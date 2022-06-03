News
Miami Dolphins minicamp practice (Week 3): Tua Tagovailoa throws two long bombs
Plenty has been made of Tua Tagovailoa’s arm strength, and whether or not the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback has the ability to stretch the field with longer throws.
Even though Tagovailoa connected on a half dozen or so deep passes last season, his critics continue to question if his supposed arm limitations will limit Tyreek Hill’s effectiveness.
Tagovailoa and Hill did their best to silence those concerns by connecting on two long passes during the 11-on-11 periods of Thursday’s mandatory minicamp practice.
On the first deep ball, which Hill scored on and subsequently punted the ball to celebrate, the six-time Pro Bowl receiver slipped Noah Igbinoghene’s coverage and got behind the Dolphins safeties and Tagovailoa hit him in stride.
On the second deep ball, which came during the late 11-on-11 session, Hill got behind the entire Dolphins defense by about 7 yards and had to wait for the beautiful pass from Tagovailoa, which traveled 51 yards in the air.
While it’s possible that Hill could have scored on the throw, the Dolphins ruled that he was stopped inside the 5-yard line.
“I don’t know about you, but that looked like money,” Tagovailoa said after practice, praising the second deep ball throw.
Hill scored two plays later on a quick inside pass, concluding Tagovailoa’s day.
While Tagovailoa and Hill impressed, the entire offense wasn’t able to take a victory lap because Miami’s defense continued to dominate the day.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was a force, consistently disrupting running lanes, and harassing Miami’s quarterbacks.
If tackling were allowed, Wilkins would have finished the day with two sacks and three or four tackles for loss on run plays. There was one play where Wilkins was in Miami’s backfield so fast Salvon Ahmed barely received the hand-off before getting chest bumped by Wilkins.
Wilkins flexed at the end of that play, just like he’s been flexing all OTAs, serving as the most dominant defender in the four practices the media has watched.
Another top performer Thursday was inside linebacker Duke Riley, who was clogging up the offense’s running lanes during his package-based work, which seemed to be highlighted on Thursday.
During the first 11-on-11 period, Riley made three tackles during his share of the snaps.
Cornerback Nik Needham broke up a Tagovailoa pass to Jaylen Waddle on third down. The Dolphins’ blitz was coming from the opposite side and Needham was on an island with little help.
The best defensive play of the day came when Quincy Wilson tipped a Skylar Thompson pass into the air that Trill Williams brought down for an interception. . .
Teddy Bridgewater had his third straight rough day during practices open to the media. He had multiple possible interceptions dropped, and his offensive line allowed a ton of pressure. Cameron Goode, the Dolphins’ seventh-round pick, got to Bridgewater for a would-be sack during an 11-on-11 period. . . .
Rookie cornerback Elijah Hamilton drew a flag with an early hit on a receiver, but coach Mike McDaniel seemingly waved off the penalty saying it was a legal deflection of the pass. . . .
One thing that was noticeable was tight end Hunter Long doing a much better job as an in-line blocker, potentially serving as the backup to Durham Smythe. Reserve tight end Cethan Carter also had an active day on Wednesday.
Luis Guillorme is the master of getting on base and making the most of his playing time
If the name of the game is getting on base, and the best hitters are the ones who get on base most frequently, then Luis Guillorme is currently the best hitter in the National League.
The Mets’ infielder, who’s been used sparingly for his entire five-year career, has the highest on-base percentage of any NL player that’s made at least 100 plate appearances. He’s ahead of potential Hall of Famers Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado, and he’s not just edging them out either. Guillorme heads into the Mets’ grueling West Coast road trip with a .455 on-base percentage. Goldschmidt is at .429 with Machado at .422.
Both Goldschmidt and Machado have made double the plate appearances that Guillorme has, but that’s not Guillorme’s fault. All a hitter can do is maximize the at-bats they’re given, which is what Guillorme did for the entire month of May. He racked up a preposterous .414/.477/.517 slash line in 66 May plate appearances. The batting average and on-base percentage led Major League Baseball during that month, and it was the tenth-highest batting average any Met has ever had in a single month. That scorched earth stretch forced himself into the lineup, as the bearded Venezuelan has started 12 of the Mets’ last 20 games and each of the last five.
