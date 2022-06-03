News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Houston’s Kyler Edwards
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Kyler Edwards (Houston); June 1
Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 210 pounds | Age: 23 | Wingspan: 6-foot-9
2021-22 averages: 13.8 points (36.9% from the field — 44% on 2s, 33% on 3s), 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1 steal.
Connection: The Houston guard, along with teammate Marcus Sasser, worked out for the Magic in Orlando on Wednesday. Shortly after the workout, Sasser announced on social media that he was returning to the Cougars for his fourth season.
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the Wednesday deadline college players have to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz on Edwards: After three years at Texas Tech, Edwards transferred to Houston for his fourth collegiate season. He was Cougars’ second-leading scorer in conference play (14.5 points) behind Fabian White (15.4). Sasser, the team’s leading scorer, missed conference play because of a toe injury. Edwards was an integral part of a Houston team that won the American Athletic Conference and made it to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight before losing to Villanova.
Scouting report on Edwards: Combo guard who excels as an off-ball scorer. Solid scorer off the dribble. Decent shooter, but is streaky. Shot better than 41% on 3s in his first (44.9%) and third (41.8%) seasons with Texas Tech, but also shot below 32.2% from beyond the arc in his second season with the Red Raiders. Better shot selection could help his scoring efficiency. Solid playmaker. Struggled with scoring inside the arc throughout his collegiate career. Tenacious rebounder for his position and a pesky defender, but not the most athletic and can improve quickness.
Fit: The Magic are loaded with young guards (Cole Anthony, Devin Cannady, Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton and Jalen Suggs). Edwards, who isn’t projected to be taken in this year’s draft by most media outlets, would have a difficult time cracking the rotation. He could make sense as an option for Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. Edwards took part in the G League Elite Camp in Chicago the same week as the draft combine.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Duncanville Season 3 Episodes 5 and 6: June 5 release time, plot speculation.
Duncanville depicts the story of a 15-year-old teenage boy who is in the adolescent period when everything around him seems to be changing. He is the kind of boy who never steps back from making faulty decisions. Duncan lives with his family who loves Duncan and is always in tension because of his bad decision-making habit. His mom is a parking enforcement officer, she has a dream deep down in her heart of becoming a detective but is always tense about her son because she thinks Duncan’s bad decisions someday harm him. Duncan’s father is a good father who wanted to be a Hero in Duncan’s life.
Duncan also has two sisters, Kimberly a teenager just like him, and a younger sister Jing who is an Asian singer from whom he always receives pieces of advice. A lady crush Mia.
Cast
The series starred the voices of Amy Poehler for Ducan. Ty Burelli’s voice of Jack, Besty Sodaro’s voice of Bex, Joy Osmanski’s voice of Jing, and Rashida Jones’s voice of Mia. The voices of this great artist give the character their real value.
When And Where To Watch?
Episode 5 and 6 of season 3 is scheduled to be released on 5 June 2022 at 7.30/6.30c on Fox. The first episode premiered on 1 May 2022 and the second episode premiered on 8 May 2022. The little gap between the episodes makes the series more watchable because viewers will not lose them due to any long breaks. The whole series with all episodes is accessible on Amazon Prime. The Good news for primers and followers of Duncanville they can stream the series on Amazon Prime.
Plot Speculation :
The upcoming episodes of Duncanville seem like the ultimate level of misadventures. Duncanville is an American adult animated series.
In episode 4 ” Plumbdog Millionaire” Duncan and his father were planning to upgrade their financial status by somehow increasing their wealth so they decided to make local plumbing retail. This plan leads to another chain of funny misadventures in Duncan’s life. The upcoming episodes 5 & 6 are titled “Annie v.Fun” and ” Throw Momma from the Brain”. The forthcoming storyline fills with comedy as well as a slightly serious place Duncan crusades against the traumatizing occasion in a wind tunnel ride at the party. The other is misadventure in which Duncan falls, he gets into an awkward situation when he sees Annie naked and he has to visit a hypnotist to wipe out his memories.
The series received great applause from the audience; they loved the show. After the first season, they came with a second season, and now the third season is near its end.
The third season also gets thumbs up from viewers. It seems it is still not over from the craze of “Duncanville”. Each episode comes with a new craziness and weirdness of the character. After getting three seasons with so many seasons viewers are eagerly waiting for the forthcoming episode with the same excitement. The upcoming episode is going to be a hit just like the other episodes of this series.
The post Duncanville Season 3 Episodes 5 and 6: June 5 release time, plot speculation. appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Eva Green: What New Projects Is She Working On?
Eva Green made her film debut in 2003 with Bernardo Bertolucci’s ‘The Dreamers.’ She received significant accolades for her performance in the film. Green also wrote original music for the film’s score and recorded various soundtracks. In 2004, she portrayed the love interest of the cult French gentleman stealer in ‘Adventures of Arsene Lupin.’ Green co-starred in the 2005 film ‘Kingdom of Heaven,’ alongside Liam Neeson and Orlando Bloom. Ridley Scott produced and directed the film. This film gave her further worldwide attention.
Spotlight life
She became the fifth French actress to play a Bond girl in 2006, when she played Vesper Lynd in ‘Casino Royale,’ opposite Daniel Craig. She received international acclaim for the picture. It is one of the highest-grossing Bond films of all time. Green then portrayed Serafina Pekkala in 2007’s ‘The Golden Compass.’ In the 2008 film ‘Franklyn,’ she portrayed Emilia and Sally.
Green made her film debut in 2014 as Eve Connors in ‘White Bird in a Blizzard,’ and as Artemis in ‘300: Rise of an Empire.’ She was next seen as Madelaine in 2014’s ‘The Salvation,’ and as Ava in 2014’s ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.’ Green portrayed Miss Peregrine in the 2016 film ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.’ She portrayed Vanessa Ives in the television series ‘Penny Dreadful,’ which premiered in 2014 and ended in 2016. It lasted three seasons.
