News
Fire guts 1903 Fort Snelling building during renovation project
Firefighters battled a large fire at Fort Snelling on Thursday afternoon, the flames visible from nearby freeways and sending plumes of smoke into the air visible for miles.
The former gymnasium and service club were part of an extensive renovation project on the largely vacant Upper Post of the Fort Snelling military campus, which is not part of the adjacent Historic Fort Snelling site operated by the Minnesota Historical Society.
According to KSTP-TV, a few Minneapolis firefighters suffered minor injuries from falling debris while battling the blaze.
The structure that caught fire, identified as Building 53, was constructed in 1903 and was being renovated along with other long-derelict structures on the Upper Post for use as low-income housing for military veterans.
The building was not occupied at the time of the fire, whose cause remains under investigation.
Just across the river there’s a large fire visible on traffic cams at Ft. Snelling. Believed to be one of the historic military barracks. MFD on scene. pic.twitter.com/Xp2xUzRJn1
— Southeast Metro Fire News 🚒🚑🚓 (@SEMFireNews) June 2, 2022
Crews on the scene of a Structure Fire at Ft Snelling near Hwy 55 and Hwy 5. Be prepared from some slowing in the area pic.twitter.com/EuUTEa9N80
— WCCOTraffic (@WCCOAMTraffic) June 2, 2022
News
Matt Carpenter bests Shohei Ohtani in return to the leadoff spot
Matt Carpenter came into the game never having faced Shohei Ohtani before, but with a plan. A Yankee for just a week now, he was back in the leadoff spot for the first game of the split doubleheader against the Angels — and he made an immediate impact.
Carpenter had an 11-pitch at-bat against the Angels two-way star in the Yankees’ 6-1 win over the Angels. Carpenter set the tone with a leadoff homer.
“For anybody who’s throwing 100 miles an hour, if you’re not on (their fastball) then you don’t have a chance on anything else. So I just really stepped in the box trying to stay on this heater,” Carpenter said. “And really just got into a battle with him, you know, fouled off pitches, and he kept on throwing strikes and making pitches and I was able to spoil a few.
“Going into that at-bat I knew that if I got into a 3-2 count, just based off of watching his previous starts, I thought there was a chance that he might try to throw a slider/cutter in that spot,” Carpenter continued. “The first 3-2 pitch was a heater I fouled off and then the second 3-2 pitch was that slider/ cutter and I was able to put a good swing on it and put us on the board.”
Carpenter started 760 games leading off over his career and he enjoyed it.
“I spent a lot of my career in the leadoff spot and took a lot of pride in starting games off with long at-bats. It doesn’t always have to end up with with a hit, doesn’t have to end up with a home run but I feel like, as a leadoff hitter, if you can go out there and have a good six-pitch, seven-pitch at bat, today was 11, it just really sets the tone,” Carpenter said. “The opposing pitcher obviously doesn’t want that and you’re just letting him know that like we’re coming here to fight and it’s not gonna be an easy day for you and so that was great, to set that tone.”
Each of Carpenter’s first three hits since joining the Yankees were home runs and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is just the third Yankee all-time to homer for his first three hits, joining Kyle Higashioka in 2018 and Alfonso Soriano in 1999-2000.
“I’d like to mix a single in there. That’d be nice,” Carpenter said with a laugh. “Yeah, I don’t know. I haven’t really thought much about it. I’m just gonna keep it in the box and try to compete and have good at-bats and get some good swings off here to start and just want to keep riding it out there.”
LOU GEHRIG DAY
Baseball commemorated Lou Gehrig and his battle with ALS on Thursday by raising awareness of the battle to find a cure for the disease that killed the Yankees first baseman. The Yankees hosted a number of individuals living with ALS and had two pregame ceremonies honoring those who are battling to fund research to end the disease. Maria Cooper Janis, daughter of actor Gary Cooper who played Gehrig in “Pride of the Yankees,” was scheduled to throw out the first pitch before the nightcap.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone did his pregame press conference wearing an end ALS T-shirt.
“I think Lou Gehrig died 81 years ago and we still have this awful disease and not a lot has changed. It’s a very cruel disease. Obviously, Lou Gehrig is one of the greatest players of all time, but obviously synonymous with this disease,” Boone said. “So the fact that our sport has taken this on and hopefully become a face of it and and hopefully just raising awareness to it that we can make some progress on bettering the lives of people that ultimately get this horrendous disease. I’m so proud that baseball is taking that initiative and putting a face on this.”
