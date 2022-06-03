News
NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles
By MARINA VILLENEUVE
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislature passed legislation Thursday banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
The Legislature spent Thursday evening debating the bill raising the age limit, which passed the Senate along party lines 43-20 and in the Assembly 102-47. The legislation, which also launches a licensing requirement, is the centerpiece of a package of gun control bills announced earlier this week by Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul. It’s now set to head to Hochul’s desk for her signature.
New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun. Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns, but the change in the law would restrict ownership of the type of fast-firing rifles used by the 18-year-old gunmen in the mass shootings in Buffalo and at a Texas elementary school.
Besides raising the legal purchase age to 21, the bill would also require anyone buying a semiautomatic rifle to get a license — something now only required for handguns.
Republicans chastised Democrats for pushing a more sweeping measure than Hochul originally pitched.
Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Bronx Democrat, rebuffed Republicans who argued the bill will inconvenience gun owners and infringe Second Amendment rights: “It is meant to be a hassle to those folks who might want to get their hands quickly on something with which they could mass murder people”
Semiautomatic rifles automatically load each bullet after firing, although firing requires pulling the trigger for each round. That makes it possible for mass murderers to kill more people in a short amount of time.
The change would largely impact areas outside New York City, which already requires permits to possess, carry and purchase any type of firearm and prohibits most applicants under 21.
Elsewhere in New York, people as young as 16 can possess long guns like rifles and shotguns without a license.
Sen. Alexis Weik, a Republican of Long Island, pointed out that an 18 year old could still travel to another state and buy a semi-automatic rifle.
Sen. Kevin Thomas, a Long Island Democrat and one of the bill’s sponsors, replied, “Are you advocating for federal gun control? Because that what’s needed.”
New York would join a handful of states — including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington – that require buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18 to purchase some types of long guns. Similar legislation has been proposed in Utah.
California’s attempt to raise the legal buying age for a semiautomatic weapons has been challenged in court.
On May 11, a U.S. Appeals court panel ruled 2-1 that the state’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. The two judges who ruled in the majority were part of Republican President Donald Trump’s wave of conservative-approved nominees that reshaped the famously liberal court.
The National Rifle Association is also challenging Florida’s ban on the sale of rifles and other firearms to adults under age 21, which was passed in the wake of a 2018 shooting that killed 17 students and staff at a high school in Parkland.
Another bill set to pass in New York would require new guns to be equipped with microstamping technology, which would allow law enforcement investigators to more easily link weapons to fired bullets.
The state is also expected to pass legislation that would restrict the purchase of body armor and expand the list of people who can apply for an extreme risk protection order, a court order that can temporarily prohibit someone from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they are believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Mets Notebook: Jacob deGrom staying back in New York, Tylor Megill progressing
LOS ANGELES—In a change of publicly stated plans, Jacob deGrom is continuing his rehab back in New York rather than with the Mets on their tour of Southern California.
DeGrom (right scapula stress reaction) did not join the Amazin’s for their 10-game, 11-day road trip against the Dodgers, Padres and Angels that began on Thursday. On May 27, Mets manager Buck Showalter had said definitively that deGrom was going to travel with the team. A week later, the skipper indicated deGrom will hang back in New York for the entirety of their trip.
“He’s in New York,” Showalter said Thursday at Dodger Stadium. “Just felt like it was better that he worked there. They’re equipped to handle what his needs are. Obviously Jake is a priority for those guys back there. He’ll stay back and get his work done there for the time being.”
Earlier last month, Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said he would like to be around deGrom, supervising him, as his rehab ramped up to mound-work and bullpens. But on Thursday, Showalter indicated the Mets staff already has enough on its plate managing a 26-man roster, plus a three-man taxi squad, during their long west coast trip.
The Mets ace, who is on the 60-day injured list, is still throwing off flat ground at Citi Field. He has yet to throw off the mound, and Showalter said it’s possible he will do so while the team and Hefner are away from Queens. After getting on a mound and throwing bullpens, the next step for deGrom will be throwing live batting practice. Afterwards, the final hurdle will be ramping up his pitch count in rehab outings. That last step does not appear to be particularly close.
“The right decision is, it’s better for him to get his work done there,” Showalter said. “Just a lot better equipped and manpower and the things that are going on that he needs to get done.”
REHABBING METS
Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) is working his way back to the rotation after throwing a live batting practice on Tuesday at Citi Field. He is scheduled for a normal work day on Friday, after which the Mets are looking forward to learning how he’s feeling following the added workload and returning to a routine. If Megill’s arm feels good on Saturday, he will receive the green light for a rehab start, likely with nearby High-A Brooklyn.
Max Scherzer (moderate-high grade oblique strain) is also progressing with his rehab as expected, according to Showalter. Though the skipper refrained from going into detail on his exact rehab schedule, which is taking place in Florida, Showalter did crack some jokes about Scherzer’s widely-known competitive attitude.
“He’s doing fine. Who knows what he’s doing away from the field,” Showalter said. “He’s probably had four or five sides by now. He’s probably got the whole neighborhood hitting off of him.”
Officially, Showalter said Scherzer’s rehab is, “Where it’s supposed to be. Right in the timeline where those things usually run.”
James McCann (left hamate surgery) is not hitting yet, but he is scheduled to begin doing so in the coming days. McCann got the stitches out of his hand earlier this week, which was the last hurdle holding him back from getting back in the cage, or at the very least, hitting off the tee.
ROAD TRIPPIN’
The Mets entered their 10-game Southern California road trip on Thursday with some pretty powerful numbers away from Citi Field.
They are 16-9 on the road this year, and their .640 road winning percentage is third-best in the majors, as well as second-best in the National League. The Mets have been holding their own away from home in a major improvement from last season. In 2021, the Mets did not record their 16th win on the road until June 19, which was their 36th road game. In addition, the Mets’ .265 road batting average ranks second in MLB, while their .334 OBP ranks third.
“I don’t get into the litmus test,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of the challenge of their current road trip. “It’s a competitive situation every night. A long way from home tonight. It’s a really good team and we’ll compete.”
Broadcaster Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees’ Cortes
DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molestor” during a broadcast Thursday, the second offensive remark in the past year by the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher while calling a game.
As Minnesota’s Chris Archer struck out Detroit star Miguel Cabrera, Kaat began to explain that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during a breakout season with New York.
“’Nestor the Molestor,’ Nestor Cortes,” Kaat said. “Angles and different speeds. He’s a pitcher.”
Cortes has affectionately become known as “Nasty Nestor” by Yankees fans while going 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA to begin this season. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to win the first game of a doubleheader.
Cortes and the Yankees were playing the Angels at night in the second game.
Kaat, a longtime commentator who has also worked for the Yankees and MLB Network, apologized in October after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada.
His comment about Moncada reminded some viewers of the unfilled promise by the U.S. government that freed slaves would receive 40 acres and a mule following the Civil War. He apologized later in that game between the Astros and White Sox.
“Earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark,” he said. “And I’m sorry for that.”
WATCH: President Biden delivers remarks on recent mass shootings
“Enough, enough,” President Joe Biden exclaimed over and over Thursday night, as he delivered an impassioned address to the nation imploring Congress to take action against gun violence after mass shootings he said had turned schools, supermarkets and other everyday places into “killing fields.”
