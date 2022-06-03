News
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
In the very famous Netflix show Stranger Things we’ve see Matthew Modine as Dr. Brenner the show’s antagonist. Eleven, the character portrayed by Mille Bobbie Brown, calls him “papa”. We have a lot of new details about him and all that he went through now that the Season 4 is finally out.
The new season has proven to be extremely mysterious and fun to watch. The fans have loved the episodes and there’s no way we can keep calm after all the discoveries made in this season.
We saw Vecna’s identity. An important question that fans have had for a long time – is Dr Brenner alive or did he die in the first season itself, has been answered.
This season has definitely tied together many loose ends from previous seasons but the show being the show has introduced us to a few more mysteries.
Who was Dr. Martin Brenner?
Dr Brenner was a government officer who turned towards some mysterious research . He is a senior research scientist in Hawkins National Laboratory. He is an essential part of controversial experiments.
He raised test subjects in his lab.
While one of his experiments on Eleven, one of his subjects, there was an unintentional leak of a monster from another dimension. This monster, demogorgon attacked Dr Brenner.
Is Dr Brenner seen in the fourth season?
He was seen in the opening scene itself. But it wasn’t a surprise to the fans because this scene is a flashback. Although we know Martin was attacked in the first season, his death was never really confirmed.
Matthew Modine the actor who portrays Brenner’s character has previously said that he would love to return to the show. Infact in season 2 there were lots of instances when the makers teased the possibility of Dr Brenner still being alive.
Is he really alive though or its just the flashbacks??
Well now we know that this season we see Dr Brenner in the flashbacks but is it just the flashbacks or is he still alive for real? Yes, he is! You read that right, Papa can also be seen in the real time. He is alive!
When Dr. Owens and Eleven are seen at Owens Lab to regain El’s power, we see a sudden appearance of Dr. Brenner in Nevada.
Initially, Eleven does not seem to trust him and that’s pretty understandable. But she knows he can help her get her powers back so she agrees to work with him.
Both Dr Owens and Dr Brenner help Eleven. The create an isolation tank that she can use to go down her memory lane. This does help! She might not have gained back all her powers but she sure recalled something very useful.
The first set of episodes of this new season were released on May 27th, 2022 . You can tune in to Netflix to watch ist, if you haven’t already! We’re sure you’ll love it.
News
Yasak Elma( 2018-2022) What’s the show about?
Yasak Elma( 2018-2022) What’s the show about?? Should you stream it or skip it?
Yasak Elma is a Turkish TV series created by Medyaplm . It is starring Eda Ece and Sevval Sam. It’s Directed by Neslihan Yesilyurt for three seasons. Murat Ozturk in the fourth season are starred . Erdek kocoglu from the fifth season. Yasak Elma is written by Melis Civelek and Zeynep Gur. In total it has 5 seasons and 146 occurrences, released on March 19, 2018.
What’s Yasak Alma about??
This series tells us about three effects that can not be hidden by use of love, smoking, and lack of plutocrats, also the social society behind the business world.
The scene starts by addressing two sisters Yildiz and Zeynep living together. Their fiscal condition wasn’t stable enough. Both sisters have different dreams and bournes in their lives.
Yildiz wants to be veritably rich and be a woman of the high class. piecemeal from this Zeynep is a modest girl and happy with her fiscal situation and social status. She cares lower about plutocrats and property but she has justice and love, and she’s happy in her life.
The story begins when Yildiz meets a lady from the upper class named Ender, while Yildiz works as a visitant in an eatery. Yildiz was offered a job by Ender as a head maid at the manse. Yildiz was veritably happy and agitated, she agreed with the offer but Zeynep was unhappy with the idea and generally opposed it.
After many days, Yildiz arrived at Ender’s house and Marvel’s at her wealth. Ender realizes that Yildiz was featuring to lead a luxurious life. So Ender colluded a pivotal plan against her hubby Hailt by offering Yildiz a deal to flirt with her hubby and be his doxy so that she’ll have evidence that he’s cheating on her and would get half of the property. Later Yilzid takes all his coffers from Ender and sends her to live with her family in the slum she came from But Ender vows vengeance on Hailt and Yildiz.
After Ender’s defeat, Yildiz manages to betray Hail to marry her because she desperately wants the wealth and luxurious life that she pictured about for times.
Latterly Ender returns to their lives. At the end of the alternate season, Shashika Ekinci( family of the father of the misplaced son of eader) joins
suddenly Yildiz’s divorcee arrives and together plots a plan with Ender. And Yildiz’s father arrives to demand plutocrats from her.
Should you stream it or skip it??
It’s one of the stylish and most seductive Turkish series. You can not just fluently put it away. It’s a realistic commodity that most of the people face. It would feel delicate to anyone to avoid this series if he/ she started understanding the plot.
News
The Boys Season 3 Review: How Many Episodes Are There In The Boys Season 3?
Eric Kripke developed the American Superhero television series The Boys based on the comic book titled “The Boys” by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. This superhero series aired on July 26, 2019, for the first time on Amazon Prime Video. The renewal of season three of the series occurred even before the airing of the second season in July 2020. Eric Kripke was also a part of the executive producers of the show. Season 3 of the series premiered on June 3, 2022, Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The Boys, released under the genres of action, Superhero fiction, horror, and black comedy has gained the attention of drama lovers all over the world.
Season 3 Review
After the events of the previous season’s conclusion, Annie was revived as a part of the Seven after being tossed out for standing up against Homelander to reveal Stormfront as a Nazi. Billy Butcher was also mourning Becca’s untimely demise. If there’s one thing Billy has always desired to do, it’s exact vengeance on Homelander, and in the upcoming season, he gets his chance to do just that after discovering a variety of Compound V that grants superpowers for about twenty-four hours, and he takes full use of it. Aside from that, the remainder of the season revolves around Butcher’s search for the enigmatic Anti-Supe weapon, Vought’s first superhero, Soldier Boy.
The Boys has been a black humor treasure trove paired with unthinkable TV action. It proceeds to strike on all those themes in the third season as well. Another aspect of the third season that stands out is how forthright it is in addressing the issues of a warped world driven by greed through individuals who continue to fight with their ambitions. When we compare to how they presented in the first season, the season also appears to bring almost all of the heroes full circle this season.
How Many Episodes Are There In Season 3?
Season 3 of The Boys aired on June 3, 2022, Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes of the show have already premiered which gained immense attention and praise from fans. As of the reporting, season, 3 has a total of eight episodes. The finale will be aired on July 8, 2022.
The Cast Of The Boys
Antony Starr as The Homelander, Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell. Erin Moriarty plays the role of Annie January, and Dominique McElligott plays the role of Maggie Shaw/ Queen Maeve. Also, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Aya Cash as Klara Risinger/ Liberty/ Stormfront, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. Tomer Kapon plays the role of Frenchie. Also, Claudia Doumit as Victoria, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir. Additionally, Jessie Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Christian Keyes as Nathan Franklin, Elisabeth Shue as Madelyn Stillwell
Show Rating
People all over the world have enjoyed The Boys and have rated it the best.
It has a rating of 8.7/10 on IMDb and 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.
News
GERARD PIQUE IS NOT HAVING AN AFFAIR WITH PABLO GAVI’S MOTHER
With the easy access of the internet to everyone, the spread of rumors on social media is a thing of daily. A celebrity is prone to have some controversies during his/her career. Although all the controversies rising against celebrities are not true.
Similarly, a rumor surfaced on the internet about Gerard Pique, a defender in Barcelona Football Club. The recent allegations state that he is dating his teammate Pablo Gavi’s mother which in turn is not true. What is the truth? Let’s find out.
THE RUMOR
The word on the street was that Shakira caught her boyfriend, the Barcelona Football Player, Gerard Pique with his teammate’s mother. Though it came out to be a false rumor. The celebrities have not yet made any official statement on the scene.
WHO IS GERARD PIQUE?
Gerard Pique is a Spanish football legend who plays as a defender for the Spanish national team and LaLiga’s legendary club Barcelona.
He graduated from the La Masia which is FC Barcelona’s academy. In 2004, he joined Manchester United but in 2008, he re-joined his childhood club Barcelona and since then he has been a key player in their success.
In 2008-09 and 2014-15, he won Trebels under Pep Guardiola. And in 2010, he played a major role in Spain’s First World Cup win.
WHO IS SHAKIRA?
Shakira is a renowned Columbian singer. She a world-famous pop icon and gained popularity in the early years of her career. Further, she is also known as the Queen of Latin Music.
She is the singer of the songs like Waka Waka, Whenever Wherever, Hips Don’t Lie, Loca, La La La, Girl Like Me, and Try Everything.
WHO IS THAT GIRL?
The girl was definitely not her mother of Gavi. The girl is said to be a Blonde in her 20s. She is currently studying and is an event hostess in Barcelona.
After the rumor, photographs of Gavi’s mother surfaced on the social media proving that she was not involved in any kind of affair with) Pique.
WHY ARE THE RUMORS SURFACING ABOUT THEM?
Earlier, there have been talks about Pique being unfaithful to Shakira. Adding to this is the fact that Shakira and Gerard did not marry each other, even though they have two children together.
Currently, they are not living together.
ARE THEY BREAKING UP?
The answer to this question: We don’t know yet. The rumor of the girl being Gavi’s mother might be a false call but there’s no confirmation yet about no girl.
We don’t know Shakira’s reaction yet. The mega stars have not given any statement yet.
