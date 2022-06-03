News
One Piece Episode 1020: June 5 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
‘One Piece’ has as always delivered what it promises thus far. The latest episode- One Piece Episode 1020 is being boosted to have some of the best high-quality animations in the whole series. As of now fans have been content with the production quality of the Wano arc and hope that One Piece Episode 1020 will also continue with the same.
This weekend all around the globe the episode of One Piece 1020 is set to release which is been titled “Sanji’s Scream! An SOS Echoes Over the Island!” Manga fans may have read about the events that may showcase in One Piece Episode 1020 but anime viewers are definitely in for a treat this weekend.
Broadcasting of The One Piece episode When and Where?
Via local syndication networks One Piece Episode 1020 will be broadcasted in Japan on the morning of Sunday i.e. June 5th 2022 at 11 AM. For the most international viewers, the eagerly- waiting and anticipated episode will be available by early Sunday morning while some parts of the world will be seeing the episode by late Saturday evening itself.
International viewers wanting to see the episode can stream it via Funimation and Crunchyroll streaming services. The subscribers of the Funimation will have to wait a few hours for the episode to become available on their servers but the same should be available by the early hours of Sunday morning.
The airing of the episodes will vary as per based on different time zones:
- Pacific Time: 7 PM PDT (June 4)
- Eastern Time: 10 PM PDT (June 4)
- Indian Time: 7:30 AM IST (June 5)
- British Time: 3 AM BST(June 5)
- European Time: 4 AM CEST (June 5)
- Philippine Time: 10 AM PHT (June 5)
- Japanese Standard Time: 11 AM JST (June 5)
- Australia Time: 11:30 AM ACST (June 5)
What is ‘One Piece’ all about?
A Japanese anime television series produced by Toei Animation and first premiered on Fuji TV in October 1999. It has aired over 1000 episodes till then split into 20 seasons. Thus it makes One Piece one of the longest run anime to date. The series is based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series of the same name.
Episode 1020/ Season 20th Episode 129 Preview
The Episode of One Piece 1020 may begin adapting the final four pages of Chapter 1004, which will see Black maria attempting to convince Sanji to call for Robin as well as Bao Huang announcing to them that there’s an extra person in the room where the Scabbards are.
Eventually, Sanji calls for Robin’s help and Black Maria meanwhile reveals she won’t be letting Sanji go even though he did call for Robin. As Black Maria is about to punish Sanji again, the Devil Child herself arrives on the scene and lays out Black Maria in time.
Ending of the Episode
The episode will end with Robin’s demon part emerging and leaving the rest of the chapter for the next episode as Sanji has been tied by Black Maria in her web. We also, see Marco fighting King and thus viewers can expect to watch this fight.
Who Are There In The Series?
Sanji, Black Maria, Bao Huang, Chopper, Bepo, Hawkin, Jinbe, Who’s Who, Franky, Sasaki, Marco, Nami and Usopp.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid ‘discomfort’
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II stepped gingerly onto the Buckingham Palace balcony Thursday, drawing wild cheers from the tens of thousands who came to join her at the start of four days of celebrations of her 70 years on the throne.
Her fans sported Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras. Some had camped overnight in hopes of glimpsing of 96-year-old queen, whose appearances are becoming rare, and a chance to watch the Trooping the Color — a military parade that has marked each sovereign’s official birthday since 1760.
It was an explosion of joy in the massive crowd, one of the first big gatherings in the U.K. since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Everybody has got the same mission,” said Hillary Mathews, 70, who had come from Hertfordshire, outside London. “All the horrors that’s been going on in the world and in England at the moment are put behind us for a day, and we can just enjoy really celebrating the queen.”
Elizabeth, who became queen at 25, is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne.
Yet after a lifetime of good health, age has begun to catch up with her. Buckingham Palace announced late Thursday that the queen would not attend a thanksgiving church service Friday after experiencing “some discomfort” at events on Thursday. The palace said with “great reluctance” the monarch has decided to skip the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.
The queen has had trouble moving around in recent months, and has pulled out of many public events.
The palace said Elizabeth would still take part in lighting a chain of ceremonial beacons at Windsor Castle later Thursday evening as planned.
The Jubilee celebrations go on for a long weekend, and it was not immediately known how the news would affect Jubilee events on Saturday and Sunday.
The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed” Thursday’s events — and it showed.
She basked in her moment. Smiling, she chatted with her great-grandson Prince Louis, 4, who occasionally covered his ears as 70 military aircraft old and new swooped low over the palace to salute the queen. The six-minute display included a formation of Typhoon fighter jets flying in the shape of the number 70.
The queen, wearing a dusky dove blue dress designed by Angela Kelly, was joined on the balcony by more than a dozen royals — though not Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who gave up front-line royal duties two years ago. The couple traveled to London from their home in California with their two young children to take a low-key part in the celebrations, and watched Thursday’s Trooping the Color with other members of the family.