()
News
Twins commentator Jim Kaat gives Yankees hurler Nestor Cortes an offensive nickname
Whether it’s the Sultan of Swat, the Splendid Splitter or The Big Unit, baseball has a storied history of nicknames for its stars.
Twins color commentator Jim Kaat tried to add a new chapter to that history on Thursday and failed miserably.
While describing Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes’ incredible start to the season, Kaat dubbed him “Nestor the Molester.”
Kaat, an 83-year-old man who played for the Washington Senators, has been making rather curious remarks on air as of late. In 2021, he apologized after saying he wanted a team of “40-acre full”-looking players like White Sox infielder, who is Cuban, during Game 2 of the ALDS between the Sox and Astros.
“While they have a little break here,” Kaat said later in that broadcast. “In fact I need to read this right now. Because, earlier in the game when Yoan Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark. And I’m sorry for that.”
Cortes is having a star-making season for the Bombers. He’s 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 68 strikeouts in 60 innings. He’s allowed three runs or fewer in his last 19 starts.
()
News
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control Thursday night in an address to the nation, calling on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines after a string of mass shootings in the country.
Speaking at the White House, Biden sought to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past attacks.
“How much more carnage are we willing to accept,” Biden said after last week’s shootings by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and another attack on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office.
And those came after the May 14 assault in Buffalo, New York, where a white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and wounding three others in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”
All major broadcast networks broke away from regular programing to carry Biden’s remarks at 7:30 p.m. EDT, before the start of primetime shows. The White House said the president would address “tragic mass shootings, and a need for Congress to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”
“He’s going to renew his call for action to stop the epidemic of gun violence that we’ve seen in Uvalde and in Tulsa and in Buffalo in just a few short weeks,” said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ahead of the speech. She said Biden did not plan to announce any new executive actions and that “tonight’s speech is going to focus on what Congress needs to do.”
“It’ll be basically making sure that his voice is out there and calling to action and making sure that the American people know that he’s still continuing to speak on their behalf,” she said.
Biden has used national speeches in the past to speak about the coronavirus pandemic and the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. But the president has used such addresses sparingly during his nearly 18 months in office, especially during evening hours
Earlier Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the Oklahoma shooting, saying, “All of us hold the people of Tulsa in our hearts, but we also reaffirm our commitment to passing commonsense gun safety laws.”
“No more excuses. Thoughts and prayers are important, but not enough,” Harris said. “We need Congress to act.”
Before marking Memorial Day on Monday, Biden told reporters at the White House that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in Uvalde. But he also noted that, while he had taken some steps via executive actions, he didn’t have the power as president to “outlaw a weapon.”
He also said that “things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational, at least that’s my hope,” adding, “There’s realization on the part of rational Republicans” who realize ”we can’t keep repeating ourselves.”
Visiting Uvalde on Sunday, Biden mourned privately for three-plus hours with anguished families. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, the president pledged: “We will.”
His Thursday night address coincided with bipartisan talks that are intensifying among a core group of senators discussing modest gun policy changes. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said the group is “making rapid progress,” and Biden has spoken to Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, among those leading their party’s efforts on the issue.
Democrats are hoping Biden uses the remarks to encourage the bipartisan Senate talks and build pressure on the Republicans to strike an agreement. Jean-Pierre said Biden is “encouraged” by congressional negotiations but the president wants to give lawmakers “some space” to keep talking.
The private discussions in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, are not expected to produce the kinds of sweeping reforms being considered by the Democratic-led House — which has approved expansive background checks legislation and will next turn to an assault weapons ban.
But even a House package debated Thursday that is less sweeping but includes a provision raising the required age for buying semi-automatic firearms to 21, faces slim chances in the Senate.
Instead, the bipartisan senators are likely to come up with a more incremental package that would increase federal funding to support state gun safety efforts — with incentives for bolstering school security and mental health resources. The package may also encourage “red-flag laws” to keep firearms away from those who would do harm.
Jean-Pierre suggested Biden would use his speech to call for expanded background checks and red flag laws — as well as a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. She said he would focus on two audiences: congressional negotiators and also the general public.
Any major action is still a long shot. While the Senate approved a modest measure to encourage compliance with background checks after a 2017 church mass shooting in Texas and one in Parkland, Florida, the following year, no major legislation cleared the chamber following the devastating massacre of 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
__
Associated Press Writer Lisa Mascaro contributed.
