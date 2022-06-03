Finance
Is It Time for Your Community Association to Audit Its Governing Documents?
In other posts we have discussed a homeowner association’s governing documents. Many communities were established 20-40 years ago with governing documents that worked well for the developer, and for the most part the community association. However, many of these governing documents are outdated. Virginia and federal laws pertaining to community associations have changed substantially. If your board of directors has not engaged in an audit of your communities governing documents in the past 5-7 years, it should.
What is an “audit” of our governing documents?
An “audit” of your documents is an in-depth review by your HOA’s board of directors in conjunction with your association attorney. The Board reviews each document noting any sections that lack clarity, are no longer enforced, appear to not apply to your community, protect a long-gone developer, or do not provide the association with adequate remedies. The Board prepares a list of concerns or issues facing the community, such as homes that are not being maintained, large amounts of delinquent assessments, or enforcement capabilities of the association. The Board provides this information to the association attorney.
When should documents be amended?
Although there are many reasons for amending documents, these 7 reasons are the most common:
1. The documents do not comply with Virginia or federal law.
The board of directors for a community association are volunteers. Documents that do not comply with the law create difficulties an expense for a community association. Board members read the documents and determine that they should be enforcing a covenant, only to find out that the covenant has been preempted by a change in the law. Rather than require constant attorney involvement to interpret and advise the association on whether provisions of the documents have been changed by new legislation, amended documents that comply with the law permit a board to fulfill its duties without continued and constant attorney involvement.
2. The documents include declarant/developer language.
Once the developer/declarant period is over, the board should consider removal of the provisions regarding developer/declarant rights. Most of the provisions containing developer/declarant rights are likely no longer relevant and may cause confusion among owners. Removal of these provisions provides clarity in the document and often can result in a substantial decrease in the number of pages of your documents.
3. The documents contain high quorum percentages for meetings or difficult requirements for amending the documents.
Many associations are faced with apathetic owners. Reducing quorum requirements permits an association more flexibility in conducting business. Reducing quorum requirements encourages owner participation because the owner who wants to vote “no” on an issue can choose not to come to a meeting, and effectively, the “no” vote is exercised by not participating. Increased quorum requirements make it necessary for the owner to participate in the meeting in order to register their “no” vote. Amending documents should not be a daunting process. Communities need to be prepared for change. Amending documents should be efficient and possible. Reducing the percentage required to approve an amendment makes our communities more viable for the future.
4. The documents require approval by mortgagees.
Although this requirement is still necessary for condominium communities to permit financing through government guaranteed loans, single-family communities no longer require mortgagee approval. In our ever-changing mortgage world, non-condominium communities who want to consider removing mortgagee requirements may also want to consider authorizing the board of directors to make changes to the documents if necessary for government guaranteed loans.
5. The documents only permit the association to enforce the covenants and rules by filing a lawsuit.
Filing a lawsuit is the most expensive enforcement remedy available to an association. Amending the documents to permit assessing charges in accordance with Virginia’s Condominium Act or the Property Owners’ Association Act permits less-expensive enforcement by the association. Associations should also consider adding provisions that permit the association to “self-help” in certain situations. Abandoned homes that are neglected and in disrepair have plagued some communities. Permitting the association to correct the deficiency and assess the costs against the owner is more efficient and less expensive than a lawsuit.
6. The documents include unrealistic caps on increases in assessments.
All communities want to keep the assessments low. However, the reality for some communities is that they are unable to pay necessary operating expenses and adequately fund reserve accounts because the documents restrict how much assessments can be increased. Amending the documents permits the association to remove antiquated caps and replace it with a cap that permits appropriate budgeting by the association.
7. The documents include strict limitations on the types of construction materials permitted in the community.
Construction materials of today have changed. Providing flexibility in the documents to permit the use of new materials is not only owner-friendly but also may provide a substantial cost savings to the association for its responsibilities.
4 Great Reasons For Becoming an Entrepreneur
For some, true freedom is defined as being “able to do what you want, when, with whomsoever, wherever and however you want”. Others described it as ‘being able to wake up when you finished sleeping!”. The most common road taken to such freedoms as described above is by becoming an entrepreneur.
There are generally four major benefits of being an entrepreneur. They mostly explain why anyone would want to face the risk and frustration of owning a business. Starting a new business involves investing in substantial resources, chief of which is money. The initial learning curve is steep, many things can go wrong and a new business owner has to learn things fast to avoid failure.
So what are the benefits of becoming an entrepreneur, to make all the frustrations and risks worth taking? Often, the best reason is being able to explore your true passion. (As opposed to dragging yourself everyday to a dead-end job) It may seem silly but sometimes this motivation alone would motivate a person to persist against great odds, when others give up, in the pursuit of his goals.
Secondly, being your own boss is a very great incentive to start an enterprise. This is particularly if you are a self-reliant and independent person. To you, life is a risk and a business is no different. Thus ‘calling your own shots’ is very important and being an entrepreneur allows this.
Off course, if your business is successful, you would earn uncommonly more money than most. This would allow you to live a lifestyle associated with material wealth and success. Successful people are admired for their lifestyles; this reason, by itself, gives enough incentives for anyone to become an entrepreneur.
Should you make a lot of money and know how to turn them into solid assets, then your life of never having to worry about money i.e. financial freedom is achieved. Now, your assets would work for you; making you all the money you need. This picture of money and time freedom would drive most men to take the risk of starting a new business.
To avoid the many risks and heavy outlays, many are now turning to Internet Marketing as the way to being an entrepreneur. Starting an internet marketing business mostly involves investment in time and can be done part-time. If you are looking to become an entrepreneur, the website provided in the author’s resource box points you to a valuable resource for learning how to master Internet Marketing.
Single-Use Credit Card Numbers Help Prevent Identity Theft
Almost everyone understands the benefits of a single-use camera when on vacation- you have a camera that lets you capture the memories, but you aren’t stressed about ruining or losing the camera on adventurous trips. A single-use credit card is designed to help prevent identity theft, and they are typically referred to as “virtual credit card numbers”.
Virtual credit card numbers are used when shopping online, so that you never actually enter the number found on your credit card. How does this help? The virtual number can only be used at the web site where you make a purchase, and only for a limited amount of time. This protects you in the event that hackers have obtained your credit card details during the submission process, as they will not be able to use that number anywhere else in order to make a purchase. It also protects you when shopping with online merchants who may not be trust-worthy. The only merchant’s credit card processing system typically sends the details directly from your screen to the credit card processor- but in some cases, an untrustworthy merchant may have set it up to enable themselves to get a copy of each person’s credit card details. A virtual card number makes it impossible for the retailer to take the number and go shopping elsewhere, as well.
When virtual credit card numbers are used in place of the physical credit card number, the credit card statement will show the purchases made with virtual numbers in the same manner. Some card issuers will even provide you with the virtual number used when making the purchase along with the charge- for your information.
Advantage of Using Virtual Card Numbers
Many people decide not to make purchases online because they are afraid that their credit card numbers will be stolen and they will become victims of identity theft. Approximately 7% of online shoppers claimed to be victims of identity theft, according to a survey conducted in September of 2002.
Almost all credit card issuers provide a zero liability policy for unauthorized charges and for online purchases, consumers are still concerned about shopping online because of the potential for ongoing identity theft problems that can occur. For example, it is sometimes extremely difficult to repair a credit report and credit score after becoming the victim of an identity theft crime.
Disadvantages of Using Virtual Card Numbers
Even with all of the advantages provided by using virtual card numbers when shopping online, virtual credit card numbers do have a few disadvantages over using your physical credit card number for making online purchases.
It may be impossible to use virtual card numbers when reserving theater or airline tickets online, or when reserving your car rental or hotel accommodations. When you arrive for your tickets or reservations, often these establishments require to see the credit card used to make the transaction. If you’ve used a virtual credit card number, handing them the credit card isn’t going to confirm you are in fact the cardholder since the physical number doesn’t match the virtual number used to make the reservations.
It’s also not possible to use a virtual card number when shopping for recurring subscription programs. By the time your next payment is due, the virtual card number will have expired and your payment will not go through.
Precautions Against Identity Theft & Fraud
While a virtual credit card number can eliminate many concerns regarding online shopping, it’s always a good idea to take precautions on a regular basis against identity theft and fraud.
When shopping online, always confirm the site is secured to handle the transaction of your personal payment information. Most sites are secured with the SSL system and is recognized by web site addresses beginning with “https” rather than “http”, and sometimes there is an image of a little lock on the screen.
5 Reasons Why People Prefer HR Advisory Services
Banking and Financial services are two of the most important verticals that contribute to the GDP growth of a nation. Recruiting the right candidates and counselling them on an individual basis for their career in one these fields, is a hectic task for sure. Impartially, anyone can ask HR Advisory service providers who sweat it out to manage client retention & compete as the best ‘Advisory’ for candidates at the same time, how do they manage?
Industrial practices show that there are 5 reasons why business owners prefer HR Advisory services. Primarily, HR Advisory service providers aim to deliver effective solutions to HR department of hiring companies.
They assist companies to revamp HR management systems and practices; maintain consistency with both the company’s requirements and its international partners. Now, coming back to the 5 most essential facts that lead to the hiring of HR Advisory services from an external source are mentioned below:
1) Improved HR management system that is aligned to the environment, needs and culture of the company.
2) HR policies and strategies are clearly defined.
3) HR departments tend to be smarter in adopting international practices than before.
4) 360 review system and performance appraisal system enhancing work performance.
5) Improved reward strategies, payroll system.
Apart from these, companies can always benefit if the outsourcing HR Advisory has:
1) Strong Knowledge Management skills.
2) Large amount of vacancies closed.
3) Strong Team of HR professionals.
4) Leader in all kinds of Hiring, especially Leadership.
5) 100% Client retention and business partners with maximum clientele.
Recruitment and counselling goes hand in hand for most companies. While a client gains an employee, HR Advisory providers gain loyalty from both the client and employee. It is a win-win situation for HR counsellors if practiced in the most ethical manner.
A group of dedicated consultants working closely with the client’s Human Resource and Finance departments ensure co-operation in all aspects of employee welfare that deals with working conditions and resources at workplace. A well-organized and responsive welfare program help employees to meet their professional and personal needs effectively. A good HR Advisory also looks after the health, social security and safety of employees. They also provide trainings and education related to respective designations and establish peaceful relationship between employees to reinforce a better working environment. The scope of HRM services is huge as HR professionals are responsible for Industrial relations, personnel management and also employee welfare in a given timeframe. Looking at the effects of HR outsourcing and Advisory services in both theoretical and practical domain, we see it’s absolutely necessary to hire them for management and retention of Human Resources in any company today.
