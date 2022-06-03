News
Broadcaster Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees’ Cortes
DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molestor” during a broadcast Thursday, the second offensive remark in the past year by the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher while calling a game.
As Minnesota’s Chris Archer struck out Detroit star Miguel Cabrera, Kaat began to explain that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during a breakout season with New York.
“’Nestor the Molestor,’ Nestor Cortes,” Kaat said. “Angles and different speeds. He’s a pitcher.”
Cortes has affectionately become known as “Nasty Nestor” by Yankees fans while going 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA to begin this season. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to win the first game of a doubleheader.
Cortes and the Yankees were playing the Angels at night in the second game.
Kaat, a longtime commentator who has also worked for the Yankees and MLB Network, apologized in October after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada.
His comment about Moncada reminded some viewers of the unfilled promise by the U.S. government that freed slaves would receive 40 acres and a mule following the Civil War. He apologized later in that game between the Astros and White Sox.
“Earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark,” he said. “And I’m sorry for that.”
___
More AP MLB: and
News
WATCH: President Biden delivers remarks on recent mass shootings
“Enough, enough,” President Joe Biden exclaimed over and over Thursday night, as he delivered an impassioned address to the nation imploring Congress to take action against gun violence after mass shootings he said had turned schools, supermarkets and other everyday places into “killing fields.”
News
Francisco Lindor out of Mets lineup against Dodgers after shutting hotel doors on middle finger
LOS ANGELES—Forget thumbs. That was so last year. This season, Francisco Lindor’s middle finger is making headlines.
Lindor was out of the Mets lineup for their series opener against the Dodgers on Thursday after an accident in his hotel room.
“After I finished my massage I went to my room,” the shortstop explained at Chavez Ravine. “I have double doors. I went to close one, I didn’t think the other one was going to close, and they closed at the same time. Next thing you know, I got a swollen finger.”
Lindor sported a bloated, black and blue middle finger on his right hand on Thursday.
“I ran around the room for like three minutes,” Lindor recalled. “I didn’t want to look at it, and when I finally looked at it, I was like OK. I felt like I had my heart in that one finger.”
The Mets and Lindor are hopeful that he will be back in the lineup and playing shortstop on Friday against Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA). On Thursday, Lindor said the injury was impacting throwing more than hitting, because he couldn’t feel the sensation in his swollen middle finger, which led to a poor grip on the baseball. He said he was 12 years old the last time he pinched his finger.
Lindor had played in all 52 Mets games leading up to the series opener here, which leads the major leagues. It was possible, Mets manager Buck Showalter said, that the shortstop would be available to pinch-hit on Thursday, which would keep his streak alive. But Lindor wasn’t too concerned about that.
“It wasn’t a goal of mine to play 162 [games],” he said. “I want to be out there every day; do whatever it takes to help the team. But I never played 162, and I wasn’t saying I need to play 162. I want to play the most games possible.
“Sucks that I’m not out there with the boys. But God has a plan, and I gotta follow it.”
Lindor, who was named the National League’s Player of the Week for May 23-29, entered Thursday tied for fifth in the majors and ranked third in the NL with 37 runs scored. He was also tied for third in MLB with 43 RBI, including 20 of those RBI coming in his last 10 games. Lindor is hitting .600 (9-for-15) with runners in scoring position during his career-high 10-game RBI streak.
The Mets certainly could’ve used more of that production in their opener against the Dodgers, who have the second-best record in the NL, after the Amazin’s. But sliding hotel doors had other plans.
“Stay away from those doors,” Lindor said as he walked away from his scrum with reporters in the visiting dugout.
()
News
House panel advances gun bill after recent mass shootings
By KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel advanced legislation Thursday that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 as Democrats moved quickly to put their stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by assailants who used such weapons to kill 31 people, including 19 children.
The vote came as President Joe Biden gave a prime-time speech about the shootings and told Americans, “Let’s hear the call and the cry, let’s meet the moment, let us finally do something.”
Partisan positions were clear at the Judiciary Committee hearing, which lasted more than nine hours. In addition to raising the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles, the bill also would make it a federal offense to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines.
It also builds on the administration’s executive action banning fast-action “bump-stock” devices and “ghost guns” that are assembled without serial numbers.
The final vote to advance the bill was 25-19, with Democrats accounting for all the yes votes and Republicans accounting for all the no votes.
