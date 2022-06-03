GERARD PIQUE IS NOT HAVING AN AFFAIR WITH PABLO GAVI’S MOTHER

Share Pin 0 Shares

With the easy access of the internet to everyone, the spread of rumors on social media is a thing of daily. A celebrity is prone to have some controversies during his/her career. Although all the controversies rising against celebrities are not true.

Similarly, a rumor surfaced on the internet about Gerard Pique, a defender in Barcelona Football Club. The recent allegations state that he is dating his teammate Pablo Gavi’s mother which in turn is not true. What is the truth? Let’s find out.

THE RUMOR

The word on the street was that Shakira caught her boyfriend, the Barcelona Football Player, Gerard Pique with his teammate’s mother. Though it came out to be a false rumor. The celebrities have not yet made any official statement on the scene.

WHO IS GERARD PIQUE?

Gerard Pique is a Spanish football legend who plays as a defender for the Spanish national team and LaLiga’s legendary club Barcelona.

He graduated from the La Masia which is FC Barcelona’s academy. In 2004, he joined Manchester United but in 2008, he re-joined his childhood club Barcelona and since then he has been a key player in their success.

In 2008-09 and 2014-15, he won Trebels under Pep Guardiola. And in 2010, he played a major role in Spain’s First World Cup win.

WHO IS SHAKIRA?

Shakira is a renowned Columbian singer. She a world-famous pop icon and gained popularity in the early years of her career. Further, she is also known as the Queen of Latin Music.

She is the singer of the songs like Waka Waka, Whenever Wherever, Hips Don’t Lie, Loca, La La La, Girl Like Me, and Try Everything.

WHO IS THAT GIRL?

The girl was definitely not her mother of Gavi. The girl is said to be a Blonde in her 20s. She is currently studying and is an event hostess in Barcelona.

After the rumor, photographs of Gavi’s mother surfaced on the social media proving that she was not involved in any kind of affair with) Pique.

WHY ARE THE RUMORS SURFACING ABOUT THEM?

Earlier, there have been talks about Pique being unfaithful to Shakira. Adding to this is the fact that Shakira and Gerard did not marry each other, even though they have two children together.

Currently, they are not living together.

ARE THEY BREAKING UP?

The answer to this question: We don’t know yet. The rumor of the girl being Gavi’s mother might be a false call but there’s no confirmation yet about no girl.

We don’t know Shakira’s reaction yet. The mega stars have not given any statement yet.

