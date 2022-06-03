Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date: When Will Bridgerton Season 3 Start Filming?

Stranger Things is an American Netflix original series. The Duffer Brothers have created the show. It is a culmination of genres like Horror, drama, and science fiction in the gnarly 80s, in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana in the United States of America. The series has three completed seasons and half of season 4 has aired as the other half would come out in July 2022. The show first premiered on July 15, 2016, with a bang. The following seasons in 2017, 2019, and now 2022 have been one success after the other. It has a total of 32 episodes out yet. The show is so successful that it has become a milestone of sorts in pop culture.

The series has not only captivated a massive audience and fanbase but also love from critics from all over the world. The show has won prestigious awards like Primetime Emmy Awards, American Film Institute Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and People’s Choice Awards.

WHAT IS THE STRANGER THINGS ABOUT?

Stranger Things follows the stories of multiple characters stuck in a supernatural and impossible to solve the dangerous situation which needs them to work together and fight against the supernatural powers. The story is set in a small town called Hawkins in Indiana, U.S.A. The town has a portal to another dimension which is dark and just a completely destroyed reflection of the actual one. Some People are running labs with extraordinarily powerful kids. These kids have actual superpowers and a special girl opens the gate to the upside-down. The opening of gates leads to monsters coming after the people of Hawkins, a kid named Will Byers is taken and three of his friends, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin look for him and instead find Eleven, the girl from the lab.

There are other characters like Will’s mom and brother, Joyce, and Johnathan. Also, Mike’s sister Nancy and her jock then-boyfriend, Steve along with the town sheriff, Jim Hopper. These characters help El save the town and Will with her powers. This was just season one. Season 2 is the continuation of season 1 as Hopper takes care of El. Also, there are new characters like Max, a redhead. And later in season 3, Murry and Robin join the gang. Season 4 is the season in which we get Vecna as the villain. The first three seasons had Demogorgon, Mindflayer, etc as villains while season 4 introduces a new and creepy villain Vecna.



WHO IS VECNA?

This humanoid monster is far cry from the animalish Villains the whole crew has faced before. This antagonist can talk, walk like a human, and used to be a human before. Vecna’s origin story is quite old as he was the son of Victor Creel. He had similar powers to Eleven but he used them to create chaos and death. After killing his whole family, (Victor is half dead anyway) he is sent to the same people where he is brought somewhat in control with the implant to stop his powers, etc.

He was the number 001 and he slowly sides El with him. Also, he convinces her to remove the implant after which he kills every other kid and almost all of the staff. He asks El to take his side in this too but she refuses. Due to this, he attacks, they fight and a tiny Eleven throws him inside, upside-down. As he falls into the dimension he also changes from a human to a gross-looking humanoid. Who just kills people one after another. According to the game, ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Vecna is an undead Wizard or a Lich.

WHO PLAYS VECNA IN STRANGER THINGS?

Jamie Campbell Bower plays the role of Vecna or Number 001. The 33-year-old actor is known for his roles in movies like his role of main lead Jace in Shadow Hunter: City of bones, Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, portraying Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

