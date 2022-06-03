Connect with us

Blockchain

Mr. Wonderful-Backed Green Bitcoin Mining Venture To Build $500M HQ In N. Dakota

Published

4 mins ago

on

Mr. Wonderful, a green food farm
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Who’s putting his money where his mouth is? Mr. Wonderful AKA Kevin O’Leary is. As one of the main proponents of the industry’s need for green bitcoin mining, Mr. Wonderful invested in Bitzero. And now they’re announcing that the company will build its North American headquarters in North Dakota. Why is this news? Because of the things they’ll do with the heat that the data center will produce.

Heat is an unintended byproduct of bitcoin mining, and Bitzero Blockchain Inc. plans to use it to fuel the region’s food production throughout the year. The company will partner with MHA Nation’s greenhouse project to accomplish it. And they’ll use North Dakota’s abundant green energy resources to mine the bitcoin without even touching carbon. Mr. Wonderful is presenting us with a win-win situation right here. 

In a governmental press release, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation Chairman Mark Fox said, “Bitzero is working with us to use our Western Area Power Administration hydroelectric power to reflect the company’s zero carbon mandate. The additional heat produced from the data center facility will be used for our MHA Nation’s Greenhouse Project currently under construction.”

Out of the $500M for the North American HQ, the company already raised $100M. At one point over the next two months, Bitzero will host an IPO in Canada to get the rest. The green bitcoin mining company is originally from Namsskogan, Norway, where their data centers already work with hydroelectric power. That means, their operations run on 100% renewable energy. Using the heat for food production is a benefit on top of that. 

What Does Mr. Wonderful Have To Say About The Situation?

The plan was to announce the North American headquarters before the IPO, and Bitzero delivered. In what seems like a private event with entrepreneurs, politicians, and media, the North Dakota part of the venture came to life. Local radio station KVRR provides video and quotes Mr. Wonderful saying:

“Data is the new oil. This state has plenty of energy. Now, it has an opportunity to convert some of it and diversify into what every single sovereign wants. The value of having your data on your own soil. In a stable place because it’s the records of people, it’s the banking system. It’s all of the information that every single sector of the economy needs.”

For his part, Governor Doug Burgum said in a tweet, “excited to announce that North Dakota emerged as the logical choice for Bitzero’s headquarters due to alignment on the state’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2030, a robust energy industry, favorable tax and regulatory environment and access to top-tier talent.”

BTC price chart for 06/03/2022 on Cexio | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

Other Projects in North Dakota

In the middle of April, just a couple of months ago, the government of North Dakota announced a visit by Mr. Wonderful and Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji. The purpose of the visit was “to evaluate potential Bitcoin mining investment opportunities” in the state. Apparently, things went well. 

At the time, they announced two more things. First, “the bitcoin mining company has plans to build out 200 megawatts (MW) of power in data centers over the next two years.” So, this is just starting. Second, “in addition to the data centers, the company also plans to develop an assembly and distribution hub for graphene batteries technology.” So, there’s more coming. 

“There’s so much opportunity in Bitcoin mining using 100% sustainable green energy like wind, solar, nuclear and hydro,” Mr. Wonderful said recently in a tweet. Plus, in a Cointelegraph interview, Mr. Wonderful said, “Private capital must be compliant with environmental, social and governance factors. ESG was once a marketing term, but now it’s a real thing.” 

Even though not everyone in the bitcoin space agrees with him, it’s commendable that Mr. Wonderful is not just talking. He’s betting on a green future for bitcoin, and apparently, he’s betting big.

Featured Image by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash  | Charts by TradingView

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

U.S. Senate Candidate Proposes Dogecoin (DOGE) as Legal Tender in California

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 3, 2022

By

google news
U.S. Senate Candidate Proposes Dogecoin (DOGE) as Legal Tender in California
Altcoin News
  • The senatorial candidate is a chiropractor and sports medicine professional.
  • Ursich’s main goals, if elected, are healthcare and mental health, in addition to cryptos.

Democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate, Timothy Ursich, wants to legalize Dogecoin in California. Candidate Ursich is a Democrat running for office and will be on the primary ballot on June 7. The senatorial candidate is a chiropractor and sports medicine professional who has a deep understanding of blockchain technology’s complexities. Dogecoin investors and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s response to Ursich’s Senate campaign is awaited. Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin, was also contacted for help in capturing the Dogecoin community.