Buck Showalter has really had no choice but to play Guillorme. A career .262 hitter coming into the year, Guillorme has started the year hitting .360. The 27-year-old has always been an obsessively patient hitter, and now that the hits are starting to drop too, seemingly no pitcher in the league can keep him off the base paths. For the third straight season, Guillorme is taking a walk in over 14% of his plate appearances.
Guillorme’s overall swing percentage is significantly lower than average. While the rest of the players in the league swing at 47.4% of the pitches they see, Guillorme is offering at just 39.4%. He’s also seen 31 pitches this season that Baseball-Savant defines as “waste pitches,” ones well outside the strike zone that are typically meant to either set up a subsequent pitch or get a hitter to swing at something they have no chance of contacting. Of those 31 pitches, Guillorme has swung at zero. Baseball-Savant estimates that Guillorme’s world-class plate discipline has been worth three runs for the Mets.
The Mets’ utility infielder — whose lightning-quick hands also make him the resident ping pong guru in the clubhouse — is not the type of hitter who will get himself out. But when he trades his bat for a glove, he’s a master at turning batted balls into outs. Teammates have referred to Guillorme as a “wizard” in the field, and after some especially flashy leather displays in Monday’s game, Showalter lauded Guillorme for “putting on a clinic” at second base. Bouncing between second, third base and shortstop, Guillorme is one of 42 infielders this season that’s been worth one or more Outs Above Average (minimum 100 attempts).
The guy just doesn’t make a lot of mistakes in any facet of the game. In the simplest possible terms, good offense plus sound defense means a player will grade out pretty nicely by Wins Above Replacement. As of Thursday morning, Guillorme has been worth 1.2 WAR per FanGraphs. Of the 27 other NL position players that have reached that threshold, Guillorme has the fewest plate appearances. He is, quite literally, making the most of his limited playing time. Showalter is keen on saying that he doesn’t view any of his players as part timers, both because he gives them ample opportunities to get into the game, but also because of the mental stigma that comes with being labeled a reserve. Whether it’s coincidence or not, Guillorme has really taken off in his first year playing for Showalter.
If there’s any nits to pick, it’s that 25 of Guillorme’s 31 hits have been singles. But the Mets, a team happily enjoying Pete Alonso’s Popeye arms and Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte’s power resurgences, don’t need Guillorme to dismantle the ball. Getting on base in front of the big boppers is completely fine and dandy.
So far, nobody in the National League is doing a better job of that than Guillorme, a man who went from a bench ornament under Mickey Callaway to fan favorite in the Luis Rojas era to legitimate piece of Showalter’s first Mets team.
Guillorme surely won’t be Tony Gwynn for the entire season, but that doesn’t belittle what he’s done in this increasingly-growing sample size. If anything, the unbelievable Guillorme story is a microcosm of the Mets’ season. They’re kicking everyone’s teeth in, but doing so with All-Stars like Alonso and Lindor as well as cult heroes like Guillorme, Nick Plummer and Drew Smith.
Last season, a 15-15 record in June precipitated the Mets’ brutal backslide. Check in at the end of the month before re-evaluating, but people like Guillorme are going to try their damndest to leave the sour taste of 2021 firmly in the past.
Why Is Max From Max And Ruby Mute
Based on the books by the same title by American writer Rosemary Wells, ‘Max and Ruby’ is a Canadian animated series television series for children that first premiered on Treehouse TV in May in Canada and on Nick Jr in October of the year 2002 in the United States. It ran its course of seven seasons and ended in August 2019 with 134 episodes (and 334 segments).
The television series follows Max and Ruby, two sibling bunnies who live in the small fictional town of Eastbunny Hop, their strong bond, and how they solve their, as well as their friends, daily life problems together.