Recent Portrayals
She portrayed Elle in the 2017 film ‘Based on a True Story,’ and Emilie in the 2017 film ‘Euphoria.’ Green has only been in a few films in her career. The ones she has are extremely remarkable and include an outstanding performance from her. She is more concerned with quality than quantity. Green has played a broad range of parts during her career and is a talented performer.
The question that may be on your mind at this time is, “What is the next Eva Green project?” The good news is that we have a definitive solution. We can only hope that the current Eva Green initiatives are as amazing as her previous ones.
Proxima (2019)
‘Proxima,’ directed by Alice Winocour, is an action-drama film. Green appears in the film as Sarah, the main character. According to the concept, the film will undoubtedly be emotional. Matt Dillon and Lars Eidinger also appear. The film premiered at TIFF 2019 and will be released theatrically in France on November 27, 2019.
The Luminaries (Announced)
The plot revolves around a motivated young woman who travels to New Zealand and meets a man. As they begin to fall in love in a new nation, the encounter ignites a kind of enchantment that none of them can describe. Their circumstances, however, manage to push them away then, by chance, bring them together. The star-crossed lovers eventually ponder if they earn their fortunes or if fortunes make them. They must also consider if they are valuable enough to each other to outweigh the pursuit of riches.
The idea of the program is intriguing, and Green has agreed to play Lydia Wells. Eleanor Catton’s 2013 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name is the inspiration for the program. The series is sure to be a hit, thanks to a superb cast, and we can’t wait to see how Green enchants us with her performance once more.
A Patriot (Announced)
‘A Patriot,’ an anticipated sci-fi thriller, is still in the works. The film arrives at an opportune time when challenging the state is mistaken with being disloyal to it. A devoted government official goes about her work, entrusted with keeping the populace pure. However, she discovers some reality that causes her to question her commitment to the government and raises issues about the authority of the state itself.
Dumbo (Completed)
‘Dumbo,’ directed by Tim Burton, is a live-action version of the 1941 film of the same name. It follows a baby elephant with big ears who can fly. He saves a floundering circus, but when the circus plots a new endeavor, Dumbo and his companions uncover sinister truths underneath the circus’s gleaming exterior.
Green portrays Colette Merchant in the film. It is a joyride with great teachings for both children and adults. ‘Dumbo’ has an all-star ensemble that includes Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, and Danny DeVito. The film was released in theaters on March 29, 2019.
The post Eva Green: What New Projects Is She Working On? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
The Players Club (1998): Where To Watch It Online In 2022? What Is It About?
The Players Club is a film that came in 1998. It falls within the American black comedy drama-thriller and it surely packs a lot of things to back this very long titled genre. It was the directorial debut of Ice Cube, the American rapper who made his music career with Straight Outta Compton in 1988. The Players Club is notorious amongst the reviewers where it did not receive much praise. There are some things it does right and maybe many wrongs, at least politically or morally speaking, and perhaps from an artistic point of view too, but sometimes the film exists just for fun, and possibly it could prove to be just that one for you, nothing less and nothing more.
Synopsis
The synopsis tells us that a single mother is working hard because she has to manage her expenses which are becoming extremely hard for her to take care of. She wants to be a journalist. However, to pay for the education, she decides to work as an exotic dancer at a shady dance club. Her name is Diana, and at her previous working place, she meets two strippers. They advise her to work at their place, the two are named Tricks and Ronnie. Diana accepts and lets her cousin into the club too. However, later she finds out that due to bad influence and persuaded by Tricks (she bribes her) her cousin has started the visiting houses of the customers. Diana gets almost raped one day and the tragedy only extends further when she finds out her cousin is sleeping with her ex-boyfriend.
After kicking her cousin out of her house, she meets Blue. Blue is a DJ at the club and starts to have a relationship with her. On another black night, Diana gets a call from her cousin who asks her to pick her up from a party. But after Diana refuses to do so, she gets raped. This leads to a story of revenge of sorts where Diana must deal with Tricks.
Cast and crew
The director as previously mentioned is our rapper Ice Cube. Other stars include Bernie Mac (Guess Who), Monica Calhoun (The Best Man Holiday), A.J. Johnson, Ice Cube, and Alex Thomas. Additionally, Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), Adele Givens, Dick Anthony Williams, Tiny Lister, and John Amos are also there.
Rating and Review
On IMDb, the movie has received a mediocre rating of 5.7 out of 10. On Rotten Tomatoes it is even a worse at 31% approval rating. Watch a trailer may be! Or just explore the cast if that is what you may be interested in. However, comedy movies seldom receive good ratings. It’s always on the viewer’s perspective how they would end up enjoying or rejecting it.
Where to watch it?
This one is really hard to find overall on the internet. One can only watch by it renting it on Amazon or Vudu, the popular ones out there. Rest is luck and deep research. However, the Players Club is slowly fading away from the memories. It is in dire need of viewers. Make sure to lend a view eh!
The post The Players Club (1998): Where To Watch It Online In 2022? What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Beginners Tips on How to Earn Money Online
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Houston’s Kyler Edwards
4 Important Tips on How to Create Wealth
Duncanville Season 3 Episodes 5 and 6: June 5 release time, plot speculation.
How To Earn Passive Income in the Metaverse
Eva Green: What New Projects Is She Working On?
Agency Workers: How Does the Employment Law in the UK Affect Them?
The Players Club (1998): Where To Watch It Online In 2022? What Is It About?
FTX Exchange Has Introduced FTX Japan to the Japanese Market
Borrowing Basics: Understanding 12 Month Loans
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile