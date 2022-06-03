News
Brad Pitt: What New Projects Is He Working On? When Can We See Him?
If someone asks you who is the most popular actor in the world, the name Brad Pitt will surely pop up in your mind. The actor has delivered several outstanding performances over the years. He has even been the prey of Paparazzi over several wild controversies. No matter what, the actor has never stopped working and has always kept up with the audience. Brad Pitt has worked up to be a legend, and will forever be one of the most phenomenal actors in our minds.
All the praise makes you the question: what is he doing now? What is Brad Pitt working on? Are there any new films?
Who Is Brad Pitt?
Wait, you already know that!
Why Is He So Famous?
The American actor and producer have been in numerous successful films and shows, like Fight Club, the Ocean’s series, Troy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Moneyball, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and the list goes on.
What Is He Working On Now?
Brad Pitt has several upcoming projects. He has been producing the film Father of the Bride which will premiere on HBO Max on June 16, where the father is finding it hard to come to terms with his daughter’s marriage. The movie stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, and others.
His next project is as an actor in a neo-noir action comedy called Bullet Train, along with the MCU actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Ladybug is a seasoned assassin in the film, who has to collect a briefcase on a bullet train. Things go awry when meets other assassins with the same objectives. The film is scheduled to release on August 5, 2022.
Next, we have him producing the drama film She Said, which follows the works of the journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey to expose the story of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct allegations. They have scheduled the film to release on November 18, 2022.
Brad Pitt is also producing the film Women Talking, where eight Mennonite women have a secret meeting to investigate the ruthless men in their society, scheduled to release on December 2, 2022.
Blonde is the last film he is producing as of now. Marilyn Monroe is the inspiration for the movie and Netflix has scheduled the release for 2022.
As of now, the last film he is working on as an actor is the much-anticipated, Babylon. In the movie, he stars as John Gilbert, along with the Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie as Clara Bow. In addition, the Spiderman star Tobey Maguire will appear in a supporting role as Charlie Chaplin portraying Adolf Hitler. The film is set to be released on December 25, 2022.
Is He Involved With Anything Else This Year?
This year, he has also produced the science fiction television series, Outer Range, which stars Josh Brolin. Josh Brolin is the actor who is famous for the character of Thanos in the MCU. The series goes through the investigation of a disappearance followed by the discovery of a black void in a pasture.
The post Brad Pitt: What New Projects Is He Working On? When Can We See Him? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Mets get shut out for first time this season in series opening loss to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — The Mets began their most important series of the year thus far by playing mostly crisp defense behind a solid pitching performance from their starter. In a lineup without the red-hot Francisco Lindor, it was the Amazin’s bats that failed to click against a strong Dodgers pitching staff.
The Amazin’s mustered just three hits all night against four Dodger arms in their 2-0 loss to Los Angeles in the series opener on Thursday night at Chavez Ravine. One of those three hits came off the bat of Luis Guillorme, who was batting third and playing shortstop in place of the sidelined Lindor. The Mets clearly missed their RBI-amassing shortstop, who was out of Thursday’s lineup after jamming his middle finger on his hotel doors. The majority of Mets hitters were blanked by Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin and the National League’s best bullpen.
The Mets (35-18) on Thursday were shutout for the first time this season. They were the last team in the majors to avoid being goose-egged, having played 52 games without getting shut out for the fourth-longest streak in franchise history. The longest streak was accomplished by the 1986 championship Mets, who were blanked in their 86th game. The 1993 Mets were shut out in their 59th game, and the ‘94 team was shut out in its 58th game.
Taijuan Walker was able to limit Los Angeles’ damage to one run in the fifth inning thanks to heads-up defense from Mets infielders. After four shutout innings, Walker allowed three consecutive singles in the fifth, including an RBI single to Mookie Betts. The inning seemed like it was going to get away from Walker, who had retired 13 of his 16 batters faced up to that point, before a ground ball from Freddie Freeman changed the outlook.
With runners on first and second, Jeff McNeil fielded Freeman’s grounder and threw to first for the out. Then the Mets caught Gavin Lux, who advanced to third on Freeman’s grounder, in a rundown between home. Using all instinct and quick thinking, the Amazin’s relay went 4-3-6-2-5 as Eduardo Escobar nabbed Lux at third with a quick tag for the inning-ending double play.
