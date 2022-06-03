Connect with us

Blockchain

Daily Pump & Dump | June 2, 2022 Crypto Market Report: BTC, ETH, ICP

Published

1 min ago

on

crypto bitcoin Ethereum internet computer
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The daily pump & dump is a weekday update on the crypto market providing you with an abbreviated breakdown of price action related to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other trending altcoins. 

Today’s summary:

  • Bitcoin retests $30,000 after a rejection.
  • Why is Ethereum lagging behind the rest of crypto?
  • ICP posts insane intraday rally.

Bitcoin Retests $30,000, Can The Key Level Hold?

Bitcoin price was fiercely rejected from resistance at $32,000, sending the cryptocurrency back to retest support at $30,000.

The fall took BTCUSD daily to the middle-Bollinger Band – which is a 20-day simple moving average. Holding the line could lead to further upside, while losing it suggests continuation of downside. 

 

Bitcoin is trying to hold above the 20-day SMA | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A close above $32,000 is now the immediate hurdle for bulls to overcome, while bears remain within striking distance of new lows.

Related Reading | Hammer Time: The Bullish Signal That Could Save Bitcoin

Ethereum Losing Its Head (And Shoulders) Against BTC

Compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum isn’t performing as well. The top altcoin is not representative of the state of alts as a whole, which have in some cases seen strong recoveries today. 

ETHBTC_2022-06-02_16-18-41

Ethereum could head down further against BTC | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Upon closer inspection, ETHUSD is far below the same middle-Bollinger Band and 20-day SMA as Bitcoin on daily timeframes. The discrepancy is demonstrated in the ETHBTC pair, which is at risk of further breakdown if horizontal support is breached.

Internet Computer Boots Up 20% Rally

One outlier across the market today is Internet Computer. The Dfinity Foundation coin posted double digit gains on the day. Much like Bitcoin is visually more bullish than Ethereum considering price action and its location within the Bollinger Bands, ICP looks the most poised for aggressive expansion.

The Bollinger Bands are a volatility measuring tool. When the bands tighten, it indicates volatility will soon arrive. Closing outside of the upper band isn’t always a bullish signal and can result in reversal. If volume does arrive as price closes outside of the upper band, a strong move higher is possible.

ICPUSD_2022-06-02_16-20-54

ICP requires strong volume to keep the recovery going | Source: ICPUSD on TradingView.com

The 20% intraday climb is to be expected given a 98% fall since its crypto market debut. At launch, it bid at more than $500 per ICP putting the coin immediately in the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Related Reading | LUNA Aftermath: Total Crypto Market More Oversold Than Black Thursday

From a risk versus reward perspective, returning anywhere near close to debut prices from today’s price of $9 per ICP would represent nearly a 5,000% ROI or a 50x on the capital. This may be proving too enticing to pass up.

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Crypto Community At CoinMarketCap Predicts $1 Cardano By June 30

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 3, 2022

By

Cardano
google news

Cardano’s price has been growing in recent weeks while the rest of the cryptocurrency market has been falling. This trend has encouraged some in the crypto community to be optimistic about its future price and make it a bright light among digital coins and tokens.

According to the most recent predictions made using CoinMarketCap’s Market Estimation tool, which allows users to make crypto price predictions and check their average score, the community expects this crypto to trade at roughly $1 by the end of June.

    Related Reading | Crypto Analyst Says Cardano, Avalanche and Two Others Have Potential To Perform Well In Bear Trend 

CoinMarketCap Price Estimation Pool Figures

Cardano hit a price of $0.4 on May 12 and then quickly reversed to $0.59 on May 13. The price then gradually dropped to $0.44 over the next few weeks. The price was still 10% higher than the low before, but we could call this a test of the bottom. ADA surged almost 50% since the test happened.

ADA price estimates show an average price of $1.034 on June 30, 2022, which is $0.423 up from the current price or a 69.23% increase. As per the data obtained on May 31 from the analytics portal CoinMarketCap, Cardano was trading at $0.6698, a gain of 28.77% on the day and a gain of 29.10% compared to seven days earlier.

ADA is currently trading at $0.59 | Source: ADA/USD price chart from Tradingview.com

According to the poll, there are about 24,430 people who have voted on May 30. 15,911 votes predicted that the price of ADA will rise relatively less by July 31- to $0.9399.

Meanwhile, under statistics acquired on May 31 from Cardano Blockchain Insights, Cardano is back to having close to $500 million in its treasury or exactly $498,403,802.47. Through a voting procedure, the Cardano treasury is utilized to provide funds for the development of Cardano activities.

Other Cardano Developments

Like the hardfork approaches, other developments include the average Cardano blockchain load lasting reasonably high, at 64% on average in May. This implies that roughly 64% of blocks were utilized during this month.

