Blockchain
Dubai-based Property Developers Binghatti Adopts Crypto Payments
- Dubai is progressing on its journey to transform into a global crypto hub.
- As of now, the firm will accept only Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Binghatti, one of the leading real-estate developers in Dubai, announced in a press release through Khaleej Times on Thursday that it would accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. The firm confirmed that it would initially adopt Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The firm will enable its clients to purchase both the existing and upcoming projects with cryptocurrencies. Also, they plan to boost their market by diversifying payment options.
Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Developers said:
“We are starting with these two cryptos because these are the most widely accepted and we’ll see later whether to expand and add more cryptos”
The firm has also announced to tailor a specific payment process to shield its investors from market volatility. As per the process, clients will initiate their crypto payments through a unique link that gets updated every 10 seconds. The firm’s account will eventually receive the crypto payments in their fiat forms only.
Accelerating Crypto Adoption In The UAE
La Haus, a Latin American prop-tech, became the first real-estate firm to accept crypto payments in November 2021. Whilst in Dubai, real estate developers, Damac Properties became the pioneer.
In mid-May, as per the report from Khaleej Times, a Dubai-based law firm, Ashish Mehta and Associates announced their plans to accept Tether (USDT), Bitcoin, and Ethereum as payment options. Yalla Market, a grocery delivery service, chose to allow Tether (USDT), and USDC payments too. Surprisingly, Citizens Schools in Dubai also announced that it soon would accept cryptos as tuition fee payments.
Global crypto adoption is the trending talk in the crypto space amid the market dips. Recent plans and announcements in the UAE portray the nation’s determination to become a global crypto hub. The government laid a concrete legal framework for regulating virtual assets and also established a regulatory body called Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).
VARA topped the headlines by becoming the first regulatory authority to set its headquarters, MetaHQ, in the Metaverse. Additionally, the government in late May announced the establishment of the Digital Economy Task Force Group to monitor the recent trends in the digital economy space.
Blockchain
Arthur Hayes Says Bitcoin And Ethereum May Not Be Ready To Recover Drastically
The recent crash in the crypto markets took everyone by surprise, especially Bitcoin. Many coins lost value drastically and very fast at that. Even the number one crypto Bitcoin took a big hit when investors kept selling out in panic. While many are hoping for a recovery, the storm is still rising. Also, many speculations abound in the market as investors are thrown in disarray.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Suggest That Investors Are Starting To Accumulate
With all the chaos, it’s no surprise that the co-founder of BitMex predicts both Bitcoin and Ethereum bottom levels. According to Hayes, Bitcoin will relax at $25,000-$27000, while Ethereum will remain at $1700-$1800. This is a far cry from what both cryptos were trading some months back.
On his reasons for making the predictions, Hayes pointed out that the sale of 80,000 BTC done recently by Terra has reduced the frenzy to sell Bitcoin.
Another reason for this set bottom is that BTC is lagging while stocks recover. Last week, while Wall Street saw some positives, Bitcoin went lower instead to $29,000+ from May 29 to May 30. On May 31 and June 1, the price went up to $31,000 but it’s now fluctuating between $29k – $30k At press time.
The crypto market commenced a downward trend when the Federal Reserve announced increased taxes. While some investors were still undecided about selling or not, the market dived down to the worst as soon as the tax became effective.
The incident caused panic selling, and many investors lost their investments. For instance, Bitcoin that reached the $40K resistance spiraled downwards and has lost at least 9.40% since then. Apart from the prices of crypto that fell, the global cryptocurrency market also decreased drastically.
Is There Any Hope For Bitcoin and Ethereum Recovery?
According to Hayes, no one can predict a recovery in the nearest future. The increase in rates by the Federal Reserve was to help the fight against inflation. Unfortunately, these conditions are still prevalent, and the rates are still there. So, the market is still not ready to move.
Another reason for the downward trend that went out of control was short-term crypto investors. This group doesn’t believe in waiting it out until profitability returns.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Rests Tentatively Above $31,000, Bull Rally Or Trap?
They’re more willing to sell at a lower loss than hold their assets uncertainly for the future rally. Even with that, Hayes believes a recovery might come later. But if it must happen, many sellers have to exit their positions and grab some value.
As for the time to expect the rally, Hayes hinted that it might happen when short-termers sell off their holdings. So, he advised that all investors remain patient and still hope that Ethereum might still hit the $10,000 predictions by the year’s end.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
TRON Defies Bearish Market Phase to Outperform Almost Entire Crypto Market
In November of last year, the global cryptocurrency market was valued at $3 trillion; now, it is valued at $1.2 trillion. Cryptocurrency prices have traded in red for a long time, with most digital currencies losing double digits for a prolonged time.