The Mets only have to face former NL East foes Freeman (Braves) and Trea Turner (Nationals) in seven games this season versus the usual 19, when both were playing in the division. Freeman signed with the Dodgers this past offseason, while Turner was traded to Los Angeles by the Nationals at last year’s deadline. Freeman entered Thursday with a .305/.390/.499 career slashline across 12 years against the Mets, while Turner entered the series with an .829 OPS against them.
At least in the Mets’ first time this season facing Freeman and Turner, Walker kept the former in check through all of his three at-bats against him. Turner went hitless in his first two at-bats against Walker, and notched a leadoff hit off him in the sixth. Overall, Walker exited his start during the sixth inning having given up two runs on seven hits, recording two strikeouts and walking one batter in 5.2 innings and 92 pitches.
Despite the effort, Walker took his first loss of the season in his eighth start of the year. His ERA barely moved, representing the lowest (2.88) among non-injured Mets starters.
()
News
90-Day Fiancé Season 9 Finale ( Episode 9): June 5 release, Time and Plot speculation.
90-Day fiancé is an American reality show presented on TLC. It is a dating show where the couples who applied for or receive a K-1 Visa, will meet their foreign fiancés of US citizens and they have two options open to them: either marry their partners in those 90 days or after 90 days have to go straight back to their home. The series premiered on January 12 2014 on TLC under Sharp Entertainment production company.
The series gained quite a popularity from the beginning that is the reason it has eight spin-offs with a new plot every season.
The Couples showcased in season 9 of 90-Day Fiancé are
- Ariela(Princeton, NJ) and Biniyam (Ethiopia),
- Patrick(Austin, Texas) and Thais (Brazil)
- Yves (Albuquerque, NM) and Mohamed(Egypt)
- Jibri(Rapid City, SD) and Miona (Serbia)
- Bilal(Kansas City, Mo.) and Shared(Trinidad and Tobago),
- Kara (Charlottesville, Va.) and Guillermo(Venezuela),
- Emily(Salina, Kan.) and Kobe(Cameroon).
These six new couples and one pair of veterans for 90 days.
These couples will be fighting through a tough situation in their relationship and will face ups and downs in the way of taking their love to new heights.
When And Where To Watch?
Episode 9 of 90-Day Fiancé Season 9 will be released on 5 June 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The show is accessible on Amazon prime with all its episodes to date.
The first episode of Season 9 was released on April 17, 2022. The next episode was released on Sunday, May 29 2023 at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. This long breaks between each episode make hardcore followers of this show crave new episodes more by increasing curiosity. The whole show is available on Discovery.com.
Plot Speculation
The upcoming plot seems to be a tense one. The atmosphere heats up due to the arising problem between the couples. The couple is going through a rocky phase in their relationship. Yves and Mohamed have quarrels due to the difference in cultures and religion. Mohamed was having a problem gelling up to the new and western atmosphere. While, Yves all of the sudden couldn’t change her lifestyle, or way of dressing which caused hardships in their relationship. On the other side, Emily and Kobe are also facing problems, Kobe seems to misunderstand Emily by seeing her attitude.
Another couple was going through a rough patch as the girl wanted a family and her partner avoided this topic. This all spiced up the upcoming episode.
Recap
The problems between them go to another level that they end up having less time to spend with each other and the ultimate decision is yet to be taken. However, problems seem to be never-ending and the situation becomes rocky day by day. It will interesting to see what happens next, and what turns their relations takes will they all end up marrying each other or some couples are in their last days together.
The post 90-Day Fiancé Season 9 Finale ( Episode 9): June 5 release, Time and Plot speculation. appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
How Keegan Thompson’s warmup routine has set up the Chicago Cubs pitcher’s successful transition to the rotation
Keegan Thompson is not switching up his routine.
No matter how the Chicago Cubs have used the right-hander this year, he maintains the same warmup process — even before starts. Forget the typical pregame long tossing in the outfield by the starting pitcher. Thompson has found a setup that works, and he isn’t abandoning it just because the Cubs are giving him a chance to start.
Just as he does during games before multi-inning relief appearances, Thompson heads to the bullpen mound and goes through his pitches, avoiding a prolonged warmup.
“I’m still sticking with that routine until it doesn’t work,” he said.
Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy has seen Thompson learn what works best for him to prepare for a game, regardless of the situation.
