Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez diagnosed with a lat muscle strain: ‘The timing of this stinks’
Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, has been diagnosed with a lat muscle strain, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias announced Thursday after Rodriguez underwent an MRI in Baltimore.
The exact severity of the strain has not yet been determined, nor has any timeline for Rodriguez’s recovery. The only certainty at this stage is that Rodriguez will miss time, a major hindrance as the 22-year-old geared toward an impending promotion to the major leagues.
“Safe to say he’ll miss some time, and probably a decent amount of time at a minimum,” Elias said. “Certainly a very disappointing development in terms of the 2022 calendar and our hopes and his, but it’s something that we’ll ultimately get through.”
Rodriguez left his start Wednesday night for Triple-A Norfolk after 5 2/3 innings with what the right-hander initially said felt like a back cramp, an industry source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Sun. An additional source said Rodriguez felt he was dehydrated.
The Orioles announced after the game that Rodriguez experienced “right lat discomfort,” and the team flew Rodriguez to Baltimore on Thursday morning for additional testing. The MRI revealed the lat strain, although a source close to Rodriguez said doctors told him “it’s not as serious as it looks.”
The typical timeframe for pitchers to recover from a lat muscle strain is a month. Elias wasn’t in a position to estimate a timeframe from Rodriguez, who will likely meet with other doctors over the next few days to receive additional opinions.
Whether it rules Rodriguez out for the 2022 season remains to be seen. Elias said a trip to the team’s spring training complex in Sarasota, Florida, for rehab is likely.
“It’s not something that I think at this time looks particularly worrisome from a long-term standpoint,” Elias said. “We’ve had guys pull muscles all the time. But it’s an unfortunate timing development for both him and the Orioles.”
Rodriguez cruised through the first 5 2/3 innings for the Tides, but he threw what appeared to be a fastball that registered on the stadium radar gun at 89 mph, a significant drop from his usual velocity. Rodriguez’s fastball generally hovers in the mid-90s and can leap to 97 mph.
The pitch drew a mound visit from a trainer, pitching coach Justin Ramsey and manager Buck Britton. After a lengthy discussion, Rodriguez was removed from the game. He had allowed two hits and no runs with four strikeouts to that point, continuing a superb stretch of games.
“A 22-year-old at the front end of his career I think kind of puts any kind of calculus toward the longest-term considerations rather than rushing him back,” Elias said regarding a return to the mound.
Rodriguez, ranked the No. 3 overall prospect in the sport by Baseball America, earned the International League Pitcher of the Week award Monday for his standout start last week, when he struck out 10 batters and gave up two hits across seven scoreless innings, throwing a season-high 88 pitches.
A major league debut for Rodriguez appeared to be on the horizon before Wednesday’s exit. He had spent the previous month at an 85-pitch limit, but that limit was raised to 95 pitches before his start last week. He didn’t reach it because of how efficient his outing was, but it was another sign that his buildup was going smoothly.
Rodriguez was expected to reach 100 pitches in the minor leagues before receiving a promotion. He finished at 63 on Wednesday before the injury. Elias has preached the need for a slow approach, saying earlier this year that the Orioles need “to be super careful with the workload for this kid, just because of who he is.”
A potential call-up to the Orioles could’ve occurred as early as next week. Instead, Rodriguez will need to build himself back up, delaying his debut in the majors.
“The timing of this stinks,” Elias said. “We were watching every start of his very carefully and carefully building him toward readiness, from a workload standpoint to an everything-you-can-think-of standpoint to what’s going to be a very long and fruitful pitching career. Obviously, this is going to be a delay.”
Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim ready for anything after Knicks workout
Jimmy Boeheim is tabling his Ivy League degree and future in finance for his dream of professional basketball.
That dream brought him Thursday to Tarrytown, where Boeheim, the son of legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, worked out for the Knicks at their practice facility with a group of five other draft-eligible prospects.
Boeheim, who played last season for his father after graduating from Cornell, will likely go undrafted later this month. But he’s willing to play in the G League or overseas.