Who Are The Characters In Max And Ruby?
Max and Ruby are the main characters of the series. Max, a 3 and a ½ years old bunny, is the younger sibling of the duo and is very naughty and smart. On the other hand, his older sister, Ruby, 7 years old, is mature, calm, and determined, leaning more towards the OCD spectrum.
In addition to them, other characters that play major roles throughout the series are Grandma (whom they both respect and constantly try to impress) and the Huffington, Max, and Ruby’s neighbors.
Max – Why Is He Mute?
Over the initial few seasons, viewers believed that Max was mute since he never spoke, aside from a few incoherent sounds. However, this was quickly deemed untrue once we heard him repeat words throughout the episodes in the initial seasons. Over the years, there have been many fan theories about why Max doesn’t speak, although none have been proven to date.
The most popular theory suggests that it’s because of an accident that killed his parents and led to him getting a serious head injury, making him unable to speak properly. However, season 6, which aired in 2016, finally showed their parents alive and well. Well, there goes that theory out of the window.
Another theory, this one much darker, is that the Grandma molested Max as a child leading to his trauma. There’s nothing to prove this theory correct, though.
Now on to the answer – Max is not mute! He has been speaking short words in broken sentences throughout the series since the initial seasons, and in seasons 6 and 7, he starts speaking normally, in full sentences. So it seems he was a shy, young baby bunny when he didn’t speak all those years properly! Mystery solved! (Not everyone is happy with this change, but it is what it is)
The Voice Actors Of Max And Ruby
Ruby was voiced by Katie Griffin in season 1, followed by season 2’s Samantha Morton, season 3 to 5’s Rebecca Peters, and season 6 to 7’s Lana Carillo. On the other hand, Max was voiced by Billy Rosemberg in seasons 1 to 3, with Tyler Stevenson. They soon followed it in seasons 4–5. Finally, Gavin MacIver-Wright leads it in seasons 6 to 7, where he starts to form full sentences.
Where Can You Watch it?
Max and Ruby are released on Netflix in a few countries. Aside from it, the show can also be streamed on Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Videos in some other countries.
Global Gambling Industry Supports Ukraine
With the Russian Federation having invaded Ukraine, numerous companies and individuals have faced the necessity to make their own choices on how to deal with this warzone. The suffering of millions of Ukrainian citizens couldn’t help but be left unnoticed, and lots of teams have started to actively cooperate and offer their support. Your support will go as far as possible via donating through local organizations and government initiatives, but they aren’t the only ones. Platforms like the SlotsUp review website represent how varied assistance and care can be in this situation in Ukraine.
How The Gambling Market Stands Up for Ukraine
There is a constant increase in the number of services and brands in the gambling market, which unite and support Ukraine. This can be expressed in different ways:
- The interface changes have taken place. A lot of providers have implemented Ukrainian symbols like the blue-and-yellow flag colors and traditional ornaments to attract users’ attention to the ongoing war in the country. They inspire their members to get acquainted with the situation and share genuine and trustworthy information about the events.
- Another way to support Ukraine is highly maintained and supported throughout the industry. For example, the SlotsUp review website is one of the many cases when platforms share links to donations to help the country and its citizens on their platforms.
- Several brands have decided to cancel a part of their previously planned activities and focus their effort on prioritizing monetary donations to organizations that help Ukraine in multiple ways. Softswiss and BGaming are bright samples in this case.
On the internet, you will find multiple third-party organizations and initiatives that desire to make their own contribution. For example, lots of pages have been established on the GoFundMe platform. Thanks to its transparency, various companies have decided to donate heavy portions of their income. In March, more than fifty million dollars were raised to cover the charity needs for Ukraine. According to the GoFundMe information, the natives of one hundred forty countries haven’t remained indifferent.
Gambling Benefactors, or Who Hit the Goal
The sums of donations can be absolutely different. There are individuals who can contribute fifty to ten thousand currency units. Let’s take a look at the gaming industry initiatives for Ukraine relief on the GoFundMe domain and as a whole:
- With the original target of two hundred fifty-thousand sterling pounds, the fact that it was hit in eighteen days is mindblowing and truly signifies the active support of the gambling industry and protest against the invasion and violence of Russia.
