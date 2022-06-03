Blockchain
Ethereum Key Indicators Suggest Strengthening Case For More Losses
Ethereum found support near $1,760 and corrected higher against the US Dollar. ETH is now facing a major resistance near $1,850 and $1,880.
- Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above $1,800.
- The price is now trading below $1,880 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,905 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair might start a fresh decline unless there is a clear move above $1,880 and $1,920.
Ethereum Price Faces Resistance
Ethereum extended decline below the $1,850 support zone. It even spiked below the $1,800 before the bulls appeared near the $1,760 zone.
A low was formed near $1,762 and the price started a recovery wave. The price climbed above the $1,800 resistance level. Ether price even moved above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,015 swing high to $1,762 low.
However, the bears are currently protecting more gains above the $1,850 level. It is also trading below $1,880 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,860 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major resistance is near the $1,880 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,015 swing high to $1,762 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,905 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. A clear move above the trend line and the $1,920 resistance might start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price could revisit $2,000, above which it could test $2,050.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $1,920 resistance, it could start another decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,800 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,760 level. A clear move below the $1,760 level might spark a major decline. The next major support might be $1,720. Any more losses could send the price towards the $1,650 level in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now struggling to clear the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,760
Major Resistance Level – $1,920
Bitcoin Attempts Fresh Increase, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin fund support near $29,350 and recovered higher against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $31,000 resistance and the 100 hourly SMA to continue higher.
- Bitcoin started a recovery wave from the $29,350 zone.
- The price is now trading below the $31,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $31,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could resume its decline if there is no clear move above the $31,000 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Reclaims $30K
Bitcoin price extended its decline below the $30,000 support zone. However, downsides were limited below the $29,500 level. The price formed a base near $29,350 and started a recovery wave.
There was a move above the $30,000 resistance zone. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $32,400 swing high to $29,328 low. It even spiked above the $30,500 resistance zone, but the bears were active near the $31,000 level.
Bitcoin price is now trading below the $31,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $31,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $32,400 swing high to $29,328 low. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $30,800 level. The next major resistance is near the $31,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $31,000 resistance level could start another increase. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $32,000 resistance. The next major resistance sits near the $32,400 level.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $31,000 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,000 level.
The next major support is near the $29,350 level. A downside break below the $29,350 support may perhaps spark a sharp decline. In the stated case, the price could revisit the $28,250 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $30,000, followed by $29,350.
Major Resistance Levels – $30,800, $31,000 and $32,000.
Bitcoin Miners Have Begun Dumping Their Holdings
For the longest time, bitcoin miners have held on to the spoils of their activities. That is when the profitability of mining the cryptocurrency was still high. Due to a high cash flow, these miners could afford to hold on to a good portion of their rewards while being able to still carry out their operations. However, recent market trends have tanked the profitability of bitcoin mining, leading miners to start dipping into their BTC stash and selling to keep operations alive.
Bitcoin Miners Are Selling
A good number of bitcoin miners had held on to the considerable bags mostly through the bear market. With the turn of the market and bitcoin now trading below $29,000, it has become harder for miners to hold on to these coins without compromising their ability to fund their operations. The result of this has been a number of prominent bitcoin mining companies coming out to say that they have sold or will be selling some of the BTC they hold.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Suggest That Investors Are Starting To Accumulate
Marathon Digital is no doubt one of the first names that pop up when the topic of bitcoin mining comes up. The company has been able to cement its position as a top contender in the mining world and has attracted a large number of investors but even big companies have not been able to escape the market onslaught.
Last month, the firm had announced during an earnings call that it may have to sell some of its bitcoin holdings. Marathon Digital holds more than 9,600 BTC, most of which it has held for almost two years. However, it seems the day of reckoning is fast approaching and even large companies will have to get rid of some of their BTC.
BTC continues to struggle as sell-offs intensify | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Companies that have already sold some of their BTC include Riot and Cathedra Bitcoin. Riot had reportedly sold about $10 million worth of Bitcoin back in April which came out to a total of 250 BTC. Most recently, Cathedra Bitcoin had announced that it sold 235 BTC at an average price of $29,152. It came out to a little over $8.7 million. The company explained in its report that this was to help it insulate “itself from additional declines in the price of bitcoin and maintains its liquidity position.”
Mining No Longer Profitable?
Bitcoin mining remains profitable but with the price more than 50% down from its all-time high, the profitability has declined by a significant margin. A report from Bitcoinist highlighted the profitability of BTC mining machines. The miners are now returning 50% less cash flow than they did when BTC was trading at $69,000.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Rests Tentatively Above $31,000, Bull Rally Or Trap?
Additionally, daily miner revenues are still on the low side. It had grown by 4.50% last week to land at its $26,706,581 value but these remain low. It is a result of the average transaction value and daily transactions being down over the past week.
Faith in bitcoin mining stocks is also on the decline. So now, miners are forced to sell some of their BTC holdings to be able to keep their operations going.
Featured image from Outlook India, chart from TradingView.com
Featured image from Outlook India, chart from TradingView.com
Daily Pump & Dump | June 2, 2022 Crypto Market Report: BTC, ETH, ICP
The daily pump & dump is a weekday update on the crypto market providing you with an abbreviated breakdown of price action related to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other trending altcoins.
Today’s summary:
- Bitcoin retests $30,000 after a rejection.
- Why is Ethereum lagging behind the rest of crypto?
- ICP posts insane intraday rally.
Bitcoin Retests $30,000, Can The Key Level Hold?
Bitcoin price was fiercely rejected from resistance at $32,000, sending the cryptocurrency back to retest support at $30,000.
The fall took BTCUSD daily to the middle-Bollinger Band – which is a 20-day simple moving average. Holding the line could lead to further upside, while losing it suggests continuation of downside.
Bitcoin is trying to hold above the 20-day SMA | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above $32,000 is now the immediate hurdle for bulls to overcome, while bears remain within striking distance of new lows.
Related Reading | Hammer Time: The Bullish Signal That Could Save Bitcoin
Ethereum Losing Its Head (And Shoulders) Against BTC
Compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum isn’t performing as well. The top altcoin is not representative of the state of alts as a whole, which have in some cases seen strong recoveries today.
Ethereum could head down further against BTC | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Upon closer inspection, ETHUSD is far below the same middle-Bollinger Band and 20-day SMA as Bitcoin on daily timeframes. The discrepancy is demonstrated in the ETHBTC pair, which is at risk of further breakdown if horizontal support is breached.
Internet Computer Boots Up 20% Rally
One outlier across the market today is Internet Computer. The Dfinity Foundation coin posted double digit gains on the day. Much like Bitcoin is visually more bullish than Ethereum considering price action and its location within the Bollinger Bands, ICP looks the most poised for aggressive expansion.
The Bollinger Bands are a volatility measuring tool. When the bands tighten, it indicates volatility will soon arrive. Closing outside of the upper band isn’t always a bullish signal and can result in reversal. If volume does arrive as price closes outside of the upper band, a strong move higher is possible.
ICP requires strong volume to keep the recovery going | Source: ICPUSD on TradingView.com
The 20% intraday climb is to be expected given a 98% fall since its crypto market debut. At launch, it bid at more than $500 per ICP putting the coin immediately in the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap.
Related Reading | LUNA Aftermath: Total Crypto Market More Oversold Than Black Thursday
From a risk versus reward perspective, returning anywhere near close to debut prices from today’s price of $9 per ICP would represent nearly a 5,000% ROI or a 50x on the capital. This may be proving too enticing to pass up.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
