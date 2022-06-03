Finance
Coming Soon a Chinese Auto Dealer Near You – How Well Will Cars Made in China Sell in the US?
Well there are some pretty big bets being placed on the future of the automobile in the United States. Today, our government has insisted upon very high CAFÉ standards meaning that cars will have to get significant miles per gallon ratings, in fact it will be mandatory that they get 54.5 miles to the gallon within the next two decades. This means the cars will be made out of lighter weight material, or much smaller, and that indeed opens the door for low-budget cars with very small motors made in China and imported here, and don’t think will be able to keep them out with some sort of protectionist act via it union lobbyists in Washington DC.
Why do I say that you ask? It’s simple, General Motors is selling a ton of cars in China, and if we close our markets off, they’ll cut China out of the picture, not to mention the fact that a good number of the components that used to be made here the United States are made in China, and they are being put into our cars made here. Now then, since the Chinese auto dealerships are coming here, one could ask; how well will these cars made in China sell in the United States? Well, they should sell quite well – do you remember the Honda Car? They sold like hot cakes, and they got incredible mileage.
Also note that Warren Buffett has invested in BYD Motors a Chinese car manufacturer, and Warren Buffett doesn’t do anything for his health when it comes to his money. You can bet those cars will be sold here, and they should sell pretty well if China is able to maintain its reputation for selling quality automobiles. Still, what if these cars made in China are tainted with a poor reputation before they even get here? That is quite possible. Further, China isn’t necessarily batting a 1000 when it comes to safe products.
For instance, consider the lead based paint in toys, the poison pet food, the chemical laden drywall, or the protein problems in livestock feed there as they send those canned products into our market. Still, it gets worse, and if you think that the Chinese cars will come here without any problems or safety issues, or health hazards you might be mistaken. Let me give you a case in point.
There was an interesting article the Wall Street Journal on August 16, 2012 titled “Asbestos in Chinese Cars Australia Recalls 23,000 Vehicles, Setting Back an Industry Eager to Export,” by Gavin Lower. This is quite problematic as more and more Americans are keeping their cars for longer, car interiors get quite hot, and those materials come apart over time. In other words it’s not very funny, it could kill a good number of Americans, and it could cost a pretty penny for all the cancer treatments trying to save these individuals, which is problematic considering the government is paying for anyone who can’t afford health insurance.
Therefore, I am quite concerned. I’m not against competition, and I believe the US automakers need competition, and I am upset about the crony capitalism and the bailout of Detroit. Nevertheless, if we’re going to have overregulation here, which I’m not in favor of, then we darn well better be sure that we don’t allow imported cars which come with health risks. That’s just unacceptable.
In the past some of Detroit’s cars have been somewhat defective, and contained lots of planned obsolescence, but they never put anything into the cars that would purposely kill you, and China should know better than this. There is no excuse for it. Indeed I hope you will please consider all this and think on it.
Discount Business Car Insurance – How to Find Cheap Company Auto Insurance
Discount business car insurance can be a reality if you know where to look and how to buy. With so many companies out there ready to insure your business, the process of finding the right insurer can be overwhelming. Nationwide, GMAC, Farmers, UniTrin Kemper, The Hartford, Liberty Mutual – these are just some of the many insurance providers you might encounter in your search.
But have no fear because now you can take matters into your own hands and find cheap (or cheaper) auto insurance for your small business on the web. That said, it does require a bit of savvy to make it happen so you’ll need to be very careful in the process – especially if you complete any free auto quote forms online.
Here is some of the information you should be prepared to provide at any number of websites: your business name, number of employees, legal status, subsidiary operations (if any), SIC code, and type of insurance desired. Remember: insurance quote generators online are out there to capture lots of information about you and your company with a simple goal in mind: they want your business!
Now on to the real secret – just how can you get discount car insurance for company vehicles? Frankly, the process is so simple it’s going to really surprise you. First, visit as many websites as possible that provide the same general auto coverage you are looking for. Set a goal of visiting five or ten of these websites. Then, compare and contrast the quote form you see on these websites.
Most of these forms are going to request very similar information, so be prepared ahead of time by keeping it all in one swipe file. It is very important to be straightforward when completing these forms. You certainly don’t want to lie or conceal some important information about your operations, tax details, or other legal info. That said, don’t feel like you have to expose absolutely everything about yourself or your business entity.
