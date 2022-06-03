Eric Bana: What New Projects Is He Working On? When Can We See Him?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Eric Bana truly captured the attention of the world by playing the role of Mark “Chopper” Read, in the movie Chopper (2000). This movie was an immediate hit in Australia, the actor’s own country. It was not long before he caught the attention of famous directors like Ridley Scott who gave him the role in Black Hawk Down. Steven Spielberg, another big name in the industry, selected him for Munich. His most popular appearances include his role as Hulk in the movie The Hulk. Ang Lee has directed it. But for Bana now is the time to return to his homeland.

Difference productions such as Made Up Stories, VicScreen, and Screen Australia have announced that Bana will once again work with them, after the successful theatre hit and highly acclaimed film The Dry, in the adaptation of Jane Harper’s novel Force of Nature.

Plot

The movie Force of Nature is going to be filled with thriller and suspense. What we know so far, shows an investigation of a missing woman who goes on a corporate hiking trip. Along with the other 4 women, and while the other 4 return back, she does not. The investigation is led by federal agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper in the woodlands of Victoria venture deep into the forest to find their whistle-blower acquaintance, Alice Russell. The film will be shot in the Dandenong Ranges of Victoria, in the Yarra Valley, as well as in the Otways. It will be distributed across the country by Roadshow Films, also in New Zealand. WME independent will cover the rest of the world.

Cast and crew

While Eric Bana will act in the role of Aaron Falk, Robert Connolly will act as the writer and director of the movie. The duo which produced The Dry and made it so special the way it is will come back once again. The rest of the actors include Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as the missing person Alice Russell, Deborra-Lee Furness (Jindabyne star) will play Jill Bailey, Robin McLeavy (Homeland) as Lauren, Sisi Stringer (from Mortal Kombat) will play Beth, Lucy Ansell (Utopia) as Bree and Jacqueline McKenzie (Romper Stomper) as Federal Agent Carmen Cooper. Jeremy Lindsay-Taylor will come back once again as Erik Falk, with Richard Roxburgh playing the role of Daniel Bailey, Tony Briggs as Ian Chase, and Kenneth Radley as Sergeant King.

The Dry

The Dry and Force of Nature are both written by the author Jane Harper. Being so closely related to each other, at least in some of the characters being repeated and the author’s style of writing, it is also worth watching especially when it features the same lead actor and the director. The movie has earned 18 million dollars in Australia alone.

How was The Dry received critically?

While we do not have the movie Force of Nature, yet, we can still somewhat assume access to it by comparing the rating of the movie that came before it. On IMDb the, rating stands for the movie at 6.9, while on Rotten Tomatoes it sits at 9.0, which makes it a must-watch.

The post Eric Bana: What New Projects Is He Working On? When Can We See Him? appeared first on Gizmo Story.