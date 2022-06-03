News
Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case
AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her, investigators said Friday.
Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, of Boone, pulled up in a pickup truck to 22-year-old Eden Montang, 21-year-old Vivian Flores and another woman just before 7 p.m. Thursday outside Cornerstone Church on the outskirts of Ames and began shooting with a 9 mm handgun, they said.
Montang and Flores were killed, Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald said, and Whitlatch shot himself. The women were friends and students at Iowa State University who were walking together to the church for a weekly service that is popular with ISU and high school students, the sheriff said.
About 80 other students were inside the megachurch at the time of the shooting, Fitzgerald said. The church is located near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Des Moines.
“Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims,” the church said in the statement. The church also held a prayer service for the victims Friday morning.
Whitlatch and Montang had recently broken up, Fitzgerald said, and Whitlatch was arrested May 31 on counts of harassment and impersonating a police officer.
Details of the allegations against Whitlatch weren’t immediately available, Story County Capt. Nicholas Lennie said. Whitlatch was released on bond the same day he was arrested, Lennie said, and had been scheduled to appear in court June 10.
A search of Whitlatch’s truck following the shooting turned up 9 mm ammunition and a receipt from a West Des Moines store that showed he bought the ammunition an hour before the shooting, Fitzgerald said. Investigators believe his intent was to kill Montang, Fitzgerald said.
“He was there for a specific purpose, which he accomplished,” the sheriff said.
A search warrant executed at Whitlatch’s home also turned up an AR-15 rifle, which was not used in the shooting.
The shooting follows mass shootings across the nation in recent weeks that have roiled the country. Those include last week’s shooting by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office. On May 14 in Buffalo, New York, a white man carried out what officials say was a racially-motivated attack on a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people.
News
“Disappearance At Clifton Hill” Ending Explained
Disappearance at Clifton Hill is 2019, Canadian movie. The film indulges in genres like mystery and thriller. The movie is directed by Albert Shin, a Canadian filmmaker, and written by both Albert Shin and James Schultz. It is produced by Fraser Ash as well as Kevin Krist. The film was nominated for multiple Canadian awards like the Canadian Screen Awards, Directors Guild of Canada and Vancouver Film Critics Circle, etc. It was first released at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival under the name Clifton Hill.
The movie made about $25 thousand money in theaters, when the movie was released on Netflix in February 2020, it charted at Number 1. The film was nominated for about four Canadian Screen Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for McQueen. It casts Canadian actors and actresses like Tuppence Middleton, Hannah Gross, Marie-Josée Croze, Andy McQueen, Noah Reid, Dan Lett, Aaron Poole, Connor Jessup, and Elizabeth Saunders, Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, and David Cronenberg, etc.
What Is The Disappearance At Clifton Hills About?
The story revolves around Abby, a messed-up adult with a bunch of issues who witnesses a kidnapping as a kid and becomes obsessed with the disappearance of a boy who she later comes to know is Alex. She recently moved back to her hometown where a motel, to ‘The Rainbow’, her now-deceased mother used to run. Abby’s sister wants her to sell it to a rich businessman in the town, Charlie Lake. But she is reluctant to sell it right now because she wants to figure out what happened to Alex. When Abby was kidnapped she didn’t tell her parents but sister who didn’t believe her. Even now people don’t believe Abby as she keeps breaking laws and is a compulsive liar. But she proves it as she provides the evidence about Alex’s kidnapping and other crimes of the people she accused. The movie ends with a twist which is…
The Ending Of Disappearance At Clifton Hills
Just as the movie is about to end Abby works as a receptionist at another hostel where a person comes to get checked in. The guy wears an eye patch and appears to be the same age as Alex would’ve been. He looks at Abby confused and asks if he has ever met her before, then sees Charlie’s picture in the newspaper and tells her that in fact, Charlie did save his life and that he isn’t lying. He then proceeds to his room while Abby is stuck in shock.
Where To Watch The Movie?
This movie was released on Netflix in February 2020 and hence can be easily streamed on Netflix. The movie can also be watched on Hulu. And can even be watched on Amazon Prime Video. It is available in all these streaming apps since it has been more than about 3 years since its release.
The post “Disappearance At Clifton Hill” Ending Explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Anthony Rizzo is working through it
Anthony Rizzo tried to enjoy the game. After playing in the first rain-delayed game of the split doubleheader at Yankee Stadium Thursday, the Bombers’ first baseman just wanted to be a fan for an hour or two. He settled in and watched as Jameson Taillon flirted with history, pitching a perfect game into the eighth inning. As Taillon and the Angels pitchers continued to post zeroes, however, Rizzo began to get ready mentally and physically.
He knew what he would be asked to do.
The veteran slugger came through in a big way. With the bases loaded and two outs, Rizzo hit the pinch-hit single that gave the Yankees a come-from-behind 2-1 win to sweep the Angels.
“When you get in big situations like that, it’s fun. It’s just you out there, compete and try to just do your best,” Rizzo said. “Today, it worked out and definitely feels good, especially with the crowd into it.”
That’s Rizzo’s signature as a hitter and what the Yankees wanted when they signed him.
