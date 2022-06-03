News
How Keegan Thompson’s warmup routine has set up the Chicago Cubs pitcher’s successful transition to the rotation
Keegan Thompson is not switching up his routine.
No matter how the Chicago Cubs have used the right-hander this year, he maintains the same warmup process — even before starts. Forget the typical pregame long tossing in the outfield by the starting pitcher. Thompson has found a setup that works, and he isn’t abandoning it just because the Cubs are giving him a chance to start.
Just as he does during games before multi-inning relief appearances, Thompson heads to the bullpen mound and goes through his pitches, avoiding a prolonged warmup.
“I’m still sticking with that routine until it doesn’t work,” he said.
Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy has seen Thompson learn what works best for him to prepare for a game, regardless of the situation.
“Every routine is different, and maybe he’s found that his routine is more of a reliever-type routine,” Hottovy told the Tribune on Wednesday. “But we say ‘as a reliever’ — it’s not, it’s just your routine.
“It’s funny, like, everybody sees him as a starter and you have to have a certain throwing routine. You don’t. Your routine is your routine if it’s working. Obviously something’s good there.”
Thompson delivered the longest start of his young career Thursday night, going 5⅓ innings in the Cubs’ 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. He allowed three runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Two of those walks came against the last two Cardinals he faced in the sixth as his command wavered. He was “very disappointed” by that sequence but satisfied overall with his start.
“Everything’s been mechanical adjustments,” Thompson said. “When I go wrong, that’s pulling my head off and a little too early coming out of it. So when I do that, I know what I’m doing wrong. It’s just getting back in there.”
Through 12 appearances (four starts), Thompson owns a 1.99 ERA, second-best on the Cubs pitching staff. The 27-year-old former third-round pick is trying not to think about his stellar beginning to the season.
“It’s easier said than done, and I probably don’t do a great job of it,” Thompson said. “But just trying to keep those jitters and the anxious feeling building up to the start day and trying to keep those in check.”
With his sixth win of the season — tied for most in the majors — Thompson is the 10th Cubs pitcher since 1916 to start a season at least 6-0. The last to do it was Jake Arrieta in 2016.
“We tried to push him a little bit longer, but a really nice outing,” manager David Ross said. “Consistent as we’ve had. A guy that continues to impress for sure.”
Beyond putting the Cubs in position to beat the Cardinals in the teams’ first meeting of the season, two elements of Thompson’s start were notable: his ability to maintain his fastball velocity into the sixth and how he incorporated his changeup.
Ross liked seeing Thompson utilize the changeup against the Cardinals’ right-handed hitters to generate weak contact. Thompson, who threw 10 changeups, wants teams to have the pitch on their scouting reports to keep them off balance.
“We had to switch it up and mix in the curveball and changeup later in the game, which was really effective,” catcher P.J. Higgins said. “I‘ve known him for a while and he’s pretty adaptable.”
That adaptability is clearly present on a big and small scale with Thompson. Right-hander Alec Mills understands what goes into a swing role, something the Cubs have harnessed with Mills over the last four years.
Count Mills, 30, among those wowed by Thompson’s performance this year as a multi-use pitcher.
“I mean, that’s special, obviously,” Mills said Thursday. “He’s making it look easy. I promise you (it’s not). I don’t know, maybe I made it look hard. … He’s a weapon.”
Mills believes he could learn from how Thompson relies on the same warmup routine. If he were to go through the swing role again, Mills said he would attack it differently.
“There’s some things that I definitely regret doing when I was in that role,” he said. “I was sometimes kind of scared to throw off the mound that day, thinking, oh, maybe I need to go three or four (innings) today.
“But you can throw eight or 10 (pitches) off the mound and be fine to go that day. And that’s something I think I need to get over with. But for (Thompson), that’s something that’s good for him.”
Hottovy told the Tribune that Thompson will be in the rotation “for at least the foreseeable future.” But how the Cubs use Thompson during their upcoming five-game trip remains to be seen. His next start would align with a day off Monday ahead of a two-game set in Baltimore, and the Cubs get another day off Thursday before three games against the New York Yankees.
The Cubs might not have the same type of dynamic multi-inning reliever as Thompson for however long they keep him in the rotation. They still have long relief options, though. Right-hander Michael Rucker can offer length, as can Mark Leiter Jr. when he’s on the roster. Mills, who is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list Monday, is scheduled to make another Triple-A rehab start Tuesday.