“Every routine is different, and maybe he’s found that his routine is more of a reliever-type routine,” Hottovy told the Tribune on Wednesday. “But we say ‘as a reliever’ — it’s not, it’s just your routine.
“It’s funny, like, everybody sees him as a starter and you have to have a certain throwing routine. You don’t. Your routine is your routine if it’s working. Obviously something’s good there.”
Thompson delivered the longest start of his young career Thursday night, going 5⅓ innings in the Cubs’ 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. He allowed three runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Two of those walks came against the last two Cardinals he faced in the sixth as his command wavered. He was “very disappointed” by that sequence but satisfied overall with his start.
“Everything’s been mechanical adjustments,” Thompson said. “When I go wrong, that’s pulling my head off and a little too early coming out of it. So when I do that, I know what I’m doing wrong. It’s just getting back in there.”
Through 12 appearances (four starts), Thompson owns a 1.99 ERA, second-best on the Cubs pitching staff. The 27-year-old former third-round pick is trying not to think about his stellar beginning to the season.
“It’s easier said than done, and I probably don’t do a great job of it,” Thompson said. “But just trying to keep those jitters and the anxious feeling building up to the start day and trying to keep those in check.”
With his sixth win of the season — tied for most in the majors — Thompson is the 10th Cubs pitcher since 1916 to start a season at least 6-0. The last to do it was Jake Arrieta in 2016.
“We tried to push him a little bit longer, but a really nice outing,” manager David Ross said. “Consistent as we’ve had. A guy that continues to impress for sure.”
Beyond putting the Cubs in position to beat the Cardinals in the teams’ first meeting of the season, two elements of Thompson’s start were notable: his ability to maintain his fastball velocity into the sixth and how he incorporated his changeup.
Ross liked seeing Thompson utilize the changeup against the Cardinals’ right-handed hitters to generate weak contact. Thompson, who threw 10 changeups, wants teams to have the pitch on their scouting reports to keep them off balance.
“We had to switch it up and mix in the curveball and changeup later in the game, which was really effective,” catcher P.J. Higgins said. “I‘ve known him for a while and he’s pretty adaptable.”
That adaptability is clearly present on a big and small scale with Thompson. Right-hander Alec Mills understands what goes into a swing role, something the Cubs have harnessed with Mills over the last four years.
Count Mills, 30, among those wowed by Thompson’s performance this year as a multi-use pitcher.
“I mean, that’s special, obviously,” Mills said Thursday. “He’s making it look easy. I promise you (it’s not). I don’t know, maybe I made it look hard. … He’s a weapon.”
Mills believes he could learn from how Thompson relies on the same warmup routine. If he were to go through the swing role again, Mills said he would attack it differently.
“There’s some things that I definitely regret doing when I was in that role,” he said. “I was sometimes kind of scared to throw off the mound that day, thinking, oh, maybe I need to go three or four (innings) today.
“But you can throw eight or 10 (pitches) off the mound and be fine to go that day. And that’s something I think I need to get over with. But for (Thompson), that’s something that’s good for him.”
Hottovy told the Tribune that Thompson will be in the rotation “for at least the foreseeable future.” But how the Cubs use Thompson during their upcoming five-game trip remains to be seen. His next start would align with a day off Monday ahead of a two-game set in Baltimore, and the Cubs get another day off Thursday before three games against the New York Yankees.
The Cubs might not have the same type of dynamic multi-inning reliever as Thompson for however long they keep him in the rotation. They still have long relief options, though. Right-hander Michael Rucker can offer length, as can Mark Leiter Jr. when he’s on the roster. Mills, who is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list Monday, is scheduled to make another Triple-A rehab start Tuesday.
“(Mills) has proven over his career to be able to bounce back and forth with that role too,” Hottovy said.
The health of the rotation likely will dictate Thompson’s role. Hottovy expressed optimism Wednesday that Wade Miley could rejoin the rotation when he is eligible to come off the 15-day IL on June 10 in New York. Drew Smyly’s return from a right oblique strain, however, is not imminent.
Smyly said there is no timetable for when he can resume baseball activities. He needs to have pain-free range of motion before progressing.
“It’s probably going to be a little while, like a month, before I can start to really have an idea of how close I am,” Smyly said Thursday. “If you try to push it and come back too early, you’re just going to reinjure it. It’s not something you can push through.”
()
