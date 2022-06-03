News
Omar Kelly: Terron Armstead is the missing ingredient to Dolphins offense
It’s ideal to see Tua Tagovailoa connect on a couple deep throws to Tyreek Hill.
Touchdowns, like the two Hill caught from his new quarterback during Thursday’s final minicamp practice, sell tickets.
That’s what the media wants to see during these pad-less practices, and what the fans want to hear about in the dog days of June because it means the Miami Dolphins offense has hope of becoming dangerous, and that’s got to be refreshing.
But the one player who can make the Dolphins offense consistent — if not forceful — has been missing.
That’s why everything we’ve looked at this offseason has been incomplete, fragmented because the most important offseason addition hasn’t taken the field with his teammates yet.
Terron Armstead, the three-time Pro Bowler the Dolphins signed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the hopes that he’d fix Miami’s most troublesome unit from last season (or the past decade) hasn’t participated in an offseason practice yet.
The veteran left tackle has been rehabbing a knee injury that forced him to miss the final four games of the 2021 season, and has missed all of Miami’s offseason field work. Armstead has made 93 NFL starts since becoming a first-stringer for the Saints late in 2013, but also has been sidelined for 38 games since then.
“I’m getting ready for training camp so we can hit the ground running,” said Armstead, who underwent offseason surgery on his right knee in January.
So far it’s been Larnel Coleman, Greg Little and rookie Kellen Diesch filling in at left tackle while the 30-year-old gets his body right.
Because of his absence there’s been ton of pressure coming from the left side, so it has been hard to assess how good the Dolphins offense can be since Armstead hasn’t been able to unleash his physicality and athleticism on the man lined up across from him.
And keep in mind the Dolphins are building a run-heavy, play-action based offense, and Armstead is expected to be the engine that drives it.
“Offensive line is a tough job. You’re tasked with things that are just difficult to get done, especially against the guys that you’re playing against,” Armstead said, referring to the battles that take place in NFL trenches as 300-pound men wrestle at the line of scrimmage.
“But this offense allows you to be directly impactful on a lot of plays and to walk away from a play and feel like, ‘I made a play,’ like ‘I caused that run’.”
That’s why Armstead views himself as “a playmaker,” and is being paid like one because he has the potential to create running lanes, and provide his quarterback the extra second or two needed to make a read that creates a big passing play.
The Dolphins are hoping Armstead is the type of talent, and leader who helps the talent around him elevate their game, and so far that has been the case.
“He’s a consistent guy and an amazing player,” said Connor Williams, who also signed with Miami as a free agent this offseason and has settled in at center. “Everyone is already leaning on him.”
“He knows what’s happening,” fellow lineman Robert Hunt said. “He’s seen a lot of things and can help us out by just being the vet in the room for a young room.”
New coach Mike McDaniel already has praised the offensive line he inherited, saying that they are one of the most athletic groups he’s ever been around during his career as an NFL coach.
And Armstead backs up that strong praise by saying two linemen in particular, have the potential to be NFL standouts.
“You see guys like Rob Hunt and Austin Jackson being extremely explosive. They jump off the film. Those guys are just tapping into what they are becoming as players, as pros. It’s exciting,” said Armstead, who was a captain for five seasons in New Orleans. “The scheme that we’re running allows you to show those abilities, use that athleticism and explosiveness.”
The Dolphins are hoping they can utilize Armstead the same way McDaniel used Trent Williams the past two years with the San Francisco 49ers.
At times the 49ers would put Williams in motion to create a running lane with a second level block, or pull him from left to right.
But to get there the Dolphins would need to work on it, practice with Armstead on the line to prove that creating a forceful run game is possible.
“I’m anxious to get into this offense and scheme because it fits my skillset pretty well,” said Armstead. “I’m excited. I’m going to keep saying that word because I truly am.”
Dave Hyde: The Dude, the Dolphins and the experiment to end the dictator football coach
Here’s hoping this grand experiment of Mike McDaniel works, and not just to show there’s another way of leading football besides the drill-sergeant dinosaur from an antiquated time before players got pedicures and picked playlists for practice.
It’s also because football sounds fun with the new Miami Dolphins coach. That’s a word you rarely hear around football. Fun. And it’s said with the understanding no one knows if McDaniel can be a successful head coach.
We don’t know whether he can call plays, much less command a room, corral a team that’s lost three straight games or handle the, “five things that come across your desk every day that have nothing to do with football,’ as Nick Saban put one of his roles.