It’s less stable but probably more exciting than the paths of his Cornell classmates.
“A lot of them are in the City doing stuff in finance. It’s good for them,” he said. “Right now I’m hoping I don’t’ have to use my degree for a while. I’m just enjoying this game, seeing how far it’ll take me.”
Jimmy, 24, a 6-foot-8 forward, is viewed as the lesser prospect of the Boeheim brothers, with Buddy, the younger sibling by 18 months, projected as a possible second round pick because of a top-level 3-point shot.
The brothers were key contributors to Syracuse’s 16-17 season, which ended controversially for Buddy because he was suspended for the final game after hitting a Florida State player in the stomach.
Buddy previously worked out for the Knicks, according to college basketball reporter Adam Zagoria, and Jimmy said Thursday his game has benefitted from practicing with his brother.
“He’s a great shooter, for sure,” Jimmy said. “That’s been an area of focus to build on my shot. I’ve come a long way and it feels great right now. So it’s about continuing getting more consistent. It’s great when you can shoot with one of the best shooters in the country every day in my brother.”
Jimmy was forced to take a year off from basketball because the Ivy League shutdown its entire season of 2021-22 amid the pandemic. He then graduated from Cornell with a finance degree and transferred to Syracuse for his final year of eligibility, averaging 13.4 points over 33 games while proving capable of producing in a major conference.
He also had to learn a new name for his father.
“It was a little adjustment. I never really knew what to call him – Dad, coach,” Boeheim said. “It was weird to call him coach after calling him dad for so long. But it was awesome the moments we got to spend with one another.”
Jimmy Boeheim had worked out for a few NBA teams before Thursday but acknowledged a special affinity for the Knicks because they’re somewhat of a local team and Carmelo Anthony is an Orange legend.
Jim Boeheim, the Syracuse coach, is also close with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and both were assistants on the gold medal U.S. team at the 2016 Olympics.
So Thursday was an opportunity for Jimmy to impress in a 3-on-3 setting, and we’ll see if it leads to draft consideration or, more likely, a G League invite.
“I love basketball more than I ever have right now. I’m so into it, there’s no way I can give it up right now,” he said. “Whatever basketball throws at me—G league, NBA, overseas—whatever it may be, I’m ready and will attack it with all I got and continue to have fun and love the game.”
If nothing works out, Boeheim can always return to NYC on Wall Street.
John Shipley: Unvaccinated test Twins’ allegedly perfect clubhouse
The Twins have insisted from the onset of this season that their clubhouse is something between an encounter group and a cult, all players pitching in equally for the benefit to the higher calling of winning.
Until the past week, there was little reason to doubt it. But as the Twins start a three-game series in Toronto on Friday without a handful of key contributors, one wonders if this Fellowship of the World Series Ring has taken a hit.
On Friday, the Twins will officially know it really isn’t all for one and one for all. That’s when the team plays Game 1 of this series against the Blue Jays without a handful of regulars who have not been vaccinated against the 2019 novel coronavirus.
All major-league teams knew this spring that Canada law required eligible adults to have their first round of COVID vaccines — unless they had a health exemption — in order to be admitted at the border.
“We knew it was coming,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said last week.
Yet the Twins had to send some regulars back to Minnesota after Thursday’s 3-2 loss at Detroit and on Friday will place them on the restricted list because they can’t get into Ontario for this weekend’s series.
The Twins skid into the weekend already riddled by injury- and COVID-list absences and losers of seven of their past 10 games. Two of their best players, shortstop Carlos Correa and Joe Ryan, will miss this series because they actually have COVID. The Twins will be even more challenged against the Blue Jays, second in the American League East and winners of eight straight, because some of their teammates think they’re the smartest guys in the room.
After a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Tigers on May 23, right fielder Max Kepler praised the unselfish nature of everyone in the 2022 Twins clubhouse.
“It’s just a good group of guys,” he said, “So, it’s like we’re fighting for each other, and when you’re doing that — I always say this — whatever is in the box comes easier, and it doesn’t feel more like an individual sport.”
