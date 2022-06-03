Connect with us

Orioles promote Eve Rosenbaum to assistant GM of baseball operations

2 mins ago

Orioles promote Eve Rosenbaum to assistant GM of baseball operations
The Orioles have promoted Bethesda native Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager of baseball operations, the organization announced Friday morning.

Rosenbaum became the highest-ranking woman in Baltimore’s baseball operations department when she joined the Orioles in November 2019 as director of baseball development. She previously worked with Baltimore executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and assistant general manager of analytics Sig Mejdal in the Houston Astros’ front office, where much of her work in five years there was devoted to international scouting.

Her duties in her new role, which has her join Mejdal as Elias’ only assistant general managers, include oversight of roster management, transactions, financial planning, and major league operations and administration. She will continue to work in player acquisition and evaluation of professional and amateur players while assisting Elias and Mejdal in their roles leading the baseball operations department.

Rosenbaum is one of several members of Baltimore’s front office Elias brought in who had worked with him previously, but she has the distinction of having prior connections to the Orioles, having grown up a fan of the franchise. Before attending Harvard and playing for the Crimson softball team, Rosenbaum as a child participated in Cal Ripken Sr.’s summer baseball camp, telling Ripken family matriarch Vi, “I’ll be the first,” when Vi noted they had not a girl in the camp.

“I just want to be good at my job,” Rosenbaum told The Baltimore Sun in February 2020. “I just want to be contributing. I want to be a good person helping out the Orioles community, and I don’t like to frame it like I’m the only woman who’s doing it or the highest-ranking woman who’s doing it. I just want to do it, and that’s always been who I am, just focused on the task and contributing. I try not to think of the unique aspects of me being here, because that’s just always been who I am — the woman who’s there, participating.”

Loons goalie Dayne St. Clair staying ready to help Canadian national team

8 mins ago

June 3, 2022

Loons goalie Dayne St. Clair staying ready to help Canadian national team
Dayne St. Clair is the guy behind the guy behind the guy.

It’s not the spot Minnesota United’s goalkeeper wants to be in with the Canadian men’s national team but at least he’s sitting backstage.

With St. Clair’s standout performances with the Loons in MLS this season, the 25-year-old has become a routine call-up into national team camps during FIFA international windows.

St. Clair is currently with Canada going into a friendly match against Panama at 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by two CONCACAF Nations League matches, against Curacao on Thursday and versus Honduras, which includes MNUFC midfielder Kervin Arriaga, on June 13.

St. Clair is expected to back up veteran mainstays Milan Borjan and Maxime Crepeau in these tune-up games for Canada over the next week. This leads to the main event: the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.

After Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to New York City on May 28, St. Clair said he was focused on his and the Loons’ form before switching gears to the national team.

“I’ve talked to the goalie coach a little bit,” St. Clair said about possible playing time with Canada. “We decided that it would be best to talk when I first got to camp with how busy our schedule is because we’ve basically had no break here.

“Personally, I too want to focus on the (MLS) games that are at hand because I know I need to perform well,” he continued. “Especially with the team not doing well, I want to play my part and get some points for this team.”

St. Clair has been the biggest bright spot for Minnesota (5-6-3) this season. He leads MLS with a plus-4.9 in expected goals minus goals allowed and is tied for seventh in 1.08 goals against per 90 minutes.

St. Clair made his men’s senior team debut for Canada in a 7-0 win over Aurba in a World Cup qualifier last June but did not played in a national team game when qualifying headed up through March.

When the FIFA World Cup comes to the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026, the top spot in net for the Canadians could be St. Clair’s to seize. Creapea, of Los Angeles FC, will be 32 years old, while Borjan, who’s club is Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, will be 38.

But that depth chart also can change between now and Qatar.

“Every day is an opportunity for me to prove myself not only within this league but (outside it),” St. Clair said in late May. “Pushing for things and the World Cup, a lot could happen six months from now. I think just getting that consistency now is important for me.”

BOXALL’S BIG OPPORTUNITY

Loons center back Michael Boxall and the New Zealand national team has a spot in the World Cup on the line in an inter-confederation playoff against Costa Rica in Doha, Qatar, on June 14.

New Zealand, which has a friendly against Peru on Sunday, won the Oceania confederation (OFC) and Costa Rica finished fourth in North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF)

The winner of the one-leg playoff returns to Qatar for the World Cup in November and the loser watches from home. This might be the 33-year-old Boxall’s last big shot with the national team. New Zealand last qualified for the World Cup in 2010.

BRIEFLY

Loons top scorer Robin Lod has four games scheduled from Saturday to June 14 in the UEFA Nations League through June 14. … Arriaga and Honduras will play three CONCACAF Nations League matches through June 13. Arriaga has been seen wearing a facemask with his national team after injuring his nose in the Loons’ 2-1 loss to Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 match on May 25. … Molik Khan, an 18-year-old signed this spring to MNUFC2, has four games scheduled with the Trinidad and Tobago national team in the CONCACAF Nations League. … MNUFC’s next MLS game is June 19 at New England.

John Madden makes the cover of Orlando-made Madden NFL 23

14 mins ago

June 3, 2022

John Madden makes the cover of Orlando-made Madden NFL 23
The late John Madden will be featured on the cover of Electronic Arts’ Orlando-made game Madden NFL 23.

This year’s game will be released on Aug. 19 and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will feature a new “ultra-realistic” gameplay system called “FieldSENSE,” a news release said.

Madden, a Hall of Fame NFL coach and broadcaster, died last year.

“Coach Madden lived and breathed football and his commitment to authenticity is at the heart of EA SPORTS,” said Aaron McHardy, executive producer of Madden NFL Gameplay, in the release. “Coach Madden had a vision for the most realistic 11v11 football simulation possible and with FieldSENSE the game is more authentic this year and beyond.”

Last year’s cover athletes were Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

The Madden NFL games have been worked on in Central Florida since 1996. Electronic Arts new downtown Orlando office, which welcomed employees at 50% capacity in March, also features Madden in a mural painted by Orlando artist Andrew Spear inside the 175,940-square-foot building.

Employees were mostly able to decide how much they wanted to return to working in person.

The downtown studio opened two years after employees left their Maitland office to work from home because of the pandemic.

As of Dec. 31, 862 full-time employees were based out of downtown, with an average salary of $135,000, according to a report filed with the city of Orlando.

California-based EA could get as much as $9 million in tax breaks for moving its Maitland office to downtown Orlando.

[email protected]

Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel

26 mins ago

June 3, 2022

Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House official Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro is the second former Trump aide to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation. Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted in November. The case against him is pending.

Navarro, 72, was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He is expected to appear in court in Washington later Friday.

