MN Department of Health to take input on proposed Bethesda Hospital replacement
The Minnesota Department of Health is planning a virtual meeting Thursday, June 9, to take community input on a proposal to replace Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul with a 144-bed mental health facility.
M Health Fairview and Acadia Health Care announced a partnership last year that would bring a new hospital to the current Bethesda site. Fairview Health Services would operate the mental health hospital.
With moments to go in its regular session, the Minnesota Legislature approved a waiver to the state’s moratorium on new hospital beds to permit the facility. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill Thursday.
The waiver and state law requires the Minnesota Department of Health to review the plans and decide if it is in the public interest. The waiver also includes a number of caveats to address concerns that the hospital be accessible to all types of patients.
The online public meeting starts at 6 p.m. June 9 and state officials hope to learn:
- Whether the hospital is needed and the impact it will have on the community.
- How low-income and nonpaying patients will receive services as compared to other nearby facilities.
- The impact the new facility would have on existing hospitals and the health care work force.
Fairview officials have said the specialized mental health facility will be open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay. They’ve acknowledged that patients with other health problems that require critical care may need to be treated at other hospitals that have emergency rooms and intensive care units.
Details about the virtual meeting are available on the state Department of Health website or the meeting can be attended by phone by calling 1-855-282-6330. The department’s website also includes more details of the plans as well as a way to provide written input.
The waiver approved by the Legislature to permit the hospital was included in a larger bill with about $93 million in funding to address mental health needs across the state.
Advocates called it as “a good start,” but noted much more is needed to address what they characterized as an ongoing mental health crisis.
Randall Balmer: The Southern Baptists are having a come-to-Jesus moment
When Jesus became exasperated with the religious leaders of his day, he called them “blind guides” who “strain out a gnat but swallow a camel.” In the wake of the recent searing public revelations of sexual abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention, that description applies to the leadership of the largest Protestant denomination in the United States.
In the history of the Southern Baptist Convention, two dates stand out. The first is 1845, when the denomination was formed. Southerners resented the push from Baptists in the North to end the scourge of slavery, so they seceded to form the Southern Baptist Convention. Hardly an auspicious beginning.
The second pivotal date was 1979, when conservatives mobilized to wrest control of the denominational apparatus from those they considered too liberal. I contend that the label “liberal Southern Baptist” has always been an oxymoron, but several powerful interests, led by two men, Paige Patterson and Paul Pressler, thought otherwise.
In an origin story oft-repeated in SBC circles, Pressler, a judge in Texas, and Patterson, president of Criswell College who became an influential president of two Southern Baptist seminaries and president of the SBC, plotted their takeover at Café du Monde in New Orleans back in 1977. Recognizing that the SBC president had broad appointive powers that could sway the denomination as a whole, they mobilized members to elect a succession of conservative (some call them fundamentalist) presidents, beginning in 1979.
The ripple effects were huge. Politically, the new leadership steered the denomination hard to the right. According to Jimmy Carter, when a delegation of SBC officials visited him at the White House shortly after the takeover, Bailey Smith, a pastor from Oklahoma, informed the Southern Baptist Sunday school teacher: “We are praying, Mr. President, that you will abandon secular humanism as your religion.” (When Carter recounted the meeting to his wife, Rosalynn, that evening, he asked: “What is a secular humanist?” She didn’t know either.)
The effects of the Patterson-Pressler putsch took hold over time. As a string of SBC presidents systematically appointed fellow conservatives to seminary boards and denominational agencies, a vicious purge of “liberals” ensued.
Theologically, the new regime insisted on biblical inerrancy, the doctrine that the Bible is completely without error or contradiction. The Genesis accounts of creation, for example, had to be taken literally. But their real fervor was directed against women in leadership positions.
The purge was devastating. Careers were ruined, nearly 2,000 congregations left the denomination, and dozens if not hundreds of talented women were denied access to the pulpit. More recently, the leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention have trained their sights on the dreaded critical race theory.
For the leadership cabal, it seems there is no shortage of gnats.
The size of the camels they were willing to gulp at the same time they were conducting search-and-destroy missions against liberals came to light with the 288-page report on the culture of sexual abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention.
The report, compiled by an outside group, Guidepost Solutions, found that the denomination’s executive committee kept a list of more than 700 pastors accused of being predators. Rather than discipline ministers or prevent them from attacking others, the leadership on the advice of attorneys kept quiet, going so far as to vilify those who filed complaints. On Thursday evening, the leaders released a list of alleged offenders.
“Behind the curtain,” the report found, “the lawyers were advising to say nothing and do nothing, even when the callers were identifying predators still in SBC pulpits.”
The report contains revelations about the executive committee itself.
One member, famed SBC pastor Johnny Hunt, a former president of the convention, is alleged to have sexually assaulted another pastor’s wife. The investigators cited her husband and four others as “credible” corroborators. Hunt, who denies the claim, resigned a week before the report was made public.
D. August Boto, general counsel for the executive committee and an interim president of the committee, reportedly characterized survivors’ attempts to get the SBC to respond to their allegations as “a satanic scheme to completely distract us from evangelism.”
Among many stories of abuse that were serially ignored, the report documents the claims of one woman who says she was repeatedly victimized by the pastor at her church beginning when she was 14. She became pregnant and was forced to apologize publicly and forbidden to name the father, who went on to serve another Southern Baptist congregation.
Turns out the Roman Catholic Church has nothing on the Southern Baptists when it comes to covering up sexual misconduct.
Other accounts are equally harrowing, but lest anyone misunderstand, the real peril facing the Southern Baptist Convention is critical race theory and women preachers. Gnats and camels.
Both Pressler and Patterson have been disgraced. Pressler, the judge, is enmeshed in civil proceedings over allegations that he raped a young man. Patterson was fired from his seminary presidency in 2018 by the SBC executive committee, which cited his mishandling of a student rape accusation. That same year, he was denounced in an open letter signed by thousands of SBC members for comments in recorded sermons about women’s looks and for counseling wives physically abused by their husbands to remain silent.
Doctrinal purity, I suppose, has its place. But it also runs the risk of misplaced priorities. As the Southern Baptist Convention comes to terms with its sexual abuse crisis, they would do well to consider a question Jesus posed to his followers: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?
Randall Balmer, a professor at Dartmouth College, is the author of “Bad Faith: Race and the Rise of the Religious Right.” He wrote this column for the Los Angeles Times.
Chris Harrington: Let the arts lead the way in this time of healing
My first visit to Minnesota was less than a year ago. It was to interview for my new job as president and CEO of Saint Paul’s Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. When I accepted the position, while many people were excited for me, some were perplexed and questioned why I, a Black man, was considering a move to what many called “Ground Zero for Civil Unrest.”
Prior to stepping foot in Minnesota, I began to feel a magnetic pull to this community which grew stronger with every conversation, congratulatory wish and genuine offer to help me in any way possible. I understand this isn’t everyone’s experience when moving to a new community or Minnesota. But I am so grateful for the overwhelming amount of positive support I’ve received from day one.
There are innumerable people and organizations who have been doing impactful work here for many decades. It is an honor to work alongside them and build upon the rich legacy in this community, collectively confront some of the things that haven’t served the Twin Cities well and co-create a path toward a better society for all.
Between a long-overdue racial reckoning and the crippling COVID pandemic, we are in a heightened level of consciousness. As inequities and disparities continue to be exposed, and depression and anxiety steadily rise, I still believe the arts are one of few things in this world with the power to heal, unite people from all walks of life, inspire and make us want to be better – more tolerant of difference and of one another.
This healing starts with a vibrant arts ecosystem – something I noticed right when I arrived. Minnesotans have an abundance of arts and cultural experiences, from free programming in our parks to the larger-than-life stories shared by organizations like the Ordway, Penumbra Theatre and Hennepin Theatre Trust. When you’re at the theater, we hope you feel welcome, seen, heard, connected and yes, even challenged. Art can challenge our way of thinking and encourage the courageous conversations needed right now. The responsibility of being a gathering place in the 21st century in the Twin Cities is a proposition that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world. At the Ordway, we’re up to the challenge and poised to make progress.
The Ordway was created to be a place where all performing arts would be embraced and all members of the community would feel welcome, and the Flint Hills Family Festival, presented by the Ordway, embodies that vision each summer in downtown Saint Paul. The festival is one of the main reasons I accepted this job. Exposing young people to the performing arts is essential, and this beloved festival provides an accessible and affordable opportunity for everyone in our community to experience an eclectic mix of top-notch programming. We have a responsibility to invest in the next generation of performers and patrons. This is done through longstanding events like the festival, whose 22nd year kicked off May 31 and runs through June 4.
