HOW MANY EPISODES IN BOYS SEASON 3?

ABOUT THE BOYS
The Boys is an American series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Even though the series is a superhero show which comprises a lot of different genres like action, drama, dark comedy, satire and thriller. The show is based on a comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson . It is a darker and reverse take on the whole superhero portrayal and stories, formally published by DC comics. The series has two complete seasons and season 3 is airing currently as three episodes are out as of now. The series first premiered on July 26, 2019, the first season.
The second season went on in September and October 2020 while the third primered June 3, 2022. The show was such an enormous success that it had spin-offs announced even before season 2 premiered. The show has about 19 episodes out yet and a binge worthy show in all ways shape or form.

The show has 2 seasons fully out and hence we get a sense of how many episodes there can be in season 3. Both season 1 and 2 have eight-eight episodes each and hence season 3 is going to have eight episodes too. Although sometimes this logic might falter as there could be some irregularities in the structure as the creator may deem fit but the highest probability is 8 episodes in total for season 3.

The Boys is an astonishingly dark take on the modern Superhero culture and its capital nature. It is a truly dark show with a splendid and equally charming ensemble, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell. Five people are “The Vigilantes” who have something personal against the superheroes with Butcher leading them along with Hugies .
This is what comprises the plot where each character has some dark past courtesy to The seven which pits them against each other. Well the vigilantes are formed to destroy the seven. This premise along with bunch of graphic violence, sexual scenes, overtly graphic sexual scenes, foul language . It also has excessive smoking and drinking that makes the show a must watch for adults and a hard no for kids.

Season 3 that released June 3 had 3 episodes out on the same day. The premise of season three takes place about a year after the incidents of season 2 climax take place. Butch, Hugie and most of the Vigilante are taking a break initially, working for government and even Homelander is somewhat rather cool, quite uncharacteristically . It would be a remarkable season as usual.
Forest Lake: I-35 lane closures begin Monday
Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 35/35E in Forest Lake over the next two weeks as crews work to repair concrete on the roadway.
Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, northbound I-35 will be reduced to two lanes from the I-35E/I-35W split to U.S. Highway 8. At the same time, northbound I-35E will be reduced to a single lane between 80th Street and the I-35E/I-35W split. Crews plan to reopen the lanes on Thursday evening.
Starting the morning of June 13, southbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane between the I-35E/I-35W split and 80th Street. At the same time, northbound I-35W also will be reduced to a single lane from Freeway Drive/County Road 54 to the I-35E/I-35W split. The lanes should be reopened on the evening of June 16.
As always, Minnesota Department of Transportation officials warn, construction activities and traffic impacts are dependent on the weather and subject to change.
Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Dating?
Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Dating?
From filming their first film together (Spiderman Homecoming) in 2017 to buying a house together, Tom Holland and Zendaya have stolen the hearts of millions of fans. Although they have not made it official, it is obvious that the two celebrities are dating each other and they are unbearably adorable.
When did Tom Holland and Zendaya Start Dating?
The rumors of Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya and the Spiderman of the Marvel Universe Tom Holland dating each other first surfaced in 2017 with the release of Marvel’s first Spiderman movie. The rumors were confirmed when the two of them were clicked . They were seen sharing a kiss in a black Audi. The pictures that were taken of them in July 2021 almost blew the internet. So, the year 2021 can be seen as the start of their relationship. The couple has been more open about it since then.
The Infamous Birthday Posts
Possibly the most adorable thing to have come out of this relationship for the fans are the posts. Zendaya and Tom Holland uploaded it for each other on Instagram on their birthdays. The evolution of these posts is also worth mentioning. Tom posted a picture of him and Zendaya and another anonymous person in a Spiderman costume .He wished her birthday referring to her as “mate”. Zendaya had thanked him in the comments, calling him “weirdo”. Fast forward to 2021, Zendaya’s birthday- Tom posts a cute mirror selfie of Zendaya and him . He wishes her birthday, referring to her as “My MJ”. Their relationship may have started as platonic but it is now as romantic as any Spiderman movie romance.
On 2 June 2022, Zendaya also posted an adorable black and white photo of the two of them on the occasion of Tom Holland’s birthday. She wished him and said that he makes him the happiest with a cute heart emoticon in the end. In reciprocation to Tom’s caption on Zendaya’s birthday calling her “My MJ”, Zendaya, on 15 December 2021 shared two pictures of Tom Holland on her Instagram account. The first photo was from his childhood in which he was dressed as Spiderman .The second photo was of him on the sets of Spiderman No Way Home where he really was the Spiderman. In the caption, she referred to him as “My Spiderman”. We can call it the full-circle moment because it actually was.
Date Nights and Press Tours
Zendaya and Tom Holland did multiple press tours together for Spiderman movies. In the Spiderman No Way Home tour. They gave off real couple vibes which left no further suspicions in anyone’s mind. Zendaya is also connected to Tom’s brothers on Instagram. In February this year, the two of them were seen leaving the Crossby Hotel while holding hands in dashing outfits. The next day, Zendaya and Tom were at a hockey match . They wore jerseys with each other’s names on them.
Stillwater: Staffing shortages lead to delay in yard-waste disposal
Stillwater residents are going to have to wait a little while longer to have their yard waste picked up.
City officials issued a release Thursday stating that staff shortages have impacted the city’s yard-waste pickup program.
“Waste Management is prioritizing its current workforce to make sure garbage and recycling is picked up,” the release stated. “However, yard waste will not be picked up this week, next week and possibly the following week. Residents will see a credit on their bill for yard waste.”
Residents were told they could bring their yard waste – at no charge – to Northern Yard Waste in Hugo. Bags of yard waste must be emptied on site, and the bags must be taken away, according to the release.
Grass clippings, leaves, lake weeds, garden waste, branches, twigs, tree waste and shrubs will be accepted; stumps will not.
