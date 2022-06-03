News
Chris Harrington: Let the arts lead the way in this time of healing
My first visit to Minnesota was less than a year ago. It was to interview for my new job as president and CEO of Saint Paul’s Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. When I accepted the position, while many people were excited for me, some were perplexed and questioned why I, a Black man, was considering a move to what many called “Ground Zero for Civil Unrest.”
Prior to stepping foot in Minnesota, I began to feel a magnetic pull to this community which grew stronger with every conversation, congratulatory wish and genuine offer to help me in any way possible. I understand this isn’t everyone’s experience when moving to a new community or Minnesota. But I am so grateful for the overwhelming amount of positive support I’ve received from day one.
There are innumerable people and organizations who have been doing impactful work here for many decades. It is an honor to work alongside them and build upon the rich legacy in this community, collectively confront some of the things that haven’t served the Twin Cities well and co-create a path toward a better society for all.
Between a long-overdue racial reckoning and the crippling COVID pandemic, we are in a heightened level of consciousness. As inequities and disparities continue to be exposed, and depression and anxiety steadily rise, I still believe the arts are one of few things in this world with the power to heal, unite people from all walks of life, inspire and make us want to be better – more tolerant of difference and of one another.
This healing starts with a vibrant arts ecosystem – something I noticed right when I arrived. Minnesotans have an abundance of arts and cultural experiences, from free programming in our parks to the larger-than-life stories shared by organizations like the Ordway, Penumbra Theatre and Hennepin Theatre Trust. When you’re at the theater, we hope you feel welcome, seen, heard, connected and yes, even challenged. Art can challenge our way of thinking and encourage the courageous conversations needed right now. The responsibility of being a gathering place in the 21st century in the Twin Cities is a proposition that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world. At the Ordway, we’re up to the challenge and poised to make progress.
The Ordway was created to be a place where all performing arts would be embraced and all members of the community would feel welcome, and the Flint Hills Family Festival, presented by the Ordway, embodies that vision each summer in downtown Saint Paul. The festival is one of the main reasons I accepted this job. Exposing young people to the performing arts is essential, and this beloved festival provides an accessible and affordable opportunity for everyone in our community to experience an eclectic mix of top-notch programming. We have a responsibility to invest in the next generation of performers and patrons. This is done through longstanding events like the festival, whose 22nd year kicked off May 31 and runs through June 4.
I will never tire of watching kids walk into the Ordway with eyes wide open, marveling about how fancy it is. You never know when that light-bulb moment will happen for a child. It went off for me many years ago, and ultimately lit the path that led me to the Twin Cities. I’m sure it happens every year at the festival, and who knows, maybe the next Prince, Jamecia Bennett, Charles Schulz or future Mayor of Saint Paul will be in the audience this year.
With a deep love of my hometown of Detroit, I knew I would never leave for just any job. It would need to be for a profound reason. I have found that reason with the Ordway and continue to discover new ones daily. This is where I am supposed to be right now.
Despite serious obstacles and sometimes blistering differences of opinion, there is more that unites us than divides us. So, let’s allow the arts to remind us of our shared humanity and lead the way in this time of healing.
Chris Harrington is the president and CEO of the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul.
Julianna Goldman: Why America doesn’t know how to stop school shootings
As of right now, in the entire country, there is just a single federally funded study on preventing gun violence in America’s schools. It started in September.
And in the days since 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in their classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, members of the research team of about a dozen scientists and educators have been furiously emailing back and forth, asking how they can speed up the work on their three-year grant.
“We really don’t know what works and what doesn’t to keep schools safe from events like Tuesday,” said Charles Branas, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University and one of the lead investigators in the study. School districts across the country are formulating policies in a vacuum without “any evidence to hang their hat on.”
Wait, what? Columbine. Sandy Hook. Parkland. The federal government wasn’t funding this kind of research before? The answer is no — not for more than 20 years.
In 1996, Congress passed the so-called “Dickey Amendment,” named after the late Representative Jay Dickey, who retired from Congress with an A-plus rating from the National Rifle Association. The measure effectively cut off funding for research on gun violence at the Centers for Disease Control.
