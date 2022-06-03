News
Loons goalie Dayne St. Clair staying ready to help Canadian national team
Dayne St. Clair is the guy behind the guy behind the guy.
It’s not the spot Minnesota United’s goalkeeper wants to be in with the Canadian men’s national team but at least he’s sitting backstage.
With St. Clair’s standout performances with the Loons in MLS this season, the 25-year-old has become a routine call-up into national team camps during FIFA international windows.
St. Clair is currently with Canada going into a friendly match against Panama at 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by two CONCACAF Nations League matches, against Curacao on Thursday and versus Honduras, which includes MNUFC midfielder Kervin Arriaga, on June 13.
St. Clair is expected to back up veteran mainstays Milan Borjan and Maxime Crepeau in these tune-up games for Canada over the next week. This leads to the main event: the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.
After Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to New York City on May 28, St. Clair said he was focused on his and the Loons’ form before switching gears to the national team.
“I’ve talked to the goalie coach a little bit,” St. Clair said about possible playing time with Canada. “We decided that it would be best to talk when I first got to camp with how busy our schedule is because we’ve basically had no break here.
“Personally, I too want to focus on the (MLS) games that are at hand because I know I need to perform well,” he continued. “Especially with the team not doing well, I want to play my part and get some points for this team.”
St. Clair has been the biggest bright spot for Minnesota (5-6-3) this season. He leads MLS with a plus-4.9 in expected goals minus goals allowed and is tied for seventh in 1.08 goals against per 90 minutes.
St. Clair made his men’s senior team debut for Canada in a 7-0 win over Aurba in a World Cup qualifier last June but did not played in a national team game when qualifying headed up through March.
When the FIFA World Cup comes to the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026, the top spot in net for the Canadians could be St. Clair’s to seize. Creapea, of Los Angeles FC, will be 32 years old, while Borjan, who’s club is Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, will be 38.
But that depth chart also can change between now and Qatar.
“Every day is an opportunity for me to prove myself not only within this league but (outside it),” St. Clair said in late May. “Pushing for things and the World Cup, a lot could happen six months from now. I think just getting that consistency now is important for me.”
BOXALL’S BIG OPPORTUNITY
Loons center back Michael Boxall and the New Zealand national team has a spot in the World Cup on the line in an inter-confederation playoff against Costa Rica in Doha, Qatar, on June 14.
New Zealand, which has a friendly against Peru on Sunday, won the Oceania confederation (OFC) and Costa Rica finished fourth in North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF)
The winner of the one-leg playoff returns to Qatar for the World Cup in November and the loser watches from home. This might be the 33-year-old Boxall’s last big shot with the national team. New Zealand last qualified for the World Cup in 2010.
BRIEFLY
Loons top scorer Robin Lod has four games scheduled from Saturday to June 14 in the UEFA Nations League through June 14. … Arriaga and Honduras will play three CONCACAF Nations League matches through June 13. Arriaga has been seen wearing a facemask with his national team after injuring his nose in the Loons’ 2-1 loss to Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 match on May 25. … Molik Khan, an 18-year-old signed this spring to MNUFC2, has four games scheduled with the Trinidad and Tobago national team in the CONCACAF Nations League. … MNUFC’s next MLS game is June 19 at New England.
News
John Madden makes the cover of Orlando-made Madden NFL 23
The late John Madden will be featured on the cover of Electronic Arts’ Orlando-made game Madden NFL 23.
This year’s game will be released on Aug. 19 and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will feature a new “ultra-realistic” gameplay system called “FieldSENSE,” a news release said.
Madden, a Hall of Fame NFL coach and broadcaster, died last year.
“Coach Madden lived and breathed football and his commitment to authenticity is at the heart of EA SPORTS,” said Aaron McHardy, executive producer of Madden NFL Gameplay, in the release. “Coach Madden had a vision for the most realistic 11v11 football simulation possible and with FieldSENSE the game is more authentic this year and beyond.”
Last year’s cover athletes were Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.
The Madden NFL games have been worked on in Central Florida since 1996. Electronic Arts new downtown Orlando office, which welcomed employees at 50% capacity in March, also features Madden in a mural painted by Orlando artist Andrew Spear inside the 175,940-square-foot building.
Employees were mostly able to decide how much they wanted to return to working in person.
The downtown studio opened two years after employees left their Maitland office to work from home because of the pandemic.
As of Dec. 31, 862 full-time employees were based out of downtown, with an average salary of $135,000, according to a report filed with the city of Orlando.
California-based EA could get as much as $9 million in tax breaks for moving its Maitland office to downtown Orlando.
()
News
Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House official Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Navarro is the second former Trump aide to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation. Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted in November. The case against him is pending.
Navarro, 72, was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He is expected to appear in court in Washington later Friday.
News
U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%
U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and rising interest rates.
Last month’s gain reflects a resilient job market that has so far shrugged off concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises interest rates to fight inflation. The unemployment rate remained 3.6%, just above a half-century low, the Labor Department said Friday.
