News
Lawyer: Heard was ‘demonized’ by Depp team, social media
By DENISE LAVOIE
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard was “demonized” by ex-husband Johnny Depp’s legal team and excoriated on social media during a sensational defamation trial that ended with a jury ordering her to pay Depp $15 million, Heard’s lawyer said Thursday.
Elaine Bredehoft, one of Heard’s lead attorneys during the trial, said she believes the jury was influenced by a relentless barrage of social media posts condemning her and supporting Depp. She said Heard plans to appeal.
“These people were giving her death threats. They threatened to microwave her baby. This is the kind of social media she was getting,” Bredehoft said on “CBS Mornings.”
“It was like a Roman coliseum is the best way to describe the atmosphere here. And I have to believe that the jury, even though they’re told not to go and look at anything, you know, they have weekends, they have families, they have social media,” she said.
Bredehoft also said some evidence that was allowed in a similar defamation lawsuit that Depp lost in the U.K. was suppressed in the lawsuit he filed in Virginia. In the U.K. case, the judge found that Depp assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions.
“We weren’t allowed to tell the jury this,” Bredehoft said on NBC’s “Today” show. “So what did Depp’s team learn from this? Demonize Amber. And suppress the evidence.”
The verdict handed down Wednesday in Fairfax County Circuit Court found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in a 2018 op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. The jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.
Depp attorney Camille Vasquez said Wednesday that the verdict “confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence.”
When asked on “Today” whether Heard has the money to pay the $10.35 million, Bredehoft said, “Oh, no, absolutely not.”
The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in her countersuit, concluding that she was defamed by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax surrounding the abuse allegations.
The case captivated viewers who watched gavel-to-gavel television coverage, including impassioned followers on social media who dissected the actors’ mannerisms, their wardrobe choices and their use of alcohol and drugs.
While the case was ostensibly about libel, most of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed. Heard enumerated more than a dozen alleged assaults, including a fight in Australia — where Depp was shooting a “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequel — in which Depp lost the tip of his middle finger and Heard said she was sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle.
Depp said he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser, though Heard’s attorneys highlighted years-old text messages Depp sent apologizing to Heard for his behavior as well as profane texts he sent to a friend in which Depp said he wanted to kill Heard and defile her dead body.
Both performers emerge with unclear prospects. Depp, a three-time best actor Oscar nominee, was a bankable star until recent years, with credits including playing Capt. Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films. However, he lost that role and was replaced in a “Fantastic Beasts” spinoff.
Heard’s acting career has been more modest, and her only two upcoming roles are in a small film and the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel due out next year.
Brett Ward, a family law attorney in New York, said Depp made himself a more believable witness by admitting to drug and alcohol use and that he could be a difficult person. But he said Depp also ran the risk of making those moments more memorable to the public than his film work.
“He says he did this for his children. Having watched the whole trial, I don’t think that he did any service to his children by airing all of this dirty laundry,” Ward said.
News
The Getaway King (2021): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream Or Skip It?
The Getaway King is an amazing movie that falls under the Action/ crime comedy genre. The movie is really funny, and everyone just loved it. The movie is not too long, and the movie’s duration is around 1h 40m. The movie was released in the year 2021.
The Getaway King was released on 16 September 2021 in Poland. The movie’s cast is also very good, which makes the movie even better. The movie’s story is also amazing and comes with a real gripping plot.
Where To Watch It Online?
The movie is really good, and it is fun to watch movies that have good comedies, and this one is one of them. The whole movie will make you laugh hard. The movie’s story is amazing, and it comes with a gripping plot. The movie’s cast is also great, which makes the movie worth watching.
The Getaway King is a movie that was released in the year 2021, many people have not watched this movie, so in this section, we will share with you a platform where you will be able to watch this movie online. You all can watch this movie on Netflix.
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
It would help if you watched this movie as it has a good comedy that will make you laugh badly. So please do not wait to grab your snacks and start watching this movie, as it is also available on Netflix. The movie is amazing and worth watching me.
The cast is also not bad, and the actors have given their best which can be seen in their performances in the film. The film also has great cinematography, which makes it better. The Getaway King (2021) comes with a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb, which is average, but you all can watch this movie at least once, as the movie is really good.
What Is The Story About?
The Getaway King’s story is amazing, and it also has a very gripping plot that will make the audiences sit on the edge of the sit for hours. In addition, the movie is very funny and has great comedy.