Dickey had a change of heart following the 2012 massacre in a Colorado movie theater that killed 12 people. He partnered with a former nemesis, Mark Rosenberg, then director of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, to argue that gun violence should be treated like a public health crisis. In a 2012 op-ed article in the Washington Post, they implored Congress to restore the funding.
“We were on opposite sides of the heated battle 16 years ago, but we are in strong agreement now that scientific research should be conducted into preventing firearm injuries,” they wrote. “Ways to prevent firearm deaths can be found without encroaching on the rights of legitimate gun owners.”
It wasn’t for another six years that a Republican president, Donald Trump, signed a spending bill that restored CDC research for gun violence and prevention. In 2020 and 2021, Congress allocated $25 million over three years for such research, split between the CDC and the National Institutes of Health. But that’s a pittance, Rosenberg says, compared to the $200 million annual spending over 50 years on research into preventing motor vehicle injuries. That spending has helped save 600,000 lives — about the same number of lives, he notes, lost to gun violence between 2000 and 2020.
Branas and his team are studying about 650 public schools across the country in urban and non-urban centers. The team is looking at schools that have experienced gun violence and those that haven’t, examining the effectiveness of about two dozen safety tactics and policies.
The study is in such early stages that there isn’t even preliminary data. “It’s really unclear if arming teachers is a solution. Teachers already have a major job in a classroom,” he told me. “We haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of the implications of running kids through lockdown drills.”
The CDC and NIH have awarded some 28 grants to study a range of gun violence issues, including the best ways to intervene and prevent threats of gun violence on social media; how to figure out who is most at risk of being victims of gun violence and who is most at risk of perpetrating violent gun acts; and the development of a website to teach children hunting, shooting and firearms safety.
“Science is not the set of perfect answers,” Rosenberg told me. “It’s a tool for reaching the answers.”
Branas hopes his team’s findings can be used by school districts around the country to inform prescriptive measures and prevent other children from being senselessly gunned down.
I look forward to their findings. But when it comes to gun violence — as with vaccines and climate change — I worry whether data and scientific arguments are enough. The aftermath of a mass shooting is by now sadly familiar. There’s a template, with rolling coverage leading up to a visit from the president, an impassioned plea for stricter gun laws and failed votes in Congress.
The vast majority of the country supports universal background checks, most people want to ban gun purchases by those with mental illness, and they don’t want people carrying concealed weapons without permits. And yet there is a feeling of hopelessness that American society is incapable of doing anything about these massacres. Maybe we hugged our children a little tighter and a little longer this morning before we sent them off to school. What else can we do?
“It makes us doubly motivated that we have to find something, that we have to contribute to a solution here,” Branas told me. “And that drives an inkling of optimism for us.
Julianna Goldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist who was formerly a Washington-based correspondent for CBS News and White House correspondent for Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Television.
Former Orioles reliever Jim Poole returns to Camden Yards as baseball raises awareness for ALS on Lou Gehrig Day
Thursday marked 81 years since Lou Gehrig died from ALS, and the legendary New York Yankees first baseman was honored across Major League Baseball with Lou Gehrig Day.
Former Orioles reliever Jim Poole, who was diagnosed with ALS last year, attended Thursday night’s game between the Orioles and Seattle Mariners at Camden Yards. His son, Hayden, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, while Matt Kurkjian, an ALS patient and the brother of ESPN analyst, former Baltimore Sun reporter and graduate of Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda and University of Maryland Tim Kurkjian, delivered the lineup card before the game.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before the game that he lost a former baseball coach of his, Sam Gomes, to ALS last week. Gomes coached at Santa Rosa Junior College, which honored him with Sam Gomes Day two months ago. He was 60.
“I had a friend die last week from it,” Hyde said. “So it does hit home.”
Poole describes the past year almost matter-of-factly, even though the effects of ALS on the former reliever are anything but.