Here’s what we know: Players like McDaniel. That’s a start. You’re not going to get any player to admit to disliking their boss, of course. But the Dolphins players do something odd for pro football players when discussing their coach.
They smile. They can’t help it. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa even admitted to calling him, “Mystic Mike.” Why?
“Just like Conor McGregor, this dude, he loves to predict stuff,” Tagovailoa said.
The Dude. That sounds right for McDaniel. It’s straight out of Jeff Bridges’ anti-establishment character in “The Big Lebowski.”
There is an opposite quality to McDaniel in comparison to his scowling Dolphins predecessor, Brian Flores. But let’s not overdo that. Flores could coach. And Tagavailoa speaks for most teammates in saying every previous coach on his timeline was, “hard on me,’ he said.
His dad. His high school coach. Alabama coach Nick Saban. Flores. All of were dictator coaches.
“Mike is a little different,’ Tagovailoa said. “Mike is always trying to encourage you and trying to keep you going, so for me it’s a little backwards. I’m used to being hard on myself and the coach getting hard on myself and he’s trying to tell me, ‘Hey, it’s going to be OK. We’re only in May, only in June.’ ‘’
That’s because it is only May, and now June, and let’s not pretend it’s not by over-reaching on these plays. What’s important here is McDaniel and Tagovailoa are married beyond the manner of most coaches and quarterbacks.
For as much as this team’s re-done narrative this offseason is how McDaniel is new-age wizard and Tua is The Man, capital letters, let’s remember team owner Steve Ross’ grand plan had Sean Payton as coach right now and Tom Brady as quarterback.
You’d have needed security guards at the ticket line if they’d hired them — meaning, as it played out, if Flores hadn’t filed his lawsuit against the league involving Ross. That ended that idea.
So it’s McDaniel as the latest coach to usher this team into a fresh era where leaders don’t have to bark and bite. The reigning Super Bowl coach, Sean McVay, is known for being lighthearted at times, tweeting this past draft when New England picked guard Cole Strange, “How about that? We wasted our time watching him, thinking he’d be at 104.”
The previous champion coach, Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians, was known for a cocktail hour after games with players and a winning motto of, “No risk it, no biscuit.”
There are a dozen ways up the mountain, but there’s something to be said for the medieval mindset dominating football from Vine Lombardi to Bill Belichick sinking into the tar pit. Will McDaniel be a successful part of the revolution? Or an example, as old-school Bill Parcells once said, “Clowns can’t coach.”
No, McDaniel is no clown. His minicamps look like normal minicamps. He sounds for the most part like a coach. Sure, what’s to come will shake traditionalists. Expect veterans to sit out preseason games. As in all of them, for some of the veterans.
Also expect McDaniel to out-positive anyone with an upbeat drumbeat regarding Tagovailoa. This is in stark contrast to Flores’ tough-love manner — and Saban’s at Alabama, too.
“So you’re saying that was a good, deep ball today?” McDaniel said to reporters after Tua’s completion to Tyreek Hill late in Thursday’s practice.
He then detailed how a quarterback can only throw deep if the offensive line provides the time. That was one problem last year.
“Put it on social media,’ Tagovailoa said of the pass, cupping his arms like a receiver and looking over his shoulder as if to catch a perfectly thrown pass.
It was a meaningful pass to the re-invented narrative of Tua, if not meaningful by NFL standards. McDaniel sounds like he’s breaking through with Tua, who he says is, “opening up.”
“He’s let his guard down, and we’ve been able to keep his confidence high, which it should be right now for sure, while correcting and getting his game better, which is the ultimate goal for everyone,’ he said.
McDaniel, as he said, is living his boyhood dream by being a NFL coach.
“It’s a fun place to go to work,’ he said.
Football keeps emerging from its caveman culture, little by little. The Dude is different. There’s no question about that. The question is what it always is: Can he win?
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez diagnosed with a lat muscle strain
Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, has been diagnosed with a lat muscle strain, an industry source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Sun. The severity is not yet certain, the source said, and there isn’t a timeline for recovery in place currently.
“Safe to say he’ll miss some time, and probably a decent amount of time at a minimum,” executive vice president Mike Elias said Thursday after announcing the injury.
Rodriguez left his start Wednesday night for Triple-A Norfolk after 5 2/3 innings with what the 22-year-old right-hander said felt like a back cramp, the source said.
The Orioles announced after the game that Rodriguez experienced “right lat discomfort.”