I will never tire of watching kids walk into the Ordway with eyes wide open, marveling about how fancy it is. You never know when that light-bulb moment will happen for a child. It went off for me many years ago, and ultimately lit the path that led me to the Twin Cities. I’m sure it happens every year at the festival, and who knows, maybe the next Prince, Jamecia Bennett, Charles Schulz or future Mayor of Saint Paul will be in the audience this year.
With a deep love of my hometown of Detroit, I knew I would never leave for just any job. It would need to be for a profound reason. I have found that reason with the Ordway and continue to discover new ones daily. This is where I am supposed to be right now.
Despite serious obstacles and sometimes blistering differences of opinion, there is more that unites us than divides us. So, let’s allow the arts to remind us of our shared humanity and lead the way in this time of healing.
Chris Harrington is the president and CEO of the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul.
Julianna Goldman: Why America doesn’t know how to stop school shootings
As of right now, in the entire country, there is just a single federally funded study on preventing gun violence in America’s schools. It started in September.
And in the days since 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in their classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, members of the research team of about a dozen scientists and educators have been furiously emailing back and forth, asking how they can speed up the work on their three-year grant.
“We really don’t know what works and what doesn’t to keep schools safe from events like Tuesday,” said Charles Branas, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University and one of the lead investigators in the study. School districts across the country are formulating policies in a vacuum without “any evidence to hang their hat on.”
Wait, what? Columbine. Sandy Hook. Parkland. The federal government wasn’t funding this kind of research before? The answer is no — not for more than 20 years.
In 1996, Congress passed the so-called “Dickey Amendment,” named after the late Representative Jay Dickey, who retired from Congress with an A-plus rating from the National Rifle Association. The measure effectively cut off funding for research on gun violence at the Centers for Disease Control.
Dickey had a change of heart following the 2012 massacre in a Colorado movie theater that killed 12 people. He partnered with a former nemesis, Mark Rosenberg, then director of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, to argue that gun violence should be treated like a public health crisis. In a 2012 op-ed article in the Washington Post, they implored Congress to restore the funding.
“We were on opposite sides of the heated battle 16 years ago, but we are in strong agreement now that scientific research should be conducted into preventing firearm injuries,” they wrote. “Ways to prevent firearm deaths can be found without encroaching on the rights of legitimate gun owners.”
It wasn’t for another six years that a Republican president, Donald Trump, signed a spending bill that restored CDC research for gun violence and prevention. In 2020 and 2021, Congress allocated $25 million over three years for such research, split between the CDC and the National Institutes of Health. But that’s a pittance, Rosenberg says, compared to the $200 million annual spending over 50 years on research into preventing motor vehicle injuries. That spending has helped save 600,000 lives — about the same number of lives, he notes, lost to gun violence between 2000 and 2020.
Branas and his team are studying about 650 public schools across the country in urban and non-urban centers. The team is looking at schools that have experienced gun violence and those that haven’t, examining the effectiveness of about two dozen safety tactics and policies.
The study is in such early stages that there isn’t even preliminary data. “It’s really unclear if arming teachers is a solution. Teachers already have a major job in a classroom,” he told me. “We haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of the implications of running kids through lockdown drills.”
The CDC and NIH have awarded some 28 grants to study a range of gun violence issues, including the best ways to intervene and prevent threats of gun violence on social media; how to figure out who is most at risk of being victims of gun violence and who is most at risk of perpetrating violent gun acts; and the development of a website to teach children hunting, shooting and firearms safety.
“Science is not the set of perfect answers,” Rosenberg told me. “It’s a tool for reaching the answers.”
Branas hopes his team’s findings can be used by school districts around the country to inform prescriptive measures and prevent other children from being senselessly gunned down.
I look forward to their findings. But when it comes to gun violence — as with vaccines and climate change — I worry whether data and scientific arguments are enough. The aftermath of a mass shooting is by now sadly familiar. There’s a template, with rolling coverage leading up to a visit from the president, an impassioned plea for stricter gun laws and failed votes in Congress.
The vast majority of the country supports universal background checks, most people want to ban gun purchases by those with mental illness, and they don’t want people carrying concealed weapons without permits. And yet there is a feeling of hopelessness that American society is incapable of doing anything about these massacres. Maybe we hugged our children a little tighter and a little longer this morning before we sent them off to school. What else can we do?
“It makes us doubly motivated that we have to find something, that we have to contribute to a solution here,” Branas told me. “And that drives an inkling of optimism for us.
Julianna Goldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist who was formerly a Washington-based correspondent for CBS News and White House correspondent for Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Television.
