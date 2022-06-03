John Shipley: Unvaccinated test Twins’ allegedly perfect clubhouse

The Twins have insisted from the onset of this season that their clubhouse is something between an encounter group and a cult, all players pitching in equally for the benefit to the higher calling of winning.

Until the past week, there was little reason to doubt it. But as the Twins start a three-game series in Toronto on Friday without a handful of key contributors, one wonders if this Fellowship of the World Series Ring has taken a hit.

On Friday, the Twins will officially know it really isn’t all for one and one for all. That’s when the team plays Game 1 of this series against the Blue Jays without a handful of regulars who have not been vaccinated against the 2019 novel coronavirus.

All major-league teams knew this spring that Canada law required eligible adults to have their first round of COVID vaccines — unless they had a health exemption — in order to be admitted at the border.

“We knew it was coming,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said last week.

Yet the Twins had to send some regulars back to Minnesota after Thursday’s 3-2 loss at Detroit and on Friday will place them on the restricted list because they can’t get into Ontario for this weekend’s series.

The Twins skid into the weekend already riddled by injury- and COVID-list absences and losers of seven of their past 10 games. Two of their best players, shortstop Carlos Correa and Joe Ryan, will miss this series because they actually have COVID. The Twins will be even more challenged against the Blue Jays, second in the American League East and winners of eight straight, because some of their teammates think they’re the smartest guys in the room.

After a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Tigers on May 23, right fielder Max Kepler praised the unselfish nature of everyone in the 2022 Twins clubhouse.

“It’s just a good group of guys,” he said, “So, it’s like we’re fighting for each other, and when you’re doing that — I always say this — whatever is in the box comes easier, and it doesn’t feel more like an individual sport.”

The next night, the Twins beat the Tigers to improve to 11 games over .500 and 14-3 against the rest of the AL Central. The Twins were good enough to take care of their Central Division rivals, the narrative went, but if they wanted to get anyone excited about a postseason run, they’d need to start beating teams from outside their bubble.

The Twins promptly poked a hole in half of that narrative by losing seven of their next 10 games against division rivals Detroit and Kansas City. When they need all hands on deck, a few players will be at Target Field working out with coaches — and not getting paid — while the rest of the team tries to slow down the hard-charging Blue Jays.

“I’ve had some conversations with individuals,” Falvey said last week. “Some players have said, ‘I’m sorry,’ to some degree. ‘I’m sorry this is part of the equation. It’s not about the team.’ It’s not about us. It’s not about any of us here, obviously. I appreciated them saying that, but …”

Yes?

“We’ve got to try and figure out a way to get through it,” Falvey continued.

So much for an admonishment.

Falvey said some of the players — and we’ll find out who at least a few of them are tomorrow — said they would consider changing their stance on vaccines if it appears the Twins are on course to meet Toronto in the postseason. Which raises the question: Are these players really that dedicated to not getting vaccinated?

Yes, the Twins have lost 18 straight postseason games but getting to the postseason is still a team’s first goal, right?

Currently approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and reduce your risk of severe illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even if you’re a skeptic, it has to be apparent that millions worldwide have been vaccinated since December 2021 and the most common, long-term effect has been not dying of COVID.

Forget baseball for a moment. Those who chose to get vaccinated didn’t do so simply to protect themselves but to help stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 1 million Americans and 6.2 million worldwide.

That’s fighting for each other.