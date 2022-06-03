News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa jabs at critics after throwing deep passes in minicamp
Tua Tagovailoa’s arm strength has become the hottest topic surrounding him in this key offseason for the Miami Dolphins quarterback.
Whether he possesses the necessary deep passing ability to make all the throws required of him to succeed in the NFL heading into Year 3 is the biggest question on analysts’ minds.
He’s sponsored by Muscle Milk, coming out with a new commercial in the past month for the high-protein beverage. He just did an interview with Muscle and Fitness Magazine, detailing his workout routine and how he feels he has become stronger this offseason.
Even his mental strength is often chronicled. Does he have what it takes to be a leader as a professional and the mental fortitude to overcome certain challenges presented to him?
But above all, Tagovailoa’s downfield throwing is what is most heavily scrutinized. It’s a polarizing topic with opinions so drastically divided between those that feel his arm strength is deficient and the Tua believers that see no such concerns.
Thursday’s minicamp practice was a day for the latter of the two factions as Tagovailoa connected on a pair of deep throws over the middle to Tyreek Hill in 11-on-11 action — one in stride for a 55-yard touchdown and one that Hill had to wait for slightly and was marked down at the 5-yard line. The second of the two, a 56-yard completion, came near the end of practice, and the Dolphins punched in a Tua-to-Hill touchdown two plays later.
Tagovailoa’s two highlight passes to Hill each traveled at least 45 yards in the air.
“If you saw the third-to-last play that we had, I don’t know if I can throw the ball downfield still,” Tagovailoa said sarcastically following Thursday’s session, throwing a jab at his critics. “However you want to break down that to social media or whatever outlets you guys are with, you do so.”
He said he doesn’t pay attention to the criticism on social media over his passes, much of which was brought on this offseason by a clip posted by the Dolphins’ social media accounts of an underthrown deep ball to Hill before organized team activities.
“For me, it’s just, zone that out,” said Tagovailoa. “We come out to practice. Everyone else, Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever else you want to call them, they’re not out here practicing with us working hard.”
Previously this offseason, Tagovailoa dismissed the notion that he added more force on his throws. In the Muscle and Fitness interview released Wednesday, however, Tagovailoa detailed that improving his arm strength has been a major offseason goal.
“One of the biggest things for me was building my foundation back up from my feet to my core and then to my arm strength. A lot of what I did was tailored to helping me get my arm stronger,” Tagovailoa said in the interview. “I have seen some improvements on being able to push the ball down the field once again.”
On Thursday, Tagovailoa indicated the top offseason priority was still to get acclimated with the new offense under coach Mike McDaniel.
“I wouldn’t say I put the most emphasis on my downfield throws this offseason just because learning the offense was kind of the biggest thing,” he said.
With much of the Tua talk surrounding his arm strength, what McDaniel liked most on Thursday was that he was mentally strong, bouncing back from a tough practice against Miami’s defense on Wednesday.
“I talked to him [Thursday] specifically where I told him I’ve just been waiting for those moments where you have a slight obstacle,” McDaniel said. “[Wednesday], he had some throws that he demands better of himself. [Thursday] was the first day I got to really evaluate Tua because that is professional quarterback [play] in the National Football League. You’re going to have things that we don’t execute to perfection. You’re going to have people talking about how you’re not performing, and guess what — no one cares. It’s about leading, and he had a ton of energy. I was very, very happy with his effort.”
Tagovailoa was his own harshest critic over Wednesday’s drills.
“[Wednesday’s] practice wasn’t up to the standard that I know our offense can compete at, and it obviously starts with me,” he said. “In particular, there was some ball placement deals that I didn’t particularly like.”
McDaniel also had a witty response to the notion that Tagovailoa’s arm strength won’t allow him to make throws required of him.
“He’s not throwing the ball 85 yards, but I don’t see the practical application of an 85-yard thrower unless you have the best offensive line in the history of football — and the defense is poor to add on rushers when you’re max protecting,” he quipped.
Beyond McDaniel, new Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell have made it clear earlier in the offseason that they feel confident Tagovailoa can make all the throws they need from him.
Hill, last week, spoke about how Tagovailoa’s passes are some of the “prettiest” he has caught, and he backed up his quarterback following the video that was heavily criticized with one of a series of in-stride throws. Cornerback Xavien Howard, on Wednesday, said Tagovailoa has been “bombing” the deep ball.
Daz Cameron’s late home run lifts Tigers over Twins 3-2
DETROIT — Nick Gordon did a little bit of everything on Thursday afternoon for the Twins. The young outfielder scored their first run, drove in their second, threw out a runner trying to advance and laid out to make an outstanding diving catch in the eighth inning.
But in the end, it was the son of another former major leaguer who stole the show. Daz Cameron, son of Mike Cameron, hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Emilio Pagán to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory.
With their fourth loss in five games, the Twins now head to face the red-hot Blue Jays in Toronto, where they are expected to lose a handful of players due to Canadian rules barring unvaccinated foreign travelers from entering.
Cameron’s home run erased a lead that the Twins had held since the fourth inning when Gordon doubled home Trevor Larnach. An inning later, Gordon came around to score on Gio Urshela’s double. That double helped break a scoreless streak for the Twins that had spanned 22 innings and parts of four games.
Twins starter Chris Archer worked a season-high five innings, giving up a run in the first inning — he hit the first batter of the game, walked the second and allowed a single to the third — but then settled in nicely. Archer allowed three hits and struck out three in his outing and took a no-decision for his efforts.
New Amsterdam renewed or cancelled?
New Amsterdam is an amazing drama series. It falls under the medical drama genre. New Amsterdam has got 4 seasons. It is a good series and it comes with an IMDb rating of 8/10. The series was originally released on September 25, 2018. The whole series has an amazing cast and it is really good which makes the series even better.
If you all want to know more about New Amsterdam and its spoilers then please continue reading the whole article, in this article, we will share a lot of details about the series called New Amsterdam which is a great series. So please continue reading the whole article.
What will happen to the series?
New Amsterdam will be reaffirmed and the next season will wrap up. The series is currently on its fourth season. The series already got renewed for the year of 2022-23 as pickup for three year.
The final season of New Amsterdam will be really short and it will have 13 episodes. The show will have a total of 92 episodes. The series is amazing and everyone should watch it at least once. Fans can expect a renewal of New Amsterdam.
Where to Watch?
New Amsterdam is an amazing series and everyone just loved it at once. The series also comes with a good online rating on IMDb that is 8/10. The whole series is great and the storyline is also perfect.
This section is for those people who have not yet watched the series. A lot of people have not yet watched this series and you do not need to worry about it as it is available online. You all can watch the New Amsterdam series on Netflix which is a great news for the viewers. We can watch it on Prime Video, so those who want to watch this series don’t be late to grab your popcorn and turn on yourTV.
Review
The New Amsterdam is a series that falls under the medical drama genre. The series is amazing and it is really good, and a lot of people have become fans of the show due to its amazing storyline and gripping plot. The series comes with a rating of 8/10 on IMDb which is amazing and can be considered as really very good.
It is so good that people who have never watched the medical drama genre have also watched this show and loved it. All the characters of the series come with depth and the characters are well written perfectly. The series is so good that it needs to be watched at least once by everyone and the direction and the cast everything in the show are amazing.
The Cast
The cast of the New Amsterdam is amazing which includes talented actors like Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Janet Montogomery, Anupam Kher, Em Grosland, Daniel Dae Kim, and Christine Chang.
The series is really amazing and the cast made it more special and better by their amazing performances and that is why the series is so good.
Friday The 13th Movies: Where Can You Watch It Online? What Are The Movies About?
Friday The 13th Movies are a huge series. The first Friday, The 13th, was released in 1980, the original work. Sean S. Cunningham and Victor Miller created the whole series. Television was broadcasted from 1987 to 1990.
The series is an American horror series that is very famous. It has 12 slasher films under it. Friday The 13th also has novels and comics, which is great news for the fans.
If you all want to know more, please continue reading this whole article as in this article, we will share a lot of details about Friday The 13th.
Where Can You Watch It Online?
Friday The 13th is an amazing American horror series and movie which is very good. Unfortunately, the series is old, and as a result, many people from the new generation cannot watch it. Please do not be sad, as, in this section, we will share with you some online platforms where you all can watch the movie.
Friday The 13th is available on Netflix, and the fans can watch it again if they want. However, those who have not watched this film should watch it at least once as it is very good.
What Are The Movies About?
Friday The 13th is a slasher flick from the 1980s, and it is really good. The movies are all about horror elements, and it also falls under the horror genre. The film shows a lot of murder and bloodshed. Friday, The 13th, 1980, had 12 murders in the film, which is like a nightmare, and the next part had 10 murders, making the movie very scary.
Sean S. directed the film, which included an excellent cast. Cunningham and Victor Miller. From 1987 to 1990, television was broadcast. The movies are not that bad, and you all should watch them at least once.
The Review
Friday The 13th movie comes with a rating of 6.4/10 on IMDb and a 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The ratings are average, and it is neither too good nor too bad. The ratings may not be that good, but the movie is an iconic slasher series. The whole movie’s plot was not good, and it did not show too much of good things. The plot of the movie was also not gripping.
The movie showed a lot about the slasher mentality, and the nature of the film was also very disturbing. Still, the series of Friday The 13th is iconic, and the series is different from the other slasher genre or horror genre films.
The Cast
Friday The 13th movie cast consists of many actors like Kevin Bacon, Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Jeannie Taylor, Robbi Morgan, Laurie Bartram, Harry Crosby, Julianna Guill, Danielle Panabaker, Jared Padalecki, and Travis Van Winkle, Derek Mears, Amanda Righetti.
Sean S was the main creator of this series. Cunningham and Victor Miller ended up creating an iconic series.