- Parimatch is a known betting company with multiple time-proven experiences. Apart from sports betting and broadcasting the related events, the organization has turned out to be extremely supportive — around three million euros to cover the needs of Ukraine in logistics, medicines, ammunition, and so on.
- Betsson Group is home to over twenty organizations with the best gaming and gambling services. The sum they donated was skyrocketing — fifty thousand sterling pounds.
- Microgaming is a decent pioneer in the online casino industry. It was established in 1994 and has transformed into a giant software provider of gambling tools around the globe. You will find the organization as a donor too.
- Another iGaming star, Oryx Gaming, has also shown its desire to contribute and stand up with Ukraine.
- There are more brands to mention since the donation process hasn’t finished — FansUnite Entertainment Inc., Games Global, VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence, Spribe, and others.
The upcoming Ukrainian Gaming Week, which is going to be held on June 22-23, 2022, is another sample of how global brands can cooperate and stands up for the country. Interested parties have a chance to participate in the following way:
- They can be direct participants and attend local lectures and exhibitions. It is a good chance to build relations with renowned companies in the field. This experience will also let enthusiasts find out about the latest betting and gambling affairs. So far, there are over one hundred expert participants. Such establishments as Joker, Endorpina, Amigo Gaming, SoftGamings, and Slotegrator have decided to impress more than three thousand attendees.
- Partnership relations are popular to start with. You can represent your achievements and services, entering new markets with more target audiences to entice. Besides, it is a wonderful solution to share exquisite insights and improve branding and overall performance. Slots-777, The Betting Coach, and Bitcoin Garden are among them.
- Of course, sponsorship activities are included. The list of sponsors can boast of the assistance of VBET, Playbro, BetaTransfer, and Login Casino.
How Can I Help Ukraine?
The first and most reliable method is to share the true facts about the war and participate in campaigns aimed at protecting Ukrainian citizens’ rights, as well as helping people who seek peace, security, and shelter. In this time of need, every penny counts. The calculations are pretty simple: if a million willing individuals donate one US dollar even, it is possible to gather one million US dollars to contribute to the global fundraising processes for Ukraine relief. You can get acquainted with the main of them in the table below.
|National Bank of Ukraine
|There is a special account that accepts donations for the support of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Among the permissible money transfers, there are UAH, CAD, USD, AUD, and EUR remittances. Interested parties can access the account here: https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi.
|Come Back Alive
|This organization was launched in 2014. So far, it has transformed into one of the leading and biggest organizations supporting Ukraine and the Armed Forces in particular. With the protection of European values, they help people in need. Residents (both individuals and businesses) of fifty countries have already shared their contributions and exceeded the sum of twenty million US dollars. You are welcome to take part in the support of Ukraine with the Come Back Alive organization here: https://savelife.in.ua/en/donate/.
The violence keeps up on intensifying, unfortunately. The third-fourth-fifth-and-so-on weeks of the invasion are in the past, but it is critically crucial not to stop the effort. Little by little, such performances help the local organizations to distribute the funds and assist people in need in Ukraine and its citizens around the globe. Millions of people have been forced to leave their homes and native land, and the acts of generosity, sympathy, and compassion have a huge effect. This is proven by numerous brands in the gambling industry.
Conclusion
The gambling industry is just one of the samples that show off how united and well-cooperated people can be in front of devastating events. The war in Ukraine has already influenced myriads of lives, and such a decent contribution of domains like the SlotsUp review website, Softswiss, and others deserves gratitude and applause. Ukrainian citizens deeply appreciate the hearts that stand with Ukraine.
Apart from financial support, any comment, note, post, and other types of help can really save the locals and encourage them to fight against the Russian invasion more. Naturally, providing supplies and necessary equipment is another format of how organizations pledge their assistance during the ongoing war in Ukraine.