The Democratic legislation, called the Protecting Our Kids Act, was quickly added to the legislative docket after last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., promised in a letter to Democratic colleagues Thursday that the House will vote on the measure next week, and she promised other votes in the weeks ahead, including on a bill to to create an Amber Alert-style notification during a mass shooting. Pelosi also pledged a hearing on a bill banning military-style semiautomatic rifles.
But with Republicans nearly all in opposition, the House action will mostly be symbolic, merely putting lawmakers on record about gun control ahead of this year’s elections. The Senate is taking a different course, with a bipartisan group striving toward a compromise on gun safety legislation that can win enough GOP support to become law. Those talks are making “rapid progress,” according to Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the Republican negotiators.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, defended his chamber’s proposals as popular with most Americans. He dismissed Republican criticism.
“You say that it is too soon to take action? That we are ‘politicizing’ these tragedies to enact new policies?” Nadler said. “It has been 23 years since Columbine. Fifteen years since Virginia Tech. Ten years since Sandy Hook. Seven years since Charleston. Four years since Parkland and Santa Fe and Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”
“Too soon? My friends, what the hell are you waiting for?”
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the committee, said no one wants another tragedy. But he insisted the House bill would do nothing to stop mass shootings.
“We need to get serious about understanding why this keeps happening. Democrats are always fixated on curtailing the rights of law-abiding citizens rather than trying to understand why this evil happens,” Jordan said. “Until we figure out the why, we will always mourn losses without facing the problem. Our job is to figure out the why.”
A chief feature of the House bill requires those buying semi-automatic weapons to be at least 21. Only six states require someone to be at least 21 years old to buy rifles and shotguns. The shooters in Uvalde and Buffalo, New York, both were 18 and used an AR-15-style weapon.
Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said that it should be a red flag when an 18-year-old wants to buy “an assault weapon.”
“That’s what they want on their 18th birthday is an assault weapon? They’ve got a problem, which means we’ve got a problem, which means those 19 kids and their parents and those two teachers have a problem, forever,” Cohen said, referring to the victims in Uvalde.
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., pointed to a U.S. appeals court ruling last month, however, that found California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 unconstitutional.
“I can tell you this, and let me be clear, you are not going to bully your way to stripping Americans of fundamental rights,” Bishop said.
The hearing featured emotional pleas from Democratic lawmakers for Congress to respond to the mass shootings after years of gridlock on gun issues, one of the most riveting coming from Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia.
She recalled how her son, Jordan, was shot and killed at a gas station by a man who complained about the loud music he was listening to. She said she dreams of who he would have become. She said racial bias led to his death and those of 10 Black Americans in Buffalo last month and is “being replayed with casual callousness and despicable frequency” in the United States.
“We all understand that the murder of our children cannot continue,” McBath said. “And we have solutions that a majority of American people believe in. They are common-sense compromises that will keep American children alive.”
Several lawmakers participated in the hearing remotely, including Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., who brandished various pistols in arguing that the bill’s provision banning large-capacity magazines of more than 10 rounds amounted to stopping law-abiding citizens from purchasing guns of their choice.
When Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, remarked that she hoped one of the guns Steube was holding was not loaded, Steube replied, “I’m in my house, I can do whatever I want with my guns.” It was one of several pointed exchanges during the hearing.
Any legislative response to the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings will have to get through the evenly divided Senate, where support from at least 10 Republicans would be needed to advance the measure to a final vote. A group of senators has been working privately this week in hopes of finding a consensus.
Ideas under discussion include expanding background checks for gun purchases and incentivizing red-flag laws that allow family members, school officials and others to go into court and secure orders requiring the police to seize guns from people considered threats to themselves or others.
___
This version corrects to say Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was the lawmaker who remarked that that she hoped a gun being shown remotely at the hearing wasn’t loaded, not Rep. Jerrold Nadler.
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.
Broadcaster Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees’ Cortes
WATCH: President Biden delivers remarks on recent mass shootings
Francisco Lindor out of Mets lineup against Dodgers after shutting hotel doors on middle finger
House panel advances gun bill after recent mass shootings
3 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox’s 3-game sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, including missed chances on offense
Four sentenced in deadly Dakota County burglary
Fire guts 1903 Fort Snelling building during renovation project
Matt Carpenter bests Shohei Ohtani in return to the leadoff spot
Twins commentator Jim Kaat gives Yankees hurler Nestor Cortes an offensive nickname
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month