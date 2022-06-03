Mr. Wonderful-Backed Green Bitcoin Mining Venture To Build $500M HQ In N. Dakota

- The senatorial candidate is a chiropractor and sports medicine professional.
Democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate, Timothy Ursich, wants to legalize Dogecoin in California. Candidate Ursich is a Democrat running for office and will be on the primary ballot on June 7. The senatorial candidate is a chiropractor and sports medicine professional who has a deep understanding of blockchain technology’s complexities. Dogecoin investors and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s response to Ursich’s Senate campaign is awaited. Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin, was also contacted for help in capturing the Dogecoin community.
Push For Mass Adoption
Dogecoin will become legal tender in California if one of the candidates on the primary ballot wins. As part of this, he said that he would promote cryptocurrencies and advocate for their widespread use in the financial sector. The medical practitioner is a first-time primary candidate who has no prior experience in politics. For his U.S. Senate candidacy in California, he tweeted: “I call on Billy Markus and Elon Musk for support of my U.S. Senate campaign here in California.”
Ursich further stated:
“As mentioned weeks ago, if voted in/elected on June 7, I will draft a bill proposing Dogecoin as Legal Tender. I will push for mass adoption via the universal utility of #cryptocurrency.”
Ursich’s main goals, if elected, are healthcare and mental health, in addition to cryptos. We’ll have to wait and see whether Elon Musk and Billy Markus support the Democratic candidate. Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order establishing the basis for regulating the crypto business.
