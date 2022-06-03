Characters of Stranger Things

Share Pin 0 Shares

Who doesn’t like watching supernatural drama shows? Stranger things was broadcasted first in 2016. Till now, 3 seasons have been released of it and the Season 4 volume 1 is coming out on May 27, 2022. Season 4 volume 2 will be released in July.

Stranger Things have gained so much popularity since day 1 of its release.They found the right people for the roles of all the characters. The plot of the show is very unique.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Stranger Things is a supernatural science fiction drama OTT series. It was released on Netflix in 2016. Season 1 had 8 episodes, Season 2 had 9 released in 2017, and Season 3 had 8 released d in 2019. The storyline is set in 1980 in Indiana.

PAST SEASONS

The show started simply with a boy going missing. Along the way to finding him, his family and friends found eleven and the fact that the supernatural activities are real. Season 3 is similar to Season 2, with 4 groups on different missions but having the same goal. The groups do not have contact with each other till the end of the show.The creators have upscaled their VFX and production value.

CHARACTERS

Eleven is played by Millie Bobby Brown. El or Eleven is the leading lady of the show. She got physic powers u to defeat demigorgons. Will Byers is played by Noah Schnapp. Will is the reason his friends found out about the upside (the supernatural realm). He is the son of Joyce Byres along with brother of Jonathan Byers. Mike Wheeler played by Finn Wolfhard. Mike wheeler is friends with Will, Dustin and Lucas, and Max. He and Eleven have a romantic aspect in the series. His mother is Karen Wheeler played by Cara Buono.

Dustin Henderson brings up a fun and comic element to the show. Lucas Sinclair is also the main character of the show. He is friends with Eleven, Max, Dustin, Will, and Mike. Steven Harrington played by Joe Kerr has the most amazing character development in the show. He is smart and mainly friends with Dustin. His co-worker and later lover Robin Buckely was introduced in Season 3. They both work at Scoop Ahoy! Together and there they found the mission to save everyone.

Max Mayfield and Billy Hargrove character were portrayed through Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery respectively were also introduced in season 3. Initially, as an audience, you will not find any relevance to them in the show and Max becomes friends with Eleven, Max, Dustin, Will, and Lucas.

Billy is introduced as the villain . He dies in the end as a hero. Natalia Dyer played the role of Nancy wheeler’s elder sister. She is the Nancy Drew of the show. She first had Steven as her boyfriend . Later in the series Jonathan won her over.

Jonathan Byers is the elder brother of Will portrayed by Charlie Heaton. He adopts Eleven and he is assumed dead at the end of Season 3. Erica Sinclair, Priam Ferudon played the role sister of Lucas and Joyce Byers mother of Jonathan .Winona Ryder portrayed will.

