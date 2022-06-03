Finance
How I Decide The Right Price For House Purchases
You’ve heard the adage: Profit is made when you buy the property.
Simple, yet powerful. Unfortunately investors often forget that lesson and wind up paying too much for properties.
If I am going to rehab a property and commit funds to that project, it is critical that I know the right price to pay (and then buy below that number).
The formula I use and have been using since Day 1 is:
ARV – Rehab – BSH- Profit = MPO
ARV = After Repair Value
BSH = Buy, Sell & Hold Costs
MPO = (Maximum Profitable Offer)
Determining the ARV is an art more than a science. Of course, I start by looking up sold comps and focus in on the properties that are the closest to my subject property and most similar in bed/bath configuration; square footage; age; location, and overall design. Although appraisers may go as much as a mile away and up to a year in sales, I prefer the houses that are less than a quarter mile away and that have sold in the last 6 months.
The next step for me is to look for the online listings of the sold comps. You’ll often find an abundance of pictures of those houses to determine what they looked like on the interior. I specifically look to see if the other houses used granite or some other solid surface countertop versus laminate in the kitchen; are there upgraded appliances; did they use carpet, laminate flooring, or hardwoods; did they use manufactured shower/tub surrounds or tile; are the bathroom floors tile or laminate. I also check the exterior to see if the comps have garages, carports, or just driveways; are they brick, clapboard, or vinyl siding.
At this point, I now have a pretty good picture of the level of rehab required to hit the same price points as the comparable properties. I then review my subject property for anything that may make my house less favorable to buyers than the comps. Some examples might be the house is close to railroad tracks or a noisy road; it sits on a busy road; it is adjacent to something less favorable than a neighboring house (cemetery; parking lot; retail store). If any of these I may have to vastly reduce the ARV.
How much you adjust the ARV is largely a judgment call. I try to think like a potential buyer who is looking at two very similar homes. One is sitting on a quiet lot with neighbors on each side. The other house is sitting on a busy road. How much of a discount would it take to incent buyers to purchase on the busy road? Certainly more than a $5-10,000 discount. I might also consider if there are any extra amenities that I can offer in my house that are not available in the comps. This will also help to tip the scales, but will also cost additional rehab dollars.
One last test I perform before I lock in on an ARV is to review currently listed properties. By the way, I am not a real estate agent and do not have access to MLS – I do all of this research online using the same tools to which you have access. Listed properties tell me two things: (1) that the prices are holing and Sellers are not dropping their price; (2) what the houses look like with which I will be directly competing.
Determining the amount of rehab is based on what it takes to renovate the subject property to look like the comps. Be careful here. Remodeling to a level much greater than the comps may not yield much in additional price, but increase rehab costs greatly. On the flip side, not upgrading enough may make the house less favorable to buyers than the competing houses.
BSH can be easily calculated as a percentage of the ARV. I have seen it run as little as 12% to as much as 20% of the ARV. Most come in at around 15%-18%. The big drivers are whether an agent is used or not and the cost of money. It is a good idea to do a more detailed analysis of your actual BSH costs until you see where your percentage usually falls. Here is a list of the most common expenses which make up this category.
- Closing Cost – Buy
- Loan Origination Fees (Points)
- Loan Interest
- Hazard Insurance
- Property Taxes
- Utilities
- Marketing Costs
- Home Warranty
- Closing Costs – Sell (paid on behalf of the buyer)
- RE Agent Commission
My profit is the minimum amount I would want to make on this project for it to be worthwhile. Why don’t I use a higher profit? Because it may cut me out of potential deals. I am calculating the most that I would be willing to pay before I walk away from the deal. Placing too much profit in the calculation will drive that number to low to have offers accepted. Having said that, I negotiate as far below the MPO as possible knowing that every dollar I shave off is additional profit. I just also need to know the number where I need to walk away.
A quick acid test for profit is to add your purchase price plus your rehab expense. Your profit should equal at least 15% of that sum.
Example:
MPO $ 90,000
Rehab $ 30,000
Total $120,000
X 15%
Profit $ 18,000
So in this example, I would want to make at least $18,000 in profit (I’d round-up to $20,000). If not, it just may not be worth it to purchase this property.
Once I’ve determined all of these numbers, the final step is to perform the math to determine the MPO or MAXIMUM Profitable Offer. In other words – the absolute most I would pay for the property. It is not my desired price – it is the highest price to pay. My goal in negotiations is to buy the property as far below the MPO as possible. Remember, every dollar purchase below the MPO is additional profit in the deal.
The point that I hope you walk away with is that there is more to consider in determining the right price to pay than just crunching a few numbers. You need to be smart and study the market and the competition. If you do the upfront work, you’ll buy properly, sell your rehab quickly, and realize a great profit.
I require that each of my private mentoring students do this research and analysis before I sign off on any offer. I don’t do it to give them extra work or to make a point. I do it so ensure every deal is profitable. I want the same for you so please follow my tips.
Five Key Differences Between An Assisted Living Facility And A Nursing Home
Long-term care for seniors in the United States consists of numerous options. The most widely used, though, are typically an assisted living facility (ASLF) or skilled nursing home. While the average length of stay at either facility is around 28 months per resident, there are myriad differences between them. Here is a look at five of the most notable differences:
Licensed Medical Care
Most facilities do not have licensed nurses on staff. They are considered nonmedical facilities, and because of this, a doctor or nurse is not required to be on the premises. If there are doctors or nurses connected with the facility, they cannot legally provide hands-on services by way of anything defined as “skilled” medical care, such as administering aid or prescribing medicine. Unlike at nursing homes, they do not provide 24-hour medical attention to residents.
Hospital or Apartment?
