Giants head coach Brian Daboll won’t commit to Kayvon Thibodeaux being ready for training camp
Giants coach Brian Daboll couldn’t guarantee on Thursday that injured No. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux will be ready for the start of training camp in late July.
“I’m not going to promise anything,” Daboll said. “He may or may not.”
Daboll said “hopefully he’ll be good to go.” Sources have previously indicated that Thibodeaux’s undisclosed injury isn’t considered serious. And the rookie edge rusher did some light running on the side of Thursday’s ninth OTA practice.
But Thibodeaux has been in a red jersey now for two weeks since tweaking something in his lower body during a May 19 OTA practice. It seems there are a bunch of players who could remain sidelined for next week’s mandatory minicamp before an extended summer break.
Projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux, Thibodeaux’s former Oregon teammate, was the latest to rave about the rookie pass rusher’s intangibles.
“He was phenomenal [at Oregon], and I know in practice he was going all-out every single play. He was a good dude, a good locker room guy. We had a lot of battles his [freshman] year,” Lemieux said. “Obviously, the [Giants] asked me because I’m from Oregon what I thought about him, and I told them straight up he is the guy, he is a real dude, a real good player. Effort is nothing I would ever question for him.”
If there are any primary takeaways from the Giants’ spring program to date, one is that Saquon Barkley will be used heavily as a pass catcher in Daboll’s offense. The other, however, is that this team has a ton of injuries to monitor.
Projected starting corner Aaron Robinson was the newest addition to the Red Jersey Crew on Thursday. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle surgery) is supposed to be ready for the start of the season, but he was idle again after laboring last week.
Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (arthroscopic knee procedure), Kenny Golladay (unknown), Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and Collin Johnson (unknown) all are rehabbing. Golladay wasn’t seen at Thursday’s optional practice at all.
Linebackers Blake Martinez (ACL), Cam Brown (unknown) and T.J. Brunson (unknown) also are nursing something, as are corners Darren Evans (unknown) and CB Rodarius Williams (unknown). Michael Jacquet III was wearing red but still practiced.
Joining Golladay on Thursday’s absentee list were corners Darnay Holmes and Jarren Williams, and kicker Graham Gano. The Giants would not disclose any information on those players.
The team’s 10th and final OTA practice is on Friday at the facility. Then next week’s mandatory minicamp runs Tuesday through Thursday.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
Edge Niko Lalos made the play of the day, leaping to intercept Davis Webb for a pick-six with the third-string offense backed up against the goal line. …
Darius Slayton dropped a perfectly thrown deep pass by Tyrod Taylor just outside the left hash marks late in practice. …
Rookie guard Josh Ezeudu continued to line up in Thomas’ place as the first-string left tackle. Ezeudu had a false start and allowed a jailbreak pressure on another play. This is the time of year when it’s helpful for NFL coaches to take a look at rookies in different spots before maybe zeroing in on defined roles for camp. …
Rookie safety Dane Belton frequently lined up at strong safety instead of Julian Love, though there were also plays when coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale also had all three of his safeties on the field, along with free safety Xavier McKinney. …
Jacquet replaced the injured Robinson at outside corner, and rookie Cor’Dale Flott manned the slot in Holmes’ absence. …
Slayton lined up as the running back on one play, with Barkley flanked outside at wide receiver. Just an example of how Daboll plays with personnel. …
Tight end Jordan Akins had a rough drop on a nice Taylor pass downfield. …
The second string corners were Maurice Canady and Zyon Gilbert on the outside and Khalil Dorsey in the slot. Gilbert had a nice pass breakup on a Taylor pass intended for Travis Toivonen. …
Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass late in practice to Richie James that got the offense fired up. …
Granted, almost none of Jones’ primary weapons are healthy and practicing. But consistently, every practice, Barkley lines up as a receiver and catches several passes in space. …
Ricky Seals-Jones was running as the second team tight end behind rookie Daniel Bellinger on the first team. …
With Thomas sidelined, the first-team O line remains Ezeudu – Lemieux – Jon Feliciano – Mark Glowinski – Evan Neal. The second-string O line on Thursday was Korey Cunningham – Jamil Douglas – Ben Bredeson – Marcus McKethan – Matt Gono. Lemieux, who missed most of last season after surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon, admitted that the Giants wanted him to wear a red jersey this spring but he declined. “I was itching to get it off,” he said. “I was itching to get it off because I didn’t even want the persona, I guess. I didn’t want to be in that jersey, and I did everything I could to get out of it.”
