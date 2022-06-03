News
Four sentenced in deadly Dakota County burglary
Four defendants were sentenced Thursday for their roles in a deadly southern Dakota County burglary last year.
Nicholas Alan Taylor, 30, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on a second-degree murder conviction in connection with the death of 55-year-old Chris Jon Lafontaine at Lafontaine’s home in Greenvale Township in July 2021.
Taylor’s girlfriend, Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 23, of White Bear Lake, received 80 months in prison after being convicted of aiding and abetting first-degree assault.
Timothy Tuit, 36, of Buffalo, Minn., was sentenced to 92 months in prison after being convicted of aiding an offender.
Stephanie Peabody, 26, of Welch, Minn., was given a 69-month prison term, which was stayed for 10 years, during which time she will be on supervised probation.
Dakota County District Judge Christopher Lehmann, who sentenced all four defendants, explained in a downward departure report filed with the court Thursday that Peabody had no knowledge of what had occurred and that her “only involvement” was as the driver. She also cooperated with the law enforcement investigation, according to Lehmann.
DEPUTIES DISPATCHED ON REPORT OF BURGLARY
Around 4:45 p.m. on July 2, Dakota County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at Lafontaine’s home.
A neighbor had knocked on Lafontaine’s door to check on him when two men ran out of the house, got in a Dodge Durango driven by Peabody and took off. The man and another neighbor followed the Durango and called 911.
Later, deputies found Lafontaine dead in a basement bathroom, with several cables binding his hands and feet and a glove and a rag tied over his mouth. A medical examiner determined Lafontaine died from asphyxiation from being bound too tightly and having a gag on his mouth.
Northfield police located the Durango. At that time all three occupants jumped out of the vehicle and took off running into a wooded area. Officers then caught Peabody and Tuit, but Taylor escaped.
Peabody told police she was Tuit’s girlfriend and that Tuit and Taylor are brothers. She said before Northfield police located the Durango she had dropped off Taylor’s girlfriend, Smith, at a gas station in Randolph prior to driving to Lafontaine’s residence. She waited nearby to pick up the two brothers.
CHARGES: A PLANNED BURGLARY
According to the charges, Taylor and Smith planned the burglary and were going to tie up Lafontaine so he couldn’t escape.
Surveillance video of the residence shows Taylor, Smith and Lafontaine together in the early morning hours of July 1. Taylor is shown approaching cameras around the house and disconnecting them.
Peabody told police that Taylor laughed about tying up Lafontaine and that Smith confided that Lafontaine lost consciousness after she hit him over the head with a large flashlight.
Tuit told police that Peabody drove him and Taylor back to the home in the Durango to steal money and property. Tuitt said Taylor told him he had tied a guy up because he was getting “handsy” or “grabby” with his girlfriend, charges read.
Tuit said that while they were running from the house, Taylor told him that the guy might be dead and that he may have tied him up too tightly, charges state.
Taylor and Smith were arrested in Montana on July 9 after crashing their vehicle while fleeing police.
Taylor and Tuit have extensive criminal records. Taylor has five harassment convictions, as well as convictions for drugs, theft and illegally possessing a firearm. Tuit has four assault convictions, as well as convictions for burglary and drugs.
3 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox’s 3-game sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, including missed chances on offense
José Abreu led off the seventh inning with a single Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.
More importantly for the Chicago White Sox, the hit snapped a stretch of 16 straight batters retired by Toronto Blue Jays starter Alex Manoah.
The right-hander was on cruise control for most of the afternoon at Rogers Centre. The Sox rallied with three runs in the eighth, only to give up four in the bottom of the inning in an 8-3 loss.
That completed a three-game sweep for the Blue Jays, who won their eighth straight game. The Sox, meanwhile, have lost six of eight to drop to 23-26 — and into third place in the American League Central.
Starter Johnny Cueto kept the Sox in the game, allowing three earned runs in six innings. He left with a 4-0 deficit.
The three-run eighth was a good sign, with Luis Robert hitting a two-run double against Manoah and Yoán Moncada picking up an RBI single against reliever Adam Cimber.
