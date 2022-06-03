News
LeBron James is now a billionaire
The latest member of the billionaire club is a slam dunk.
LeBron James, the prolific four-time NBA champion whose business ventures include a multi-purpose entertainment company, is officially a billionaire, Forbes reported Thursday.
James boasts pretax earnings of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes, making him the first active NBA player to reach the billionaire threshold.
The financial outlet says James’ stake in his SpringHill Company — which has produced films such as “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and the upcoming “House Party” — is worth $300 million, and values his multiple pieces of real estate at $80 million.
The Los Angeles Lakers star, who has signed NBA contracts worth nearly $400 over the course of his 19-season playing career, is also said to have $500 million in cash and other investments, while his stake in the Fenway Sports Group is valued at $90 million.
In 2014, James told GQ that the prospect of becoming a billionaire was his “biggest milestone.”
“I want to maximize my business,” James said at the time.
James, 37, has recorded the second-most points in NBA history with 37,062, and the seventh-most assists with 10,045. He won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one with the Lakers.
James also starred in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which came out last year.
News
White House: 1st COVID vaccine shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21
By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha outlined the administration’s planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots. He said the Food and Drug Administration’s outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors’ offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.
Jha said states can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines on Friday, and said the administration has an initial supply of 10 million doses available. He said it may take a few days for the vaccines to arrive across the country and vaccine appointments to be widespread.
“Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” Jha said.
The Biden administration is pressing states to prioritize large-volume sites like children’s hospitals, and to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their kids vaccinated.
Jha acknowledged the “frustration” of parents of young children who have been waiting more than a year for shots for their kids.
“At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we’ve got to get it right,” he said.
News
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa jabs at critics after throwing deep passes in minicamp
Tua Tagovailoa’s arm strength has become the hottest topic surrounding him in this key offseason for the Miami Dolphins quarterback.
Whether he possesses the necessary deep passing ability to make all the throws required of him to succeed in the NFL heading into Year 3 is the biggest question on analysts’ minds.
He’s sponsored by Muscle Milk, coming out with a new commercial in the past month for the high-protein beverage. He just did an interview with Muscle and Fitness Magazine, detailing his workout routine and how he feels he has become stronger this offseason.
Even his mental strength is often chronicled. Does he have what it takes to be a leader as a professional and the mental fortitude to overcome certain challenges presented to him?
But above all, Tagovailoa’s downfield throwing is what is most heavily scrutinized. It’s a polarizing topic with opinions so drastically divided between those that feel his arm strength is deficient and the Tua believers that see no such concerns.
Thursday’s minicamp practice was a day for the latter of the two factions as Tagovailoa connected on a pair of deep throws over the middle to Tyreek Hill in 11-on-11 action — one in stride for a 55-yard touchdown and one that Hill had to wait for slightly and was marked down at the 5-yard line. The second of the two, a 56-yard completion, came near the end of practice, and the Dolphins punched in a Tua-to-Hill touchdown two plays later.
Tagovailoa’s two highlight passes to Hill each traveled at least 45 yards in the air.
“If you saw the third-to-last play that we had, I don’t know if I can throw the ball downfield still,” Tagovailoa said sarcastically following Thursday’s session, throwing a jab at his critics. “However you want to break down that to social media or whatever outlets you guys are with, you do so.”
He said he doesn’t pay attention to the criticism on social media over his passes, much of which was brought on this offseason by a clip posted by the Dolphins’ social media accounts of an underthrown deep ball to Hill before organized team activities.
“For me, it’s just, zone that out,” said Tagovailoa. “We come out to practice. Everyone else, Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever else you want to call them, they’re not out here practicing with us working hard.”
Previously this offseason, Tagovailoa dismissed the notion that he added more force on his throws. In the Muscle and Fitness interview released Wednesday, however, Tagovailoa detailed that improving his arm strength has been a major offseason goal.
“One of the biggest things for me was building my foundation back up from my feet to my core and then to my arm strength. A lot of what I did was tailored to helping me get my arm stronger,” Tagovailoa said in the interview. “I have seen some improvements on being able to push the ball down the field once again.”
On Thursday, Tagovailoa indicated the top offseason priority was still to get acclimated with the new offense under coach Mike McDaniel.
“I wouldn’t say I put the most emphasis on my downfield throws this offseason just because learning the offense was kind of the biggest thing,” he said.
With much of the Tua talk surrounding his arm strength, what McDaniel liked most on Thursday was that he was mentally strong, bouncing back from a tough practice against Miami’s defense on Wednesday.
“I talked to him [Thursday] specifically where I told him I’ve just been waiting for those moments where you have a slight obstacle,” McDaniel said. “[Wednesday], he had some throws that he demands better of himself. [Thursday] was the first day I got to really evaluate Tua because that is professional quarterback [play] in the National Football League. You’re going to have things that we don’t execute to perfection. You’re going to have people talking about how you’re not performing, and guess what — no one cares. It’s about leading, and he had a ton of energy. I was very, very happy with his effort.”
Tagovailoa was his own harshest critic over Wednesday’s drills.
“[Wednesday’s] practice wasn’t up to the standard that I know our offense can compete at, and it obviously starts with me,” he said. “In particular, there was some ball placement deals that I didn’t particularly like.”
McDaniel also had a witty response to the notion that Tagovailoa’s arm strength won’t allow him to make throws required of him.
“He’s not throwing the ball 85 yards, but I don’t see the practical application of an 85-yard thrower unless you have the best offensive line in the history of football — and the defense is poor to add on rushers when you’re max protecting,” he quipped.
Beyond McDaniel, new Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell have made it clear earlier in the offseason that they feel confident Tagovailoa can make all the throws they need from him.
Hill, last week, spoke about how Tagovailoa’s passes are some of the “prettiest” he has caught, and he backed up his quarterback following the video that was heavily criticized with one of a series of in-stride throws. Cornerback Xavien Howard, on Wednesday, said Tagovailoa has been “bombing” the deep ball.
News
Daz Cameron’s late home run lifts Tigers over Twins 3-2
DETROIT — Nick Gordon did a little bit of everything on Thursday afternoon for the Twins. The young outfielder scored their first run, drove in their second, threw out a runner trying to advance and laid out to make an outstanding diving catch in the eighth inning.
But in the end, it was the son of another former major leaguer who stole the show. Daz Cameron, son of Mike Cameron, hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Emilio Pagán to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory.
With their fourth loss in five games, the Twins now head to face the red-hot Blue Jays in Toronto, where they are expected to lose a handful of players due to Canadian rules barring unvaccinated foreign travelers from entering.
Cameron’s home run erased a lead that the Twins had held since the fourth inning when Gordon doubled home Trevor Larnach. An inning later, Gordon came around to score on Gio Urshela’s double. That double helped break a scoreless streak for the Twins that had spanned 22 innings and parts of four games.
Twins starter Chris Archer worked a season-high five innings, giving up a run in the first inning — he hit the first batter of the game, walked the second and allowed a single to the third — but then settled in nicely. Archer allowed three hits and struck out three in his outing and took a no-decision for his efforts.