TRON is one of the few cryptocurrencies that did well despite the current market turmoil. During the month of May, TRON achieved many significant milestones in a few weeks. On May 5, TRON-based stablecoin USDD was launched and made its way into CoinMarketCap’s top 100 within 16 days. The addition of USDD stablecoin is considered a primary driver for TRON’s recent developments by industry experts. With over $667 million in circulating supply and over 8 billion TRX burned as of Wednesday, June 1, USDD has hit a new milestone.
According to statistics supplied by DefiLlama, one of the leading TVL aggregators for DeFi, TRON currently ranks third among all public chains by TVL at $6.17 billion. According to CMC, TRX has surpassed AVAX to become the 13th-largest crypto by market cap on Thursday, May 26.
As of Sunday, May 29, TRON has the most active addresses than BTC, ETH, XRP, Link, XLM and BNB. This is in addition to the fact that TRON placed #1 in the number of active addresses compared to BNB, BTC, ETH and many more.
One of the world’s largest and most popular digital asset and crypto infrastructure platforms, Fireblocks, recently announced its support for TRX and all TRC-20 tokens of the TRON blockchain. Crypto Finance, a Deutsche Börse company, now supports TRX storage, custody, and trading, which means TRX may be accessed throughout the whole Deutsche Börse network.
To date, the TRON DAO Reserve has onboarded several prominent blockchain institutions such as Alameda Research, Amber Group, Poloniex, Ankr, Mirana, Multichain, FalconX, and most recently, TPS Capital as members and whitelisted institutions to issue USDD, with more names to be released in the coming weeks.
A broad range of digital asset solutions for institutional investors, funds, protocols and crypto-native enterprises is provided by TPS Capital, the official OTC desk for Three Arrows Capital. With 24/7 service, they build new and long-standing partnerships. OTC liquidity provision, market making, lending, and borrowing across numerous asset classes are their primary focuses.
The USDD is trading on well-known lending platforms and decentralized and centralized exchanges, including JustLend, SunSwap, PancakeSwap, Ellipsis, Poloniex, Curve, etc., KuCoin and KyberSwap. Bybit, one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges with more than 6 million registered users, launched USDD on Thursday, May 26, at 10 a.m. UTC. Bybit has announced a two-part launch event featuring a $400,000 USDD prize pool as part of the launch.
In order to adequately reward DeFi users and build TRON’s DeFi ecosystem, designated mining platforms like SUN.io presently provide over 30% promotional return on USDD. TRON has supported over 122 million USDD in liquidity pools as of May 25, marking a major milestone for the organization.
H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, said:
“TRON’s meteoric rise to the world’s top three public chains by TVL can be attributed to its sustained efforts to foster growth across the entire ecosystem. USDD has reached 667 million in circulation, Season 2 of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 is underway with prominent partners and judges from across the industry, and there is explosive growth across the entire ecosystem. Ever since becoming a DAO, the TRON community has kept on BUIDLing!”
A long-standing part of the DeFi industry, stablecoins have been a significant focus of TRON’s efforts for some years. TRON has established a robust stablecoin fleet that comprises USDT, USDJ, TUSD, USDC, and USDD, thanks to partnerships with issuance platforms like Tether and Circle and the TRON DAO Reserve. On Huobi Global, one may now trade USDD quotation pairs with zero trading fee. TRX/USDD, BTT/USDD, NFT/USDD, JST/USDD, SUN/USDD, WIN/USDD, USDD/USDT, and USDD/USDC are all included.
The second season of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 kicked off on Monday, May 16, with a flurry of applications. A $10 million incentive fund for Terra developers moving to the TRON ecosystem was announced by the TRON DAO this week, considering recent developments. DMM Bitcoin, Japan’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that TRX will be added to its platform in the near future.
For TRON and the DeFi business, BitTorrent Chain’s cross-chain solution promises to boost USDD into the next evolution phase, as BitTorrent Chain pledged.
In the last several years, the TRON network has grown tremendously. Since April 2021, TRON’s USDT stablecoin supply has overtaken Ethereum’s USDT supply, making it the world’s most popular stablecoin. In December 2021, the TRON network achieved complete decentralization and became a community-controlled DAO. TRON’s formal foray into decentralized stablecoins was marked by the announcement of the over-collateralized stablecoin USDD, backed by the blockchain industry’s first crypto reserve, TRON DAO Reserve.
At $54.4 billion in on-chain assets, TRON is currently one of the most active settlement layers, with 95 million on-chain users and over 3.2 billion transactions performed on its network. This makes TRON one of the most active settlement layers in the world. At times of uncertainty about the industry’s rebound, TRON was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dark landscape; for the week ending May 9, TRON outperformed all of its peers. Investors and traders are desperately waiting for the crypto market to revive especially after the crash of the Terra ecosystem’s downfall after effects.
Blockchain
Mr. Wonderful-Backed Green Bitcoin Mining Venture To Build $500M HQ In N. Dakota
Who’s putting his money where his mouth is? Mr. Wonderful AKA Kevin O’Leary is. As one of the main proponents of the industry’s need for green bitcoin mining, Mr. Wonderful invested in Bitzero. And now they’re announcing that the company will build its North American headquarters in North Dakota. Why is this news? Because of the things they’ll do with the heat that the data center will produce.
Heat is an unintended byproduct of bitcoin mining, and Bitzero Blockchain Inc. plans to use it to fuel the region’s food production throughout the year. The company will partner with MHA Nation’s greenhouse project to accomplish it. And they’ll use North Dakota’s abundant green energy resources to mine the bitcoin without even touching carbon. Mr. Wonderful is presenting us with a win-win situation right here.
In a governmental press release, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation Chairman Mark Fox said, “Bitzero is working with us to use our Western Area Power Administration hydroelectric power to reflect the company’s zero carbon mandate. The additional heat produced from the data center facility will be used for our MHA Nation’s Greenhouse Project currently under construction.”
Excited to announce that North Dakota emerged as the logical choice for @bitzerodotcom‘s headquarters due to alignment on the state’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2030, a robust energy industry, favorable tax and regulatory environment and access to top-tier talent. 1/ pic.twitter.com/GylnM1aNaO
— Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) June 1, 2022
Out of the $500M for the North American HQ, the company already raised $100M. At one point over the next two months, Bitzero will host an IPO in Canada to get the rest. The green bitcoin mining company is originally from Namsskogan, Norway, where their data centers already work with hydroelectric power. That means, their operations run on 100% renewable energy. Using the heat for food production is a benefit on top of that.
What Does Mr. Wonderful Have To Say About The Situation?
The plan was to announce the North American headquarters before the IPO, and Bitzero delivered. In what seems like a private event with entrepreneurs, politicians, and media, the North Dakota part of the venture came to life. Local radio station KVRR provides video and quotes Mr. Wonderful saying:
“Data is the new oil. This state has plenty of energy. Now, it has an opportunity to convert some of it and diversify into what every single sovereign wants. The value of having your data on your own soil. In a stable place because it’s the records of people, it’s the banking system. It’s all of the information that every single sector of the economy needs.”
For his part, Governor Doug Burgum said in a tweet, “excited to announce that North Dakota emerged as the logical choice for Bitzero’s headquarters due to alignment on the state’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2030, a robust energy industry, favorable tax and regulatory environment and access to top-tier talent.”
BTC price chart for 06/03/2022 on Cexio | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Other Projects in North Dakota
In the middle of April, just a couple of months ago, the government of North Dakota announced a visit by Mr. Wonderful and Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji. The purpose of the visit was “to evaluate potential Bitcoin mining investment opportunities” in the state. Apparently, things went well.
There’s so much opportunity in Bitcoin mining using 100% sustainable green energy like wind, solar, nuclear and hydro.
— Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) May 10, 2022
At the time, they announced two more things. First, “the bitcoin mining company has plans to build out 200 megawatts (MW) of power in data centers over the next two years.” So, this is just starting. Second, “in addition to the data centers, the company also plans to develop an assembly and distribution hub for graphene batteries technology.” So, there’s more coming.
“There’s so much opportunity in Bitcoin mining using 100% sustainable green energy like wind, solar, nuclear and hydro,” Mr. Wonderful said recently in a tweet. Plus, in a Cointelegraph interview, Mr. Wonderful said, “Private capital must be compliant with environmental, social and governance factors. ESG was once a marketing term, but now it’s a real thing.”
Even though not everyone in the bitcoin space agrees with him, it’s commendable that Mr. Wonderful is not just talking. He’s betting on a green future for bitcoin, and apparently, he’s betting big.
Featured Image by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