Rodriguez cruised through the first 5 2/3 innings for the Tides, but he threw what appeared to be a fastball that registered on the stadium radar gun at 89 mph, a significant drop from his usual velocity. Rodriguez’s fastball generally hovers in the mid-90s and can leap to 97 mph.
The pitch drew a mound visit from a trainer, pitching coach Justin Ramsey and manager Buck Britton. After a lengthy discussion, Rodriguez was removed from the game. He had allowed two hits and no runs with four strikeouts to that point, continuing a superb stretch of games.
Rodriguez, ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the sport by Baseball America, earned the International League Pitcher of the Week award Monday for his standout start last week, when he struck out 10 batters and gave up two hits across seven scoreless innings, throwing a season-high 88 pitches.
A major league debut for Rodriguez appeared to be on the horizon before Wednesday’s exit. He had spent the previous month at an 85-pitch limit, but that limit was raised to 95 pitches before his start last week. He didn’t reach it because of how efficient his outing was, but it was another sign that his buildup was going smoothly.
Rodriguez was expected to reach 100 pitches in the minor leagues before receiving a promotion. He finished at 63 on Wednesday before the injury. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has preached the need for a slow approach, avoiding a rapid build-up that requires him to be shut down later in the year.
“We’ve got to be super careful with the workload for this kid, just because of who he is,” Elias said earlier this year. “Grayson is one of the most important pitchers in baseball, and we want to make sure that we’re handling that responsibly.”
This story will be updated.
Lawyer: Heard was ‘demonized’ by Depp team, social media
By DENISE LAVOIE
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard was “demonized” by ex-husband Johnny Depp’s legal team and excoriated on social media during a sensational defamation trial that ended with a jury ordering her to pay Depp $15 million, Heard’s lawyer said Thursday.
Elaine Bredehoft, one of Heard’s lead attorneys during the trial, said she believes the jury was influenced by a relentless barrage of social media posts condemning her and supporting Depp. She said Heard plans to appeal.
“These people were giving her death threats. They threatened to microwave her baby. This is the kind of social media she was getting,” Bredehoft said on “CBS Mornings.”
“It was like a Roman coliseum is the best way to describe the atmosphere here. And I have to believe that the jury, even though they’re told not to go and look at anything, you know, they have weekends, they have families, they have social media,” she said.
Bredehoft also said some evidence that was allowed in a similar defamation lawsuit that Depp lost in the U.K. was suppressed in the lawsuit he filed in Virginia. In the U.K. case, the judge found that Depp assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions.
“We weren’t allowed to tell the jury this,” Bredehoft said on NBC’s “Today” show. “So what did Depp’s team learn from this? Demonize Amber. And suppress the evidence.”
The verdict handed down Wednesday in Fairfax County Circuit Court found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in a 2018 op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. The jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.
Depp attorney Camille Vasquez said Wednesday that the verdict “confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence.”
When asked on “Today” whether Heard has the money to pay the $10.35 million, Bredehoft said, “Oh, no, absolutely not.”
The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in her countersuit, concluding that she was defamed by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax surrounding the abuse allegations.
The case captivated viewers who watched gavel-to-gavel television coverage, including impassioned followers on social media who dissected the actors’ mannerisms, their wardrobe choices and their use of alcohol and drugs.
While the case was ostensibly about libel, most of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed. Heard enumerated more than a dozen alleged assaults, including a fight in Australia — where Depp was shooting a “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequel — in which Depp lost the tip of his middle finger and Heard said she was sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle.
Depp said he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser, though Heard’s attorneys highlighted years-old text messages Depp sent apologizing to Heard for his behavior as well as profane texts he sent to a friend in which Depp said he wanted to kill Heard and defile her dead body.
Both performers emerge with unclear prospects. Depp, a three-time best actor Oscar nominee, was a bankable star until recent years, with credits including playing Capt. Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films. However, he lost that role and was replaced in a “Fantastic Beasts” spinoff.
Heard’s acting career has been more modest, and her only two upcoming roles are in a small film and the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel due out next year.
Brett Ward, a family law attorney in New York, said Depp made himself a more believable witness by admitting to drug and alcohol use and that he could be a difficult person. But he said Depp also ran the risk of making those moments more memorable to the public than his film work.
“He says he did this for his children. Having watched the whole trial, I don’t think that he did any service to his children by airing all of this dirty laundry,” Ward said.
