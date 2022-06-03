News
Mets Notebook: Jacob deGrom staying back in New York, Tylor Megill progressing
LOS ANGELES—In a change of publicly stated plans, Jacob deGrom is continuing his rehab back in New York rather than with the Mets on their tour of Southern California.
DeGrom (right scapula stress reaction) did not join the Amazin’s for their 10-game, 11-day road trip against the Dodgers, Padres and Angels that began on Thursday. On May 27, Mets manager Buck Showalter had said definitively that deGrom was going to travel with the team. A week later, the skipper indicated deGrom will hang back in New York for the entirety of their trip.
“He’s in New York,” Showalter said Thursday at Dodger Stadium. “Just felt like it was better that he worked there. They’re equipped to handle what his needs are. Obviously Jake is a priority for those guys back there. He’ll stay back and get his work done there for the time being.”
Earlier last month, Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said he would like to be around deGrom, supervising him, as his rehab ramped up to mound-work and bullpens. But on Thursday, Showalter indicated the Mets staff already has enough on its plate managing a 26-man roster, plus a three-man taxi squad, during their long west coast trip.
The Mets ace, who is on the 60-day injured list, is still throwing off flat ground at Citi Field. He has yet to throw off the mound, and Showalter said it’s possible he will do so while the team and Hefner are away from Queens. After getting on a mound and throwing bullpens, the next step for deGrom will be throwing live batting practice. Afterwards, the final hurdle will be ramping up his pitch count in rehab outings. That last step does not appear to be particularly close.
“The right decision is, it’s better for him to get his work done there,” Showalter said. “Just a lot better equipped and manpower and the things that are going on that he needs to get done.”
REHABBING METS
Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) is working his way back to the rotation after throwing a live batting practice on Tuesday at Citi Field. He is scheduled for a normal work day on Friday, after which the Mets are looking forward to learning how he’s feeling following the added workload and returning to a routine. If Megill’s arm feels good on Saturday, he will receive the green light for a rehab start, likely with nearby High-A Brooklyn.
Max Scherzer (moderate-high grade oblique strain) is also progressing with his rehab as expected, according to Showalter. Though the skipper refrained from going into detail on his exact rehab schedule, which is taking place in Florida, Showalter did crack some jokes about Scherzer’s widely-known competitive attitude.
“He’s doing fine. Who knows what he’s doing away from the field,” Showalter said. “He’s probably had four or five sides by now. He’s probably got the whole neighborhood hitting off of him.”
Officially, Showalter said Scherzer’s rehab is, “Where it’s supposed to be. Right in the timeline where those things usually run.”
James McCann (left hamate surgery) is not hitting yet, but he is scheduled to begin doing so in the coming days. McCann got the stitches out of his hand earlier this week, which was the last hurdle holding him back from getting back in the cage, or at the very least, hitting off the tee.
ROAD TRIPPIN’
The Mets entered their 10-game Southern California road trip on Thursday with some pretty powerful numbers away from Citi Field.
They are 16-9 on the road this year, and their .640 road winning percentage is third-best in the majors, as well as second-best in the National League. The Mets have been holding their own away from home in a major improvement from last season. In 2021, the Mets did not record their 16th win on the road until June 19, which was their 36th road game. In addition, the Mets’ .265 road batting average ranks second in MLB, while their .334 OBP ranks third.
“I don’t get into the litmus test,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of the challenge of their current road trip. “It’s a competitive situation every night. A long way from home tonight. It’s a really good team and we’ll compete.”
Broadcaster Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees’ Cortes
DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molestor” during a broadcast Thursday, the second offensive remark in the past year by the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher while calling a game.
As Minnesota’s Chris Archer struck out Detroit star Miguel Cabrera, Kaat began to explain that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during a breakout season with New York.
“’Nestor the Molestor,’ Nestor Cortes,” Kaat said. “Angles and different speeds. He’s a pitcher.”
Cortes has affectionately become known as “Nasty Nestor” by Yankees fans while going 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA to begin this season. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to win the first game of a doubleheader.
Cortes and the Yankees were playing the Angels at night in the second game.
Kaat, a longtime commentator who has also worked for the Yankees and MLB Network, apologized in October after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada.
His comment about Moncada reminded some viewers of the unfilled promise by the U.S. government that freed slaves would receive 40 acres and a mule following the Civil War. He apologized later in that game between the Astros and White Sox.
“Earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark,” he said. “And I’m sorry for that.”
WATCH: President Biden delivers remarks on recent mass shootings
“Enough, enough,” President Joe Biden exclaimed over and over Thursday night, as he delivered an impassioned address to the nation imploring Congress to take action against gun violence after mass shootings he said had turned schools, supermarkets and other everyday places into “killing fields.”
Francisco Lindor out of Mets lineup against Dodgers after shutting hotel doors on middle finger
LOS ANGELES—Forget thumbs. That was so last year. This season, Francisco Lindor’s middle finger is making headlines.
Lindor was out of the Mets lineup for their series opener against the Dodgers on Thursday after an accident in his hotel room.
“After I finished my massage I went to my room,” the shortstop explained at Chavez Ravine. “I have double doors. I went to close one, I didn’t think the other one was going to close, and they closed at the same time. Next thing you know, I got a swollen finger.”
Lindor sported a bloated, black and blue middle finger on his right hand on Thursday.
“I ran around the room for like three minutes,” Lindor recalled. “I didn’t want to look at it, and when I finally looked at it, I was like OK. I felt like I had my heart in that one finger.”
The Mets and Lindor are hopeful that he will be back in the lineup and playing shortstop on Friday against Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA). On Thursday, Lindor said the injury was impacting throwing more than hitting, because he couldn’t feel the sensation in his swollen middle finger, which led to a poor grip on the baseball. He said he was 12 years old the last time he pinched his finger.
Lindor had played in all 52 Mets games leading up to the series opener here, which leads the major leagues. It was possible, Mets manager Buck Showalter said, that the shortstop would be available to pinch-hit on Thursday, which would keep his streak alive. But Lindor wasn’t too concerned about that.
“It wasn’t a goal of mine to play 162 [games],” he said. “I want to be out there every day; do whatever it takes to help the team. But I never played 162, and I wasn’t saying I need to play 162. I want to play the most games possible.
“Sucks that I’m not out there with the boys. But God has a plan, and I gotta follow it.”
Lindor, who was named the National League’s Player of the Week for May 23-29, entered Thursday tied for fifth in the majors and ranked third in the NL with 37 runs scored. He was also tied for third in MLB with 43 RBI, including 20 of those RBI coming in his last 10 games. Lindor is hitting .600 (9-for-15) with runners in scoring position during his career-high 10-game RBI streak.
The Mets certainly could’ve used more of that production in their opener against the Dodgers, who have the second-best record in the NL, after the Amazin’s. But sliding hotel doors had other plans.
“Stay away from those doors,” Lindor said as he walked away from his scrum with reporters in the visiting dugout.