The advent of ASLFs came about as the media increasingly criticized the institutional feeling of nursing homes, which were often hospital-like. On the contrary, assisted living is more “home-like,” and in many cases allows for seniors to live relatively independently in an apartment or condo setting. In comparison to nursing homes, they are afforded more privacy and offered custodial assistance in their daily routines.
Residents’ Average Age
The average age on admission of residents in an assisted living facility is approximately seven years older than that of residents in a nursing home. According to an industry website, residents are, on average, 86.9 years old when entering a facility and 79 years old on average when admitted to a nursing home.
Payment Varies between Locations
While most nursing homes are covered by health insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid, the same is not always true with an assisted living facility. Typically, payment in those cases comes from personal funds. When seeking more information about payment, be prepared with your social security number, information about the patient’s health, the reason for seeking long-term care, and your current medical insurance coverage.
Availability of Social and Learning Opportunities
Due to the more open, or home-like, setting, activities and social interaction are much more prevalent. Some interesting trends in activities include fitness (yoga, Nintendo Wii, walking clubs, etc.), college-level continuing education, performance art (karaoke, plays, dance troupes), hobbies (crafts, cooking, gardening), computer education and assistance, and more. While nursing homes are not devoid of activities, the variety of activities is much broader in assisted living facilities.
Bad Credit Mortgage – Got Bad Credit? Get 100% Financing!
Would you like to purchase a home but think it is impossible because you have low credit scores and very little money saved for a down payment? So you’ve given up the dream of owning your own home, having to wait until your credit scores improve or until you have saved enough for a substantial down payment.
Here is the good news: 100% financing is no longer the privilege of those with perfect credit. In fact, there are specialty mortgage programs designed specifically for those who have imperfect credit. It is understood that good people all across this county may have bad credit because of a few unexpected expenses or events; and that these good people should not be denied the right to home ownership.
This means that having bad credit will not automatically prevent you from purchasing a home, and you will not have to turn over one single penny for the down payment. Imagine buying a home this month, when you thought it was impossible because of past credit issues.
So what are some the requirements for a 100% Bad Credit Mortgage?
1. A minimum middle credit score of 580
2. No more than one late rent or mortgage payments in the last 12 months
3. Sufficient income to easily pay your monthly credit payments and mortgage (your monthly debt must be less than 45-50% of your total monthly household income).
Meet the above requirements and you are eligible to apply for 100% financing.
Concerns
Do you have concerns about collections, liens or judgments that
appear on your credit report? Well, lay your concerns to rest
because they are not even factored in the evaluation of your
application. Additionally any collections, liens or judgments may remain open, meaning they do not need to be paid off. So not only are you not penalized for your past financial difficulties, you do not even need to pay for them now.
Benefits
There is nothing like owning your own home. Along with the good
feeling and pride that comes with home ownership, there are financial benefits as well.
Unlike renting, your monthly housing payments will go towards the building of equity. You can think of it as a savings program where you are paying yourself instead of paying a landlord.
Homes have appreciated steadily and according to the National
Association of Realtors, the national median home price has
risen every year since 1968, regardless of periods of recessions or declining sales. Depending on your specific situation, you may also benefit from the any appreciation in the value of your home.
Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, there are tax benefits that come with owning your own home. The interest that that is paid on a mortgage is usually fully deductible on both your federal and state income taxes. This tax deduction alone may make a difference of several thousand dollars each year on your tax returns.
So perhaps you have been turned down for a mortgage or believed you would never qualify. Or maybe the lack of a down payment has kept you from buying a home.
With today’s specialty mortgage programs that allow those with a minimum credit score of 580 to qualify for 100% financing, the dream of home ownership is now put within your reach. So go out and seize the day, qualify for a loan and start looking for your new home.
Pros and Cons of Caravan Covers
Advantage 1 – Protection
The fact is, caravans, motorhomes and RVs are expensive vehicles. You saved hard to buy them, you love using them so you should protect your investment. Of course, some might claim caravans are designed for the outdoors and so they can ‘protect’ themselves. And yes, this is partly true, but it is also a fact that they can be protected better. In a perfect world, you will have space for your caravan to remain in a garage when it is not in use. However, often, we do not have such a luxury. So, to protect from rain, UV damage, sap from trees as well as bird poop, a covering your caravan is a great idea.
Advantage 2 – Less Cleaning
If you use a cover for your caravan when it is not in use, you will find that you do not have to clean your caravan as often or as vigorously as if you didn’t use a cover. This can be a fairly big advantage depending on where you store your caravan. For example, if it is kept anywhere where leaves or bird droppings can fall on its roof, a caravan cover should save lots of time.
Advantage 3 – Peace of Mind
Don’t entirely discount this advantage. I rest easy in the knowledge that my caravan is protected over the course of winter. Not only is it protected from natural events as above but it is given some protection from vandals as well.
Disadvantage 1 – Expense
Caravan covers are themselves, expensive items. Especially given they just seem to be a bit of old material, their price can act as a real turn-off to purchase. At the same time, relative to caravans, they are not so expensive. That said, if you can’t afford a decent caravan cover, it may not be worth buying the very cheapest either. This is because the cheapest caravan covers can actually cause damage through their ill-fit and shoddy material.
Disadvantage 2 – Difficulty of Putting Cover On
Furthermore, putting caravan covers on and off is not exactly a delightful chore. If you are inclined to short trips and then storing your caravan away, this could equate to several hours of placing and removing your cover every season. The annoyance cannot be understated. However, a caravan cover will also undercut the amount of cleaning you have to do. So, it’s really ‘choose your poison’ here. A caravan cover means more time wasted putting it on and off but less time wasted washing your caravan regularly.