The 5 Secrets to Charging What You’re Worth
If you’re reading this article, it’s almost certain that you recognise that you’re not charging what you’re worth. Maybe you don’t really know your value or perhaps you’re too modest or possibly you’re just not able to get your client to understand the value you provide. Let me reassure you that, whatever your problem, it can be resolved; if you really want to learn how to charge what you’re worth, you can.
There are 5 secrets to charging your true worth:
Secret 1:
Recognise and admit that you are under-valuing yourself. Get very clear about the behaviours which are causing you to not charge what you’re worth. Write them all down, however painful it may be. Get brutal, if necessary and flush them all out; leave no stone unturned until you can honestly say to yourself, that’s it. There’s nowhere to hide, nowhere to run! Very often, people who are under-charging in one way or another will come up with reasons and excuses and bury their heads in the sand, so they don’t have to face up to facts! Give this up right now.
Secret 2
Work out what your service is really worth to your clients. If you don’t understand what it’s worth to the client, then it will be almost impossible to charge effectively. Talk to your current and past clients, so you can get their perspective on it. Without doing this, you may just be guessing and the chances are you’ll under-estimate.
Secret 3
You must be willing to change. This means doing things differently and stepping out of your comfort zone or if you prefer into your adventure zone. Granted, it’s scary but the alternative is just not an option. If you’re not willing to change, you will never be able to charge what you’re worth. You will stay exactly where you are now which, in effect, is like going backwards! How painful is that?
Secret 4
Don’t take no for an answer!
Secret 5
You must be willing to invest in yourself. If you don’t, you are actually saying – I’m not worth it! How then can you possibly expect to be able to charge what you’re worth, because you just don’t value yourself at all? This one is a biggie. So many businesses aren’t willing to invest and then wonder why they are not advancing. It’s easy to say: “I can’t afford it or that’s expensive.” It’s just another excuse and it’s usually not even true. It’s a choice you make. I didn’t go on holiday for 5 years because I chose instead to invest in myself and the business and it’s paying off. This December, I’m going to the Gambia, to celebrate my worth. Invest in yourself and your business and you will be able to charge what you’re worth.
If you have any questions in relation to this article, please contact me on 01202 743961 or 07957 672335 or visit my Contact Vanessa Page to book your complimentary True Worth Strategy Session.
Advantages of the Nursing Process in Care Planning
The nurse care planning process is an important aid in the treatment of patients. In turn it creates a systematic care plan approach which with the inclusion of other health care professionals allows the patients the best route to full fitness. When used effectively, the nurse planning process offers many advantages to the health care environment:
- It’s patient-centred, helping to ensure that your patient’s health problems and his response to them are the primary focus of care.
- It enables you to individualise care for each individual patient.
- It promotes the patient’s participation in their care, encourages independence and concordance and gives the patient a greater sense of control – important factors in a positive health outcome. (See Putting the ‘P’ in planning.)
- It improves communication by providing you and other nurses with a summary of the patient’s recognised problems or needs so you all work towards the same goals.
- It promotes accountability for nursing activities, which in turn promotes quality assurance and quality health care provision.
- It promotes critical thinking, decision-making and problem-solving for the benefits of health care provision.
- It’s outcome-focused and encourages the evaluation of results.
- It minimises errors and omissions in care planning.
Basis for the nursing care planning process The nurse care planning process is based on the scientific method of problem-solving, which involves:
- stating the problem you observed
- forming a hypothesis about the solution to the problem (‘if… then’ statements)
- developing a method to test the hypothesis
- collecting the test data
- analysing the data
- drawing conclusions about the hypothesis.
A scientific fact Most people use the scientific method instinctively, without being aware they’re doing it. Simply picking out which pair of shoes best complements your favourite outfit is an exercise in the scientific method. So if you’re familiar with the scientific process, the nursing planning process probably seems familiar. Nursing process steps. The nursing planning process encompasses five steps:
- assessment
- nursing diagnosis
- planning
- implementation
- evaluation
Following these steps systematically in the order shown here enables you to organise and prioritise patient care in the order that is needed – especially critical for the novice nursing student. It also helps ensure that you don’t skip or overlook important patient information. When used correctly, the nursing planning process ensures that the care plan is revised when new problems arise or patient outcomes remain unmet. It also allows the nurse care plan to be discontinued when patient outcomes have been met.
