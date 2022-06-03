News
Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House official Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Navarro is the second former Trump aide to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation. Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted in November. The case against him is pending.
Navarro, 72, was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He is expected to appear in court in Washington later Friday.
News
U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%
U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and rising interest rates.
Last month’s gain reflects a resilient job market that has so far shrugged off concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises interest rates to fight inflation. The unemployment rate remained 3.6%, just above a half-century low, the Labor Department said Friday.
The job growth in May, though healthy, was the lowest monthly gain in a year. But it was high enough to keep the Fed on track to pursue what’s likely to be the fastest series of rate hikes in more than 30 years. Stock market indexes fell Friday after the government released the jobs report, reflecting that concern.
Businesses in many industries remain desperate to hire because their customers have kept spending freely despite intensifying concerns about high inflation. Americans’ finances have been buoyed by rising pay and an unusually large pile of savings that were accumulated during the pandemic, particularly by higher-income households.
“Given all the talk we’ve heard about recession and economic headwinds, it was very reassuring to see a solid jobs number,” said Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo.
One encouraging sign, Vitner said, was that hiring was broad-based across most of the economy.
“When the economy loses momentum,” he said, hiring tends to occur in just a few sectors, “and that’s not what we’re seeing today.”
Nearly every large industry added workers in May. One major exception was retail, which shed nearly 61,000 positions. Some large retailers, including Walmart and Target, have reported disappointing sales and earnings. Last month, Walmart said it had over-hired and then reduced its head count through attrition.
Construction companies added 36,000 jobs, a hopeful sign for Americans who have bought new homes that aren’t yet built because of labor and parts shortages. Shipping and warehousing companies, still struggling to keep up with growing online commerce, added 47,000 jobs. Restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues hired 84,000.
Last month, Friday’s report showed, more Americans came off the sidelines of the workforce and found jobs, a sign that rising wages and plentiful opportunities are encouraging people to look for work. Still, the proportion of people who either have a job or are looking for one remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Rising prices might also have led some to take jobs: The number of people ages 55 or over who are working rose last month, suggesting that some older Americans are “unretiring” after leaving their jobs — or being laid off — during the pandemic and its aftermath.
Average hourly wages rose 10 cents in May to $31.95, the government said, a solid gain but not enough to keep up with inflation. Compared with 12 months earlier, hourly pay climbed 5.2%, down from a 5.5% year-over-year gain in April and the second straight drop.
Still, more moderate pay raises could ease inflationary pressures in the economy and help sustain growth.
Workers, in general, are enjoying nearly unprecedented bargaining power. The number of people who are quitting jobs, typically for better positions at higher pay, has been at or near a record high for six months. Layoffs are at their lowest level on records dating back 20 years.
Yet there are signs that some companies, facing rising costs for parts and labor, are starting to resist demands for higher pay.
One such executive is Jackie Bondanza, CEO of Hounds Town, a chain of doggie daycares with 30 locations in 14 states. Bondanza said people are applying for jobs at the company’s headquarters in Garden City, N.Y., who don’t necessarily have relevant experience yet are demanding pay above the listed salary.
“People are coming in demanding 30% more,” she said. “We can’t afford to overpay for somebody.”
Even so, Bondanza plans to keep hiring to support the company’s expansion. Hounds Town, which expects to open 50 new franchised outlets in the next 18 months, is seeking to fill three jobs, including a training director and a marketing director. The company now has 17 employees at its corporate office, up from five a year ago.
Inflation, she said, has yet to discourage most customers from seeking the company’s services, which include daily care for dogs and boarding.
“We are seeing more dogs in our facilities than some of our stores know what to do with,” Bondanza said.
Tom Gimbel, chief executive of the LaSalle network, a staffing firm in Chicago, said his client companies are still eager to hire and to offer solid pay to new employees. But they’re also being choosier about job applicants as a result.
After making clear to companies in the aftermath of the pandemic that they would have to pay more, he said, his firm is now starting to warn job seekers that they may not secure the huge raises they’re seeking, given the higher costs many companies are struggling with.
“We’re now getting to a more normalized, healthy place,” Gimbel said.
At the same time, the strength of the nation’s job market is contributing to inflationary pressures. With wages continuing to rise across the economy, companies are passing on at least some of their increased labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices. The costs of food, gas, rent and other items — which fall disproportionately on lower-income households — are accelerating at nearly the fastest pace in 40 years.
Inflation had begun surging last year as spiking demand for cars, furniture, electronic equipment and other physical goods collided with overwhelmed supply chains and parts shortages. More recently, prices for such services as airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals have jumped as Americans have shifted more of their spending to those areas.
To try to cool spending and slow inflation, the Fed last month raised its short-term rate by a half-point, its biggest hike since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%. Two additional half-point rate increases are expected this month and in July. And some Fed officials have suggested in recent speeches that if inflation doesn’t show signs of slowing, they could implement yet another half-point increase in September.
The Fed’s moves have already sharply elevated mortgage rates and contributed to drops in sales of new and existing homes. The rate hikes have also magnified borrowing costs for businesses, which may respond by reducing their investment in new buildings and equipment, slowing growth in the process.
News
Where To Watch Old in Online?
