Finance
Black Dog Trading System
Amongst the many purposes of using a trading system, the most important ones are that they provide a set of rules and parameters and work on trends, indicate when and when not to do a trade.
Black dog trading system is one which has all the basic qualities of a trading system and much more. The key features of this system that distinguish it from the other systems is its versatility as it gives the choice of trading many different financial instruments without restriction of timeframe in an easy and understandable way which is suitable even for those new at trading.
The Black Dog trading system allows you to trade financial instruments like Forex stocks, Currencies, e-minis and also gold. Although it is a relatively new system, it is gaining popularity with its clear and understandable indicators, versatility and by providing many distinct features at a low price accompanied by many facilities which are for free.
It also gives you free real-time charting software for your charts besides describing the important techniques and methods.
It is versatile because it leaves it to you to choose a timeframe you want and you can even do your chores in that time. When a situation arises that requires your attention, an audio alarm will reach you and then the decision to trade is yours.
You can either do all the trading in one time frame or set up the system for several signals in a day. The black dog system offers its support all along and you can get notifications and free updates through e-mail, on Skype and even your phone whichever suits you.
How To Beat The Mutual Fund Companies At Their Own Game
You’d have had to be living on a desert island with no TV, newspaper or internet connection to have missed hearing about the great mutual fund scandal of 2003.
The issue was that some mutual fund companies allowed certain hedge funds to engage in after-hours trading, sometimes incorrectly referred to as market timing. Unfortunately, some companies have used the confusion about the term “market timing” to further their own cause. How?
They have used this issue to pretty much ban all forms of trading their funds, and some companies are imposing hefty short-term redemption fees–penalties for all intents and purposes–in the name of avoiding impropriety. But the real idea behind it all is: Buy our fund and never sell it!
These companies advocate a stubborn Buy & Hold philosophy despite the devastating effects that approach had on investors’ portfolios during the recent bear market. Performance is immaterial to them–they want your money in their fund whether it’s going up or down.
With all of the negative press over the months you’d think that mutual fund companies would have cleaned up their act and started giving more consideration to the individual investor. Not so.
This was brought home to me when a fund manager of an $800 million mutual fund called me to see what my plans were in respect to holding our positions with his fund (about $2 million).
I explained my trend tracking methodology and he got very angry when he heard I would protect my clients’ accumulated profits by selling his fund if it were to drop 7% off its highs.
His blustering made it quite clear that he did not like anyone managing for the benefit of their clients; he only cared about what was best for him and his company.
So, what can you do to prevent being taken advantage of? For one thing, do what your mutual fund company does — not what they tell you to do. Adopt a strategy for following trends, such as I do, and use the mutual fund manger’s superior stock picking ability to your advantage by buying and holding only as long as the fund is performing well.
Remember, the fund manager has one big disadvantage over you: He always “has to” be invested so that the public can purchase shares in his fund. You don’t!
If market conditions dictate that you are better off in the safety of a money market account because we are in a severe downtrend, then you can take your money and run for cover. He can’t. He is constantly trying to adjust his portfolio to ever-changing economic conditions so that his potential losses are minimized. At the same time you are being told that his fund is the investment for all seasons. Don’t fall for it!
You as an individual investor are really in the driver’s seat. Unfortunately, you have probably been conditioned to think that Buy & Hope is a good investment strategy, when in fact it is a losing proposition.
Bottom line is, use a well performing mutual fund during strong up trends and get over to the sidelines during trend reversals. (That’s exactly what I did for my clients in October, 2001, and we retained the lion’s share of their profits while Buy & Holders kept insisting the emperor was wearing new clothes.) Pretty soon you will feel that you are in charge of your financial destiny and any chosen mutual fund is merely a tool to bring you closer to your goals of maximizing your gain and minimizing your losses.
Is It Time for Your Community Association to Audit Its Governing Documents?
In other posts we have discussed a homeowner association’s governing documents. Many communities were established 20-40 years ago with governing documents that worked well for the developer, and for the most part the community association. However, many of these governing documents are outdated. Virginia and federal laws pertaining to community associations have changed substantially. If your board of directors has not engaged in an audit of your communities governing documents in the past 5-7 years, it should.
What is an “audit” of our governing documents?
An “audit” of your documents is an in-depth review by your HOA’s board of directors in conjunction with your association attorney. The Board reviews each document noting any sections that lack clarity, are no longer enforced, appear to not apply to your community, protect a long-gone developer, or do not provide the association with adequate remedies. The Board prepares a list of concerns or issues facing the community, such as homes that are not being maintained, large amounts of delinquent assessments, or enforcement capabilities of the association. The Board provides this information to the association attorney.
When should documents be amended?
Although there are many reasons for amending documents, these 7 reasons are the most common:
1. The documents do not comply with Virginia or federal law.
The board of directors for a community association are volunteers. Documents that do not comply with the law create difficulties an expense for a community association. Board members read the documents and determine that they should be enforcing a covenant, only to find out that the covenant has been preempted by a change in the law. Rather than require constant attorney involvement to interpret and advise the association on whether provisions of the documents have been changed by new legislation, amended documents that comply with the law permit a board to fulfill its duties without continued and constant attorney involvement.
2. The documents include declarant/developer language.
Once the developer/declarant period is over, the board should consider removal of the provisions regarding developer/declarant rights. Most of the provisions containing developer/declarant rights are likely no longer relevant and may cause confusion among owners. Removal of these provisions provides clarity in the document and often can result in a substantial decrease in the number of pages of your documents.
3. The documents contain high quorum percentages for meetings or difficult requirements for amending the documents.
Many associations are faced with apathetic owners. Reducing quorum requirements permits an association more flexibility in conducting business. Reducing quorum requirements encourages owner participation because the owner who wants to vote “no” on an issue can choose not to come to a meeting, and effectively, the “no” vote is exercised by not participating. Increased quorum requirements make it necessary for the owner to participate in the meeting in order to register their “no” vote. Amending documents should not be a daunting process. Communities need to be prepared for change. Amending documents should be efficient and possible. Reducing the percentage required to approve an amendment makes our communities more viable for the future.
4. The documents require approval by mortgagees.
Although this requirement is still necessary for condominium communities to permit financing through government guaranteed loans, single-family communities no longer require mortgagee approval. In our ever-changing mortgage world, non-condominium communities who want to consider removing mortgagee requirements may also want to consider authorizing the board of directors to make changes to the documents if necessary for government guaranteed loans.
5. The documents only permit the association to enforce the covenants and rules by filing a lawsuit.
Filing a lawsuit is the most expensive enforcement remedy available to an association. Amending the documents to permit assessing charges in accordance with Virginia’s Condominium Act or the Property Owners’ Association Act permits less-expensive enforcement by the association. Associations should also consider adding provisions that permit the association to “self-help” in certain situations. Abandoned homes that are neglected and in disrepair have plagued some communities. Permitting the association to correct the deficiency and assess the costs against the owner is more efficient and less expensive than a lawsuit.
6. The documents include unrealistic caps on increases in assessments.
All communities want to keep the assessments low. However, the reality for some communities is that they are unable to pay necessary operating expenses and adequately fund reserve accounts because the documents restrict how much assessments can be increased. Amending the documents permits the association to remove antiquated caps and replace it with a cap that permits appropriate budgeting by the association.
7. The documents include strict limitations on the types of construction materials permitted in the community.
Construction materials of today have changed. Providing flexibility in the documents to permit the use of new materials is not only owner-friendly but also may provide a substantial cost savings to the association for its responsibilities.
4 Great Reasons For Becoming an Entrepreneur
For some, true freedom is defined as being “able to do what you want, when, with whomsoever, wherever and however you want”. Others described it as ‘being able to wake up when you finished sleeping!”. The most common road taken to such freedoms as described above is by becoming an entrepreneur.
There are generally four major benefits of being an entrepreneur. They mostly explain why anyone would want to face the risk and frustration of owning a business. Starting a new business involves investing in substantial resources, chief of which is money. The initial learning curve is steep, many things can go wrong and a new business owner has to learn things fast to avoid failure.
So what are the benefits of becoming an entrepreneur, to make all the frustrations and risks worth taking? Often, the best reason is being able to explore your true passion. (As opposed to dragging yourself everyday to a dead-end job) It may seem silly but sometimes this motivation alone would motivate a person to persist against great odds, when others give up, in the pursuit of his goals.
Secondly, being your own boss is a very great incentive to start an enterprise. This is particularly if you are a self-reliant and independent person. To you, life is a risk and a business is no different. Thus ‘calling your own shots’ is very important and being an entrepreneur allows this.
Off course, if your business is successful, you would earn uncommonly more money than most. This would allow you to live a lifestyle associated with material wealth and success. Successful people are admired for their lifestyles; this reason, by itself, gives enough incentives for anyone to become an entrepreneur.
Should you make a lot of money and know how to turn them into solid assets, then your life of never having to worry about money i.e. financial freedom is achieved. Now, your assets would work for you; making you all the money you need. This picture of money and time freedom would drive most men to take the risk of starting a new business.
To avoid the many risks and heavy outlays, many are now turning to Internet Marketing as the way to being an entrepreneur. Starting an internet marketing business mostly involves investment in time and can be done part-time. If you are looking to become an entrepreneur, the website provided in the author’s resource box points you to a valuable resource for learning how to master Internet Marketing.