“He knows how to hit in the situation,” one of his former coaches said. “He will get you the hit you need in the game situation most of the time. He will swing for home runs, but in those big situations, he knows what needs to get done.” That was a big moment for Rizzo, who has been struggling for the last month.
The 32-year-old, whom the Yankees signed as a free agent in spring training, came out of the gates red hot in April. He slashed .273/.391/.675 with nine home runs, 21 RBI and 210 OPS+ in 21 games played that month, though his numbers were certainly helped by a three-home run game against the Orioles at the Stadium.
Since the calendar turned to May, Rizzo’s numbers have been quite different. In the 27 games he played in May, Rizzo hit .167/.268/.313 with two homers, eight RBI and an OPS+ of 67.
Last summer, when the Yankees traded to get him to diversify their lineup, the most common refrain was that Rizzo’s powerful lefty swing was built for Yankee Stadium. Lefty power hitters can ideally take better advantage of the short porch in the right field of the stadium in the Bronx. Rizzo has certainly lived up to that so far this season.
If you look at his splits, Rizzo is dominant in the Bronx. He is slashing .258/.375./.581 with eight home runs, 22 RBI and a 166 OPS+ in Yankee Stadium. Away from the lefty-friendly confines on River Avenue, Rizzo is hitting .165/.258/.341 with three homers, nine RBI and an OPS+ of 75.
It’s kind of a mini-reflection of the half a year that Rizzo had with the Yankees after being traded here from the Cubs at the deadline last year. He got off to a hot start and then contracted COVID and the Bombers felt the illness, which he admitted hit him hard for a few days, sapped Rizzo of his power. And the Yankees can hope that Rizzo’s rollercoaster of a start to 2022 does mirror last season, because he did recover his power a bit in September and October. The World Series champion, who helped the Cubs snap the curse in 2016, hammered a home run in the American League Wild Card Game against the Red Sox, one of only two runs the Bombers managed to score in that devastating loss.
The veteran presence, the professional, clutch, situational at-bats during his brief time as a Yankees in 2021, however, were enough for the Yankees to re-sign him to a one-year deal with a player option for 2023. So far, the Yankees may not have seen consistency with Rizzo, but they’ve gotten the clutch hit when they needed to like Thursday night.
There are some other hopeful signs now that May is over. Rizzo is not striking out at a much higher rate than normal (16.7%) from the rest of his career, and he is still hitting the ball extremely hard with his max exit velocity of 133.3 miles per hour in line with the rest of his years in the big leagues. Finally, Rizzo’s batting average on balls in play stands out. It’s a brutal .197, which means he’s gotten unlucky so far this season.
()
News
Former Trump aide Navarro indicted for defying Jan. 6 panel
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Navarro is former President Donald Trump’s second aide to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation, His arrest comes months after former White House adviser Steve Bannon.
Navarro, 72, was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He was taken into federal custody Friday morning and was expected to appear in federal court in Washington later in the afternoon.
The indictment underscores that the Justice Department is continuing to pursue criminal charges against Trump associates who have attempted to impede or stonewall the work of congressional investigators examining the most significant attack on U.S. democracy in decades.
The Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland have faced pressure to move more quickly to decide whether to prosecute other Trump aides who have similarly defied subpoenas from the House panel.
The indictment alleges that Navarro, when summoned to appear before the committee for a deposition, refused to do so and instead told the panel that because Trump had invoked executive privilege, “my hands are tied.”
After committee staff told him they believed there were topics he could discuss without raising any executive privilege concerns, Navarro again refused, directing the committee to negotiate directly with lawyers for Trump, according to the indictment. The committee went ahead with its scheduled deposition on March 2, but Navarro did not attend.
The indictment came days after Navarro revealed in a court filing that he also had been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department’s sprawling probe into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Navarro, who was a trade adviser to Trump, said he was served the subpoena by the FBI at his Washington, D.C., home last week. The subpoena was the first known instance of prosecutors seeking testimony from someone who worked in the Trump White House as they investigate the attack.
Navarro made the case in his lawsuit Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the attack is unlawful and therefore a subpoena it issued to him in February is unenforceable under law.
He filed the suit against members of the committee, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the U.S. attorney in Washington, Matthew M. Graves, whose office is now handling the criminal case against him.
In an interview with The Associated Press this week, Navarro said the goal of his lawsuit is much broader than the subpoenas themselves, part of an effort to have “the Supreme Court address a number of issues that have come with the weaponization of Congress’ investigatory powers” since Trump entered office.
Members of the select committee sought testimony from Navarro about his public efforts to help Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election, including a call trying to persuade state legislators to join their efforts.
The former economics professor was one of the White House staffers who promoted Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud. He released a report in December 2020 that he contended contained evidence of the alleged misconduct.
Navarro has refused to cooperate with the committee, and he and fellow Trump adviser Dan Scavino were found in contempt of Congress in April. Scavino has not been charged by the Justice Department at this point.
Members of the committee made their case at the time that Scavino and Navarro were among just a handful of people who had rebuffed the committee’s requests and subpoenas for information.
The panel has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses about the insurrection and is preparing for a series of hearings to begin next week.
