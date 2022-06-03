El Salvador Consecutively Postponed the Launch Of Bitcoin Bonds

El Salvador already lost over $35 million in investments.
The country blames current market conditions and the Ukraine conflict for the postponement.
El Salvador’s Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said the Bitcoin (BTC) bond launch will be postponed due to difficult market conditions caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and overall crypto market volatility.
The government stated late year that in mid-March 2022, it will issue a $1 billion BTC bond, but they postponed it due to the current market condition. The contract might be issued in June with a deadline of September 2022.
Alejandro Zelaya stated it is not yet ready to launch the Vulcano Bonds (bitcoin bonds) because of the price of Bitcoin’s downtrend.
Second Time El Salvador Postponed BTC Bond
El Salvador was the first country to recognize Bitcoin (BTC) as a form of legal currency still, the bond didn’t happen. This isn’t the first time, the government consecutively postponed the Bitcoin bond for the second time.
Bitcoin is still facing a downtrend since hitting a record all-time high of $68,789.63 in November, it had lost half of its value and BTC was trading at $29,566.48 USD at the time of writing.
El Salvador said they already lost over $35 million in investments. On May 9th during bitcoin dip, El Salvador transferred 500 BTC to its national treasury to bring its total to 2,301 tokens.
However, economists are actively discussing how El Salvador plans to meet its financial obligations. This includes an $800 million bond that will expire in January of next year.
The Terra LUNA crash last month sent many investors back in their returns. The crypto market generally crashed the previous month, but the 80% deep dive in Terra wasn’t funny. The panic by the investors to pull out of the crypto crash intensified the fall of many coins. Generally, the crypto market suffered a loss estimated at $400 billion in a few days.
Surprisingly, a new report has emerged showing that while the Whales were dumping their holdings, the retailers were busy buying up Terra. According to the Terra investor who made the report, many smaller wallets were stocking up the coin amid the panic.
New findings that many withdrawals and swaps were going on. Most of the outflows were going on Terra’s Anchor Protocol during the early days of the crash in May.
The Terra crash caused a lot of pain in the crypto market. According to the Policy head at Blockchain Association, Jake Chervinsky, the crash week was one of the most painful days in the history of cryptocurrency.
Diverse Reasons For Terra Crash
Many people have speculated several reasons for the crash. But one glaring reason is the operations of the Terra’s Anchor Protocol. According to how stablecoins operate, they’re backed by reserves which should always be adequate to pay off investors even if they all pull out at the same time.
But UST is a stablecoin that operates with algorithms relying on code. This coin needs continuous market activities and the belief that it is pegged to the dollars to work. Also, many people trusted the link to its base currency, LUNA.
So when Anchor Protocol, owned by Terra, came up with a 20% return on lending six months ago, investors rushed in to cash out the ample opportunity.
The UST started seeing massive purchases as all the investors targeted the 20% returns. Of course, many critics called it a Ponzi scheme, and even the Terra team members acknowledged it but argued that it was a means of creating awareness for the protocol.
Unfortunately, many large investors decided to pull out their investments to make big money through short-selling. As a result, UST depegged from the USD. Many people panicked and wanted to get all their earned interest out before a further crash. This bank-run also crashed Luna and brought UST to 12 cents and Luna to fractions of a penny.
One other reason for the Terra crash might be attributed to the crypto sentiment that was going on following the Federal Reserve’s rate increase. Also, the increasing inflation affected the market at that time too.
So, there were a lot of issues going on, and people were already worried about the hope of crypto investments. Terra Luna’s crash also facilitated the already tethering crypto market crash.
Even the attempts by small depositors to increase their holdings on Anchor didn’t work because their overall liquidity is just a fraction of what is needed on the protocol.
The bill does not address existing asset-backed stablecoins.
Mitsubishi UFJ intends to launch its own stablecoin called Progmat Coin.
On Friday Japan’s government implemented a legal framework for stablecoins that offering a safeguard for investors, following last month’s TerraUSD crackdown which led to multibillion-dollar losses.
The collapse of algo-stablecoin TerraUSD made all the country rethink the legalization of cryptocurrency which lost all its value and made investors lose millions. Japan is one of the first large economic countries to enact a specific law on stablecoins.
BREAKING: 🇯🇵 Japan has passed a bill that recognizes the legal status of #stablecoins with investor protection demands.
The bill tightens the concept of stablecoins which will henceforth be recognized as virtual money. It must be tied to the yen or other legal tender and ensure that holders can redeem them for their current prices.
Furthermore, the Legislation says that stablecoins will only be issued only by licensed banks, registered money transfer platforms, and trusted firms. Existing asset-backed stablecoins like Tether, as well as its computational counterparts algorithmic stablecoins, are not covered under the Act.
The bill was prepared by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) and was scheduled to be passed by the House of Councilors in late 2021. It was accepted by the Parliament in this year mid-March and now has been passed.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency whose value is connected to an actual asset, such as the US dollar or gold, in order to maintain price stability. Currently, stablecoins have a combined market value of around $160 billion.
Today the FTX Trading Ltd a cryptocurrency exchange announced the launch of FTX Japan, which will offer service for Japanese consumers.