The momentum was short-lived, however, as the Blue Jays answered with the big bottom of the eighth.
Here are three takeaways from the sweep.
1. The Sox aren’t making the most of offensive opportunities.
It appeared the Sox were going to tie Tuesday’s series opener when Yasmani Grandal hit a fly ball to deep left with one out and runners on first and third in the sixth inning.
Reese McGuire tagged up from third and headed home. But before he scored, Danny Mendick was tagged out trying to advance from first to second after a tremendous throw by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Because the out was recorded before McGuire touched home, the run didn’t count.
Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Toronto after the 6-5 loss that Mendick apologized for the play.
“I said, ‘First of all, tagging up on that play is a good play, but you’ve got a throw right in front of you,’” La Russa said, according to The Associated Press. “If the throw goes there, you’ve just got to stop. He stops, the run scores.”
Those missed chances are magnified when the lineup is without someone as productive as Tim Anderson, who was placed on the injured list retroactive to Monday with a strained right groin.
While Tuesday’s baserunning was the most obvious example, it wasn’t the only case of the Sox not taking advantage of an opportunity.
Still trailing 6-5, Andrew Vaughn and Abreu singled to begin Tuesday’s ninth inning. Jake Burger grounded to third, and Matt Chapman stepped on the bag and threw to second for a double play. Gavin Sheets struck out to end the game.
Abreu hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game, bringing the Sox within two runs.
Still down by two in the seventh, Abreu batted with the bases loaded and two outs. He grounded to short and the Blue Jays got the force at second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. created some distance with a two-out, two-run homer in the eighth, helping the Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory.
The Sox entered Thursday just 3-for-32 (.094) with the bases loaded this season. They loaded the bases in the first inning, but Manoah struck out Grandal to end the inning.
The Sox were outscored 21-11 in the series and have a minus-55 run differential this season.
2. The Blue Jays made the Sox work for the final out of an inning.
The Sox had a one-run lead in the fifth inning Tuesday, but the Blue Jays were threatening with runners on second and third, one out and Guerrero up. Sox starter Lucas Giolito fell behind in the count 2-0 but rallied for a strikeout.
The Blue Jays followed with clutch two-out hits. Teoscar Hernández hit a sinking liner just out of the reach of diving center fielder Adam Engel for a two-run double. Alejandro Kirk followed with a two-run homer.
The Blue Jays had four two-out RBIs Tuesday and six two-out RBIs Wednesday.
Michael Kopech surrendered a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the second inning Wednesday. And in the third, he walked Chapman, giving the Blue Jays two on with two outs. Danny Jansen followed with a three-run homer.
Giolito and Kopech allowed season highs in runs with six and five, respectively. Tuesday was the first time Giolito allowed more than three runs in a start this season.
“I just let it snowball,” Giolito said, according to The Associated Press. “I put up a big crooked number. It’s just very frustrating.”
Giolito is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. Vince Velasquez and Dylan Cease are the projected Sox starters Friday and Saturday.
3. The schedule doesn’t get easier for the Sox.
A difficult stretch got off to a rough start for the Sox (23-26), who fell to third in the AL Central with Thursday’s loss. They are a half-game behind the second-place Cleveland Guardians (22-24).
The Sox are fortunate the first-place Minnesota Twins stumbled in Detroit, dropping four of five games. The Sox trail the Twins (30-23) by five games.
The Sox have lost five of six. And it doesn’t get easier with three games this weekend at Tropicana Field against the Rays before returning home to start a three-game series Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fire guts 1903 Fort Snelling building during renovation project
Firefighters battled a large fire at Fort Snelling on Thursday afternoon, the flames visible from nearby freeways and sending plumes of smoke into the air visible for miles.
The former gymnasium and service club were part of an extensive renovation project on the largely vacant Upper Post of the Fort Snelling military campus, which is not part of the adjacent Historic Fort Snelling site operated by the Minnesota Historical Society.