“(Mills) has proven over his career to be able to bounce back and forth with that role too,” Hottovy said.
The health of the rotation likely will dictate Thompson’s role. Hottovy expressed optimism Wednesday that Wade Miley could rejoin the rotation when he is eligible to come off the 15-day IL on June 10 in New York. Drew Smyly’s return from a right oblique strain, however, is not imminent.
Smyly said there is no timetable for when he can resume baseball activities. He needs to have pain-free range of motion before progressing.
“It’s probably going to be a little while, like a month, before I can start to really have an idea of how close I am,” Smyly said Thursday. “If you try to push it and come back too early, you’re just going to reinjure it. It’s not something you can push through.”
()
Air Warriors Season 10 Episode 5: June 5 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Air warriors depict the iconic journey of the dedicated pilots who fly the aircraft of the American Forces in combat battles for years. The series is inspired by hardly known struggles of the pilots and scarcely seen combat videos. However, they show their journey of life which entails flying the airplane-chopper hybrid that saves life by putting their life into danger and an attack helicopter named Black Death by America’s enemies. The tenth season premiered on 8 May 2022 on Smithsonian Channel as well as on Amazon Prime.
The storyline originated from the victory of the Allied Powers in World War 2 through an unforgettable crusade of the soldiers on the field and pilots up there. Moreover, the first season premiered on 9 November 2014. The second season premiered on 27 September 2015. The third season premiered on 18 October 2015. The season was released on 12 June 2016. The fifth season was released on 14 May 2017. The sixth season was released on 19 August 2018. Nonetheless, the seventh season was released on 6 December 2020. The ninth season was released on 22 February 2021.
The Cast
The Main Cast of this series brings out a different ambiance in this show. Brady Cummins as Blown and Tristan Wickersham has played their roles incredibly. Beau Weaver and Rob Naughton also did their job fantastically.
When and where to watch?
The tenth episode is scheduled to be released on 5 June 2022. There has been a little break between the episodes: the first episode of season 10 has already come out on 8 May 2022 and the second episode on 15 May 2022.
There is a gap of only 7 days and they didn’t have to wait for so long and hold their curiosity.
The show is accessible on Paramount plus and episodes will also be released on this app. It is also available on Amazon Prime.
The episodes will moreover be broadcast on Smithsonian Channel.
The viewers can access the show at any of the given options. Nonetheless, the whole show is available on Amazon Prime the Prime users would not face any problem finding the show.
Plot speculation
The upcoming episodes hope to be fantastic ones. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the episode. Episode 5 is named “Little Bird”. The storyline is expected to be a great one showing the sense of responsibility and love for their motherland and an undefeatable attitude. However, it’s an enlightenment of the journey of survival of the Bird helicopters and their evolution to hunter-killers and putting their life at risk to save lives in the continuous US war against terror.
Recap of Episode 4
Episode 4 released on 29 May 2022 gives us the visuals of destruction and ground attacks. However, the Nazi Forces attempt to fight the D-Day landings. The actions of P47 caused a commotion in WWII air combat and bloodshed and demolition of human lives. Through all this havoc a faint yet courageous attempt of survival of the US air force.
The post Air Warriors Season 10 Episode 5: June 5 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Watcher: June 3 Release And What Is It About? When Can You Stream It Online?
The movie “Watcher” (2022) is an American Drama, Horror, and Thriller film. Zack Ford is the writer and Chloe Okuno is the director of the movie. The movie cast is Maika Monroe, who will be playing Julia, Karl Glusman plays the role of Francis, and Burn Gorman, the watcher or stalker in the movie. The movie Watcher was first premiered back on the 22nd of January 2022 and the movie Watcher is set to be released on the 3rd of June 2022. It portrays a story where Julia and her boyfriend Francis move to a new town and Julia realizes that she is being stalked (as the movie name suggests a stalker is watching her) by someone across the street and turns out he is a serial killer.
June 3 Release And What Is It About?
The Movie Watcher is an American film that explores the genres of Drama, Horror, and Thriller. The distributor of the film Watcher is IFC Films. The Movie first made its premiere back on the 22nd of January 2022 and now the movie Watcher is set to be released in the USA on the 3rd of June 2022. The running time of the film is 1 hour 36 minutes. In the Movie Watcher Julia (Maika Monroe) moves to Bucharest with her boyfriend Francis (Karl Glusman) who has a government job in the country’s capital. Julia has trouble communicating with others as she doesn’t know the native language. So, her boyfriend Francis helps her in translating.
