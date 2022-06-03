News
Christopher Morel continues to be a ‘spark’ and highlight for the Chicago Cubs — coming up clutch in win vs. Milwaukee Brewers
The suggestion came from the on-deck circle.
“Breathe. Take your time.”
Willson Contreras’ message to Chicago Cubs rookie Christopher Morel was exactly what he needed in that moment after falling behind 0-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. Morel did as Contreras instructed and focused on maintaining his approach — just put the ball in play.
Two pitches later, Morel connected on Milwaukee Brewers reliever Hoby Milner’s low-and-away changeup and lofted it to left field. Morel hit it deep enough to score Jason Heyward from third base for a walk-off sacrifice fly in a 4-3 win.
“It’s amazing, this moment for me,” Morel said. “We’re working for this moment.”
Morel wasn’t fixated on whether he hit the ball far enough for Heyward to score on Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich.
“Heyward’s a good runner, so I trust him in this moment,” Morel said with a laugh.
Morel continues to be a highlight in an otherwise underwhelming start to the season for the Cubs. He extended his franchise record by reaching base in his 15th straight game to begin his career with a first-inning walk.
“He’s been coming through for us for a while now in a lot of different ways,” manager David Ross said. “He’s one of those guys you just can’t wait until he gets back up. The top of the lineup turns over and he’s that spark.”
Morel stole third base in the first inning, resulting in the Cubs’ first run. His aggressiveness caused Brewers catcher Omar Narváez to throw the ball away.
The Cubs’ 12 consecutive games with at least one stolen base is the team’s longest stretch since recording a steal in 14 straight in 1986, according to team historian Ed Hartig. Morel has stolen six bases in his last 13 games.
His infectious energy has been a constant since his call-up last month.
“I love baseball,” Morel said. “God gives me these moments, so I need to give everything every time I go on the field. … I give everything to my team.”
While plays like Morel’s steal paid off, the Cubs’ aggressiveness on the bases nearly cost them in the victory. They committed three outs on the bases: Contreras was thrown out trying to take an extra base at third to end the fifth, Ian Happ was caught stealing at third and Nico Hoerner was picked off first base in the ninth, forcing extra innings.
“They’re going to have some days like that,” Ross said. “You’re going to have to take some risk and push the envelope. … Any little place we can take advantage of is going to pay huge dividends.
“I love the risk we’re taking in the moments we’re taking them, and we’ll continue to learn from the mistakes in the areas where we need to improve.”
The bullpen gave the Cubs a shot at pulling out the win. Five relievers combined to throw five scoreless innings while allowing only two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. Mark Leiter Jr. stranded the Brewers’ automatic runner in the 10th at third base after a wild pitch. He earned his first big-league win since 2017.
Kyle Hendricks went five innings and surrendered three runs.
“It’s infectious when you have a guy that brings positive energy, a smile on his face every single day,” Hendricks said of Morel. “It permeates to everyone in that clubhouse. Everyone picks up and feeds off his energy.”
News
Knicks hire former player Rick Brunson as assistant coach
A Brunson is coming to the Knicks.
Rick Brunson, a former Knick and father of free agent point guard Jalen, is finalizing a deal to join Tom Thibodeau’s coaching staff, a source confirmed. The hire provides Thibodeau a familiar face and supporter on the bench to replace Kenny Payne, who left the Knicks last season to coach Louisville.
Brunson was also Thibodeau’s assistant in Chicago and Minnesota. The Knicks almost hired Brunson in 2020 and he briefly resigned from coaching Camden High School, but, according to a source, there were concerns over the optics of him being accused of harassment as an assistant in Minnesota.
So Brunson returned to Camden, where he advanced to the Tournament of Champions title last season, and is circling back to the Knicks.
Many will draw the connection to his son’s free agency and the Knicks are certainly interested, but the Mavericks are confident about retaining their breakout point guard. The Knicks are currently over the cap and would either need to create space via trade or acquire Jalen Brunson via sign-and-trade.
“I wouldn’t tie this into where Jalen is going,” a source said.
People around the league viewed the outcome of this assistant hire as a symbol of the power dynamic between Thibodeau and the front office. When he was hired in 2020, Thibodeau was pushed by the front office to take on three assistant coaches with whom he never worked alongside—Payne, Johnnie Bryant and Mike Woodson.
Thibodeau then filled out the bench with his own guys—Andy Greer, Darren Erman, Dice Yoshimoto—and now gets another aligning coach in Brunson.
SNY first reported Brunson was joining the Knicks.
Brunson, who played in the NBA for a decade, was also the first NBA client of Knicks president Leon Rose, a former agent.
Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, is expected to command over $20 million annually in free agency this summer after a standout performance for Dallas in the playoffs. The Mavericks can offer the most years and money, but the draw to New York is an opportunity to be the lead playmaker—something that will never happen playing alongside Luka Doncic.
”We can pay him more than anybody,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said recently. “And I think he wants to stay and that’s what is most important.”
News
White Bear Township pair killed by falling tree while camping in Wisconsin
Two White Bear Township residents were killed last weekend when a tree fell and struck them while they were sitting at a picnic table at a Flambeau River campsite in northern Wisconsin.
According to the Price County sheriff’s office, about 5:43 p.m. Sunday, Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April M. Sheldahl, 45, were seated at a picnic table at a campsite along the north fork of the river in Town of Lake.
They were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people at the campsite, including one who was also sitting at the picnic table, were not injured.
Two people fishing nearby said the wind had picked up about 10 minutes before they heard the sound of a tree falling along the bank of the river.
News
Vikings waive Kenny Willekes with injury designation, sign Jonathan Bullard
The Vikings on Thursday waived defensive end Kenny Willekes with an injury designation. To take his spot on the roster, they signed veteran defensive end Jonathan Bullard.
It’s uncertain what injury was suffered by Willekes, who got into six games last season and had 2½ sacks. If he clears waivers, he would be in line to go on injured reserve.
Bullard has started 15 of the 70 games he has played in six seasons. He spent last year with Atlanta, starting four of the nine games he played.
Bullard will provide depth as the Vikings shift from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Donatell is familiar with Bullard from when he played for Chicago in 2018 and Donatell was the Bears’ secondary coach. And Vikings defensive line coach Chris Rumph had that title with Florida when Bullard played his final season with the Gators in 2015.
After being a third-round pick by Chicago in 2016, Bullard played three years for the Bears and then spent 2019 with Arizona and 2020 with Seattle before joining the Falcons. In his NFL career, he has 113 tackles, including 13 for loss and 3½ sacks.
Willekes was a seventh-round pick by the Vikings in 2020 and missed all of his rookie year with a knee injury. He spent most of last year on the practice squad, and his season included missing some games due to COVID-19.
In his first career game, Willkes had a career-high seven tackles at Baltimore in Week 9. He had his best game in the season finale against Chicago, recording two sacks.
