Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
By TERRY WALLACE and JILL BLEED
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus last month was fatally shot by law enforcement in Texas after he killed five members of the same family, including four children, and stole a truck from their rural weekend cabin, officials said.
Gonzalo Lopez, 46, died in a shootout with police late Thursday in Jourdanton, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of San Antonio, after driving the pickup more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) from the cabin, said Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He had been on the run since stabbing a prison bus driver on May 12.
When Lopez was shot, he had an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol that authorities say may have been taken from the cabin, Clark said.
Authorities in Atascosa County — about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of the cabin — spotted the stolen pickup late Thursday evening and followed it, staying behind so as to not alert him of their presence, said Sheriff David Soward. Officers with Jourdanton police then used spike strips to flatten the truck’s tires. But Lopez was still able to keep driving and stick his rifle out the window and fire several shots at officers before he hit two telephone poles and a fence, Soward said.
“He exited his truck. He fired additional rounds. At least four officers returned fire at the suspect,” who was killed, Soward said.
The search for Lopez, who escaped while being transported in a caged area of a prison bus, heightened Thursday when someone called police because they were concerned they had not heard from an elderly relative.
That led officers to a rural cabin near Centerville in Leon County, in the same area where Lopez had escaped the bus. The names of the five people found dead inside the cabin were not immediately released by authorities.
The Tomball school district in suburban Houston said Friday that the four children were students in its district and the adult was their grandfather.
“There are no words. During this difficult time, the Tomball community is continuing to pull together following the tragic loss of four students,” said school district Superintendent Martha Salazar-Zamora.
The victims were thought to have arrived Thursday morning at the cabin, which they owned, Clark said. The five are believed to have been killed that afternoon and had no link to Lopez, he said. Authorities don’t yet know whether Lopez had been staying in the cabin and whether he ambushed them upon their arrival, Clark said.
“We are very saddened that the murders happened, but I will tell you that we are breathing a sigh of relief that Lopez will not be able to hurt anybody else,” Clark said.
Lopez had been the subject of an intensive search since his escape. He was being transported from a prison in Gatesville to one in Huntsville for a medical appointment, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has said. He escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston, that’s more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Gatesville.
The department has said Lopez somehow freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage and crawled from the bottom. He then attacked the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez, and they both eventually got off the bus.
A second officer at the rear of the bus then exited and approached Lopez, who got back on the bus and started driving, the department said.
The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by shooting the rear tire, the department said. The bus then traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway, where Lopez got out and ran into the woods. At some point, Lopez stabbed the driver, whose wounds weren’t life-threatening, the department said.
Clark said “a serious incident review” into the escape will be conducted.
“It’s incumbent upon us to go backwards to figure out how did he escape, how did he beat our security protocols in order to leave that transport vehicle,” Clark said.
Lopez was serving a life prison sentence for a 2006 conviction of murdering a man along the Texas-Mexico border.
The story has been updated to correct that Jourdanton is located southwest of Centerville, Texas.
Associated Press writer Juan A. Lozano in Houston contributed this report.
Is Kelly Mcgillis In Top Gun? Where Is She Today?
Unfortunately, Kelly McGills, whom people loved as Charlie, would not be reprising her role for the movie. All the reasons were given, there are rumors of personal reasons while it might have been something to do with the creators or the studio too. Well, the film stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a test pilot, and Val Kilmer as “iceman” Kazansky, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris as the new additions to the movie series.
Top Gun(1986)
Top gun is an American action, thriller, and drama, released in 1986. It is directed by Tony Scott, and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, in association with Paramount Pictures. The screenplay by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. is inspired by an article titled “Top Guns”, published in California magazine three years earlier. Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis are in the leading roles while Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt are in supporting roles. Top Gun was released on May 16, 1986. The film received mixed reviews from film critics and the audience, but The action sequences were especially praised, the effects, the aerial stunts, and the acting performances too. McGillis received much praise along with Tom Cruise.
The movie is about a top pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is given a second chance to redeem himself. He struggles to be at his best and also gets romantically involved with his civilian instructor Charlie (McGillis).
Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Top Gun: Maverick is an American action, thriller, and drama film of 2022. Joseph Kosinski is the director and Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie are the writers of the movie. The sequel to Top Gun (1986), the film is dedicated to Top Gun director Tony Scott, who died in 2012. Top Gun: Maverick already premiered at CinemaCon on April 28, 2022, and is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on May 27, 2022, by Paramount Pictures. It was first scheduled for release on July 12, 2019, but was postponed due to production complications and all the complex flight sequences.
Starting after more than 30 years when the first movie ended. One of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is helping and guiding great test pilots. All while dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. During a special assignment, Maverick confronts the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, making a mission that could mean ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to do it.
Where Is McGillis Today?
McGillis is known for her film roles, such as Rachel Lapp in Witness with Harrison Ford. For this, she received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. Also, Charlie in Top Gun with Tom Cruise; Made in Heaven with Timothy Hutton; The House on Carroll Street with Jeff Daniels and Jessica Tandy; and as Kathryn Murphy in The Accused with Jodie Foster. Recently, she has been working in some underwhelming movies, those too before 2019, McGillis currently lives in Hendersonville, North Carolina. As of 2013, she has taught acting at the New York Studio for Stage. Also at Screen NYS3 in Asheville, North Carolina.
The post Is Kelly Mcgillis In Top Gun? Where Is She Today? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner will have to earn the starting cornerback spot, though it’s probably inevitable
The Jets won’t hand Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner the starting cornerback spot.
Wink. Wink.
While it’s inevitable the No. 4 overall pick out of Cincinnati will eventually start, Gardner must earn the starting corner spot opposite free agent acquisition D.J Reed, according to Robert Saleh.
So far during OTAs, third-year cornerback Bryce Hall has planted his flag with the starting defense.
“Bryce is awesome. I do want to be clear, and I know, like you just said, fourth overall and I’m not trying to stir up headlines, it probably will, he still has to go earn it. Bryce has started, he’s taking the one reps and it’s not for show. You have to earn your right to play football,” Saleh said. “Just because you were drafted in a certain spot it doesn’t mean anything. Bryce is attacking every moment and he’s doing everything he can to keep himself exactly where he’s been. Brandin, obviously he’s been dealing with his shoulder, he looks fantastic, he’s bigger than he was last season. Excited to get him back for training camp, so he can come in and compete. But at the same time, both of them have been awesome.”
And to Hall’s credit, he’s produced a few pass breakups and had good coverage against the starting receivers.
But while Garnder is competing against Hall, the word surrounding the highly touted corner from the coaching staff and his teammates has been glowing.
“Ultra-competitive, tons of swag, tons of confidence. Plays with different urgency,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He’s a high cut guy, longer guy, which you typically don’t get the change of direction in the foot speed, which it looks as though, and it’s early, it looks as though that he has that. I’m excited about what he could be.”
Throughout OTAs practices available to the media, Gardner’s talent is evident.
The 6-foot-3 corner is a towering presence who can engulf receivers with enough quick twitchiness to move well laterally and get in and out of his back pedal with efficiency.
There have been plays in practices when he hovers in press man coverage at the line of scrimmage. And the ball is snapped he launches his hand into the body of the receiver and he completely disrupts the wideout’s route.
He flashed those traits on a few plays against Corey Davis, the No. 10 overall pick Garrett Wilson and undrafted free agent receiver Irvin Charles.
“He’s what everybody says he is,” Reed said of the rookie cornerback. “Obviously he’s prototypical but he moves like a small guy. When he presses, he’s just dominant at the line of scrimmage. So I think that’s what separates him and your average corner.”
Gardner also broke up a couple passes while guarding Davis and Wilson.
So for now, Saleh will continue to recite clichés about high draft picks having to earn their starting spot while Hall is running with the starters. He’s required to in order to keep the respect of the locker room and uphold the ideology of competitions.
But it’s inevitable that Garnder will snatch the starting role.
Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case
AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her, investigators said Friday.
Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, of Boone, pulled up in a pickup truck to 22-year-old Eden Montang, 21-year-old Vivian Flores and another woman just before 7 p.m. Thursday outside Cornerstone Church on the outskirts of Ames and began shooting with a 9 mm handgun, they said.
Montang and Flores were killed, Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald said, and Whitlatch shot himself. The women were friends and students at Iowa State University who were walking together to the church for a weekly service that is popular with ISU and high school students, the sheriff said.
About 80 other students were inside the megachurch at the time of the shooting, Fitzgerald said. The church is located near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Des Moines.
“Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims,” the church said in the statement. The church also held a prayer service for the victims Friday morning.
Whitlatch and Montang had recently broken up, Fitzgerald said, and Whitlatch was arrested May 31 on counts of harassment and impersonating a police officer.
Details of the allegations against Whitlatch weren’t immediately available, Story County Capt. Nicholas Lennie said. Whitlatch was released on bond the same day he was arrested, Lennie said, and had been scheduled to appear in court June 10.
A search of Whitlatch’s truck following the shooting turned up 9 mm ammunition and a receipt from a West Des Moines store that showed he bought the ammunition an hour before the shooting, Fitzgerald said. Investigators believe his intent was to kill Montang, Fitzgerald said.
“He was there for a specific purpose, which he accomplished,” the sheriff said.
A search warrant executed at Whitlatch’s home also turned up an AR-15 rifle, which was not used in the shooting.
The shooting follows mass shootings across the nation in recent weeks that have roiled the country. Those include last week’s shooting by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office. On May 14 in Buffalo, New York, a white man carried out what officials say was a racially-motivated attack on a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people.