In the trailer of the Movie Watcher, we can see that the couple Julia and Francis moves to Bucharest and the broker shows them their new apartment, Julia says that she loves the place and the couple decided to move into that apartment, Francis has a job so he goes to attend his work while Julia has nothing to do she decides to explore the city she recently moved in even though she has a communication barrier. But while she is exploring the city she feels that someone is watching her. She goes back to her apartment to think about it. When the sun sets down she is roaming inside her apartment in the dark. Then she catches a glimpse of a shadow resembling a decently huge man watching her from the opposite apartment.
Then Julia’s suspicions about someone following and watching her got strong. One day Julia decided to go and watch and movie in the local theatre. When she is in the middle of the movie a stranger comes and sits right behind Julia. She notices that the stranger’s personality matches the one who was watching her from the opposite apartment. The stranger’s presence scares Julia. She walks off from the middle of the movie. Julia explains all this to Francis but he calls her crazy and there’s nothing like that. After a few days, someone finds that Julia’s neighbor is dead. The police say that the killer had chopped her head off. After hearing that Julia’s suspicions of a serial killer roaming freely in the neighborhood strengthened.
The director Chloe Okuno beautifully shows the movie from the perspective of the characters which makes the movie more indulging. The movie has filled itself with suspenseful music but not all the time. We can say that everything in the movie is in perfect balance. We don’t want to give you any further spoilers. This is all we got all this from a trailer which is roughly 3 minutes now. Imagine how the entire movie whose runtime is 1 hour 36 minutes and how interesting and nerve-wracking the movie Watcher will be.
When Can You Stream It Online?
At present, there are no details about where the movie will be available to stream online, but the movie Watcher is releasing on the 3rd of June 2022 in the USA, so we suggest you go and watch the film in a multiplex for a better experience.
The post Watcher: June 3 Release And What Is It About? When Can You Stream It Online? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
American Monster Season 7 Episode 12: June 5 Release And Time, Plot Speculation
American Monsters is an extraordinarily presented crime series. It is a storytelling series in which a narrator depicts the whole story.
There are people around us looking extremely normal but it’s just the little part outside the shell, inside the shell, there is a hidden hardcore criminal. The covered serial killer in the clothes of a gentleman that no one can identify. This show starts diversely, it starts with family videos and footage which might be confusing for viewers but with each passing second, it would become more exciting. The family and friends that talk about people are their loved ones or a monster you couldn’t figure out. The viewers have to patiently see the episodes as it’s like a puzzle you have to wait until it completes. The first episode of the first season premiered on June 1, 2016.
The Cast
It’s a storytelling show and in a show like this, the narrator plays a great role. In this series, this great role is played by Tom Streithorst, he was incredible in his job. Other starring Tim Baney, Bill Thomas, and Bruce Kennedy. All the actors fantastically showcased the series.
When and Where To Watch It?
The forthcoming episode 12 is scheduled to release on 5 June 2022 at 7.30/6.30c. The episode is released on Amazon Prime. It is also on Vudu and Google play. It is accessible on all these OTT platforms. Amazon Prime users will be enjoying the streaming of the episode as soon as it is released.
The first episode of season 7 “Unlucky In Love ” was released on October 24, 2021, and the second episode “He Was Her Everything” was released on 31 2021. However, there is a gap of a week, not less, not more. Sometimes big gaps between episodes cause the development of disinterest in the series. But these small gaps maintained craze and hype among the fans and viewers of the series.
Plot Speculations
The forthcoming episode seems to be a thrilling and horrifying one. Based on the recap it seems to be a story of betrayal and thrill.
It depicts a story set in 2017, in the state of Louisiana a woman was brutally murdered, and looking at the blueprint of the case it looks like the murderer was someone very close to her, who know her very closely and her everything. The story is of unbelievable backstabbing which ultimately leads to the death of the woman.
The storyline developed in an incredible way which increased the inquisitiveness of the viewers. The writers did a great job the way presented the story is undeniable. However, the viewers get a new story with every episode that comes. Somewhere this is the reason it manages to engage the viewers and keep their interest in it. The show received good reviews 7.5/10 on IMDb and after so many episodes with ample episodes, it still has hype among the viewers. There is a craze for the upcoming episodes also, it is hoped to perform well like other previous episodes.
The post American Monster Season 7 Episode 12: June 5 Release And Time, Plot Speculation appeared first on Gizmo Story.
