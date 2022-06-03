News
Francisco Lindor out of Mets lineup against Dodgers after shutting hotel doors on middle finger
LOS ANGELES—Forget thumbs. That was so last year. This season, Francisco Lindor’s middle finger is making headlines.
Lindor was out of the Mets lineup for their series opener against the Dodgers on Thursday after an accident in his hotel room.
“After I finished my massage I went to my room,” the shortstop explained at Chavez Ravine. “I have double doors. I went to close one, I didn’t think the other one was going to close, and they closed at the same time. Next thing you know, I got a swollen finger.”
Lindor sported a bloated, black and blue middle finger on his right hand on Thursday.
“I ran around the room for like three minutes,” Lindor recalled. “I didn’t want to look at it, and when I finally looked at it, I was like OK. I felt like I had my heart in that one finger.”
The Mets and Lindor are hopeful that he will be back in the lineup and playing shortstop on Friday against Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA). On Thursday, Lindor said the injury was impacting throwing more than hitting, because he couldn’t feel the sensation in his swollen middle finger, which led to a poor grip on the baseball. He said he was 12 years old the last time he pinched his finger.
Lindor had played in all 52 Mets games leading up to the series opener here, which leads the major leagues. It was possible, Mets manager Buck Showalter said, that the shortstop would be available to pinch-hit on Thursday, which would keep his streak alive. But Lindor wasn’t too concerned about that.
“It wasn’t a goal of mine to play 162 [games],” he said. “I want to be out there every day; do whatever it takes to help the team. But I never played 162, and I wasn’t saying I need to play 162. I want to play the most games possible.
“Sucks that I’m not out there with the boys. But God has a plan, and I gotta follow it.”
Lindor, who was named the National League’s Player of the Week for May 23-29, entered Thursday tied for fifth in the majors and ranked third in the NL with 37 runs scored. He was also tied for third in MLB with 43 RBI, including 20 of those RBI coming in his last 10 games. Lindor is hitting .600 (9-for-15) with runners in scoring position during his career-high 10-game RBI streak.
The Mets certainly could’ve used more of that production in their opener against the Dodgers, who have the second-best record in the NL, after the Amazin’s. But sliding hotel doors had other plans.
“Stay away from those doors,” Lindor said as he walked away from his scrum with reporters in the visiting dugout.
()
News
House panel advances gun bill after recent mass shootings
By KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel advanced legislation Thursday that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 as Democrats moved quickly to put their stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by assailants who used such weapons to kill 31 people, including 19 children.
The vote came as President Joe Biden gave a prime-time speech about the shootings and told Americans, “Let’s hear the call and the cry, let’s meet the moment, let us finally do something.”
Partisan positions were clear at the Judiciary Committee hearing, which lasted more than nine hours. In addition to raising the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles, the bill also would make it a federal offense to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines.
It also builds on the administration’s executive action banning fast-action “bump-stock” devices and “ghost guns” that are assembled without serial numbers.
The final vote to advance the bill was 25-19, with Democrats accounting for all the yes votes and Republicans accounting for all the no votes.
The Democratic legislation, called the Protecting Our Kids Act, was quickly added to the legislative docket after last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., promised in a letter to Democratic colleagues Thursday that the House will vote on the measure next week, and she promised other votes in the weeks ahead, including on a bill to to create an Amber Alert-style notification during a mass shooting. Pelosi also pledged a hearing on a bill banning military-style semiautomatic rifles.
But with Republicans nearly all in opposition, the House action will mostly be symbolic, merely putting lawmakers on record about gun control ahead of this year’s elections. The Senate is taking a different course, with a bipartisan group striving toward a compromise on gun safety legislation that can win enough GOP support to become law. Those talks are making “rapid progress,” according to Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the Republican negotiators.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, defended his chamber’s proposals as popular with most Americans. He dismissed Republican criticism.
“You say that it is too soon to take action? That we are ‘politicizing’ these tragedies to enact new policies?” Nadler said. “It has been 23 years since Columbine. Fifteen years since Virginia Tech. Ten years since Sandy Hook. Seven years since Charleston. Four years since Parkland and Santa Fe and Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”
“Too soon? My friends, what the hell are you waiting for?”
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the committee, said no one wants another tragedy. But he insisted the House bill would do nothing to stop mass shootings.
“We need to get serious about understanding why this keeps happening. Democrats are always fixated on curtailing the rights of law-abiding citizens rather than trying to understand why this evil happens,” Jordan said. “Until we figure out the why, we will always mourn losses without facing the problem. Our job is to figure out the why.”
A chief feature of the House bill requires those buying semi-automatic weapons to be at least 21. Only six states require someone to be at least 21 years old to buy rifles and shotguns. The shooters in Uvalde and Buffalo, New York, both were 18 and used an AR-15-style weapon.
Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said that it should be a red flag when an 18-year-old wants to buy “an assault weapon.”
“That’s what they want on their 18th birthday is an assault weapon? They’ve got a problem, which means we’ve got a problem, which means those 19 kids and their parents and those two teachers have a problem, forever,” Cohen said, referring to the victims in Uvalde.