They did not appear on the palace balcony, because the monarch decided that only working members of the royal family should have that honor. The decision also, handily, excluded Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public duties amid controversy over his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew will also miss Friday’s service of thanksgiving after testing positive for COVID-19.
The jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday extravaganza and events including a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a pageant staged by thousands of performers drawn from schools and community groups around the country on Sunday. Thousands of street parties are planned nationwide, repeating a tradition that began with the queen’s coronation in 1953.
Not everyone in Britain is celebrating. Many people have taken advantage of the long weekend to go on vacation. And 12 protesters were arrested Thursday after getting past barriers and onto the parade route. The group Animal Rebellion claimed responsibility, saying the protesters were “demanding that royal land is reclaimed.”
Yet the jubilee is giving many people — even those indifferent to the monarchy — a chance to reflect on the state of the nation and the huge changes that have taken place during Elizabeth’s reign.
Former Prime Minister John Major, one of the 14 prime ministers during the queen’s reign, said the monarch’s stoic presence had helped steer the country over the decades.
“The queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years,” he told the BBC.
In a written jubilee message, the queen thanked people in Britain and across the Commonwealth involved in organizing the celebrations. This country does like a good party.
“I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions,” Elizabeth said. “I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”
Congratulations arrived from world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Pope Francis. French President Emmanuel Macron called Elizabeth “the golden thread that binds our two countries” and former President Barack Obama recalled the queen’s “grace and generosity” during his first visit to the palace.
“Your life has been a gift, not just to the United Kingdom but to the world,” Obama said in a video message, adding: “May the light of your crown continue to reign supreme.”
Cheers and the clop of hooves rang out Thursday as horse-drawn carriages carried members of the royal family, including Prince William’s wife, Kate, and their children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis, from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away, for the Trooping the Color ceremony.
The annual tradition is a ceremonial reenactment of the way battle flags, or colors, were once displayed for soldiers to make sure they would recognize a crucial rallying point if they became disoriented in combat.
Prince Charles, the 73-year-old heir to the throne, played a key role during the event Thursday as he stood in for his mother — as he has more and more of late.
Clad in his ceremonial military uniform, Charles rode onto the parade ground on horseback and took the salute of the passing troops in their scarlet tunics and bearskin hats. He was flanked by his sister, Princess Anne, and oldest son Prince William.
Tens of thousands of locals and tourists lined the route between palace and parade ground to take in the spectacle and the atmosphere.
“I was right at the front … I’m very proud of the queen,″ said Celia Lourd, 60. “She’s been my queen all my life and I think we owe her an awful lot for the service she’s given to the country. So I wanted to come to show my support today and say thank you.”
Moon Knight Episode 7: Will There Be Another Episode Or Will There Directly Be Another Season?
Moon Knight is the latest series released by Marvel Cinematic Universe. First aired on March 30, 2022, it is the newest addition to the fourth phase of MCU. Episode 6 of Moon Knight was released on May 4, 2022. Fans are curious to know if there is another episode coming their way.
As of now, Moon Knight consists of 6 episodes only. The release of another episode is not guaranteed or expected from the show’s makers. So, episode 6, titled “Gods and Monsters,” may be considered the final episode of the series first season.
Can We Expect Another Season of Moon Knight?
Marvel has not made any official announcement for the release of season 2 of Moon Knight. The actors and the directors of the show have continuously emphasized the show being a limited series throughout the promotions, making it unlikely for the show to have a continuation in the form of another season. Like Moon Knight, Wanda Vision was also a limited series; hence, it was only given a single season.
Even though the chances of getting a second season are low, the show’s makers are positive that the character will reappear on the big screen. Mohammad Diab, the show director, said that he could see Moon Knight making a reappearance in the upcoming years. He further adds that people will find the show relatable, so he can see the character staying beyond the series storyline for a longer time.
Moon Knight’s Executive Producer, Grant Curtis, explained that season 2 was never planned or discussed. But there will be a continuation, which is not yet envisioned.
They imply that fans can remain positive about seeing Moon Knight in the coming future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Where To Watch Moon Knight?
Marvel’s Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney+ for international viewers. All six episodes of the first season of Moon Knight have been released on the mentioned OTT platforms.
What Is Moon Knight About?
Moon Knight’s story revolves around a gift shop employee named Steven Grant, who starts experiencing blackouts and sees memories of another life. He gradually discovers that he has a psychological disorder called dissociative identity disorder; and that his mind is being shared with someone other than himself, Marc Spector. Marc is one of the avatars of Khonshu, a God of the Moon and a mercenary native to America. He has a strong drive to kill evil-doers and suffers from confidence issues.
Moon Knight: Cast of Season 1
Moon Knight’s star-studded cast features Oscar Issac as Marc Spector, May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu, Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart, Fernanda Andrade as Wendy Spector, Rey Lucas as Elias Spector, Sofia Danu as Ammit, LoicMabanza as Bek and Khalid Abdalla as Selim.