The movie’s story revolves around a bandit who is a folk- hero known for the prison breaks, but his life takes a new turn when he meets his new girlfriend. The story has some great twists and turns, which is very exciting for the audience. You all should watch this movie at least once.
The Cast
In this section, we will share the cast of the movie with you. The movie Getaway King was directed by Mateusz Rakowicz, a good director who has done a great job.
The cast of the movie includes actors like Dawid Ogrodnik, Masza Wagrocka, Jakub Gierszal, Sandra Dryzmalska, Olga Boladz. The movie’s cast is really good, which makes this movie even better.
The post The Getaway King (2021): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Biden using national address to urge Congress to act on guns
By WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is delivering an address to the nation Thursday night about the latest wave of mass shootings, attempting to increase pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past outbreaks.
The speech follows last week’s shootings by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and another attack on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office.
And those came after the May 14 assault in Buffalo, New York, where a white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and wounding three others in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”
All major broadcast networks planned to break away from regular programing to carry Biden’s remarks at 7:30 p.m. EDT, before the start of primetime shows. The White House said the president would address “tragic mass shootings, and a need for Congress to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”
“He’s going to renew his call for action to stop the epidemic of gun violence that we’ve seen in Uvalde and in Tulsa and in Buffalo in just a few short weeks,” said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She said Biden did not plan to announce any new executive actions and that “tonight’s speech is going to focus on what Congress needs to do.”
“It’ll be basically making sure that his voice is out there and calling to action and making sure that the American people know that he’s still continuing to speak on their behalf,” she said.
Biden has used national speeches in the past to speak about the coronavirus pandemic and the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. But the president has used such addresses sparingly during his nearly 18 months in office, especially during evening hours
Earlier Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the Oklahoma shooting, saying, “All of us hold the people of Tulsa in our hearts, but we also reaffirm our commitment to passing commonsense gun safety laws.”
“No more excuses. Thoughts and prayers are important, but not enough,” Harris said. “We need Congress to act.”
Before marking Memorial Day on Monday, Biden told reporters at the White House that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in Uvalde. But he also noted that, while he had taken some steps via executive actions, he didn’t have the power as president to “outlaw a weapon.”
He also said that “things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational, at least that’s my hope,” adding, “There’s realization on the part of rational Republicans” who realize ”we can’t keep repeating ourselves.”
Visiting Uvalde on Sunday, Biden mourned privately for three-plus hours with anguished families. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, the president pledged: “We will.”
His Thursday night address coincided with bipartisan talks that are intensifying among a core group of senators discussing modest gun policy changes. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said the group is “making rapid progress,” and Biden has spoken to Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, among those leading their party’s efforts on the issue.
Democrats are hoping Biden uses the remarks to encourage the bipartisan Senate talks and build pressure on the Republicans to strike an agreement. Jean-Pierre said Biden is “encouraged” by congressional negotiations but the president wants to give lawmakers “some space” to keep talking.
The private discussions in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, are not expected to produce the kinds of sweeping reforms being considered by the Democratic-led House — which has approved expansive background checks legislation and will next turn to an assault weapons ban.
But even a House package debated Thursday that is less sweeping but includes a provision raising the required age for buying semi-automatic firearms to 21, faces slim chances in the Senate.
Instead, the bipartisan senators are likely to come up with a more incremental package that would increase federal funding to support state gun safety efforts — with incentives for bolstering school security and mental health resources. The package may also encourage “red-flag laws” to keep firearms away from those who would do harm.
Jean-Pierre suggested Biden would use his speech to call for expanded background checks and red flag laws — as well as a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. She said he would focus on two audiences: congressional negotiators and also the general public.
Any major action is still a long shot. While the Senate approved a modest measure to encourage compliance with background checks after a 2017 church mass shooting in Texas and one in Parkland, Florida, the following year, no major legislation cleared the chamber following the devastating massacre of 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
__
Associated Press Writer Lisa Mascaro contributed.
News
Matt Benda withdraws from race for Jim Hagedorn seat
Matt Benda, an attorney from Albert Lea, on Thursday withdrew as a Republican candidate for Congress in southern Minnesota’s First Congressional District.
Thursday was the deadline for candidates to pull out of races for federal offices.
Benda, who finished third in last week’s GOP endorsing convention for filling the seat of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February, pledged his support for former state Rep. Brad Finstad of New Ulm, who won the Republican Party endorsement.
Finstad is being challenged in the Aug. 9 Republican primary for the seat by state Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal, who placed second in the balloting at the GOP endorsing convention.