According to KSTP-TV, a few Minneapolis firefighters suffered minor injuries from falling debris while battling the blaze.
The structure that caught fire, identified as Building 53, was constructed in 1903 and was being renovated along with other long-derelict structures on the Upper Post for use as low-income housing for military veterans.
The building was not occupied at the time of the fire, whose cause remains under investigation.
Just across the river there’s a large fire visible on traffic cams at Ft. Snelling. Believed to be one of the historic military barracks. MFD on scene. pic.twitter.com/Xp2xUzRJn1
— Southeast Metro Fire News 🚒🚑🚓 (@SEMFireNews) June 2, 2022
Crews on the scene of a Structure Fire at Ft Snelling near Hwy 55 and Hwy 5. Be prepared from some slowing in the area pic.twitter.com/EuUTEa9N80
— WCCOTraffic (@WCCOAMTraffic) June 2, 2022
Matt Carpenter bests Shohei Ohtani in return to the leadoff spot
Matt Carpenter came into the game never having faced Shohei Ohtani before, but with a plan. A Yankee for just a week now, he was back in the leadoff spot for the first game of the split doubleheader against the Angels — and he made an immediate impact.
Carpenter had an 11-pitch at-bat against the Angels two-way star in the Yankees’ 6-1 win over the Angels. Carpenter set the tone with a leadoff homer.
“For anybody who’s throwing 100 miles an hour, if you’re not on (their fastball) then you don’t have a chance on anything else. So I just really stepped in the box trying to stay on this heater,” Carpenter said. “And really just got into a battle with him, you know, fouled off pitches, and he kept on throwing strikes and making pitches and I was able to spoil a few.
“Going into that at-bat I knew that if I got into a 3-2 count, just based off of watching his previous starts, I thought there was a chance that he might try to throw a slider/cutter in that spot,” Carpenter continued. “The first 3-2 pitch was a heater I fouled off and then the second 3-2 pitch was that slider/ cutter and I was able to put a good swing on it and put us on the board.”
Carpenter started 760 games leading off over his career and he enjoyed it.
“I spent a lot of my career in the leadoff spot and took a lot of pride in starting games off with long at-bats. It doesn’t always have to end up with with a hit, doesn’t have to end up with a home run but I feel like, as a leadoff hitter, if you can go out there and have a good six-pitch, seven-pitch at bat, today was 11, it just really sets the tone,” Carpenter said. “The opposing pitcher obviously doesn’t want that and you’re just letting him know that like we’re coming here to fight and it’s not gonna be an easy day for you and so that was great, to set that tone.”
Each of Carpenter’s first three hits since joining the Yankees were home runs and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is just the third Yankee all-time to homer for his first three hits, joining Kyle Higashioka in 2018 and Alfonso Soriano in 1999-2000.
“I’d like to mix a single in there. That’d be nice,” Carpenter said with a laugh. “Yeah, I don’t know. I haven’t really thought much about it. I’m just gonna keep it in the box and try to compete and have good at-bats and get some good swings off here to start and just want to keep riding it out there.”
LOU GEHRIG DAY
Baseball commemorated Lou Gehrig and his battle with ALS on Thursday by raising awareness of the battle to find a cure for the disease that killed the Yankees first baseman. The Yankees hosted a number of individuals living with ALS and had two pregame ceremonies honoring those who are battling to fund research to end the disease. Maria Cooper Janis, daughter of actor Gary Cooper who played Gehrig in “Pride of the Yankees,” was scheduled to throw out the first pitch before the nightcap.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone did his pregame press conference wearing an end ALS T-shirt.
“I think Lou Gehrig died 81 years ago and we still have this awful disease and not a lot has changed. It’s a very cruel disease. Obviously, Lou Gehrig is one of the greatest players of all time, but obviously synonymous with this disease,” Boone said. “So the fact that our sport has taken this on and hopefully become a face of it and and hopefully just raising awareness to it that we can make some progress on bettering the lives of people that ultimately get this horrendous disease. I’m so proud that baseball is taking that initiative and putting a face on this.”