The next night, the Twins beat the Tigers to improve to 11 games over .500 and 14-3 against the rest of the AL Central. The Twins were good enough to take care of their Central Division rivals, the narrative went, but if they wanted to get anyone excited about a postseason run, they’d need to start beating teams from outside their bubble.
The Twins promptly poked a hole in half of that narrative by losing seven of their next 10 games against division rivals Detroit and Kansas City. When they need all hands on deck, a few players will be at Target Field working out with coaches — and not getting paid — while the rest of the team tries to slow down the hard-charging Blue Jays.
“I’ve had some conversations with individuals,” Falvey said last week. “Some players have said, ‘I’m sorry,’ to some degree. ‘I’m sorry this is part of the equation. It’s not about the team.’ It’s not about us. It’s not about any of us here, obviously. I appreciated them saying that, but …”
Yes?
“We’ve got to try and figure out a way to get through it,” Falvey continued.
So much for an admonishment.
Falvey said some of the players — and we’ll find out who at least a few of them are tomorrow — said they would consider changing their stance on vaccines if it appears the Twins are on course to meet Toronto in the postseason. Which raises the question: Are these players really that dedicated to not getting vaccinated?
Yes, the Twins have lost 18 straight postseason games but getting to the postseason is still a team’s first goal, right?
Currently approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and reduce your risk of severe illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even if you’re a skeptic, it has to be apparent that millions worldwide have been vaccinated since December 2021 and the most common, long-term effect has been not dying of COVID.
Forget baseball for a moment. Those who chose to get vaccinated didn’t do so simply to protect themselves but to help stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 1 million Americans and 6.2 million worldwide.
That’s fighting for each other.
7 tornadoes confirmed in Memorial Day outbreak in western, northern Minnesota
The destructive Memorial Day storms that ripped through western and northern Minnesota produced at least seven tornadoes.
Staff at National Weather Service offices in Duluth and Chanhassen and Aberdeen, S.D., confirmed Wednesday that tornadoes touched down in or spun into several Minnesota counties, producing brutal winds and rain that severely damaged homes and businesses and cut electrical service to thousands of Minnesotans.
In Deer River, in Itasca County, a 150-yard-wide EF-1 tornado traveled about 2.5 miles out of town, flattening garages, knocking over trees, and uprooting fences. It damaged a pair of downtown businesses badly enough that they may need to be demolished, according to the city’s police chief. An EF-1 tornado produces wind speeds of 86-110 mph.
A second, 500-yard-wide EF-1 tornado that touched down in Poplar Township, in Cass County, traveled about 4.3 miles northeast from a cemetery, across Minnesota 64, and into a wetland that was inaccessible to NWS investigators. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday the most extensive storm damage it observed occurred in Poplar and Byron townships, including impacts to several structures, a grain silo and two center pivot irrigation systems.
A third confirmed tornado touched down in Todd County just south of Eagle Bend and traveled about 13 miles to the northeast, ending southwest of Staples. The EF-1 tornado reached maximum wind speeds of 95 mph.
The Chanhassen office confirmed tornado No. 4 touched down Monday in Forada, in Douglas County, and No. 5 did the same near Plato in McLeod, Carver and Wright counties.
NWS staff said they were tentatively treating a sixth tornado that traveled through Chippewa, Swift, Stevens and Pope counties as a separate tornado, but its endpoint is relatively close to the starting point of the Forada twister, leading them to suspect it may have been one continuous funnel.
A seventh, 30-yard-wide tornado touched down south of Artichoke Lake in rural Big Stone County, traveling about 2.5 miles before dissipating. It damaged trees, blew out some windows and damaged a shed.
The Forada tornado was particularly dramatic and rated as an EF-2, which means the tornado produced strong winds ranging from 113-157 mph while causing considerable damage. It destroyed 29 homes and damaged another 70, but the people in its path reported minor injuries such as cuts and bruises, according to a Douglas County Emergency Management official.
Contractors, insurance workers, and volunteers were allowed into the Forada area to clear trees and other debris, but officials there asked everyone else to steer clear of the area.