Minnesota United, Toro roll out irrigated natural grass soccer field at Arlington Hills Community Center
With Minnesota United mascot PK the loon cheering them on, employees of the professional soccer franchise and the Toro Company Foundation rolled out sod Thursday at the Arlington Hills Community Center on Payne Avenue.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and newly-appointed Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez joined officials from both organizations for the unveiling of a long-awaited upgrade to the community center’s outdoor field. The two groups helped fund the installation of an irrigated natural grass soccer field, expected to be the premiere natural grass field for the city’s East Side rec centers.
The previous playing surface was uneven and unfinished, said Rodriguez, limiting play and events.
Funding included $30,000 from the two companies, $15,000 from city STAR grant funds and roughly $25,000 in labor and services from Parks and Rec.
“I think it’s the start of an awesome partnership,” said Rodriguez. “The sports teams are really stepping up. There’s an opportunity to do something annually. It’s been alluded to, but the conversations are ongoing. I talk to (Minnesota) United all the time now. They’re in our backyard.”
The St. Paul Saints will begin renovations next week on the baseball field at the North Dale Rec Center on St. Albans Street. The Saints will bring their mascot and oversee walk-up music and announcements for a handful of rec center team games at that location on June 11.
Ramsey County judge rules in favor of 3 St. Paul unions over COVID vaccination mandate
A judge ruled Thursday that the city of St. Paul’s COVID vaccination policy for police, firefighters and those in the teamsters unions should have been part of the bargaining process, and he barred the city from enforcing it until it is approved as part of a negotiated agreement.
The three employee unions filed lawsuits last year over the coronavirus vaccine mandate for employees, calling it an unfair labor practice.
The firefighters’ lawsuit noted that the city didn’t negotiate with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 21 before making “a unilateral change to the terms and conditions” of employment for Local 21 members.
In his ruling, Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro noted that the city didn’t engage in bad faith by implementing the vaccination policy, but nevertheless enacted an unfair labor policy.
“The City was faced with the height of a pandemic and based its actions upon what it believed to be in the best interest of the health and safety of its employees and the public,” Castro wrote in the ruling. “There was no malice, conspiracy or employee targeting involved.”
The city did engage in discussions of the policy with union representatives, Castro wrote, though not in formal bargaining.
Unlike policies for workers at St. Paul Public Schools, Ramsey County, the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota, St. Paul’s policy doesn’t include an option for employees to opt out of vaccination by agreeing to regular COVID-19 testing.
Mayor Melvin Carter announced on Oct. 21 the vaccine mandate for the nearly 4,000 employees of the city. The vaccination policy says workers “will not be permitted to work and may be subject to discipline” if they weren’t vaccinated by Dec. 31. The policy did allow for a religious exemption or an accommodation due to a medical condition or recent treatment for COVID-19.
At the end of last year, a “significant percentage” of firefighters “expressed … personal, moral, religious and/or medical objections to receiving a vaccination,” according to an affidavit from Mike Smith, Local 21 president. He and the police union estimated in November that 20 percent of their members weren’t vaccinated. The fire department’s authorized strength is 435.
LeBron James is now a billionaire
The latest member of the billionaire club is a slam dunk.
LeBron James, the prolific four-time NBA champion whose business ventures include a multi-purpose entertainment company, is officially a billionaire, Forbes reported Thursday.
James boasts pretax earnings of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes, making him the first active NBA player to reach the billionaire threshold.
The financial outlet says James’ stake in his SpringHill Company — which has produced films such as “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and the upcoming “House Party” — is worth $300 million, and values his multiple pieces of real estate at $80 million.
The Los Angeles Lakers star, who has signed NBA contracts worth nearly $400 over the course of his 19-season playing career, is also said to have $500 million in cash and other investments, while his stake in the Fenway Sports Group is valued at $90 million.
In 2014, James told GQ that the prospect of becoming a billionaire was his “biggest milestone.”
“I want to maximize my business,” James said at the time.
James, 37, has recorded the second-most points in NBA history with 37,062, and the seventh-most assists with 10,045. He won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one with the Lakers.
James also starred in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which came out last year.
