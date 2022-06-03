Forest Lake: I-35 lane closures begin Monday

HOW MANY EPISODES IN BOYS SEASON 3?

ABOUT THE BOYS

The Boys is an American series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Even though the series is a superhero show which comprises a lot of different genres like action, drama, dark comedy, satire and thriller. The show is based on a comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson . It is a darker and reverse take on the whole superhero portrayal and stories, formally published by DC comics. The series has two complete seasons and season 3 is airing currently as three episodes are out as of now. The series first premiered on July 26, 2019, the first season.

The second season went on in September and October 2020 while the third primered June 3, 2022. The show was such an enormous success that it had spin-offs announced even before season 2 premiered. The show has about 19 episodes out yet and a binge worthy show in all ways shape or form.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE THERE IN THE BOYS SEASON 3?

The show has 2 seasons fully out and hence we get a sense of how many episodes there can be in season 3. Both season 1 and 2 have eight-eight episodes each and hence season 3 is going to have eight episodes too. Although sometimes this logic might falter as there could be some irregularities in the structure as the creator may deem fit but the highest probability is 8 episodes in total for season 3.

WHAT IS THE BOYS ABOUT?

The Boys is an astonishingly dark take on the modern Superhero culture and its capital nature. It is a truly dark show with a splendid and equally charming ensemble, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell. Five people are “The Vigilantes” who have something personal against the superheroes with Butcher leading them along with Hugies .

This is what comprises the plot where each character has some dark past courtesy to The seven which pits them against each other. Well the vigilantes are formed to destroy the seven. This premise along with bunch of graphic violence, sexual scenes, overtly graphic sexual scenes, foul language . It also has excessive smoking and drinking that makes the show a must watch for adults and a hard no for kids.

THE BOYS SEASON 3

Season 3 that released June 3 had 3 episodes out on the same day. The premise of season three takes place about a year after the incidents of season 2 climax take place. Butch, Hugie and most of the Vigilante are taking a break initially, working for government and even Homelander is somewhat rather cool, quite uncharacteristically . It would be a remarkable season as usual.

