge employment was as writer Katrine Fnsmark in the TV political drama Borgen (2010-2013).

Life in the Spotlight

In 2010, she got her breakthrough as the aspiring writer Katrine Fonsmark in the DR fake political program Borgen. The show portrayed Denmark’s most notable female head of state. However, she spent a mid-year preparing for the role with TV newsgroups and columnists. Sorensen received fundamental acclaim for his portrayal of a hero in the show, as well as worldwide acclaim, notably in the United Kingdom.

Sorensen was nominated for a Robert Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in the show’s third season (Television). She also received her most noteworthy nomination for the Robert Award for Best Actress. However, in the action film, she was recognized for her performance as a corrupt clinician’s secretary. She received a prize for her performance as a crook clinician’s secretary in the Swedish film Ved verdens Ende (2009). The prize was alongside Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Her Portrayals and Awards

Sorensen portrayed painter Marie Kryer in the historical drama The Passion of Marie in 2012. This role led her to earn her second Best Actress nomination at the Robert Awards. The following year, she appeared as Virgilia in Tom Hiddleston’s drama Coriolanus at London’s Donmar Warehouse.

Sorensen appeared as Karsi, a wildling clan head, in the “Hard home” episode of HBO’s fantasy drama series Game of Thrones in 2015. She co-starred with Anna Kendrick in the melodic parody spin-off Pitch Perfect 2 as Kommissar, the head of an opposing German Cappella group. She was also nominated for a Bodil Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Someone You Love. Her role as a drug-addicted mother.

In Martin Scorsese’s HBO TV series, Vinyl, Sorensen plays Andy Warhol’s dream Ingrid (2016). She made her Broadway debut in the drama Les Liaisons Dangereuses at the end of that year.

Relationships

Birgitte Hjort Sorensen is a Danish performer who is married to Kristian Ladegaard Pedersen, and the pair has two adorable children. Kristian is the Dr. publication’s editor-in-chief. The couple is living happily together and has a child. Her name is Karoline.

Birgitte posted a snapshot of her child on her Instagram account.

The age gap between Birgitte and her companion Kristian Ladegaard Pedersen is unavailable. Kristian has not revealed his birth date or age.

Birgitte Sorensen has a very kind and attentive family. She usually had her family’s aid when she needed it, and she is living her fantasy with the help of her loved ones. Her family is of Denish descent.

She is the daughter of Christian Hjort Sorensen and Kirsten Damgaard Pedersen. Similarly, both her father and mother are experts. Her two sisters brought her up close.

Aside from that, she hasn’t divulged any family secrets through web-based entertainment.