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., pointed to a U.S. appeals court ruling last month, however, that found California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 unconstitutional.
“I can tell you this, and let me be clear, you are not going to bully your way to stripping Americans of fundamental rights,” Bishop said.
The hearing featured emotional pleas from Democratic lawmakers for Congress to respond to the mass shootings after years of gridlock on gun issues, one of the most riveting coming from Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia.
She recalled how her son, Jordan, was shot and killed at a gas station by a man who complained about the loud music he was listening to. She said she dreams of who he would have become. She said racial bias led to his death and those of 10 Black Americans in Buffalo last month and is “being replayed with casual callousness and despicable frequency” in the United States.
“We all understand that the murder of our children cannot continue,” McBath said. “And we have solutions that a majority of American people believe in. They are common-sense compromises that will keep American children alive.”
Several lawmakers participated in the hearing remotely, including Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., who brandished various pistols in arguing that the bill’s provision banning large-capacity magazines of more than 10 rounds amounted to stopping law-abiding citizens from purchasing guns of their choice.
When Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, remarked that she hoped one of the guns Steube was holding was not loaded, Steube replied, “I’m in my house, I can do whatever I want with my guns.” It was one of several pointed exchanges during the hearing.
Any legislative response to the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings will have to get through the evenly divided Senate, where support from at least 10 Republicans would be needed to advance the measure to a final vote. A group of senators has been working privately this week in hopes of finding a consensus.
Ideas under discussion include expanding background checks for gun purchases and incentivizing red-flag laws that allow family members, school officials and others to go into court and secure orders requiring the police to seize guns from people considered threats to themselves or others.
___
This version corrects to say Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was the lawmaker who remarked that that she hoped a gun being shown remotely at the hearing wasn’t loaded, not Rep. Jerrold Nadler.
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.
News
3 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox’s 3-game sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, including missed chances on offense
José Abreu led off the seventh inning with a single Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.
More importantly for the Chicago White Sox, the hit snapped a stretch of 16 straight batters retired by Toronto Blue Jays starter Alex Manoah.
The right-hander was on cruise control for most of the afternoon at Rogers Centre. The Sox rallied with three runs in the eighth, only to give up four in the bottom of the inning in an 8-3 loss.
That completed a three-game sweep for the Blue Jays, who won their eighth straight game. The Sox, meanwhile, have lost six of eight to drop to 23-26 — and into third place in the American League Central.
Starter Johnny Cueto kept the Sox in the game, allowing three earned runs in six innings. He left with a 4-0 deficit.
The three-run eighth was a good sign, with Luis Robert hitting a two-run double against Manoah and Yoán Moncada picking up an RBI single against reliever Adam Cimber.
The momentum was short-lived, however, as the Blue Jays answered with the big bottom of the eighth.
Here are three takeaways from the sweep.
1. The Sox aren’t making the most of offensive opportunities.
It appeared the Sox were going to tie Tuesday’s series opener when Yasmani Grandal hit a fly ball to deep left with one out and runners on first and third in the sixth inning.
Reese McGuire tagged up from third and headed home. But before he scored, Danny Mendick was tagged out trying to advance from first to second after a tremendous throw by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Because the out was recorded before McGuire touched home, the run didn’t count.
Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Toronto after the 6-5 loss that Mendick apologized for the play.
“I said, ‘First of all, tagging up on that play is a good play, but you’ve got a throw right in front of you,’” La Russa said, according to The Associated Press. “If the throw goes there, you’ve just got to stop. He stops, the run scores.”
Those missed chances are magnified when the lineup is without someone as productive as Tim Anderson, who was placed on the injured list retroactive to Monday with a strained right groin.
While Tuesday’s baserunning was the most obvious example, it wasn’t the only case of the Sox not taking advantage of an opportunity.
Still trailing 6-5, Andrew Vaughn and Abreu singled to begin Tuesday’s ninth inning. Jake Burger grounded to third, and Matt Chapman stepped on the bag and threw to second for a double play. Gavin Sheets struck out to end the game.
Abreu hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game, bringing the Sox within two runs.
Still down by two in the seventh, Abreu batted with the bases loaded and two outs. He grounded to short and the Blue Jays got the force at second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. created some distance with a two-out, two-run homer in the eighth, helping the Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory.
The Sox entered Thursday just 3-for-32 (.094) with the bases loaded this season. They loaded the bases in the first inning, but Manoah struck out Grandal to end the inning.
The Sox were outscored 21-11 in the series and have a minus-55 run differential this season.
2. The Blue Jays made the Sox work for the final out of an inning.
The Sox had a one-run lead in the fifth inning Tuesday, but the Blue Jays were threatening with runners on second and third, one out and Guerrero up. Sox starter Lucas Giolito fell behind in the count 2-0 but rallied for a strikeout.
The Blue Jays followed with clutch two-out hits. Teoscar Hernández hit a sinking liner just out of the reach of diving center fielder Adam Engel for a two-run double. Alejandro Kirk followed with a two-run homer.
