Daz Cameron’s late home run lifts Tigers over Twins 3-2
DETROIT — Nick Gordon did a little bit of everything on Thursday afternoon for the Twins. The young outfielder scored their first run, drove in their second, threw out a runner trying to advance and laid out to make an outstanding diving catch in the eighth inning.
But in the end, it was the son of another former major leaguer who stole the show. Daz Cameron, son of Mike Cameron, hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Emilio Pagán to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory.
With their fourth loss in five games, the Twins now head to face the red-hot Blue Jays in Toronto, where they are expected to lose a handful of players due to Canadian rules barring unvaccinated foreign travelers from entering.
Cameron’s home run erased a lead that the Twins had held since the fourth inning when Gordon doubled home Trevor Larnach. An inning later, Gordon came around to score on Gio Urshela’s double. That double helped break a scoreless streak for the Twins that had spanned 22 innings and parts of four games.
Twins starter Chris Archer worked a season-high five innings, giving up a run in the first inning — he hit the first batter of the game, walked the second and allowed a single to the third — but then settled in nicely. Archer allowed three hits and struck out three in his outing and took a no-decision for his efforts.
New Amsterdam renewed or cancelled?
New Amsterdam is an amazing drama series. It falls under the medical drama genre. New Amsterdam has got 4 seasons. It is a good series and it comes with an IMDb rating of 8/10. The series was originally released on September 25, 2018. The whole series has an amazing cast and it is really good which makes the series even better.
If you all want to know more about New Amsterdam and its spoilers then please continue reading the whole article, in this article, we will share a lot of details about the series called New Amsterdam which is a great series.
What will happen to the series?
New Amsterdam will be reaffirmed and the next season will wrap up. The series is currently on its fourth season. The series already got renewed for the year of 2022-23 as pickup for three year.
The final season of New Amsterdam will be really short and it will have 13 episodes. The show will have a total of 92 episodes. The series is amazing and everyone should watch it at least once. Fans can expect a renewal of New Amsterdam.
Where to Watch?
New Amsterdam is an amazing series and everyone just loved it at once. The series also comes with a good online rating on IMDb that is 8/10. The whole series is great and the storyline is also perfect.
This section is for those people who have not yet watched the series. A lot of people have not yet watched this series and you do not need to worry about it as it is available online. You all can watch the New Amsterdam series on Netflix which is a great news for the viewers. We can watch it on Prime Video, so those who want to watch this series don’t be late to grab your popcorn and turn on yourTV.
Review
The New Amsterdam is a series that falls under the medical drama genre. The series is amazing and it is really good, and a lot of people have become fans of the show due to its amazing storyline and gripping plot. The series comes with a rating of 8/10 on IMDb which is amazing and can be considered as really very good.
It is so good that people who have never watched the medical drama genre have also watched this show and loved it. All the characters of the series come with depth and the characters are well written perfectly. The series is so good that it needs to be watched at least once by everyone and the direction and the cast everything in the show are amazing.
The Cast
The cast of the New Amsterdam is amazing which includes talented actors like Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Janet Montogomery, Anupam Kher, Em Grosland, Daniel Dae Kim, and Christine Chang.
The series is really amazing and the cast made it more special and better by their amazing performances and that is why the series is so good.
The post New Amsterdam renewed or cancelled? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Friday The 13th Movies: Where Can You Watch It Online? What Are The Movies About?
Friday The 13th Movies are a huge series. The first Friday, The 13th, was released in 1980, the original work. Sean S. Cunningham and Victor Miller created the whole series. Television was broadcasted from 1987 to 1990.
The series is an American horror series that is very famous. It has 12 slasher films under it. Friday The 13th also has novels and comics, which is great news for the fans.
If you all want to know more, please continue reading this whole article as in this article, we will share a lot of details about Friday The 13th.
Where Can You Watch It Online?
Friday The 13th is an amazing American horror series and movie which is very good. Unfortunately, the series is old, and as a result, many people from the new generation cannot watch it. Please do not be sad, as, in this section, we will share with you some online platforms where you all can watch the movie.
Friday The 13th is available on Netflix, and the fans can watch it again if they want. However, those who have not watched this film should watch it at least once as it is very good.
What Are The Movies About?
Friday The 13th is a slasher flick from the 1980s, and it is really good. The movies are all about horror elements, and it also falls under the horror genre. The film shows a lot of murder and bloodshed. Friday, The 13th, 1980, had 12 murders in the film, which is like a nightmare, and the next part had 10 murders, making the movie very scary.
Sean S. directed the film, which included an excellent cast. Cunningham and Victor Miller. From 1987 to 1990, television was broadcast. The movies are not that bad, and you all should watch them at least once.
The Review
Friday The 13th movie comes with a rating of 6.4/10 on IMDb and a 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The ratings are average, and it is neither too good nor too bad. The ratings may not be that good, but the movie is an iconic slasher series. The whole movie’s plot was not good, and it did not show too much of good things. The plot of the movie was also not gripping.
The movie showed a lot about the slasher mentality, and the nature of the film was also very disturbing. Still, the series of Friday The 13th is iconic, and the series is different from the other slasher genre or horror genre films.
The Cast
Friday The 13th movie cast consists of many actors like Kevin Bacon, Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Jeannie Taylor, Robbi Morgan, Laurie Bartram, Harry Crosby, Julianna Guill, Danielle Panabaker, Jared Padalecki, and Travis Van Winkle, Derek Mears, Amanda Righetti.
Sean S was the main creator of this series. Cunningham and Victor Miller ended up creating an iconic series.
The post Friday The 13th Movies: Where Can You Watch It Online? What Are The Movies About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Mara, Gavin Kaysen’s new Mediterranean restaurant, open now in downtown Minneapolis
Chef Gavin Kaysen’s newest restaurant in the swanky Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Minneapolis is now open.
Mara takes its inspiration from the communities surrounding the Mediterranean sea, where Kaysen spent time while living in Europe.
“Mara” is the Greek word for beautiful, and the space definitely delivers on that front. At a media preview, we got to see the saffron-hued mohair booths, gilded walls and tiled fireplace up close. Hand-blown glass light fixtures from Italy are paired with weavings from local artists. The open kitchen brings energy, and floor-to-ceiling windows offer abundant light. It’s a comfortable, opulent room.
The menu matches the space. Chef de cuisine Thony Yang, who worked for Kaysen at Spoon and Stable and Demi, is putting out upscale versions of Mediterranean comfort-food favorites like hummus and baba ganoush as well as entrees like brioche-crusted turbot, chermoula-spiced chicken and braised lamb shank.
The bar, which serves a truncated food menu and accepts walk-ins, mirrors the warm colors of the dining room, but with some Art Deco touches. Creative cocktails by beverage director Adam Witherspoon include a take on a negroni that’s topped with a Jello shot creatively cased inside an orange peel.
Walking into the bar might be the only way you’re getting to dine at Mara this summer — reservations are already pretty scarce.
Mara: 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-895-5709; mararestaurantandbar.com