Push For Mass Adoption

Dogecoin will become legal tender in California if one of the candidates on the primary ballot wins. As part of this, he said that he would promote cryptocurrencies and advocate for their widespread use in the financial sector. The medical practitioner is a first-time primary candidate who has no prior experience in politics. For his U.S. Senate candidacy in California, he tweeted: “I call on Billy Markus and Elon Musk for support of my U.S. Senate campaign here in California.”

Ursich further stated:

“As mentioned weeks ago, if voted in/elected on June 7, I will draft a bill proposing Dogecoin as Legal Tender. I will push for mass adoption via the universal utility of #cryptocurrency.”

Ursich’s main goals, if elected, are healthcare and mental health, in addition to cryptos. We’ll have to wait and see whether Elon Musk and Billy Markus support the Democratic candidate. Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order establishing the basis for regulating the crypto business.

One of the co-founders of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), Billy Markus, has expanded his criticism of several digital currency projects, with Binance Smart Chain (BSC) being his newest target. On June 2, Markus referred to all BSC tokens as ‘garbage’ while pointing out that the BSC Gem is a hoax.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

How To Earn Passive Income in the Metaverse

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 3, 2022

By

How To Earn Passive Income in the Metaverse
google news

Humanity has always been obsessed with stepping out of the borders of this world into new realms. The Metaverse trend shows no signs of slowing down as Companies such as Facebook create their own, and billions of dollars are invested into the industry. So, why are people interested in it? The Metaverse employs what is known as play-to-earn, where users can accumulate wealth or assets for completing tasks within a Metaverse. This varies with projects as some create a social hub where other more advanced Metaverse environments offer lucrative P2E incentives. In addition, people spend between four and five hours a day with leisure time – why not have this leisure time earn you money?

Someone may spend four hours a day playing the popular Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA5) title by Rockstar Games. In this game, the player completes a mission with friends and acquires guns, cars, and houses. In addition, the player may spend real money buying fake currency and purchasing more vehicles. Alternatively, the Metaverse allows this while making actual money. This is because the tokens the users earn are tradable to anyone around the globe, from NFTs to fungible tokens like the MTVT token within Metaverser.

Metaverser is a P2E project that aims to provide a world of opportunity, fun, and profit-making. Profit-making consists of either earning their native cryptocurrency ($MTVT) or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by completing tasks, missions & challenges within Metaverser. Although Metaverser is a high-quality product designed by experienced professionals, it offers far more than just the above. These are the ways that you can earn an income in Metaverser while having fun:

Mining in Metaverser is more straightforward than the real-world alternative, requiring only a house, a mining rig, and a small 5% revenue as an electricity fee. In addition, Metaverser adds incentive as each element is an NFT with value. In this instance, you have a house and a mining rig that both appreciate.

You can buy homes in Metaverser that have value and utility. You can also purchase and obtain alternative land types with unique benefits. This includes industries producing electricity for miners (meaning you get some revenue) and transport services. Grocery stores supply unique NFT items to players that fuel a player. Land may also have a billboard that is rentable.

Unlike traditional games, the cars you acquire will be unique and tradeable NFTs. A player could trade their way to their perfect vehicle or use the income to buy it. Variety exists with the cars as a player may either complete challenges and missions to earn prizes (including money) or aim to win the monthly championship racing tournament. Missions also consist of gun-related challenges for those who do not want to race. This offers two distinct playstyles, the competitive playstyle against other players and the casual playstyle for those who want to relax and enjoy Metaverser’s beautiful nature. Further, every unique NFT levels up with the player making it potentially more lucrative than before.

It is not all exciting racing, missions, and challenges. For some, they may simply want a place to relax with friends. Hombaba Island, the first Island on Metaverser, is an entire self-contained playground allowing players to travel to each other’s homes and spend time together with (optional) realistic avatars made by advanced face-scanning technology enabled through ReadyPlayerMe. In their home, people can dance, talk, chat, watch TV, and more, with complete privacy – and an entire world of possibility outside their front door.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

FTX Exchange Has Introduced FTX Japan to the Japanese Market

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 3, 2022

By

google news

12 seconds ago |