Former Vikings reserve QB Kyle Sloter hopes stellar play in USFL leads him back to NFL
Kyle Sloter high-stepped his way into the end zone and held the ball over his head with his left hand last Saturday as he clinched a dramatic victory for the New Orleans Breakers.
Sloter, a former Vikings quarterback, is now leading the Breakers in the USFL, the spring league that was reformed this year after a 37-year hiatus. And his 2-yard run put the finishing touches on a 31-27 win over the Michigan Panthers in the first game in the league to use a best-of-three two-point conversion overtime format.
The win raised the Breakers’ record to 5-2, and Sloter hopes it raised his profile even more. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and is leading the league with 1,499 passing yards. He is third with nine TD passes. All USFL regular-season games are being played in Birmingham, Ala., and at 2 p.m. Saturday the Breakers will take on the 7-0 Birmingham Stallions in a game that that will be televised by Fox.
“I think I’m showing that I can lead a team, most importantly,” Sloter said in a phone interview. “I’m showing that I can win games, and finish in big situations. I think I’ve made a bunch of NFL throws with guys breathing down my neck.”
Sloter, 28, mentioned making NFL throws in the USFL because his goal is to return to the NFL and become an established player. Sloter was with six different NFL teams from 2017-21, though he never played in a regular-season game. He had two stints with the Vikings — from September 2017 to August 2019 and then on the active roster for one week late last season.
Sloter’s USFL contract does not permit him to have any contact with NFL teams until after the Breakers’ season ends, which would be July 3 at the latest, when the title game is played. Though Sloter doesn’t deny that the caliber of play in the USFL is a step below the NFL, he is optimistic about being in an NFL training camp in July.
“The reason I (played in the USFL) is to further my NFL career, and I hope I’ve turned some heads,” he said. “I can tell you there’s not 80 or 90 quarterbacks in the world who are better than me. I don’t think there’s 32 better than me. I know I can play (in the NFL).”
In addition to Minnesota, Sloter has had NFL stints with Denver in the preseason in 2017, on Arizona’s practice squad in 2019, with Detroit in 2019, on Chicago’s practice squad in 2020 and on Las Vegas’ practice squad in 2021.
In four preseason games with the Broncos in 2017 and with the Vikings in 2018 and 2019, Sloter put up big numbers. He completed 111 of 150 passes for 1,222 yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception. But that hasn’t been enough to get him even one snap in the regular season.
Sloter said he has faced an uphill battle since going undrafted out of Northern Colorado in 2017, and teams often haven’t been invested in him as if he were a draft pick.
“I think I’m a prototypical quarterback,” Sloter said. “I know teams are looking for first-round quarterbacks in the draft, and I’ve been sitting there. I feel like what they’re looking for, they’re describing me. I’m 6-foot-5, 220 pounds with a good arm. I can move, and have a good head on my shoulders. So I feel like I’ve got everything it takes.”
Sloter’s best shot in the NFL so far came with the Vikings, when he spent 2017 and 2018 on the active roster. He was waived at the end of the 2019 preseason when Minnesota elected to keep just two quarterbacks — starter Kirk Cousins and backup Sean Mannion.
“I think my first season (with the Vikings in 2017), they were grooming me for something,” Sloter said. “Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater were on expiring contracts. But when Kirk came (on a three-year, $84 million deal in 2018), who was a big pickup for them, I think that changed things. When you commit that much money to a guy, it was about supporting Kirk.
“Sean Mannion was (two) years my senior, and I was just a young guy (in 2019), so that’s a big gap in knowledge. Although I think my play was superior (to Mannion’s), I think that they saw in Sean the ability to help Kirk in the classroom, and that was valued more.”
Sloter got another shot with the Vikings in Week 17 last season when Mannion went on the COVID-19 reserve list and they quickly needed a quarterback who knew the system.
Sloter recalled a wild day last December when he was in Indianapolis visiting relatives for Christmas. A free agent, he was informed by his agent that San Francisco wanted to sign him to the practice squad, so he prepared for a flight there. Then he was told the Raiders wanted to sign him to the practice squad and to a futures deal after the season, so he instead got on a flight to Las Vegas.
“I was three hours into that flight to Vegas, and I got a call from my agent that the Vikings wanted to sign me to the active roster. So after I landed, I got on a red eye to Minnesota,” said Sloter, who signed on Dec. 28 and knew at the time it might just be a one-week stint.
Later that week, Cousins went on the COVID-19 list and missed the 37-10 loss at Green Bay on Jan. 2. But Mannion came off the list in time to start that game, rookie Kellen Mond was promoted to backup quarterback and Sloter was inactive. Cousins then returned, and Sloter was waived after six days with the team.
Soon, Sloter hopes to be back in the NFL, with plans to stick around for awhile this time.
“I think anybody that takes a chance on me is going to be making a great decision,” he said.