In other good news for the chain, in the month leading up to May 20, it gained more than 2,000 new wallets every day, for a total of 70,211 between April 19 and May 19. According to data from Cardano Blockchain Insights, it had 3,357,509 user’s wallets as of May 30. 

    Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Price Resumes Decline, Can The Bulls Save This Support

In addition, the successful introduction of ADACash gives Cardano a boost. On the other hand, developers aren’t slowing down when it comes to new ADA-USD projects. They market these projects as a third-generation blockchain after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Cardano is working on new projects, such as a marketplace for NFTs and a DeFi transaction exchange. These projects will take time to launch, but they demonstrate the value and capability of the Cardano blockchain. Which could lead to future growth in the ADA/USD price.

 

              Featured image from Pixabay, and chart from Tradingview.com

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Falls Below $30k As 10k BTC Flow Into Gemini

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 3, 2022

By

Bitcoin Falls Below $30k As 10k BTC Flow Into Gemini
google news

On-chain data shows crypto exchange Gemini observed around 10k BTC in inflows yesterday as Bitcoin’s price declined below $30k.

Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Spike Up As BTC Price Falls Down

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, selling on exchanges like Gemini, Binance, and Huobi looks to have been behind the latest drop in the crypto’s price.

The “exchange inflow” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin moving into wallets of all exchanges.

When the value of this metric surges up, it means exchanges are receiving a high amount of coins at the moment.

Such a trend can be bearish for the value of the coin as investors usually deposit their crypto to exchanges for selling purposes.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Observes Longest Stretch Of Extreme Fear Since April 2020

On the other hand, low values of the inflow can suggest that a healthy amount of selling may be going on in the market. Depending on the value of the outflows (the opposite indicator), this kind of trend can prove to be either neutral or bullish for the price of BTC.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin exchange inflows over the past couple of weeks:

It seems like Gemini saw the heaviest amount of inflows yesterday | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange inflow spiked up to high values yesterday as the price of the crypto slipped down below $30k.

In the chart, the quant has also included data for the individual contributions from crypto exchanges Binance, Huobi, and Gemini, to the total inflows.

Related Reading | Bitcoin LTHs Realized Significant Losses Recently, Final Capitulation Here?

It looks both Binance and Huobi saw around 1k to 1.2k BTC in inflows yesterday, while Gemini observed a huge spike of more than 10k BTC.

This would suggest that out of all the exchanges, Gemini saw the heaviest Bitcoin selling over the past twenty-four hours.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $29.7k, up 5% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 23% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks the value of the crypto has plunged down over the last twenty-four hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Bitcoin looked to be gaining some footing over the $31k mark over the last few days for the first time in almost a month, but yesterday the price once again tumbled down.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether the selloff is over, or if the crypto will experience further decline in the near term.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Optimism Introduces Balancer Protocol Along With Beethoven X For Enhancing of L2 Network

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 2, 2022

By

MoonPay Secures 16% of $87M Raised Investment From High Profile Celebrities
google news

Optimism, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, has introduced Balancer Protocol to cut gas costs and dramatically increase the liquidity of DeFi. Due to Ethereum’s difficulties, users of decentralized finance now face exorbitant costs, making it difficult to get started. Optimism launch of Balancer’s technology provides DeFi liquidity provision with an opportunity for sustained, scalable, creative expansion in the L2 network.

Fernando Martinelli, Balancer Labs CEO & Co-Founder, stated:

“By launching on Optimism, Balancer is recognizing that it is a leading L2 solution. Its distinctive scalability, while inheriting Ethereum’s security, led to the recognition that it will enhance the user experience and propel growth. L2s show the promise of reducing transaction fees and network congestion, and we are excited to bring our technology to the Optimism ecosystem.” 

Balancer’s partnership with Beethoven X will spearhead the Optimism deployment’s early stages. To be a powerful player in Optimism, a DEX must have the technological competence and inventive qualities of both teams working together.

Optimism uses a mechanism known as optimistic rollups to support all Dapps on the Ethereum network. In an optimistic rollup, all transactions are presumed genuine, improving Ethereum’s transaction rate and lowering costs dramatically, safeguarding approximately $600 million in on-chain assets.

The $600 billion Ethereum network is being stifled by high transaction costs, increasing network congestion, and an inability to expand. The problems above arise because of Ethereum’s current transactional capacity limitations (30 transactions per second).

Ben Jones – Chief Scientist at Optimism Foundation, said:

“We are incredibly excited to see Balancer going live on Optimism. Balancer is an important DeFi building block and seeks to bring a more flexible trading experience to the ecosystem. Moreover, working with the excellent Balancer and BeethovenX teams represents an awesome chance to learn from decentralized governance ‘in the wild’–a journey that we recently began ourselves.”

Technology from Balancer and Optimism will aid fulfill the demand of the fast-evolving DeFi market by slashing gas costs, increasing capital efficiency, and unlocking arbitrage with zero-token beginning capital.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.