The Blue Jays had four two-out RBIs Tuesday and six two-out RBIs Wednesday.
Michael Kopech surrendered a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the second inning Wednesday. And in the third, he walked Chapman, giving the Blue Jays two on with two outs. Danny Jansen followed with a three-run homer.
Giolito and Kopech allowed season highs in runs with six and five, respectively. Tuesday was the first time Giolito allowed more than three runs in a start this season.
“I just let it snowball,” Giolito said, according to The Associated Press. “I put up a big crooked number. It’s just very frustrating.”
Giolito is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. Vince Velasquez and Dylan Cease are the projected Sox starters Friday and Saturday.
3. The schedule doesn’t get easier for the Sox.
A difficult stretch got off to a rough start for the Sox (23-26), who fell to third in the AL Central with Thursday’s loss. They are a half-game behind the second-place Cleveland Guardians (22-24).
The Sox are fortunate the first-place Minnesota Twins stumbled in Detroit, dropping four of five games. The Sox trail the Twins (30-23) by five games.
The Sox have lost five of six. And it doesn’t get easier with three games this weekend at Tropicana Field against the Rays before returning home to start a three-game series Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
()
News
Four sentenced in deadly Dakota County burglary
Four defendants were sentenced Thursday for their roles in a deadly southern Dakota County burglary last year.
Nicholas Alan Taylor, 30, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on a second-degree murder conviction in connection with the death of 55-year-old Chris Jon Lafontaine at Lafontaine’s home in Greenvale Township in July 2021.
Taylor’s girlfriend, Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 23, of White Bear Lake, received 80 months in prison after being convicted of aiding and abetting first-degree assault.
Timothy Tuit, 36, of Buffalo, Minn., was sentenced to 92 months in prison after being convicted of aiding an offender.
Stephanie Peabody, 26, of Welch, Minn., was given a 69-month prison term, which was stayed for 10 years, during which time she will be on supervised probation.
Dakota County District Judge Christopher Lehmann, who sentenced all four defendants, explained in a downward departure report filed with the court Thursday that Peabody had no knowledge of what had occurred and that her “only involvement” was as the driver. She also cooperated with the law enforcement investigation, according to Lehmann.
DEPUTIES DISPATCHED ON REPORT OF BURGLARY
Around 4:45 p.m. on July 2, Dakota County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at Lafontaine’s home.
A neighbor had knocked on Lafontaine’s door to check on him when two men ran out of the house, got in a Dodge Durango driven by Peabody and took off. The man and another neighbor followed the Durango and called 911.
Later, deputies found Lafontaine dead in a basement bathroom, with several cables binding his hands and feet and a glove and a rag tied over his mouth. A medical examiner determined Lafontaine died from asphyxiation from being bound too tightly and having a gag on his mouth.
Northfield police located the Durango. At that time all three occupants jumped out of the vehicle and took off running into a wooded area. Officers then caught Peabody and Tuit, but Taylor escaped.
Peabody told police she was Tuit’s girlfriend and that Tuit and Taylor are brothers. She said before Northfield police located the Durango she had dropped off Taylor’s girlfriend, Smith, at a gas station in Randolph prior to driving to Lafontaine’s residence. She waited nearby to pick up the two brothers.
CHARGES: A PLANNED BURGLARY
According to the charges, Taylor and Smith planned the burglary and were going to tie up Lafontaine so he couldn’t escape.
Surveillance video of the residence shows Taylor, Smith and Lafontaine together in the early morning hours of July 1. Taylor is shown approaching cameras around the house and disconnecting them.
Peabody told police that Taylor laughed about tying up Lafontaine and that Smith confided that Lafontaine lost consciousness after she hit him over the head with a large flashlight.
Tuit told police that Peabody drove him and Taylor back to the home in the Durango to steal money and property. Tuitt said Taylor told him he had tied a guy up because he was getting “handsy” or “grabby” with his girlfriend, charges read.
Tuit said that while they were running from the house, Taylor told him that the guy might be dead and that he may have tied him up too tightly, charges state.
Taylor and Smith were arrested in Montana on July 9 after crashing their vehicle while fleeing police.
Taylor and Tuit have extensive criminal records. Taylor has five harassment convictions, as well as convictions for drugs, theft and illegally possessing a firearm. Tuit has four assault convictions, as well as convictions for burglary and drugs.
Francisco Lindor out of Mets lineup against Dodgers after shutting hotel doors on middle finger
House panel advances gun bill after recent mass shootings
3 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox’s 3-game sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, including missed chances on offense
Four sentenced in deadly Dakota County burglary
Fire guts 1903 Fort Snelling building during renovation project
Matt Carpenter bests Shohei Ohtani in return to the leadoff spot
Twins commentator Jim Kaat gives Yankees hurler Nestor Cortes an offensive nickname
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
Christopher Morel continues to be a ‘spark’ and highlight for the Chicago Cubs — coming up clutch in win vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Knicks hire former player Rick Brunson as assistant coach
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month