Shyamalan got Sandcastle as a Father’s Day gift in 2017 after reading the novel he decided to adapt the novel into a film. He then partnered with Universal Pictures and announced the unnamed project in 2019. The shooting had started but due to COVID-19 and government regulation, they had to stop their shooting for three months. Old was premiered in New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 19, 2021, and was theatrically released on July 23, 2021, in United State.
Cast
Gael Garcia Bernal as Guy Cappa is an actuary who was married to Prisca and had two children Trent and Maddox, Vicky Krieps as Prisca Cappa who had stomach cancer and was working in a museum as a curator and was married to Guy and has two children, Alex Wolff as Trent Cappa as a teenager and Emun Elliott as Trent Cappa as an adult and Trent was the younger brother of Maddox, Thomasin McKenzie as Maddox Cappa as a teenager and Embeth Davidtz as Maddox Cappa as an adult and she was the older sister of Trent, Rufus Sewell as Charles who was schizophrenia ( a mental disorder) and battling surgeon married to Chrystal.
Additionally, Abbey Lee as Chrystal who has hypocalcemia and Eliza Scanlen as Kara who was the daughter of Charles and Chrystal. There were more casts in the film like Nikki Amuka Bird as Patricia Carmichael, Ken Leung as Jarin Carmichael, and Aaron Pierre as Mid-Sized Sedan.
Plot
The movie started with the divorce process going on between Guy and Prisca to avoid saddening their children they went on their last family trip. There also Maddox and Trent overhear their parents’ fights at night. The next morning managers invite the family to a secluded beach where the rapper Mid-Sized Sedan, and his female companion; surgeon Charles, his wife Chrystal, daughter Kara and his mother Agnes, and Jarin and Patricia Charmichael. Trident discovers that the female companion of the Mid-Sized Sedan is dead and got suspicious of the rapper, but the rapper complained about his nose bleeding due to his hemophilia (a genetic disorder).
Suddenly children started aging and Charles’s mother Agnes died suddenly after they realized that the beach is aging them. One year is equivalent to 30 minutes on the beach. Prisca developed a stomach tumor with the help of Charles the tumor was removed.
This was a small plot for viewers to know more about the movie you should watch the movie. To know what happened with people. Why were they aging rapidly? Does the hotel have to do something with this? You will get to know more about this in the movie?
Where to watch?
Viewers can watch this movie on Amazon Prime, but this movie is only available for United State audiences. Indian viewers have to wait for its official release.
Review
In my view, as it is a thriller and mysterious movie it will be interesting to watch such a movie. If you love a thriller movie, then you should watch it.
The post Where To Watch Old in Online? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi after disappointing 22-29 start
What do you get when you take last year’s National League MVP, commit $179 million to two free agent sluggers, and still start the season with a 22-29 record?
A fired manager.
The Philadelphia Phillies axed manager Joe Girardi on Friday morning. Bench coach Rob Thomson is the interim manager for the remainder of the 2022 season. The team also fired coaching assistant Bobby Meacham.
“It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” Phillies’ general manager Dave Dombrowski said in a statement released by the club. “While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around. I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experiences and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward.”
Girardi officially ends his Phillies’ tenure with a 132-141 (.484 winning percentage) record. Philadelphia went 28-32 during the COVID-shortened season, finished two games over .500 in 2021, and thus far in 2022 the team has not been able to get out of its own way. Entering play on Friday, the Phillies are 22-29, sitting third in the NL East.
Any time a team with as many big names as the Phillies loses more than it wins, the manager is the obvious scapegoat. But Girardi wasn’t the one who constructed a roster devoid of any plus defenders or reliable relief pitchers. Entering Friday’s games, the Phillies’ bullpen has a 4.15 collective ERA, 1.44 WHIP and NL-high 11.7% walk rate.
The defense’s negative-25 Defensive Runs Saved is second-worst in the NL, and by Statcast’s Outs Above Average metric, the Phillies’ negative-21 is also second from the bottom. With wobbly defense playing behind overmatched relievers, the Phillies have fared very poorly in close games. They are 4-10 in games that have been decided by one run.
Girardi’s replacement is someone who’s been with him since they were coaching in the Bronx. Thomson was part of the staff the entire time Girardi managed the Yankees, serving as bench coach in 2008, moving to third base coach from 2009-2014, then going back to bench coach for Girardi’s final three seasons.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I appreciate the confidence Dave [Dombrowski] has shown in me,” said Thomson. “Having said that, this is an emotional day for me, having worked so closely with Joe for so many years. This has been my home now for the last five years and I care deeply about this franchise, this city, our players, our coaches, our staff and our fans. I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around.”
The Phillies never made the playoffs under Girardi. They have not been to the postseason since 2011, giving them the longest drought in the National League.
()
Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%
Where To Watch Old in Online?
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi after disappointing 22-29 start
Netflix’s Marmaduke: Who Is In This Animated Movie? When Will It Release?
Characters of Stranger Things
Police fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 5 while on run
Outer Range Season 2: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculation?
Beth Burns: ‘The Friends’ supports St. Paul Library’s proposed building plan. Here’s why
HBO Max’s Father of the Bride: What Are Fans Speculating Through The New Teaser?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile