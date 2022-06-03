How is Papa still alive in stranger things?

Share Pin 0 Shares

In the very famous Netflix show Stranger Things we’ve see Matthew Modine as Dr. Brenner the show’s antagonist. Eleven, the character portrayed by Mille Bobbie Brown, calls him “papa”. We have a lot of new details about him and all that he went through now that the Season 4 is finally out.

The new season has proven to be extremely mysterious and fun to watch. The fans have loved the episodes and there’s no way we can keep calm after all the discoveries made in this season.

We saw Vecna’s identity. An important question that fans have had for a long time – is Dr Brenner alive or did he die in the first season itself, has been answered.

This season has definitely tied together many loose ends from previous seasons but the show being the show has introduced us to a few more mysteries.

Who was Dr. Martin Brenner?

Dr Brenner was a government officer who turned towards some mysterious research . He is a senior research scientist in Hawkins National Laboratory. He is an essential part of controversial experiments.

He raised test subjects in his lab.

While one of his experiments on Eleven, one of his subjects, there was an unintentional leak of a monster from another dimension. This monster, demogorgon attacked Dr Brenner.

Is Dr Brenner seen in the fourth season?

He was seen in the opening scene itself. But it wasn’t a surprise to the fans because this scene is a flashback. Although we know Martin was attacked in the first season, his death was never really confirmed.

Matthew Modine the actor who portrays Brenner’s character has previously said that he would love to return to the show. Infact in season 2 there were lots of instances when the makers teased the possibility of Dr Brenner still being alive.

Is he really alive though or its just the flashbacks??

Well now we know that this season we see Dr Brenner in the flashbacks but is it just the flashbacks or is he still alive for real? Yes, he is! You read that right, Papa can also be seen in the real time. He is alive!

When Dr. Owens and Eleven are seen at Owens Lab to regain El’s power, we see a sudden appearance of Dr. Brenner in Nevada.

Initially, Eleven does not seem to trust him and that’s pretty understandable. But she knows he can help her get her powers back so she agrees to work with him.

Both Dr Owens and Dr Brenner help Eleven. The create an isolation tank that she can use to go down her memory lane. This does help! She might not have gained back all her powers but she sure recalled something very useful.

The first set of episodes of this new season were released on May 27th, 2022 . You can tune in to Netflix to watch ist, if you haven’t already! We’re sure you’ll love it.