“I’m going to say a downhill spiral, but not in the negative sense. I’m not sad, or ‘woe is me.’ It’s just the way it is,” the 56-year-old said. “When I was diagnosed, I could still walk, my left arm still worked, I could speak well. In a matter of 11 months, [I’m] in a wheelchair and I adapt. That’s the main word that it’s been about, adapting and appreciating whatever I can accomplish in a given day.”
Poole was diagnosed about a year ago, shortly after the first annual Lou Gehrig Day in baseball.
“I wasn’t diagnosed until two weeks later, but by that point I was pretty sure where we were heading,” Poole said. “It almost seemed coincidental last year. … Now it’s ingrained in my life, my family’s life. I was glad when MLB did it last year. Obviously I have even more appreciation that MLB and the clubs stepped up and tried to figure out a way to get enough people on board, and maybe something good comes out of it sooner rather than later.”
Poole pitched for eight major league teams from 1990 to 2000, including the Orioles from 1991 to 1994. The left-hander’s old ballpark looks a bit different than the one he pitched in; the left-field wall has been pushed back and made taller this year.
“I don’t know if it would’ve contained some of the homers I gave up,” Poole joked. “But [Mike] Mussina might have won a few more games.”
Around the league, players and umpires wore red “4-ALS” bands. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had Gehrig’s No. 4 on his cleats, and the Yankees hosted several individuals living with ALS, along with family and friends of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder Pat Quinn.
New York had Maria Cooper Janis, daughter of actor Gary Cooper, throw out the first pitch. Cooper portrayed Gehrig in “Pride of the Yankees.” A video recounting the disease’s impact was shown on the videoboard in center field, and Angels star Mike Trout stood along the third-base line to watch a snippet of Gehrig’s “Luckiest Man” speech.
“Obviously Lou Gehrig is one of the greatest players of all time, but obviously synonymous with this disease,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So the fact that our sport has taken this on, and hopefully become a face of it and hopefully just raising awareness to it, that we can make some progress.”
In Toronto, where the Blue Jays faced the Chicago White Sox, the CN Tower was lit up in purple to mark the day. The Tampa Bay Rays, who played at Texas, remembered Paul Kirsch, their former senior scouting supervisor. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and died at age 65 in September from complications following a COVID-19 infection.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard, whose father Jim died of ALS in September, has started the Team Hilliard Foundation to help fund ALS research.
“I just still think people don’t quite understand a lot of the details of the disease, how horrible it can be and how it affects families. It’s essentially a death sentence when people get diagnosed with it,” Hilliard said. “It’s an underfunded disease, and we’re trying to gain traction to get that funding to get on the right path, the right track to find a cure.”
Hillard didn’t play Thursday because he was in concussion protocol. His mother Tamara spoke on the field before the game. She was on the committee that spent about two years trying to get MLB to have a Lou Gehrig Day.
“We were really just looking to get players and staff and coaches and managers to just say this little pitch that was, ‘I’m all in for Lou Gehrig.’ And we put together this video,” she said. “A bunch of the players that said, ‘Yes, I’m in’ — and it kind of grew. And I’m really proud to say that the Rockies because of Sam and our connection to this family-loving team were the first team to say, ‘We’re on board.’”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Mahtomedi Planning Commission OKs apartment plan for ‘Fargo’-famous Lakeside Club
The Mahtomedi Planning Commission on Wednesday night voted 4-3 to recommend approval of plans for a three-story apartment complex on the site of the former Lakeside Club, which was featured in the movie “Fargo.”
The planning commission had voted 6-1 in February to recommend denial of an earlier plan submitted for the site at 10 Old Wildwood Road.
Officials from Hearth Development of St. Paul want to tear down the vacant building, which was shuttered in 2020, and put up a three-story market-rate apartment complex on the 4-acre site.
Residents who live near the site say the proposed 39-unit development would radically alter the character of their residential neighborhood, which features mature trees and single-family houses set back from the road.
The issue will go to the Mahtomedi City Council on Tuesday.
In addition to site-plan approval, Hearth officials are seeking approval of a variance from the maximum-height requirement of the city’s shoreland overlay district and approval of variances to allow for setback deviations.