The job growth in May, though healthy, was the lowest monthly gain in a year. But it was high enough to keep the Fed on track to pursue what’s likely to be the fastest series of rate hikes in more than 30 years. Stock market indexes fell Friday after the government released the jobs report, reflecting that concern.
Businesses in many industries remain desperate to hire because their customers have kept spending freely despite intensifying concerns about high inflation. Americans’ finances have been buoyed by rising pay and an unusually large pile of savings that were accumulated during the pandemic, particularly by higher-income households.
“Given all the talk we’ve heard about recession and economic headwinds, it was very reassuring to see a solid jobs number,” said Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo.
One encouraging sign, Vitner said, was that hiring was broad-based across most of the economy.
“When the economy loses momentum,” he said, hiring tends to occur in just a few sectors, “and that’s not what we’re seeing today.”
Nearly every large industry added workers in May. One major exception was retail, which shed nearly 61,000 positions. Some large retailers, including Walmart and Target, have reported disappointing sales and earnings. Last month, Walmart said it had over-hired and then reduced its head count through attrition.
Construction companies added 36,000 jobs, a hopeful sign for Americans who have bought new homes that aren’t yet built because of labor and parts shortages. Shipping and warehousing companies, still struggling to keep up with growing online commerce, added 47,000 jobs. Restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues hired 84,000.
Last month, Friday’s report showed, more Americans came off the sidelines of the workforce and found jobs, a sign that rising wages and plentiful opportunities are encouraging people to look for work. Still, the proportion of people who either have a job or are looking for one remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Rising prices might also have led some to take jobs: The number of people ages 55 or over who are working rose last month, suggesting that some older Americans are “unretiring” after leaving their jobs — or being laid off — during the pandemic and its aftermath.
Average hourly wages rose 10 cents in May to $31.95, the government said, a solid gain but not enough to keep up with inflation. Compared with 12 months earlier, hourly pay climbed 5.2%, down from a 5.5% year-over-year gain in April and the second straight drop.
Still, more moderate pay raises could ease inflationary pressures in the economy and help sustain growth.
Workers, in general, are enjoying nearly unprecedented bargaining power. The number of people who are quitting jobs, typically for better positions at higher pay, has been at or near a record high for six months. Layoffs are at their lowest level on records dating back 20 years.
Yet there are signs that some companies, facing rising costs for parts and labor, are starting to resist demands for higher pay.
One such executive is Jackie Bondanza, CEO of Hounds Town, a chain of doggie daycares with 30 locations in 14 states. Bondanza said people are applying for jobs at the company’s headquarters in Garden City, N.Y., who don’t necessarily have relevant experience yet are demanding pay above the listed salary.
“People are coming in demanding 30% more,” she said. “We can’t afford to overpay for somebody.”
Even so, Bondanza plans to keep hiring to support the company’s expansion. Hounds Town, which expects to open 50 new franchised outlets in the next 18 months, is seeking to fill three jobs, including a training director and a marketing director. The company now has 17 employees at its corporate office, up from five a year ago.
Inflation, she said, has yet to discourage most customers from seeking the company’s services, which include daily care for dogs and boarding.
“We are seeing more dogs in our facilities than some of our stores know what to do with,” Bondanza said.
Tom Gimbel, chief executive of the LaSalle network, a staffing firm in Chicago, said his client companies are still eager to hire and to offer solid pay to new employees. But they’re also being choosier about job applicants as a result.
After making clear to companies in the aftermath of the pandemic that they would have to pay more, he said, his firm is now starting to warn job seekers that they may not secure the huge raises they’re seeking, given the higher costs many companies are struggling with.
“We’re now getting to a more normalized, healthy place,” Gimbel said.
At the same time, the strength of the nation’s job market is contributing to inflationary pressures. With wages continuing to rise across the economy, companies are passing on at least some of their increased labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices. The costs of food, gas, rent and other items — which fall disproportionately on lower-income households — are accelerating at nearly the fastest pace in 40 years.
Inflation had begun surging last year as spiking demand for cars, furniture, electronic equipment and other physical goods collided with overwhelmed supply chains and parts shortages. More recently, prices for such services as airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals have jumped as Americans have shifted more of their spending to those areas.
To try to cool spending and slow inflation, the Fed last month raised its short-term rate by a half-point, its biggest hike since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%. Two additional half-point rate increases are expected this month and in July. And some Fed officials have suggested in recent speeches that if inflation doesn’t show signs of slowing, they could implement yet another half-point increase in September.
The Fed’s moves have already sharply elevated mortgage rates and contributed to drops in sales of new and existing homes. The rate hikes have also magnified borrowing costs for businesses, which may respond by reducing their investment in new buildings and equipment, slowing growth in the process.
Loons goalie Dayne St. Clair staying ready to help Canadian national team
John Madden makes the cover of Orlando-made Madden NFL 23
Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%
Where To Watch Old in Online?
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi after disappointing 22-29 start
Netflix’s Marmaduke: Who Is In This Animated Movie? When Will It Release?
Characters of Stranger Things
Police fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 5 while on run
Outer Range Season 2: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculation?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile