HBO Max’s Father of the Bride: What Are Fans Speculating Through The New Teaser?

Father of The Bride is an upcoming American movie in the comedy/drama genre of HBO Max. Gaz Alazraki has directed it. The drama is based on a novel of the same name written by Edward Streeter, first published back in 1949. Warner Bros Pictures dropped the trailer of the film on May 9 revealing the release date of the movie to be June 16, 2022.

What is the Father of The Bride About?

The movie is a hysterically comedic representation of a classic relationship between fathers and their daughters. Billy finds himself surprised when his daughter reveals that she is engaged. He struggled to accept the big change that is coming his way. He feels that his life is turned upside down. So tried his best not to come in the way of her daughter’s plans which turns out to be a hilarious failed attempt.

Expected Plot of the Movie

From what we know from the trailer, the movie begins when Sofia, Billy, and Ingrid’s eldest daughter surprise visit them in Miami. Billy dearly loves Sofia and longs to keep their relationship in the way that is familiar to him- a wish that every father has. But he is taken aback when Sofia announces her engagement to her boyfriend, Adan. He is the man about whom Billy knows nothing. But since Billy loves his daughter too much to take her happiness away from her. He must come to terms with the fact that he would have to share her daughter with another man.

Initially, Billy does not go on board with the wedding plans due to his old-fashioned thinking. But later he agrees to give a green flag to the wedding on the condition. The father of the bride must be of superior importance in every matter related to the marriage. On the other hand, Billy and Ingrid, themselves are struggling to keep their marriage together and have decided to end things. But they play the happy couple until their daughter’s marriage is done with.

Adan’s stubborn father, Hernan is a man of culture and wants to do things in his way which consequently leads to a collision of opinions between him and Billy, both of them wanting to lead the charge and plan things in their way. Both of them are full of pride and the marriage becomes not only a celebration but also a kind of competition between the two of them and their cultures and traditions.

The film is overall a sweet and humorous depiction of family relationships and the journey of adapting to changes that are faced by everyone in life, in the name of love.

Father of The Bride: Cast

The star ensemble of the Father of The Bride cast is composed of Andy Garcia as Billy, Gloria Estefan as Ingrid, Adria Arjona as Sofia, Isabela Merced as Sophie, and Diego Boneta as Adan, and Pedro Damian as Hernan.

